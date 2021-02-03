10 Best Wüsthof Knife Sets: Your Buyer’s Guide (Updated!)

10 Best Wüsthof Knife Sets: Your Buyer’s Guide (Updated!)

Every home cook, professional chef, and foodie needs a solid set of knives to slice and dice their way to a fantastic meal. So, if you’re in the market for an upgrade to your current knife collection, look no further than a Wüsthof knife set.

Known for making insanely good cutlery, Wüsthof is a cut above the rest. Established in 1814 in Soligen, Germany, Wüsthof’s been making quality knives for over 200 years. Forged from the highest quality German stainless steel and featuring super-sharp blades with ergonomically balanced handles, it’s no surprise Wüsthof knives are a coveted must-have for cooking enthusiasts at all levels.

Our list of the best Wüsthof knife block sets features a variety of quality collections we know you’ll love. From starter sets to travel-ready options to everything-you-need packages, our list has something for everyone. For all the details, read on.

Is A Wüsthof Knife Set Worth The Added Expense?

Full disclosure: a Wüsthof knife set isn't exactly cheap - a simple glance at the knife block sets on our list can tell you that. But, here's the thing: they're the best. For over 200 years, Wüsthof's been making quality cutlery that remains popular to this day. Home cooks, professional chefs, foodies - they all love the brand for its durability and high-quality construction.

So, if you're looking for a variety of excellent knives that will last you forever, a Wusthof knife set is a practical choice. Yes, you'll pay a bit more upfront for a Wüsthof knife set, but many satisfied customers agree that the higher initial cost ultimately pays off.

Which Wüsthof Knife Block Set Is Right For You?

If you're trying to decide between sets, or even whether to splurge for a Wüsthof knife set, consider that one of the brand's main draws is the fact that its knives are well-balanced. According to ChefSteps, a well-balanced knife not only simplifies the task at hand but also results in less fatigue when used over an extended period of time. Whether your typical meal prep means hours spent cutting, chopping and slicing or you're just looking for the ultimate comfort, you'll find it in these Wusthof knives.

At first glance, these Wusthof knife sets can be tough to distinguish. Take a closer look, however, and you'll find plenty of differences. For starters, the sets range from two-piece starter sets to comprehensive collections with all the essentials and more. Most fall somewhere in the middle. While Walnut and Acacia woods are especially popular, you can find Wusthof knife blocks made from various materials.

German vs. Japanese Knives

There's long been a debate on who makes the best knives - and we're not just about brands, either. When shopping for knife sets, you'll most often run into two types: those made in Germany, and those made in Japan. No offense to any other country, but the Germans and the Japanese just make the best cutlery in the world.

You can't go wrong with any knife set from either country, but there are some notable differences:

  • Japanese blades tend to be slimmer, razor-sharp, and lightweight. They are excellent for precision work.
  • German blades tend to be more like kitchen workhorses - perfect for any and all tasks and cooking projects.

