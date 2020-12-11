13 Best Workbenches For Your Garage: Your Easy Buying Guide

Whatever you need to make your weekend DIY project a pleasure to work on, we’ve got you covered with our list of great workbenches. Any of these 13 options will make an outstanding addition to your garage, basement, and workshop.

Workbenches run the gamut between small, collapsable units that can be compactly stored away when not in use and serious garage project monsters that demand some permanent real estate.

A workbench might be the most useful piece of do-it-yourself equipment anyone can own. While actually making one may give you the most options for what you need, not even a handyman has the time or know-how to make that happen.

How Do I Choose The Perfect Workbench?

If you plan on specific tasks like small riding lawn mower repair or woodworking or simply need a platform to take care of your average household projects, you’ve got to have a good workbench. It will provide you a firm surface area for sawing and hammering and, depending on the model, provide storage for all the tools you otherwise have scattered throughout the garage.

Workbenches come in a wide variety of styles to accommodate electronics tinkering, furniture building, or metalworking. There are a few things to consider when you’re on the hunt including the size of workbench you need, how much room you have, what you will use it for, storage considerations, and what budget you wish to spend. Are you looking to work primarily in a home workshop or garage? A professional work site?

What Kind Of Workbenches Are There?

Small to medium-sized workbenches work very well for home repairs, hobbies, or general DIY projects in a garage. You could even use one in the house for certain tasks. These benches may feature drawers, shelving, or holes to hang tools however they really aren’t designed for heavy-duty work.

Portable workbenches fall into this category. They can be set up and used anywhere and while they may not be ideal for large jobs, they don’t weigh much and are really easy to store and move around.

Heavy-duty benches can typically hold up to 1,000 pounds or more and will usually have a stout solid wood or steel frame and a large workspace. These workbenches are perfect for more intensive DIY work, commercial jobs, or carpentry work. Heavier benches are great for electricians or hobby-related electrical repair work because of their sturdiness and power and lighting options.

Think about the surfaces of your workbench, too. Wooden surfaces look good and are more than appropriate for almost every project. If particleboard is a primary material, keep in mind while there probably is a laminated surface that is easy to clean, it won’t be tough enough for heavy-duty jobs.

Steel can take a lot of damage, is long-lasting, and is resistant to solvents and oil but it is also very heavy and difficult to move around, even with caster wheels.

Plastic workbenches are typically fabricated with thick high-impact polypropylene resin and a durable coating that protects damage and stains. You can’t get much more lightweight and portable than these benches.

They may also be reinforced with aluminum for added strength and durability. Electrical projects can really benefit from plastic workbenches.

What Else Should I Look For In A Workbench?

There are endless custom options available that you could add on to make your workbench perfect for your needs. Caster wheels provide mobility to easily move your workbench around your workshop (make sure the bench is securely locked in place when you're working on it). Store your tools and supplies in drawers or on shelving. Leg clamps or clamp dogs allow the attachment of tools of all sorts of sizes.

The average garage is the typical space for a workbench, especially if car maintenance is what you’ll primarily be doing. Workshops and sheds are also good places for a workbench provided that you have enough room to set one up. If you're running low on space, small and portable workbenches can provide you with a surprising amount of versatility for most projects.

