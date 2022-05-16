7 Best UV Light Sanitizers for Rooms (Updated!)

These days, people are more concerned than ever about germs, bacteria, and most especially viruses. If you’re looking to keep your home or office safe and virus-free, a UV lamp is an ideal way to clean and disinfect areas like bedrooms, bathrooms, and kitchens by using a germicidal UV-C light to sanitize all kinds of surfaces – including areas inside your car and RV. But keep in mind, for most lamps you’ll need to leave the space while they work to avoid eye or skin damage.

Also, if you’re looking to rid yourself of viruses, germs, and bacteria from your keys, wallet, jewelry, and other small accessories, check out our favorite cell phone sanitizers to help keep yourself healthy.