13 Best Workbenches For Your Garage: Your Easy Buying Guide

A workbench might be the most useful piece of do-it-yourself equipment anyone can own. While actually making one may give you the most options for what you need, not even a handyman has the time or know-how to make that happen.
Workbenches run the gamut between small, collapsable units that can be compactly stored away when not in use and serious garage project monsters that demand some permanent real estate.
Whatever you need to make your weekend DIY project a pleasure to work on, we’ve got you covered with our list of great workbenches. Any of these 13 options will make an outstanding addition to your garage, basement, and workshop.
1. Seville Classics Lighted WorkbenchPrice: $279.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Quality black powder coated frame
- Useful for a variety of project applications
- Tool drawers are a plus with included lining material
- Finish is a little thin on wooden tabletop
- Tops of screws designed to secure power strips do not slide into average power strip slots
- Beveled edge of top make it difficult to clamp
Your workshop will be complete with the Seville Classics Lighted Workbench. Featuring a 48″ x 24″ x 1.5″ solid hardwood work surface, it’s great to use with most vices, clamps, table saws, and other tools for any project weighing up to 500 pounds. Store tools and other materials on the steel pegboard and included peg hooks. The cantilevered overhead shelf provides more storage space for supplies.
This workbench also includes a cool white LED overhead light with 1000 lumens and a six-outlet power strip with dual USB charging ports to power or recharge a variety of items making this an excellent option for electronics work, computer use, gardening, automotive, woodworking, and more. There is a handy pull-out storage drawer with stainless steel front to keep your hardware easily accessible, featuring two drop-in dividers and seven mounting positions. A non-slip mat inside the drawer helps keep your gear in place.
Overall dimensions for the Seville Classics Lighted Workbench are 48″ x 24″ x 37″ making the ideal solution for a basement workshop, shed, or garage.
Find more Seville Classics Lighted Workbench information and reviews here.
2. Black+Decker Workmate 425 Portable WorkbenchPrice: $109.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- One-handed vise operation
- Adjustable height option
- Holds up to 550 pounds
- Lever springs may catch fingers
- Clamp mechanism made of plastic
- Tolerances could be a little tighter
The Black+Decker series of Workmate workbenches have been around for years and have withstood the test of time. They are a highly worthwhile addition to any list of workbench solutions. This particular model, the Black+Decker Workmate 425 Portable Workbench can support 550 pounds, has an extremely sturdy frame, and a trusty clamp system that you can operate with one hand. The clamps may be adjusted together or separately. The Workmate also comes with four adjustable swivel pegs that support a wide variety of shapes by holding weird-shaped or rounded materials securely.
The portable workbench features a surface with a removable middle panel and adjustable jaws to provide flexibility and stability when clamping materials. Crank open the table like a vise, remove the panel, place your lumber or other working materials, and clamp it shut. The top also can be folded upright to secure large surfaces that you may be working on such as a door.
This workbench has a heavy-gauge steel frame, dual height adjustment, and it folds up easily for simple wall storage. It can transform into a spacious workbench or a bench tool stand for ultimate flexibility in working on your projects. With its steel and solid wood construction, the Black+Decker Workmate 425 Portable Workbench is a nice change of pace from all the injection-molded plastic workbenches out there.
Find more Black+Decker Workmate 425 Portable Workbench information and reviews here.
3. WORX Pegasus Multi-Function Work TablePrice: $119.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Workbench supports 300 pounds, sawhorse supports 1,000 pounds
- Converts to a sawhorse or work bench in seconds
- Includes two quick clamps and four clamp dogs
- Underside of table edges tough to use clamps vertically
- Lower folding shelf could be sturdier
- Table isn't completely level because of folding ability
The Worx Pegasus Multi-Function Work Table is one of the most highly rated portable workbenches online and after taking a closer look, it quickly becomes clear why that is. The Worx Pegasus (named because the foldable table sides look like wings, maybe?) can handle a lot of projects incredibly well. It’s compact, foldable, and really lightweight at only 30 pounds.
The worktable mode has a 31″x25″ surface and capable of supporting 300 pounds. Need more surface area? No problem. Add on another Worx Pegasus or more and join them together to create a larger workbench. This model has a locking system that ensures no buckling of the tabletop when approaching that 300-pound limit. Each Worx Pegasus comes with two quick clamps that can be integrated directly into the table surface. If you’re working solo, the clamps become a second set of hands to hold materials to the table. The surface has receptacles for four included four holding pegs (clamp dogs) that may be repositioned around the tabletop to secure round or irregularly shaped objects.
