11 Best Water Conditioners for Your Home

Homeowners will ultimately have to deal with treating the water at some point during ownership. Water filters from vendors like Pur or Brita are useful for providing clean drinking water from a single tap but that’s not going to help the rest of the pipes in the house.

Scale, calcium, and minerals occur naturally in most municipal water systems. If left unattended, this material can reduce water pressure and potentially require the costly replacement of plumbing systems and appliances. To reduce deposits or eliminate them entirely, homeowners have two choices.

Water softeners are large appliances that may require professional installation and the addition of sodium to your system. Water conditioners are smaller units that are salt-free and can be added to the water supply fairly simply by handy people who know how to turn a wrench.

Water conditioners will not get rid of minerals entirely but will go a long way to reduce the amount of scale and material that tend to clog up sink faucets and leave hard water stains. Let’s face it: most of us aren’t plumbers, so the idea of a simple appliance that can be installed by the average person is attractive.

And while water conditioners won’t completely remove all of the natural material in your system, they don’t require the addition of salt and other chemicals that may influence the taste and feel of your water. Read on to find out the water conditioners we think you should consider for your home.