11 Best Wood-Burning Pizza Ovens: Your Buyer’s Guide

While some gas-powered pizza ovens boast technology that replicates wood-fired flavor, nothing really compares to the experience of cooking with a real-deal wood-burning pizza oven.
Traditionalists, professional chefs, and pizza aficionados agree: if you’re after the authentic pizza-making – and eating! – experience, a wood-burning oven is the backyard addition you need to make. While these outdoor pizza oven models can be more expensive and physically larger than other oven types, there are plenty of budget-friendly, countertop, and portable options available today.
Perfect for more than just pizza, these ovens are great for roasting, cooking, and baking meats, vegetables, fish, desserts, bread, and any other meal you feel like cooking outside. For all the details on the best wood-burning pizza ovens, read on.
1. Alfa Allegro 39-Inch Outdoor Wood-Fired Pizza Oven
Cons:
- Reaches internal cooking temperatures as high as 2,000-degrees F
- Reaches optimal cooking temperatures in 10 minutes
- Large cooking floor allows for five pizzas at a time
- Freestanding design
- Information is limited on how long it takes to cook pizza
- More expensive option
- Yellow dome could be off-putting to some
Alfa’s made a mark in the pizza oven industry by offering a varied line of professional-grade pizza ovens. And the Alfa Allegro 39-Inch Outdoor Wood-Fired Pizza Oven is seriously awesome. Here’s what we like about it: it’s quick. While this oven might be one of the larger options on our list, it reaches optimal cooking temperatures in just 10 minutes – talk about fast!. Not just that, but it’s large enough to accommodate 5 pizzas at a time. Pretty cool, huh? A freestanding model from a reputable pizza oven brand, here’s what you need to know:
- Handcrafted in Italy, limited assembly needed, and no curing is required.
- Patented Forninox technology provides efficient cooking, fast heat-up times, and limited fuel use.
- The cooking surface is spacious, measuring 39 3/8″ x 27 9/16″.
- The specially shaped dome is made from powder-coated stainless steel and the cooking floor is made from refractory material to help retain heat while cooking.
- Temperature ranges from 834-degrees F to 2,000-degrees F.
- Perfect for pizza, meats, vegetables, desserts, and more.
Find more Alfa Allegro 39-Inch Outdoor Wood-Fired Pizza Oven information and reviews here.
2. Ooni Pro 16 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven
Cons:
- Compatible with wood, gas and charcoal fuel types
- Budget-friendly wood-burning oven
- Versatile design that can accomodate pizza, meats, fish, vegetables, bread, and more
- Heats up to 950-degrees F in just 20 minutes
- Large cooking capacity that handle 16" pizzas
- Portable design
- Cooks pizza in 60 seconds
- Self-cleaning
- Large enough for 16" pizzas, but can only handle on pizza at a time
- Popular item; orders placed now will ship in 7-9 weeks
- Gas adaptor is sold separately
One of the best wood-burning pizza ovens is the Ooni Pro Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven. Offering users an easy-to-use and portable design, this incredible outdoor pizza oven is available at an excellent price. Compatible with multiple fuel types, this oven is definitely one of the best outdoor pizza ovens on the market today.
With the capacity to handle large pizzas, and the versatility to cook meats, vegetables, fish, and bread, this is an incredible choice for anyone who wants the wood-fired experience but lacks sufficient backyard space for a larger appliance. Here’s what you need to know:
- Wood, charcoal, gas – the Ooni Pro can do it all, handle it all, and cook with it all. So, feel free to pick your favorite fuel type and change it up whenever you like. Gas adaptor sold separately.
- Weighing in at 50 pounds, you can take it anywhere and everywhere adventure calls.
- Reaches internal cooking temperatures as high as 950-degrees F in just 20 minutes.
- Temperature is adjustable thanks to the dual airflow control system.
- Can handle 16″ pizzas and has them cooked and ready to eat in just 60 seconds.
- Comes with two doors: a postbox-style door that’s perfect to slide pizzas in and out, and a full door that allows the oven to heat up faster and retain more heat.
- Oven gets so hot that it’s technically self-cleaning, but it’s best to remove the stone in between uses, scrape any remaining debris, and flip the stone over before putting it back in.
The only real downside to this oven is the popularity. Orders placed now will ship in 7-9 weeks.
Find more Ooni Pro 16 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven information and reviews here.