Need a sturdy sawhorse for heavier loads? No problem. This workbench converts from a table to a sawhorse that can support 1,000 pounds in no time at all. Just remove the clamps and fold down the sides. Indentation wells in the sawhorse top are designed to help hold a standard 2×4 steady.
A built-in lower shelf provides space for tools and a power strip (not included) to keep your gear easily accessible, organized, and out of the way. When you’re wrapping up the day, the Worx Pegasus folds flat for easy storage. This workbench comes ready to go right out of the shipping box; no assembly is required! A side note: Worx makes a pair of sawhorses (with clamps!) that are the exact same height as this workbench and are a great value if you’re looking to increase your working space for a large project.
Find more WORX Pegasus Multi-Function Work Table information and reviews here.
4. Keter Compact Folding Table WorkbenchPrice: $79.96Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lightweight at only 30 pounds
- Sets up quickly
- Excellent value
- 1,000 pound capacity claim but instructions state only 400 pounds for any length of time
- Easy to pinch fingers when folding up for storage
- Instructions to unfold the table are inside the folded table
Keter makes a line of molded plastic organizational products and exterior furniture, all of which are high-quality and great to look at. Their entry into the home project DIY market, the Keter Folding Table Workbench, is a worthy addition to any workshop. The workbench is especially good for anyone with limited working space as it stores at a compact 33.46″ x 21.65″ x 4.4″. Once unfolded, the table is 29.75″ high. The height is not adjustable on this item however Keter makes an alternate version with adjustable legs.
The workbench is made of thick ABS with aluminum legs anchored with steel brackets. Setting up and tearing down the table is very quick and easy. Simply release the supports and the table drops in place. It is durable and strong when set for a project. Once unfolded, the workbench features a lower shelf surface to accommodate working equipment like measuring tapes, pencils, and small tools while working. The two work clamps that are included can be integrated into slots on the work surface to secure items. Supports lock in place firmly and the carrying handle feels solid.
One note to bear in mind however: promotional materials for this workbench claim that the table can support 1,000 pounds. There are many user reviews online that, while extremely complimentary, doubt this claim. On top of that, the instructions included with the workbench state that a weight of more than 400 pounds should not be left on it for any length of time.
Other than that, the Keter Folding Table Workbench is great for anyone needing a utilitarian work surface that can be compactly stored away when not in use.
Find more Keter Folding Table Workbench information and reviews here.
5. Bora Centipede 4 foot by 4 foot WorkbenchPrice: $120.86Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Better than sawhorses
- No assembly required; simply flex and use
- Includes storage bag, four quick clamps and four X-shaped brackets
- Requires additional plywood or lumber for surface
- Uneven ground may be cause instability
- Requires additional risers to increase height from 32" to 36"
You’ve seen those portable tents at tailgating events and soccer games, right? Someone unzips a long canvas bag, takes out this armature and within seconds they have a tent set up and ready to go. That’s sort of what the Bora Centipede Workbench is like. It’s a foldable work stand made out of steel rods that unfold like a science fair project. This workbench is much, much sturdier than it looks!
The kit comes with the workbench, four quick clamps, four X-shaped brackets that hold standard two-by lumber, and the canvas carry bag. There is literally no assembly required, just take it out of the bag and go. Once a top is placed on the Bora Centipede, either in the form of a sheet of plywood of up to 4′ x 8′ or lumber, the armature can support up to 3,500 pounds. The included quick clamps hold down a sheet of plywood and the X-brackets can accommodate lumber either on side or on edge. Both types of equipment can be positioned in a variety of ways to work with your material.
Working height is 30 inches tall but that can be made higher with proprietary risers (sold separately). This particular model measures 4′ x 4′ however Bora offers small and larger sizes as well. Larger tables can accommodate more weight. Additional hooks may be purchased to use with the workbench legs for extension or power cords.
The Bora Centipede is a really good alternative to sawhorses that is more compact and easier to store. While you might look at this workbench and think, “Hmmm…I’m not sure”, rest assured that this item is solid to use in any workshop or garage.
Find more Bora Centipede 4 foot by 4 foot Workbench information and reviews here.
6. Goplus Adjustable Workbench with Bamboo TopPrice: $239.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Powder-coated steel tube frame
- 1.5" thick, durable bamboo work surface
- Nice for the house and tough enough for the garage
- No drawer for tools and supplies
- Wheels would be a nice feature
- Quality control needs to be stepped up
The Goplus Adjustable Workbench is about as simple as it gets: a nice-looking wood top bolted to a steel tube frame. You don’t get many frills with this model but for the price, those can be easily overlooked. This workbench provides a 48″ x 24″ top made of bamboo that will hold up to significant rough treatment and is a good size for most projects. On top of that, the corners are rounded to help prevent tears if your kids happen to be running around.
