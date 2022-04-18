19 Best Weathervanes for Your Home & Garden

This striking rooster will cause your neighbors to crow with envy. At nearly 36 inches tall, including the assembly, he is easy to install and comes with an all-weather assembly rod, solid brass 18 inch wide directionals and copper globes. The piece will naturally develop a gorgeous verdigris patina over time. And if you want to see your rooster regularly, consider mounting him on a tall fence post where he can catch the wind and keep you entertained.

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, rooster weathervanes have been around since the 9th century, when Pope Nicholas decreed that the rooster should adorn all church steeples as a symbol of Peter’s betrayal of Jesus. But weathervanes, in general, have been around centuries longer than that. No surprise that their function is to show wind direction, and there’s no more enjoyable way to see that than with this beautiful solid copper weathervane.

On the downside, if you do want to mount him on the roof, you’ll need to buy a separate roof mounting kit and perhaps an extension rod to make him a more prominent piece. And just in case you don’t have the patience to wait for the copper aging process to give you that beautiful verdigris patina, you can get this rooster weathervane that already has that vintage aged look.