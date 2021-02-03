10 Best Wüsthof Knife Sets: Your Buyer’s Guide (Updated!)

Every home cook, professional chef, and foodie needs a solid set of knives to slice and dice their way to a fantastic meal. So, if you’re in the market for an upgrade to your current knife collection, look no further than a Wüsthof knife set.

Known for making insanely good cutlery, Wüsthof is a cut above the rest. Established in 1814 in Soligen, Germany, Wüsthof’s been making quality knives for over 200 years. Forged from the highest quality German stainless steel and featuring super-sharp blades with ergonomically balanced handles, it’s no surprise Wüsthof knives are a coveted must-have for cooking enthusiasts at all levels.

Our list of the best Wüsthof knife block sets features a variety of quality collections we know you’ll love. From starter sets to travel-ready options to everything-you-need packages, our list has something for everyone. For all the details, read on.