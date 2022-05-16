7 Best UV Light Sanitizers for Rooms (Updated!)

These days, people are more concerned than ever about germs, bacteria, and most especially viruses. If you’re looking to keep your home or office safe and virus-free, a UV lamp is an ideal way to clean and disinfect areas like bedrooms, bathrooms, and kitchens by using a germicidal UV-C light to sanitize all kinds of surfaces – including areas inside your car and RV. But keep in mind, for most lamps you’ll need to leave the space while they work to avoid eye or skin damage.
Also, if you’re looking to rid yourself of viruses, germs, and bacteria from your keys, wallet, jewelry, and other small accessories, check out our favorite cell phone sanitizers to help keep yourself healthy.
If you’re looking for a big, powerful germicidal UV lamp at 253.7nm wavelength to disinfect your office, restaurant, or factory areas, this rolling lamp is ideal. Two 55-watt lamp bulbs on a multi-positioning arm are adjustable in six different directions and come on a metal stand with caster wheels so it’s easy to move around in large spaces. It covers up to 330 square feet and can be placed directionally to sanitize specific surfaces.
This lamp has three cycles with a timer that can be set for 15, 30, or 60 minutes and has a convenient remote control that allows you to delay the cycle start which allows you to exit from the room in order to avoid light exposure which can be harmful to your eyes. You’ll also appreciate the handle on the lightbox tower that allows you to position this lamp to do the most effective disinfection.
When you’re looking to clear a room or larger space of germs and bacteria, this PUR UV lamp offers laboratory-tested 360-degree germ-killing coverage in spaces from 35-150 cubic feet. Whether you’re wanting to disinfect bathrooms, bedrooms, kitchens, or other spaces, this lamp uses a powerful 55-watt UV-C light bulb that operates at 254 nm to do the job. The convenience of the multi-directional head means you can aim this to be the most effective in specific areas.
Because UV-C light can be harmful to humans, this lamp runs on a 15-minute cycle which can be set with the included remote control. If you want to set it by hand, the cycle doesn’t begin for 30 seconds after you power it on, so you still have time to leave the room before being exposed. Keep in mind, that you will want to ventilate your space for up to 90 minutes after light treatment.
If you’re looking for a portable and rechargeable UV light sanitizer that can fit in a space as small as your car cup holder, the Addot UV sanitizer lamp is a solution that kills 99.9% of germs and bacteria in as little as 15 minutes. Clean and sanitize the smallest nooks and crannies in your house even if you don’t have an outlet because this powerful UV sterilizer can run from five to eight cycles on a single charge and quickly powers back up via USB cable.
Set it and forget it as the cycle shuts down automatically after it has done its work. With an easy-to-position stand, you can place it in all sorts of spaces. This device has an 8,000-hour lamp life. It should only be operated while you’re outside the space. Because this item is new to Amazon, we don’t have any significant consumer feedback and have not been able to try it yet.
This 38-watt UV lamp features 99% effective germicidal light to keep viruses, mites, and bacteria at bay in any room of the house, or even in your car. With three programs of 15, 30, and 60 minutes, you can use it throughout your spaces to ensure that while you’re sheltering in place, your home stays clean and germ-free. The remote control can operate from up to 70 feet away allowing you to stay out of the UV rays which can do serious damage to your skin and eyes according to the experts at GENTECH.
At 16.85 inches tall, this lamp features a quartz bulb surrounded by a durable aluminum shade. While more expensive, UV-C lights or far UV-C lights can kill germs without being harmful, but they’re a lot more expensive to purchase for home use.
When you’re looking for a handheld UV lamp, these UVILIZER compact sanitizing wands are so simple to use. It destroys up to 99.9% of germs and bacteria including viruses from MRSA to Coronavirus and other cold and flu viruses with a light wavelength of 260-285nm. These handheld wands are great to take anywhere, especially to sanitize surfaces while you travel. Just swipe over your guest bed, pillows, bathroom counters, and kitchen areas, and the UV-C light technology destroys the molecular structure of DNA or RNA in harmful substances and kills those undesirable germs within just a few seconds.
Because it kills bacteria, it also reduces odors caused by mold and bacteria so it’s great to use in bathrooms, on pet beds, kids’ toys, and even on stinky shoes. Wand over items for several minutes and you’re done. This wand is easy to recharge via the included USB cable which is included, so you can charge it wherever you find an outlet. Use it to disinfect your phones, laptop, keyboards, and more. These wands have a 10,000-hour lamp life and they come with a handy carrying pouch.
When you’re looking for a seriously powerful germicidal lamp, this UV lamp offers a 100-watt germ-killing bulb. With a remote and three different timer options, it has a quartz tube that bathes your space with sanitizing light. Three-timer settings allow you to disinfect, and this lamp has a 15-second delay to allow you time to leave the room before the cycle starts.
It can clean approximately 200 to 400 square feet in a cycle. While we can’t find out too much more information about these lamps, we want you to have the option, and this one has among the highest wattages we’ve found for home use. EPA registered and lab-certified to kill germs in as little as 15 minutes, if you’re looking for lots of coverage this lamp is a good option that doesn’t emit ozone.
When you’re looking for a versatile UV sanitizer that can be used all over your home, this mini light can kill up to 99.9% of dangerous germs, viruses, and bacteria. It delivers 30 millijoules of light energy from a foot away – which is a lethal light dose for germs. Because it automatically senses when humans or pets are near, it will shut down and avoid exposing their eyes to the light rays – a good safety precaution.
Put this little light in literally any box and toss in your phone, toothbrush, keys, or whatever and be confident knowing they’ll be germ-free in a matter of minutes. Rechargeable via USB, this sanitizer will last up to seven uses before needing to recharge. This UV light does not use ozone in the sanitizing process. This small and lightweight device is great to take on travels to sanitize your hotel pillows and more.