There are 15 different height settings to suit just about any chair height or project application. The steel frame is powder-coated and rated at 500 pounds. The frame features four threaded bolt leveler feet that allow you to compensate for uneven floors. This looks good enough to be a breakfast table for the kitchen or an office workspace and it’s rugged enough to take some DIY abuse in the garage or workshop. The Goplus Adjustable Workbench can easily be put together in less than a couple of hours.
While not as full-featured other workbenches, this one checks all the boxes: it’s simple, durable, mobile and a great (albeit vanilla) fit for most workshops or hobby rooms.
Find more Goplus Adjustable Workbench with Bamboo Top information and reviews here.
7. Lifetime Projects Wall Mounted WorkbenchPrice: $269.38Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Wall mounted bench that allow for more space in your workshop
- Nice looking black and wood combination
- Interior and exterior pegboards
- Doesn't look great when folded up for storage
- Difficult for one person to install
- Pegboard holes too large for hooks
I really liked this idea of a great workbench that can be folded up on the wall when finished with it, sort of like a Murphy bed. The Lifetime Projects Wall Mounted Workbench provides all the basics that you could want but it doesn’t take up nearly the amount of space that another table or bench would. The engineering was well thought out including the option to secure the workbench with a padlock when folded on the wall.
The mounting bracket fastens to three studs (you’re going to definitely want to securely hang this table on studs as it weighs close to 100 pounds) using 16.5″ spacing with room for adjustment. Be aware that this workbench is larger and heavier than one person to install easily on their own. Attach the unit to the bracket and voila, you have an incredibly handy space to take care of most anything short of engine repair.
It was fun to see all of the various configurations of tools and gear online; it seems that this top seller is a hit with the do-it-yourselfer and they want to show off how they set up their respective garages! The pegboard and included hooks can be endlessly customized for your particular needs. There are also hooks situated on the outside of the unit for cords, ropes, and other things.
The Lifetime Projects Wall Mounted Workbench impressed me so much that I’m trying to figure out where I can install one of these for myself even though I already have a permanent workbench in my garage!
Find more Lifetime Projects Wall Mounted Workbench information and reviews here.
8. Cosco SmartFold Portable WorkbenchPrice: $328.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Incredibly sturdy construction
- Folds and unfolds easily without issue
- Large wheels assist with mobility
- Too much styrofoam used in shipping
- Workbench can still roll a bit with locked caster wheels
- MDF surface isn't as durable as other materials
CoscoProducts places mobility squarely in front of anything else with their SmartFold Portable Workbench. This item features very large locking caster wheels and thick supports so that this foldable workspace can be easily moved anywhere you need it to go. It’s about the simplest mobile workbench of any large size that you’ll ever deal with. It’s practically ready to go right out of the box. Two large foam covered handles on the front of the platform allow for easy folding and unfolding between uses.
Made with an industrial-strength steel frame, this utility table has a weight capacity of 350 pounds on the MDF top shelf and 250 pounds on the bottom shelf. The work surface measures 48″ x 24″ making for a decent sized area for projects. The two locking casters allow you to keep it in place while you work although I would have preferred a better locking mechanism as the workbench isn’t completely stationary.
The obvious selling point for the Cosco (not the big box store with the added ‘t’) SmartFold Portable Workbench is its effective folding and unfolding mechanism and its ability to roll pretty much wherever you need it. It’s a good solution for light DIY work, hobbies, and crafts. I’m not a huge fan of MDF as a material for a workbench surface; while it’s a splendid recycled material good for a lot of things, it will quickly get damaged with any serious garage work. But I think Cosco may have read my mind because they offer SmartFold models with a butcher block top and a stainless steel top each with the same folding mechanics and large wheels.
Find more Cosco SmartFold Portable Workbench information and reviews here.
9. Olympia Tools Multi-Purpose WorkbenchPrice: $159.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Built-in three outlet grounded power strip
- Steel construction with enamel finish
- You can't go wrong with black
- Table can only handle 220 pounds
- It's going to take you an afternoon to put it together
- A warm LED light could have made this so much better
The Olympia Tools Multi-Purpose Workbench is everything you will need for your garage for the price. We all visit that one hardware store (the one with all the coupons that come in the mail) for cheap tools every so often and that’s what this workbench is all about. It’s got two drawers, a pegboard to show off your tools, a tube lamp to light up your working area, a three-outlet power strip, and upper and lower shelves for boxes of stuff. For less than $130, that’s a screaming deal for a light-duty workbench.