3. Alfa 4 Pizze 31-Inch Outdoor Wood-Fired Pizza Oven
Cons:
- Large cooking surface can accommodate four pizzas at a time
- No curing needed and minimal assembly required
- Reaches optimal cooking temperatures in 20 minutes
- Lightweight base contains storage for wood in addition to side shelves for other pizza making accessories
- Features a built-in thermometer
- Versatile oven that's perfect for all kinds of meals - roasts, vegetables, fish, desserts, and more
- More expensive option
- Physically large and weighs 308lbs
- Cooks pizza in 2 minutes but not as fast as other models
If you’re looking for a powerful free-standing oven to be the show-stopper in your backyard, check out the Alfa 4 Pizze 31-Inch Outdoor Wood-Fired Pizza Oven. Large and in charge, this outdoor pizza oven offers up a large cooking surface and wood storage. Here’s what you need to know:
- Reaches optimal cooking temperatures as high as 2,000-degrees F in just 20 minutes and can accommodate four pizzas at a time – great for families and parties!
- Cooking surface measures 31 1/2″ x 23 3/5″.
- Minimal assembly required & no curing is needed.
- Patented Forninox technology provides efficient cooking, fast heat-up times, and limited fuel use.
- The specially shaped dome is made from powder-coated stainless steel and the cooking floor is made of interchangeable refractory tiles to help retain heat while cooking.
- The lightweight stainless steel base features two side shelves, a wood storage shelf, and wheels to easily move the oven around.
- A built-in thermometer helps monitor progress.
- Perfect for pizza, meats, vegetables, desserts, and more.
Find more Alfa 4 Pizze 31-Inch Outdoor Wood-Fired Pizza Oven information and reviews here.
4. Forno Venetzia Torino 200 Wood Fired Oven
Cons:
- Made in Italy with authentic engineering and design
- Ready to cook upon delivery, no curing required
- Can cook 4 pizzas at once; ideal for families and parties
- Can reach cooking temperatures as high as 800-degrees F
- Built-in thermometer
- Weighs 326lbs
- Information is limited on warming time
- Not ideal for smaller backyards and patios
The Torino series by Forno Venetzia offers an authentic Italian wood-fired pizza experience with all kinds of crazy cool features. Not only that, but with a larger capacity, this wood-burning pizza oven is ideal for parties and families as it can fit and cook up to four pizzas at a time. Talk about awesome. Featuring a countertop design, this oven is the perfect addition to any outdoor kitchen space. Here’s what you need to know:
- Cooking space measures 32″ x 24″ and is large enough to handle multiple pizzas at once.
- Fire brick hearth with double-layered ceramic insulation offers better heat retention.
- Oven weighs 326lbs so make sure whatever surface you place it on can hold-up.
- A built-in thermometer helps to monitor cooking temperature.
- A removable door helps retain heat as it’s warming up.
- Reaches internal cooking temperature as high as 800-degrees F. Not curing required before first use.
- Authentic Italian engineering & design featuring the signature Forno Venetzia chimney cap & oak door handle.
- Available with a stand as well.
Information is limited on how long it takes to heat up the oven, however, based on reviews, it can anywhere from 90 minutes to 6 hours depending on the weather.
Find more Forno Venetzia Torino 200 Wood Fired Oven information and reviews here.
5. Ooni Karu Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven
Cons:
- Weighs 26lbs for a super portable design
- Compatible with multiple fuel types for a versatile cooking experience
- Reaches internal cooking temperatures as high as 950-degrees F
- Pizzas are cooked in 60 seconds
- Delivers a powerful live flame that renders little to no ash
- Oven gets so hot that it's technically a self-cleaning appliance
- Can only make one 12" pizza at a time
- Popular item; orders placed now will ship in 5-10 days
- Not as robust as other options
Ooni Pizza Ovens makes incredible, affordable, and 100% portable pizza ovens. The Ooni Karu 12 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven is one of them. An exceptional outdoor pizza oven that can handle real wood, charcoal, and gas for a versatile cooking experience, here’s what you need to know:
- Equipped with a heavy-duty stainless steel body and a fuel tray to maximize airflow.
- Weighing in at 26lbs, this oven has a super portable design.
- Delivers a powerful and searing flame and renders little to no ash.
- Reaches internal cooking temperatures as high as 950-degrees F and heats up within 15 minutes.
- You can make up to 12″ pizzas in just 60 seconds.
- Gas adaptor sold separately.
- Oven gets so hot that it’s technically self-cleaning, but it’s best to remove the stone in between uses, scrape any remaining debris, and flip the stone over before putting it back in.
