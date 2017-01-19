20 Best Heart Necklaces: Gifts to Show Your Love

Hearts have a long history as an iconic image in jewelry, with some examples dating back to the Bronze age, some 3,000 years ago. Once known as “witches hearts”, the gift of a heart necklace was thought to have a bewitching effect on the recipient. Makes perfect sense, doesn’t it?

Now, with the popularity of heart jewelry soaring for year round wear, there are an amazing array of options for beautiful heart necklaces, and other jewelry pieces that make for perfect birthday, Christmas, anniversary and other special occasion gifts for your wife, girlfriend, mom, daughter, sisters and friends.

Since special occasions fall throughout the year, any time is a great time to find that perfect heart necklace, as a way to express your feelings for the loves of your life. And we’re here to make that search easy, because we’ve sourced the most awesome, sparkly, glittering heart necklaces, at a huge variety of prices from lovely pieces at under $25, to statement heart necklaces in the more luxurious category. Whatever your budget, there’s a perfect heart necklace that will dazzle every woman on your gift list.

From Celtic hearts, to heart embellished crosses, diamond or gemstone hearts, to simple sterling silver beauties, our expansive list of heart pendants and other necklace styles will give you the upper hand at winning her heart in a big way.

Now’s the time to get shopping, so you can have plenty of time to plan out a special date, and while you’re at it, a little research into the super interesting history of heart jewelry will make the evening even more fun and memorable. To be sure, the Best Heart Necklace will be an unforgettable gift that leaves the loves of your life with an awfully warm heart for you.

Best Heart Necklaces Under $25 1. Sterling Silver Open Medium Heart Pendant Necklace

Dangling elegantly from a sterling silver box-chain, the delicate and fanciful open heart-shaped pendant will beautifully adorn the nape of your special lady’s neck. This enchanting, and ever so affordable heart necklace is simple and sweet, with just the right amount of shine to light up your lady’s eyes and warm her heart. The box chain features an easy to fasten, spring-ring clasp.

A double open heart necklace is a fun way to show your two hearts intertwined forever. And, if your sweetie has pierced ears, some sterling silver open heart earrings would be a great addition to this gift, and since they’re both so affordable, it won’t hit your wallet too hard. If she prefers more dangly style earrings, sterling silver open heart threader drop earrings might be a perfect gift for her.

Price: $19

2. Sterling Silver Double Layer Heart Bead Necklace

Give your lovely lady a special present that is two gifts in one. This beautiful heart necklace in pure sterling silver features two dimensional hearts with sparkling cubic zirconia in their centers. An 18 inch inner chain and a 20 inch outer chain, each carry their own shiny hearts, hanging on super strong, individual box chains that are attached at the spring-ring closure.

This unique necklace offers a layered design that’s both vintage as well as stylish. Heart shaped cubic zirconia studs would be another fun Valentine’s Day, birthday or Christmas gift as well.

J.Rosée makes lots of fine sterling silver jewelry for women. Shop here for her birthday or Mother’s Day too.

Price: $22.87 (67 percent off MSRP)

3. 18k Yellow Gold Plated Sterling Silver Heart Key Pendant Necklace

This year, you can grab the key to her heart with the gift of this 18k gold plated sterling silver and cubic zirconia heart key pendant. Resting at the base of an 18 inch box chain is a classic key pendant shape, topped with a heart design.

The inner heart design is accented with a cluster of three round-shaped cubic zirconia stones, that highlight an inner heart shape, creating a two-tone effect that emphasizes shine. This heart necklace contains a hinge opening that allows it to become a locket, in which you can hide a tiny love note or other meaningful memento.

A Celtic styled heart key pendant features the sparkle of tiny diamonds, while a silver filigree heart key pendant offers up a more Victorian era look.

Price: $24

4. Sterling Silver Falling into Your Heart “I Love You” Pendant Necklace

Sparkling cubic zirconia embellish a beautiful sterling silver heart that drops from a silver swash of ribbon, proudly proclaiming “I Love You.” Give her this perfect present to show your adoration for everyone to see. The fine rolo chain lays beautifully against her skin and sets off the pendant perfectly.

If you had a more traditional heart necklace in mind, there are so many that still offer statements that will make her swoon. Perhaps you’d like to tell her you love her to the moon and back? There are lots of heart necklace options for that too.

Price: $22.99

Best Heart Necklaces Under $50 5. Glass of Venice Murano Glass Heart Pendant Necklace

Centuries old techniques combine to create this gorgeous Murano glass heart pendant. The rich gold color embodies your thoughts of how precious your someone special is, while confetti splashes of red and blue give a nod to her happy spirit. This one of a kind heart necklace makes the perfect fashion statement and will be a Valentine’s Day or anniversary or birthday gift she’ll proudly wear all year long.

If your lady is more into earthy tones, get her a Murano glass heart pendant hanging from a beaded drop. If you’re shopping for a younger lady, perhaps a daughter or granddaughter, give her a lovely necklace featuring two pink Murano glass hearts.