Do you need a bench at your lake place? Maybe your kid needs someplace to work on their hobbies? This is the perfect workbench for that. Should you tear into your V-8 block on it? Uh…NO. That said, I would use this for my average weekend DIY projects with no problem whatsoever.
Find more Olympia Tools Multi-Purpose Workbench information and reviews here.
10. OEM Tools Portable Tear Down Tray WorkbenchPrice: $120.56Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy to maneuver around with caster wheels
- Comes in multiple colors
- Rubber bumpers on corners to prevent damage to vehicles
- Plastic end caps on legs easily removable
- Reports of poor paint job with some items
- Alternate colors cost more
A perfect tool for mechanics and anyone looking for help with vehicle maintenance, you’ll notice that when it’s delivered to your house or place of business that the OEM Tools Portable Tear Down Tray Workbench comes packaged in a box that should withstand any measure of shipping abuse.
The utilitarian 29″ x 20″ tray bolted to the rolling stand look sharp, features some heft, and is nothing if not solid. Height is adjustable from 33.5″ to 49.25″. This is a great piece of equipment for your garage workshop to place wrenches, a rag, air and oil filters, and your mobile device (and maybe your coffee) allowing you to commence working without the umpteen trips to your toolbox or picking tools off the floor.
This little workbench is powder-coated will protect your investment for years and the tray features a rubber cover on the edge to prevent damage if (when) it bumps into your car. The OEM Tools Portable Tear Down Tray Workbench also comes in a variety of colors so you can fly your freak flag for your favorite car company or sports team.
Find more OEM Tools Portable Tear Down Tray Workbench information and reviews here.
11. Husky 61-Inch Mobile WorkbenchPrice: $1,301.89Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Thick, polyurethane-coated, solid wood top
- Six electrical outlets and two USB ports
- Soft-close drawer slides
- Peg hooks not included
- Assembly will be difficult by yourself
- It's 500 pounds; delivery will be challenging
This monster of a workbench should be more than any average person may even need for their garage or workshop. The Husky Mobile Workbench is 61 inches long, features ten drawers and a cabinet, top shelf, a six-outlet power strip with two USB ports, and a pegboard for tools, gear, materials, and anything else you can think of. This thing is roomy, to say the least. There is more than 26,000 cubic inches of space here.
All the drawers feature cushy liners, soft-close slides for smooth operation, and locks to prevent your tools from walking away. The solid wood top is 1.2 inches thick and coated with polyurethane for protection. Six caster wheels support this behemoth and can be locked down when you get it where you want it to go. Keep in mind that this workbench weighs 500 pounds so moving it means you can skip that gym workout. Price for the workbench includes home delivery.
The Husky Mobile Workbench is a premium improvement for anyone looking to step up their game and look good doing it.
Find more Husky 61-Inch Mobile Workbench information and reviews here.
12. Sjöbergs Elite 1500 Workbench with SM03 CabinetPrice: $3,150.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Two large woodworking vises; one moveable to left side
- Additional cabinet provides tool and supply storage
- Multiple bench dog holes and four included steel dogs
- Expensive, but consider that the materials and hardware to build it would most likely cost you more
- You'll need two people to put it together
- No levening feet in case of uneven floors
Sjöbergs is a workbench fabricator in Sweden that has earned an incredible reputation for producing high-quality workbenches over 90 years at their workshop at Stockaryd. They use primarily European beech wood to make their products, focusing on craftsmanship, finish and long-term functionality.
This model, the Sjöbergs Elite 1500, would be an incredibly worthy addition to your woodshop. As noted above, the entire bench is constructed of European beech and thoroughly treated with oil. The top measures a little over 59″ x 23″ and 3-11/32″ thick with a double row of 1″ round bench dog holes (four steel dogs are included with the bench). Two huge 23-1/2″ vises, one at the front left and one on the right end, are strong and stable. The front vise may be moved to the other side in case you’re a lefty looking for some love.
Included in the package is the SM03 Cabinet that provides three large drawers and a storage area, adding tool and supply storage to the Elite 1500. With its range of expandable accessories (including a swivel stool, clamping platform, and this accessory kit), the Sjöbergs Elite 1500 Workbench will be hard to beat for the title of “best workbench ever”. Highly recommended!
Note: Sjöbergs produces a lighter, slimmer version of this workbench, the Scandi Plus 1425 with SM03 Cabinet, at a lower cost but with the same high level of craftsmanship inherent in this line of benches.