The only negative about this oven is its popularity. Orders placed now will ship in 5-10 days.
Find more Ooni Karu Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven information and reviews here.
6. Forno Venetzia Pronto 200 Copper Outdoor Pizza Oven
Cons:
- Made in Italy with authentic engineering and design
- Ready to cook upon delivery, no curing required
- Ideal for smaller outdoor kitchens
- Can cook two 12" pizzas at once
- Removable door
- Weighs 221lbs
- Information is limited on warming time
- Smallest of the Forno Venetzia line
Forno Venetzia is known for producing quality, Italian-made wood-burning pizza ovens, and their Pronto series is seriously special. The smallest in the brands’ line, this oven is the perfect addition to any outdoor cooking space as it easily fits on the counter. With a 24″ x 20″ cooking surface, it can handle two individual-size pizzas to cook at once. Here’s what you need to know:
- Features a copper dome finish and is shipped fully assembled and ready to use; no curing required.
- Fire brick hearth with double-layered ceramic insulation offers better heat retention.
- Compact and portable footprint, but don’t be fooled: this oven weighs 221lbs.
- A built-in thermometer helps to monitor cooking temperature.
- A removable door helps retain heat as it’s warming up.
- Reaches internal cooking temperature as high as 800-degrees.
- Authentic Italian engineering & design featuring the signature Forno Venetzia chimney cap & oak door handle.
Information is limited on how long it takes to heat up the oven, however, based on reviews, it can anywhere from 90 minutes to 6 hours depending on the weather.
Find more Forno Venetzia Pronto 200 Copper Outdoor Pizza Oven information and reviews here.
7. Ooni Fyra 12 Wood Pellet Pizza Oven
Cons:
- Offers wood-pellet power and live fire for a true authentic experience
- Reaches internal cooking temperatures as high as 950-degrees F
- Pizza is cooks in 60 seconds
- Innovative pellet hopper design ensures a seamless cooking experience
- Affordable option
- Super portable design, weighs just 22lbs
- Oven gets so hot that it's technically a self-cleaning appliance
- Only accommodates one 12" pizza at a time
- Popular item; orders placed now will ship in 7-9 weeks
- Not as robust as other options
The Ooni Fyra Wood Pellet Pizza Oven is one of the most portable wood-burning pizza ovens on the market today. Featuring live fire and an innovative gravity-fed wood pellet hopper to help keep the flames alive, this outdoor pizza oven is pretty dang cool. Don’t be worried about wood pellet cooking, either – this wood-burning oven is completely streamlined and super easy to use. Here’s what you need to know:
- This oven is powered by hardwood pellets. Why is that cool? They add all kinds of awesome smoky and aromatic flavors to your pizza.
- Weighing just 22lbs, this is a super portable outdoor pizza oven.
- Reaches internal cooking temperatures as high as 950-degrees F and heats up in just 15 minutes.
- Cooks 12″ pizzas in just 60 seconds.
- Oven gets so hot that it’s technically self-cleaning, but it’s best to remove the stone in between uses, scrape any remaining debris, and flip the stone over before putting it back in.
The only real downside to this oven is its popularity. Orders placed now will ship in 7-9 weeks.
Find more Ooni Fyra 12 Wood Pellet Pizza Oven information and reviews here.
8. ilFornino Professional Series Wood Fired Pizza Oven
Cons:
- Thicker gauge 430 stainless steel material
- Cooking area of 1007 square inches is enough for three larger pies or six smaller pies
- High-density insulation with two hefty ceramic blankets
- Unit is quite heavy
- Initial learning curve
- Peel is on the bulky side
With the power to cook almost any pizza in less than 70 seconds, the ilFornino Professional Series Wood Fired Pizza Oven is an excellent choice and great addition to any backyard. Perfect for pizza parties, large gatherings, and more, this professional series oven features a more robust experience. Here’s what you need to know:
- A total cooking area of 1007 square inches is enough for three larger pies or six smaller pies – yeah, perfect for pizza parties.
- This outdoor pizza oven ships fully assembled, except for the chimney.
- Reaches optimal cooking temperatures in just 22 minutes.
- Made with 430 stainless steel and offering high-density insulation, this oven comes complete with two hefty ceramic blankets helping to retain heat for hours.
- Comes with a professional-quality peel and brush along with the owner’s manual.
- Weighs 200lbs but is on wheels for easy portability in the backyard or on the patio.
Find more ilFornino Professional Series Wood Fired Pizza Oven information and reviews here.