Price: $31.95

6. Heart of the Ocean Pendant Necklace

Inspired by the classic film, Titanic, this “Heart of Ocean” necklace signifies romantic love that lasts beyond the boundaries of time. Made with genuine Swarovski crystals, this sparkling beauty is a statement piece to be worn on the most elegant of occasions. If you want to pledge your love for eternity as a special surprise, this gorgeous heart necklace is a bold way to do it.

There are many different takes on this iconic design, including a heart pendant wrapped up in a glittering crystal studded ribbon or simpler, but equally beautiful necklace that also includes matching earrings.

Price: $39.99

7. Sterling Silver Open Heart Chain Pendant Necklace with Cultured Freshwater Pearl

What happens when you combine a beautiful and elegant open heart with a delicate sterling silver chain topped off by a gorgeously lustrous cultured freshwater pearl? A perfect gift for any special occasion, of course. This lovely necklace is so simple, and yet so classy.

Your lady will be thrilled when she opens the beautiful gift box, which comes perfectly wrapped. This precious piece secures with a lobster claw clasp that is easy for her to open and secure behind her back. Because pearls represent innocence, love and devotion, share with your lady why you picked this piece especially for her.

Perhaps you’d like to consider a pearl ring or pearl drop earrings to enhance her collection for special occasions in the future. Now is a great time to stock up with matching pieces.

Price: $33.42

8. Peridot, Amethyst & Rhodolite Garnet Heart Pendant

If your sweetheart loves semi-precious gemstones, this stunning heart pendant will be like the first breath of Spring. Studded with natural peridot, amethyst and rhodolite garnets, all set in white gold-plated sterling silver, this lovely pendant seems like it should cost a lot more. So nice that it doesn’t. It’s substantial, yet also feminine and delicate.

Get her a beautifully sparkly white gold Singapore chain to go with this piece, or if you’re set on sticking to a budget, you can find many sterling silver chains that will still keep you within your $50 limit.

Price: $39.99 (20 percent off MSRP)

9. GUESS Gone Wild Animal Print Heart Necklace

Your special someone will be purring like a kitten when you give her this sassy Cheetah heart pendant necklace for Valentine’s Day, her birthday, or even just to go with her favorite new little black dress.

With a large kitty print gold-tone heart and a tiny little heart embellished with rhinestones, this necklace also features a chain extender so she can wear it like a choker or as a longer necklace.

Get her some awesome hoop earrings in animal print while you’re shopping. They would totally add to her meow-velous look.

Price: $30

10. Sterling Silver Black Diamond Heart Pendant Necklace

Nearly a half carat of sparkling black diamonds dazzle on this lovely puffed heart pendant. Made of rhodium plated sterling silver, the careful cutouts create an artful appearance that’s both elegant and playful.

A perfect gift for your wife, daughter or mother, this heart necklace is a sure fire crowd pleaser, and it also comes with white diamonds if that’s her preferred look.

Black diamond necklaces are especially affordable and come in many styles, like this pavé-set black diamond heart. A black diamond heart ring would pair nicely with this necklace, and afford you the opportunity to slip it on her finger with a romantic kiss.

Price: $30.97

Best Heart Necklaces From $50-$100 11. Sterling Silver and Pink Quilted Heart Pendant Necklace

Pretty in pink is the best way to describe this fetching heart necklace. Crafted in sterling silver, the Carnevale heart pendant necklace features an intricate quilted pattern of pavé-set light and hot pink Swarovski Elements crystals, that dazzle and shine in every light.

A sturdy sterling silver box chain holds this chunky heart at the perfect length for V-neck and scoop neck sweaters. Get her some matching crystal studded hoop earrings for a perfect work or evening look.

Price: $64.32

12. Sterling Silver & 14k Yellow Gold & Diamond Love Knot Cross Pendant Necklace

For centuries, the Celtic Knot has been a symbol of eternity – the eternity of life, the eternity of nature and the eternity of love. Today, this ancient symbol is still as apt, desirable and graceful as it was so many centuries ago.

If you really want to make her day, give your beloved an evocative reminder of your interconnectedness. The love knot design is all about tradition with a twist. It represents eternal love that encircles the soul, along with the never-ending embrace of love captured by a gold heart.

If you’re looking to show her that true love never ends, this beautiful Celtic cross, studded with diamonds is the perfect way to do just that.

There are many different crosses embellished with hearts to choose from. Cross and heart necklaces come in popular mixed metal combinations like rose gold and silver, as well as crosses embellished with semi-precious gemstones.

Price: $98.51

13. Handmade Sterling Silver Fleur de Lis Heart Necklace

This stunning handmade heart charm necklace makes a beautiful statement of love and whimsy. Set in sterling silver, it features a uniquely gorgeous millefiori polymer clay design.

The heart pendant, soulfully suspended from a sterling silver chain, is wrapped in a sweeping silver brush stroke of delicate vines. The heart itself is finished with an enamel coating, ensuring it will remain as glorious and brightly colored as the moment she sets her eyes upon it.

If your sweetheart is totally taken with this piece, consider a stunning butterfly necklace by these same talented artisans for her birthday or your anniversary. If she prefers softer colors over the vivid ones, the gorgeous heart pendant also comes in sparkly white.

Price: $99

14. Tri-Color Multi-Hearts Pendant in 14K Rose & Yellow Gold

This triple heart necklace is the perfect option for a lady who likes all kinds and colors of jewelry. She’ll never fret about whether it matches her white gold wedding band, yellow gold watch or rose gold earrings, because this little darling matches all three.

This tri-color pendant places three tiny hearts inside of a larger heart, reminding her daily that you adore her in every way. Because this is a pendant only, you’ll need to get a sparkly gold chain to go with it.

Some dangling heart earrings would also be a pretty way to enhance this jewelry gift, for either Valentine’s day or any other special occasion. Another idea that might be perfect, if she’s the mother of your children, would be to get her a multi-color mother’s birthstone heart necklace.

Price: $91.98

Best Heart Necklaces Over $100 15. Heart Shape Sterling Silver & Baroque Tahitian Cultured Pearl Necklace

So many heart necklaces are pendants, and frankly those don’t work for every woman. Some ladies prefer a more subtle heart necklace, and this one’s a terrific choice for any special day.

This 18 inch sterling silver necklace features openwork hearts and gorgeous Tahitian baroque pearls, intermingled on a delicate sterling silver chain. The perfect pair of Tahitian pearl drop earrings would make a great addition to the stunning necklace.

Price: $129.23

16. White Gold & Diamond Double Heart Pendant

What a better way to show off your your good taste than to give your sweetheart a gift of elegance and style? This lovely diamond necklace, dazzles as it hangs from a white-gold rope chain. The enticing double heart pendant showcases 1/5 of a carat of brilliant white diamonds, set in a sweet, sweet double heart design. The graceful 18-inch white-gold rope chain secures this beautiful pendant with a traditional spring ring clasp.

If you’re ready to take her birthday or other special occasion over the top, these diamond heart dangle earrings will totally send her.

Price: $360 (52 percent off MSRP)

17. 14K Gold Heart Shape Aquamarine Pendant Necklace

This sparkling 14K gold pendant features a glittering 1.2 carat aquamarine, front and center. Your lady will feel triple the love, with three cascading hearts leading to the beautiful center stone. This heart necklace is a perfectly romantic gift for any special lady in your life.

Resting from an 18 inch rolo chain, classic open heart shapes overlap, leading to the large heart-shaped aquamarine stone that fills the bottom of the pendant. Five more round cut stones highlight the lower and upper heart. The center heart is highly polished, so this beauty will shimmer from every direction.

Aquamarine is a stone of strength and courage, and it’s breathtaking in this 14K Gold Filagree and Aquamarine Heart Pendant. The Drop Aquamarine Knotted Heart Necklace with Diamond Pendant is an especially delicate option, and would lovely on any woman.

Price: $379.97

18. Triple Heart Dangling Natural Ruby & Diamond Pendant Necklace

Treat her to an out of the ordinary Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day or birthday gift that is just romantic as it is everlasting. This triple heart gemstone pendant necklace is an elegant accessory for the woman who is a true jewelry lover.

It features three cascading hearts, nestled in lustrous 14k yellow gold. The first and third hearts are beautifully faceted rubies which are finely connected through the diamond set center heart, creating a beautiful play of color and brilliance.

This graduating ruby and diamond heart necklace can reflect the journey of your love. Build her love-centered surprise by tucking this little beauty into a new bright red wallet, and then, make a beautiful red Kate Spade purse the wrapping.

Looking for other ruby heart necklace options? Browse for more of them here.

Price: $619

19. 10k Yellow Gold Purple Amethyst Heart Necklace

Show the color of your love with this amethyst studded heart necklace. The 14k gold filigree heart is made up of highly polished swirls. Nestled amongst them, eight bezel set amethysts, in different sizes, sparkle for attention.

With nearly a half carat of gemstones, the heart pendant hangs from a delicate 18 inch rope chain, with a spring ring clasp. If black is her color of choice, the Rose Gold Plated Black Spinel Pavé Heart pendant is another elegant option.

Price: $299.99

20. 14K White Gold Scattered Diamond Heart Necklace

For your love’s next special day, shower her with diamonds in the most heartfelt way. This unique and elegant heart pendant necklace in 14K white gold, is scattered with .20 carats of glittering, high quality diamonds.

It’s a whimsical and playful heart necklace that will make your lady’s heart super happy. The sturdy rope chain is also 14K white gold with a spring and tab clasp.

For a little different take on the scattered diamond heart, you could get her a double diamond heart necklace instead. Or, if you’re looking for a mixed metal pendant, check out this one in white and yellow gold, or they have a rose gold and white gold option as well.

Price: $399.99 (15 percent off MSRP)

