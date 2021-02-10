11 Best Water Descalers for Your Home

The Yarna CWD48 Capacitive Water Descaler utilizes a full 48 Volts to provide an entire house with electromagnetically treated water. Electric impulses are generated in the electronic unit, then the current is transmitted through the ultra-flat copper ribbon cables. These are wrapped around an incoming water pipe.

The electromagnetic field charges mineral ions in the water as they flow by. The theory is that minerals will then not stick one to another to form the scale that clogs pipes and ruins appliances. To install the CWD48, you’ll need access to a length of ten inches of pipe free of obstacles, but if you have 24 inches, you’ll be saving yourself a headache. You won’t need any special tools or a professional installer. The unit will work with pipes made of any type of material including iron, copper, stainless steel, PVC, and Pex up to four inches in diameter.

Once installed, the CWD48 will get to work generating an electrical field that will charge mineral ions and make them flow along instead of hanging on to your pipes and fixtures. Even if you have the worst type of hard water in the country that has really made your plumbing go south, Yarna claims that you should see a significant improvement within three months.

Yarna provides a full year for the user to evaluate performance and will refund your purchase price at any time for any reason during that time. Register your CWD48 online and they’ll give you a full 10-year warranty. Online reviews for this gadget are overwhelmingly positive so even if the Yarna CWD48 doesn’t work for you, there’s little to lose from giving it a try.