9. Chicago Brick Oven Wood-Burning Mobile Outdoor Pizza Oven
Cons:
- Mobile cart features wheels and storage for wood.
- Reaches cooking temperatures as high as 1000-degrees F
- Commercial-grade quality in your backyard
- Takes up to 60 minutes to heat up
- Expensive
- Some assembly required
The convenience of a grill with the authentic flavors of a wood-burning oven, the Mobile Pizza Outdoor Oven from Chicago Brick Ovens is a great patio addition to make this year. Chicago Brick Ovens are highly sought after because they are well-made and certified to UL standards. Here’s what you need to know:
- Commercial grade with a specially designed dome modeled after ancient Italian wood-fired ovens.
- Offers even heat distribution.
- Reaches cooking temperatures as high as 1,000-degrees Fahrenheit for an exceptional pizza-making experience. Heats up in 45-60 minutes.
- Features a 38″ x 28″ cooking area.
- Sold with accessories kit that includes an infrared thermometer, pizza peel, and cleaning brush.
- Features a mobile cart design that’s easy to move around.
- Six-piece oven: dome, 3-piece hearth, arch, and decorative door. Some assembly is required.
- Available in both silver and copper
- Can be used to cook anything you make in your kitchen oven.
Find more Chicago Brick Oven Wood-Burning Outdoor Pizza Oven information and reviews here.
10. Nuke Pizzero Wood Fired Pizza Oven
Cons:
- 755 square inch cooking surface
- Large enough to fit two 12" pizzas or three 8" pizzas at once
- Includes accessories and tools
- Freestanding design with hidden and lockable wheels
- Stainless steel design makes for an easier cleaning experience
- Reaches 600+ degrees F, but not as high as other pizza ovens
- Assembly required
- Not as well known as other models
Looking for a freestanding option? Be sure to check out The Pizzero Wood-Burning Pizza Oven from Nuke. Featuring a 755 square inch cooking surface, this large pizza oven is an excellent option for families and parties. With a design that does an excellent job of retaining heat, we know you’ll like cooking with this appliance. Here’s what you need to know:
- A large cooking surface that can accommodate two 12″ pizzas or three 8″ pizzas at once.
- Made with 304 and 430-grade stainless steel for durability and longevity.
- Reaches internal cooking temperatures as high as 600 degrees F, and the door includes an oven-draft vent for better airflow control allowing for hotter temperatures.
- The included cart features two side shelves for added space and has two hide-away wheels so that it’s easy to move on the patio or deck.
- Comes with charcoal poker, pizza shovel, chimney and chimney hat, and assembly kit.
Find more Nuke Pizzero Wood Fired Pizza Oven information and reviews here.
11. Bertello Outdoor Pizza Oven Black + Pizza Peel Combo
Cons:
- Weighs just 22lbs for a portable design
- Reaches internal cooking temperatures over 930 degrees F
- Comes with pizza peel and other accessories necessary to get the most out of your oven
- Not as robust as other models on list
- Not as well known as Ooni
- Only makes one 12" pizza at a time
Looking for a portable wood-fired pizza oven? Check out this one: the Bertello Outdoor Pizza Oven. Featuring a lightweight design, this outdoor pizza oven is compatible with multiple fuel types and is easy to tote around. Featured on Shark Tank in 2020, the Bertello oven is a popular seller on Amazon. And, yes, they made a deal. Here’s what you need to know:
- Ready to cook with out of the box.
- Oven is compatible with both wood and charcoal fuel types. If you prefer propane, an attachment is required but it’s sold separately. It’s also currently sold out on Amazon.
- The pizza oven warms to over 930 degrees
- Comes with a pizza peel, cordierite stone, wood chip/pellet scoop, and wood/charcoal/pellet tray.
- 12.5-inch wide x 13.5-inch cooking surface, perfect for 12-inch pizzas.
- Weigh just 22lbs for a completely portable option
Definitely one of the best outdoor pizza ovens for anyone who wants to take their pizza party to-go.
Find more Bertello Outdoor Pizza Oven Black + Pizza Peel Combo information and reviews here.
Why Buy A Wood-Burning Pizza Oven?
It's no secret that wood-burning pizza ovens can be a more expensive option. One look at our list and you'll find several models easily over $1,000. So, why buy one?