Find more Sjöbergs Elite 1500 Workbench with SM03 Cabinet information and reviews here.
13. 2x4basics Custom Workbench & Shelving Storage SystemPrice: $52.05Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Best for those looking to create a customized workbench
- Easy to add options to layout
- Make your workbench as simple or deluxe as you want
- Lumber to build workbench additional
- Included hardware not of the best quality
- Screws can easily bore through leg perforations if not careful
So here’s the catch: the 2x4basics Workbench & Shelving Storage System isn’t really a workbench on its own. But if you’re looking to easily build your own customized workbench, this is the way to do it. You order the kit that includes four workbench legs and six “shelf links”, all made of a heavy gauge structural resin, and you supply the lumber to use with the kit to make your workbench of any size up to eight feet by four feet.
The beauty of this system is that there are no miter or angle cuts necessary, just straight 90 degree cuts to construct your bench. You could even plan your build using the included instructions and cut lists, have your local lumber store cut the pieces for you, and put it all together at home with a powered screwdriver in an hour. The resin legs and shelf supports take the complications out of building your own table.
Once everything is put together, the 2×4 framing makes the workbench simple and stronger than many other workbenches. Each shelf will hold up to 1,000 pounds. On top of that, there is an enormous variety of options you can customize your workbench with. Need it to be portable? Throw some caster wheels on the legs. Need tool storage? Add on some pegboard and hooks. Need another large surface? Add on another large shelf underneath the tabletop. The kit is endlessly adaptable. You can build a unit as little as 2’x2′. Stain and seal your workbench or don’t. It’s all up to you.
2x4basics sells a variety of kits that take the work out of building your own tables, benches, chairs, and even an L-shaped kit with five legs if you want to build a workbench for the corner of your garage.
Find more 2x4basics Custom Workbench & Shelving Storage System information and reviews here.
How Do I Choose The Perfect Workbench?
If you plan on specific tasks like small riding lawn mower repair or woodworking or simply need a platform to take care of your average household projects, you’ve got to have a good workbench. It will provide you a firm surface area for sawing and hammering and, depending on the model, provide storage for all the tools you otherwise have scattered throughout the garage.
Workbenches come in a wide variety of styles to accommodate electronics tinkering, furniture building, or metalworking. There are a few things to consider when you’re on the hunt including the size of workbench you need, how much room you have, what you will use it for, storage considerations, and what budget you wish to spend. Are you looking to work primarily in a home workshop or garage? A professional work site?
What Kind Of Workbenches Are There?
Small to medium-sized workbenches work very well for home repairs, hobbies, or general DIY projects in a garage. You could even use one in the house for certain tasks. These benches may feature drawers, shelving, or holes to hang tools however they really aren’t designed for heavy-duty work.
Portable workbenches fall into this category. They can be set up and used anywhere and while they may not be ideal for large jobs, they don’t weigh much and are really easy to store and move around.
Heavy-duty benches can typically hold up to 1,000 pounds or more and will usually have a stout solid wood or steel frame and a large workspace. These workbenches are perfect for more intensive DIY work, commercial jobs, or carpentry work. Heavier benches are great for electricians or hobby-related electrical repair work because of their sturdiness and power and lighting options.
Think about the surfaces of your workbench, too. Wooden surfaces look good and are more than appropriate for almost every project. If particleboard is a primary material, keep in mind while there probably is a laminated surface that is easy to clean, it won’t be tough enough for heavy-duty jobs.
Steel can take a lot of damage, is long-lasting, and is resistant to solvents and oil but it is also very heavy and difficult to move around, even with caster wheels.
Plastic workbenches are typically fabricated with thick high-impact polypropylene resin and a durable coating that protects damage and stains. You can’t get much more lightweight and portable than these benches.
They may also be reinforced with aluminum for added strength and durability. Electrical projects can really benefit from plastic workbenches.
What Else Should I Look For In A Workbench?
There are endless custom options available that you could add on to make your workbench perfect for your needs. Caster wheels provide mobility to easily move your workbench around your workshop (make sure the bench is securely locked in place when you're working on it). Store your tools and supplies in drawers or on shelving. Leg clamps or clamp dogs allow the attachment of tools of all sorts of sizes.
The average garage is the typical space for a workbench, especially if car maintenance is what you’ll primarily be doing. Workshops and sheds are also good places for a workbench provided that you have enough room to set one up. If you're running low on space, small and portable workbenches can provide you with a surprising amount of versatility for most projects.
See Also:
