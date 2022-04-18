19 Best Weathervanes for Your Home & Garden

Weathervanes have been around for thousands of years. An early method to literally figure out which way the wind was blowing, today they are mainstream as decorative pieces.
With weathervanes for nearly any special interest or décor style, from solid copper to painted metal, we’re here to help you find the perfect fit for your home and garden.
This striking rooster will cause your neighbors to crow with envy. At nearly 36 inches tall, including the assembly, he is easy to install and comes with an all-weather assembly rod, solid brass 18 inch wide directionals and copper globes. The piece will naturally develop a gorgeous verdigris patina over time. And if you want to see your rooster regularly, consider mounting him on a tall fence post where he can catch the wind and keep you entertained.
According to the Farmer’s Almanac, rooster weathervanes have been around since the 9th century, when Pope Nicholas decreed that the rooster should adorn all church steeples as a symbol of Peter’s betrayal of Jesus. But weathervanes, in general, have been around centuries longer than that. No surprise that their function is to show wind direction, and there’s no more enjoyable way to see that than with this beautiful solid copper weathervane.
On the downside, if you do want to mount him on the roof, you’ll need to buy a separate roof mounting kit and perhaps an extension rod to make him a more prominent piece. And just in case you don’t have the patience to wait for the copper aging process to give you that beautiful verdigris patina, you can get this rooster weathervane that already has that vintage aged look.
We love this gorgeous copper steam engine train weathervane for its crossover appeal to many different interest groups. It’s perfect for train fanatics thanks to its careful attention to detail and fine hand craftsmanship, but it would also be a cool gift for those aficionados of steampunk décor who revel in cool industrial age inventions like this steam engine. At 30 inches tall and 25 inches long, this copper train features solid brass directionals and copper spacers.
Train lovers would also like the gold steam engine weathervane with the steamer on top of a directional arrow. With the rest of the weathervane made in black steel, the train really stands out. It’s 32 inches tall when assembled.
SWEN Products has a powder-coated steel train weathervane too, and it’s both lightweight and super affordable. Another design from around the same period, this horse and carriage weathervane is a popular pick as well.
When it comes to those who appreciate fine wine, the possibilities for gift giving are almost limitless, but perhaps none is more creative and unexpected than this copper wine bottle weathervane. Brass and copper stemmed glasses sit atop the brass directionals, each with a healthy pour. The copper and brass dimensional wine bottle on top, even looks like it’s pouring out the delicious elixir. A standout on this weathervane is the cluster of copper grapes with a spiraling copper vine that trails down the mounting rod.
At 33 inches tall when assembled, this piece would be lovely mounted outside a winery tasting room, but would be equally lovely on a garden pole in your backyard. Get this same beautiful copper and brass design in a smaller 23 inch tall weathervane that comes with a garden pole included. The EZ Vane Wine & Grapes Weathervane measures up at 15 inches tall, so it would be really great for your garden space.
Imagine a majestic blue heron, flying in to land on your roof. This realistic copper heron weathervane is the ideal choice for heron lovers everywhere. It has such detailed features and comes in an equally majestic size, measuring at 38 inches tall when assembled.
The pure copper bird has the look of authentic aged copper, with the same Blue Verde℠ finish as a number of others featured. It flies atop an arrow, directionals and a globe all with that same aged finish. The proprietary single point of contact mechanism allows the heron to turn easily in the smallest breeze.
The large size makes it stand out on even larger buildings, although adding it to a tall pole in a natural setting would be another beautiful way to display this piece of art. If you plan to mount it on the roof, you will need a roof mount. This smaller verdigris copper heron weathervane comes with a roof mount included. It flies in at just 17 inches high – the perfect scale for a smaller cottage or guest house.
For a size that’s somewhere in between, this graceful blue heron weathervane is the ideal choice. The two smaller sizes don’t include the arrow above the directionals. For us, that makes the big one our most coveted.
These weathervanes will last for decades as this writer can attest. I sent one as a gift for my senior parents, and it has now landed in my back yard 20 years later and still looking beautiful.
If your gardener is a whimsical weather watcher or you know someone who is, this clever copper flying pig weathervane is the perfect topper for a house, garage or even garden shed. This perfect porker sports cute copper wings and a chubby copper body that measures just 24 inches across – in other words, perhaps small enough to mount on a garden pole or sturdy 4 x4 inch fencepost of you want to amuse yourself and your neighbors.
The pig (which looks more like an adorable piglet to us) sits atop two copper globes and pretty brass directionals. It’s the perfect conversation piece on those days “when pigs fly” and you can prove it., but there are also great weathervanes for every special interest.
The pig itself is made of pure copper and designed by American artisans who take care with their craft. This weathervane also features a single point design so it swings freely with the breeze. If you’d prefer the pig to have the brass and copper directional arrow, it’s available as well. The Country Pig Weathervane looks more like a traditional farm porker – a little less whimsey and a lot more meat. We still think he’s a standout.
The Good Directions Copper White Tail Buck Weathervane features solid brass antlers and a dimensional body that’s quite lifelike. This piece features the popular arrow element as well and assembled it stands 41 inches tall.
For the hunter or lover of the outdoors and nature, this stunning copper verdigris leaping stag weathervane is a great conversation piece for your home, barn or shed, especially if you want a package that comes complete with the roof mount included. With an already perfectly aged patina, this buck looks as though he might leap right off the copper directionals and fly off like one of Santa’s reindeer. At 52 inches tall when mounted, this big weathervane is a real statement piece that would also be a wonderful gift option for someone special.
The Strutting Elk Copper Weathervane is another beauty with a dimensional bull elk with an impressive five point rack. Made in solid copper with brass directionals it stands 41 inches tall as well.
At 31 inches tall assembled, it’s recommended for roof mounting only.
Looking like it’s ready to ride off into the sunset, this polished copper motorcycle weathervane is perfect for the motorcycle enthusiast thanks to its careful attention to detail. Reminiscent of a classic Harley Knucklehead, this weathervane will look especially cool once it has aged to a beautiful verdigris patina. At an assembled height of 25 inches, this piece features brass directionals and copper spacer balls. It would make a perfect gift for a biker who loves to show their passion for their ride. It comes with a 53 inch garden pole, but can be mounted on the roof as well.
This motorcycle weathervane looks a bit more like a vintage Indian motorcycle to us, but only the experts would know for sure.
Considering the fact that weathervanes have been around for thousands of years, these vintage motorcycles don’t seem quite so old.
For feline fanciers, or anyone who loves the playful prowess of cats, this polished copper weathervane is sure to please. Built to last for years of pleasure, it features a shiny copper kitty reaching out to swat one of the mice stationed atop the solid brass directionals. Behind her, another mouse is sneaking up. This playful piece stands at an assembled height of 24 inches tall, and conveniently comes with a garden pole that’s 53 inches tall, so setup should be a breeze. If you’d prefer to mount it on your roof rather than place it in the garden, you can order this fun feline with a roof mount instead.
Montague Metal Works has several styles of cat weathervanes that stand 32 inches tall when assembled. Choose from either the gold cat on a black mount, a Swedish iron cat on a black mount, or a solid black design highlighted by gold spacer balls.
You might also want to consider a flat cat design. We love the EZ Vane Cat and Butterfly Weathervane, as well as the SWEN Products Handmade Playful Kitten Weathervane.
Did you know that the bald eagle was chosen as our U.S. National Emblem in 1782? It symbolizes long life, strength and majestic looks. If this powerful raptor stirs your soul, the solid copper bald eagle weathervane will give you all those feelings every day you see him spinning in the wind. Cast with incredible detail and realism, this great bird stands at a majestic 38 inches high when fully assembled, with a wingspan of 23 inches. To give you some perspective, a real bald eagle can have a wingspan of up to 8.5 feet according to the Smithsonian Zoo!
Despite its smaller size, this weathervane is cast in pure copper and finished with golden leaf. It stands atop and golden globe and features an arrow, and two more golden leaf copper globes along with solid brass directionals. If you’d prefer to see this raptor diving talons first toward its prey, the American Bald Eagle Weathervane is a stunner in pure copper that stands at 43 inches tall.
Interested in a weathervane with an authentically painted eagle on it? This 32 inch weathervane from Montague Metal Works features the raptor atop a black and gold structure.
Undersea fantasies are built around magical and mystical creatures like mermaids and dolphins, and this pure copper weathervane is perfect for those who can’t get enough of such stuff. At 39 inches tall and 30 inches wide, this beautiful copper piece features a stunning mermaid with flowing hair, swimming with her hand on a dolphin’s dorsal fin. It’s magical and elegant, and perfect for your seaside cottage, or backyard garden.
This weathervane features polished copper spacer balls and solid brass directionals that are simple to mount on the included mounting rod. The Good Directions Mermaid Weathervane with Starfish and Arrow is another gorgeous option for you fans of this mythical undersea goddess. In this interpretation, the swimming pure copper mermaid is finished with intricate golden leaf scales, golden leaf hair, and she holds out a golden leaf star. As she gets a verdigris patina, the contrast should look absolutely amazing.
The Montague Metal Products Gold and Bronze Mermaid Weathervane features a bronze mermaid set on top of gold spacer balls with black directionals and mounting rod. Better yet, she comes with a built-in mounting bracket already attached.
But wait, we don’t want to ignore that dolphin. If you have a love of these playful sea creatures, you can get this beautiful verdigris copper dolphin weathervane that looks as if he’s just jumped out of the water and back in.
This weathervane is literally out of this world with a celestial design that includes a copper and stained glass moon on top, along with a sun and shooting star connected by a brass rod instead of an arrow. This weathervane features copper globes and solid brass directionals to create a really beautiful multi-tonal look.
When assembled, this weathervane is 39 inches tall and would look awesome either roof mounted or you could mount it on an eave with this 12 inch eave mount to allow for full motion.
If you love the celestial theme but you’re worried about the durability of stained glass, the Copper Sun Moon and Star Weathervane is another beautiful option that stands 42 inches tall when assembled.
If you’ve got a veteran in the house, particularly one who fought in WWII, this P-51 Mustang weathervane is going to strike a chord. Durable in all weather, this powder coated steel piece will last for years, and yet it’s super affordable so also perfect as a gift. This plane became one of the greatest fighters of WWII, with a great story for anyone who’s a history buff.
This weathervane features metallic red wind cups that contrast with the black silhouette of the fighter and directionals. Because it’s lightweight it would be super easy to mount on a garden pole or even a flat surface with a flat mounting plate. For anyone who’s interested in the WWII history of Pappy Boyington, they might enjoy the EZ Vane Airplane Corsair Weathervane.
For a more recent vet, perhaps the Blackhawk Helicopter Weathervane would be a more desirable choice. There really are weathervanes to please most any aviation aficionado though, from detailed bi-planes to float planes and Cessnas.
Even though the hummingbirds don’t stick around all year in most places, this gorgeous copper hummingbird weathervane will. Assembled this normally diminutive little bird stands at a whopping 41 inches tall, and it’s narrower 18 inch profile makes it perfect for mounting on shallow eves. Delicately drinking nectar from a beautiful blossom, the bird sits atop two copper spacer balls with a brass rod and brass directionals. As it patinas, it will be a lovely way to adorn the yard of any bird lover.
This smaller copper hummingbird weathervane features a brass arrow and directionals. At just 22 inches tall, it comes with a garden pole included for easy mounting. The Good Directions Hummingbird with Flowers Copper Weathervane stands at 33 inches tall, and features four beautiful copper blooms over the top of the directionals. All of these will patina beautifully over time.
For a durable steel option, the EZ Vane Hummingbirds Weathervane has a powder coated finish and features a pair of hummies drinking from lilies. It’s 22 inches tall assembled.
You don’t have to be Alice in Wonderland to want to hop down this rabbit hole, because this sweet copper weathervane will stand tall in the midst of your veggies and tomatoes as it includes a garden pole with purchase. With an aged verdigris patina, this bunny leaps atop a directional arrow. When assembled, it features two smaller copper spacer balls and directionals.
At just 21 inches long and 25 inches high, it fits perfectly into the 53 inch garden pole ready to cue you to weather changes or simply to be enjoyed from the patio or porch. You can also get the leaping bunny with a roof mount included and it would look totally adorable on top of your garden shed or even a sturdy corner post on your deck.
East Coast Weathervanes also has a polished copper rabbit weathervane. A bit less whimsical than our first rabbit weathervane, this puffed copper bunny boasts an expression that looks a bit like Peter Rabbit trying to run from Mr. McGregor’s garden.
If you’re not wed to copper, this flat rabbit weathervane has a fun look. It’s made of 16 gauge steel and powder coated to give it a vintage look.
It seems there’s nothing more iconic when it comes to wind than a weathervane except perhaps, a sailboat. When you combine the two you get the ideal combination of wind and weather in a single stunning design for your home, barn or yard. This striking sailboat weathervane looks afloat on its all-weather rod, suspended above a small globe, large directionals and a larger globe.
You’ll want a stately space for this big piece which stands at 45 inches high when assembled. Artisan made of pure copper, this weathervane arrives with the perfect patina already in place, but it will continue to weather to an even richer finish as the years go by. You will need to get a separate mounting kit for this beauty, and because of it’s size, it may be a bit large for use on a fence post or mounting stake.
If you love the nautical theme, especially for your lake cabin or beach cottage, the smaller 24 inch Good Directions Racing Sloop Weathervane. The copper boat features shimmery brass sails, and the directionals are also in brass, while the globes are pure copper. It makes for a beautiful contrast. You can also get the larger sailboat weathervane in shiny copper if you have the patience to wait for the verdigris patina.
Mounting hardware is not included with these.
If you’re looking for a pop of color as well as a more moderate price, this weathervane is topped by a brilliant red eye-catching cardinal. The cardinal has long been shrouded in myth and superstition that’s pretty interesting, but since this one is metal, you’re probably safe. At 32 inches high, and 23 inches across, this weathervane is made from hand cast recycled aluminum. It’s been finished with satin black baked enamel that can withstand the weather.
The globes on this weathervane mimic brass, but are actually plastic balls, which is one downfall, but overall the design is so cool, we forgive that minor faux pas. We also really like the adjustable clutch base which fits the pitch of most roofs. That means you don’t have to buy a separate mounting kit. And, because this is a smaller option, it works well on sheds, fence posts, and gazebos.
Love the cardinal, but not in red? You can get this same cardinal design in solid black satin enamel. Smaller in size, it stands at 24 inches tall when mounted.
If you want a bigger and bolder bird ornament on your weathervane, the 32-Inch Deluxe Weathervane with Color Full Bodied Eagle Ornament is an impressive way to keep tabs on which way the wind is blowing.
Great for a ranch, farm or your country style home, this stunning copper trotting horse weathervane is a delight to look at. This pretty pony’s pure copper body can be expected to naturally develop a rich patina over time. The steed strides out on a 33 inch arrow indicator, and stands at 33 inches tall when assembled. The kit includes an all-weather assembly rod, brass directionals and solid copper globes. Again, you’ll need to purchase the mounting kit separately.
If you love this design, but this weathervane is a bit too large for your home or yard, you can get the same design that measures 24 inches across. Conversely, if you need a larger piece, the trotting horse weathervane also comes in a 36 inch tall version that’s already got that gorgeous verdigris patina.
If you want to mount your weathervane, but don’t have a house with the right design style, consider getting this vinyl cupola that has a pure copper roof. It will transform your garden shed into the perfect farmhouse design.
Do you have a home that’s built like a castle with cupolas and interesting lines? Perhaps you’ve simply got an affinity for creatures from the past. Either way, this powder-coated copper dragon weathervane is going to be a great fit if you love yard decorations with a Jurassic feel. At 25.7 inches tall and 13.4 inches wide when assembled, it features a copper colored anemometer as well as directionals.
This winged, fire-breathing dragon will be a magnet for kids who’ll be mesmerized whenever the wind blows. Another whimsical yard ornament that will draw lots of attention is this castle-shaped birdhouse with a functional dragon weathervane on top. SWEN Products also has a wicked witch weathervane made of powder-coated steel that is lightweight and easy to mount on smaller poles or outbuildings.
We also love the look of this dragon weathervane that features more of a front dragon profile. It comes with a garden stake included so it can be a bit of yard art you can place anywhere you’d like something eye-catching.
We don’t know about you, but we can’t get past our affinity for rooster weathervanes. They’re perhaps the most iconic, especially in a farm setting. If you’re looking for a super affordable rooster, especially one with lots of colors, this metal weathervane will have you crowing! It features a handsome weather cock with beautiful plumage that’s pretty true to life, at least until you get to the wing feathers.
At more than 51 inches tall when assembled, this weathervane is an easy tool to use to assess wind direction and it’s a cool piece of yard art as well. If you love metal yard décor, you can get this similar rooster weathervane and garden stake along with three painted metal butterflies for around the same price.
For a more traditional farm style rooster, this weathervane features a big white Bantam rooster on top, with black directionals and an arrow accented by gold spacer balls.