To be honest, wood-burning ovens are not necessarily intended for the casual cook. With the amount of time and work required to fire it up and maintain the correct cooking temperature, these ovens are better suited for serious home cooks, budding-pitmasters, and professional chefs. But, don't let that intimidate you - these ovens can absolutely be used and enjoyed by everyone no matter your skill level. And, if you're after an authentic pizza-making experience, there's nothing better than a wood-burning pizza oven. After a few attempts and some practice, you'll feel like a total pro.
There are many benefits to cooking with wood. Per Forno Venetzia's website, a wood-burning pizza oven creates three cooking methods at once: convection, conduction, and radiant. Due to the design of the oven, the shape of the dome, the location of the fire, and the materials used, the oven works to naturally create each of these effects to provide a superior cooking experience. They also have the unique ability to reach incredibly high cooking temperatures. Why is that important? High heat requires less cooking time, which ultimately renders a better pizza. Think of it this way: a nice crust on the outside, and soft and chewy on the inside. The ultimate pizza dream.
Flavor is another huge consideration with these ovens. Since you're working with wood, there's the potential to infuse all kinds of natural smokiness into your food. Depending on wood selection, different kinds of flavor can be achieved, too. Ultimately, smoke and the flavor it provides are what set these ovens apart. It's why wood-fired pizza tastes so good and the restaurants dedicated to the craft are so popular.
Here's the best part, though: possibilities. There's so much you can make, bake, and roast in these outdoor appliances: meats, vegetables, fish, bread, desserts, and more. All of the ovens on our list are marketed as all-purpose ovens, meaning they can do so much more than just make pizza.
So, while some of these ovens might be more of an investment, they're absolutely worth it if you want the ultimate outdoor cooking experience.
Wood-Burning Pizza Ovens: What You Need To Know
In Italy, pizza's an artform. A population and place that takes the dough, sauce, ingredients, and process so seriously they've established rules and laws to distinguish authentic Neapolitan pizza from everything else, Italians are true traditionalists. As such, they believe in the power and benefits of a wood-burning oven.
Regarded as a superior cooking experience by professional chefs and foodies, a wood-burning pizza oven provides home cooks with all kinds of flavor not realized by other types of appliances. Heck, even companies like Ooni and Gozney are committed to developing gas-powered pizza ovens that replicate the wood-fired experience. And, honestly, we're big fans. As an owner of the Ooni Koda 16 Pizza Oven, we can tell you this gas-powered option makes real-deal wood-fired-inspired pizza with all kinds of flavor. But, as much we love the ease-of-use and convenience that gas models provide, nothing beats a real-deal wood-burning pizza oven.
While these outdoor pizza oven models offer up an authentic pizza-making experience, it's important to understand that they do require more management and maintenance than other oven types. Here's what you need to know:
Cleaning - when you're cooking with wood, there's bound to be a mess. Ash and soot will pile up, and too much of that can affect the flavor of your pizza in a negative way. It's important to properly clean the oven after each use, and follow any instructions provided by the manufacturer. It's also important to note that some of the options on our list require a curing stage - prebaking the oven before cooking with it. This process can take hours or days, depending on the model.
Feeding The Flames - with a gas pizza oven you just need to flip a switch and let the oven do the rest. With wood, you have to monitor and manage the flames more closely to ensure your fire is maintained and the correct cooking temperatures are reached. It can take some practice to get comfortable with this process, but with tips and tricks available online, you'll be a seasoned pro in no time.
Warm-Up Times - just like any kitchen oven or gas pizza oven, it takes time to reach the desired cooking temperature. Depending on the weather and rate of the burn, it could take anywhere from an hour to several hours. Be patient and have fun with it. Part of the experience of cooking with a wood-burning pizza oven is the process. It's not just about the end result.
Wood-Burning Ovens For Small Spaces & Budgets
Our list features two types of wood-burning ovens: large and in-charge models and friendly portable picks. If you have the space for a full-size pizza oven, we suggest going that route. However, if you're tight on space or budget, but still want the wood-burning experience, be sure to take a look at Ooni Pizza Ovens.
A true pioneer in the backyard pizza oven industry, Ooni's been churning out some of the best outdoor pizza oven models since 2012. With a variety of ovens, including three wood-burning options, Ooni's products are all fairly lightweight and completely portable. They also reach internal cooking temperatures as high as 950-degrees F, preheat within 20 minutes, and cook pizza in just 60 seconds. Seriously.
Another incredible option is the outdoor pizza oven from Bertello. First introduced in 2020 on ABC's Shark Tank, this oven weighs 22lbs, features a compact portable design, heats to 930-degrees F, and cooks pizza incredibly fast. For those wondering, they definitely made a deal.
