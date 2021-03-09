11 Best Wood-Burning Pizza Ovens: Your Buyer’s Guide

Perfect for more than just pizza, these ovens are great for roasting, cooking, and baking meats, vegetables, fish, desserts, bread, and any other meal you feel like cooking outside. For all the details on the best wood-burning pizza ovens, read on.

Traditionalists, professional chefs, and pizza aficionados agree: if you’re after the authentic pizza-making – and eating! – experience, a wood-burning oven is the backyard addition you need to make. While these outdoor pizza oven models can be more expensive and physically larger than other oven types, there are plenty of budget-friendly, countertop, and portable options available today.

While some gas-powered pizza ovens boast technology that replicates wood-fired flavor, nothing really compares to the experience of cooking with a real-deal wood-burning pizza oven.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Why Buy A Wood-Burning Pizza Oven?

It's no secret that wood-burning pizza ovens can be a more expensive option. One look at our list and you'll find several models easily over $1,000. So, why buy one?

To be honest, wood-burning ovens are not necessarily intended for the casual cook. With the amount of time and work required to fire it up and maintain the correct cooking temperature, these ovens are better suited for serious home cooks, budding-pitmasters, and professional chefs. But, don't let that intimidate you - these ovens can absolutely be used and enjoyed by everyone no matter your skill level. And, if you're after an authentic pizza-making experience, there's nothing better than a wood-burning pizza oven. After a few attempts and some practice, you'll feel like a total pro.

There are many benefits to cooking with wood. Per Forno Venetzia's website, a wood-burning pizza oven creates three cooking methods at once: convection, conduction, and radiant. Due to the design of the oven, the shape of the dome, the location of the fire, and the materials used, the oven works to naturally create each of these effects to provide a superior cooking experience. They also have the unique ability to reach incredibly high cooking temperatures. Why is that important? High heat requires less cooking time, which ultimately renders a better pizza. Think of it this way: a nice crust on the outside, and soft and chewy on the inside. The ultimate pizza dream.

Flavor is another huge consideration with these ovens. Since you're working with wood, there's the potential to infuse all kinds of natural smokiness into your food. Depending on wood selection, different kinds of flavor can be achieved, too. Ultimately, smoke and the flavor it provides are what set these ovens apart. It's why wood-fired pizza tastes so good and the restaurants dedicated to the craft are so popular.

Here's the best part, though: possibilities. There's so much you can make, bake, and roast in these outdoor appliances: meats, vegetables, fish, bread, desserts, and more. All of the ovens on our list are marketed as all-purpose ovens, meaning they can do so much more than just make pizza.

So, while some of these ovens might be more of an investment, they're absolutely worth it if you want the ultimate outdoor cooking experience.

Wood-Burning Pizza Ovens: What You Need To Know

In Italy, pizza's an artform. A population and place that takes the dough, sauce, ingredients, and process so seriously they've established rules and laws to distinguish authentic Neapolitan pizza from everything else, Italians are true traditionalists. As such, they believe in the power and benefits of a wood-burning oven.

Regarded as a superior cooking experience by professional chefs and foodies, a wood-burning pizza oven provides home cooks with all kinds of flavor not realized by other types of appliances. Heck, even companies like Ooni and Gozney are committed to developing gas-powered pizza ovens that replicate the wood-fired experience. And, honestly, we're big fans. As an owner of the Ooni Koda 16 Pizza Oven, we can tell you this gas-powered option makes real-deal wood-fired-inspired pizza with all kinds of flavor. But, as much we love the ease-of-use and convenience that gas models provide, nothing beats a real-deal wood-burning pizza oven.

While these outdoor pizza oven models offer up an authentic pizza-making experience, it's important to understand that they do require more management and maintenance than other oven types. Here's what you need to know:

Cleaning - when you're cooking with wood, there's bound to be a mess. Ash and soot will pile up, and too much of that can affect the flavor of your pizza in a negative way. It's important to properly clean the oven after each use, and follow any instructions provided by the manufacturer. It's also important to note that some of the options on our list require a curing stage - prebaking the oven before cooking with it. This process can take hours or days, depending on the model.

Feeding The Flames - with a gas pizza oven you just need to flip a switch and let the oven do the rest. With wood, you have to monitor and manage the flames more closely to ensure your fire is maintained and the correct cooking temperatures are reached. It can take some practice to get comfortable with this process, but with tips and tricks available online, you'll be a seasoned pro in no time.

Warm-Up Times - just like any kitchen oven or gas pizza oven, it takes time to reach the desired cooking temperature. Depending on the weather and rate of the burn, it could take anywhere from an hour to several hours. Be patient and have fun with it. Part of the experience of cooking with a wood-burning pizza oven is the process. It's not just about the end result.

Wood-Burning Ovens For Small Spaces & Budgets

Our list features two types of wood-burning ovens: large and in-charge models and friendly portable picks. If you have the space for a full-size pizza oven, we suggest going that route. However, if you're tight on space or budget, but still want the wood-burning experience, be sure to take a look at Ooni Pizza Ovens.

A true pioneer in the backyard pizza oven industry, Ooni's been churning out some of the best outdoor pizza oven models since 2012. With a variety of ovens, including three wood-burning options, Ooni's products are all fairly lightweight and completely portable. They also reach internal cooking temperatures as high as 950-degrees F, preheat within 20 minutes, and cook pizza in just 60 seconds. Seriously.

Another incredible option is the outdoor pizza oven from Bertello. First introduced in 2020 on ABC's Shark Tank, this oven weighs 22lbs, features a compact portable design, heats to 930-degrees F, and cooks pizza incredibly fast. For those wondering, they definitely made a deal.

