11 Best Cremation Jewelry Pieces (2018)

While the wearing of cremation jewelry is a fairly new trend, mourning jewelry has a long history stretching back thousands of years. The Egyptians were famous for their jewelry, especially because it was so often designed to help the dead pass on to their next lifetime. Later on, these memento mori (Latin for “be mindful of death”) included skulls, urns and other death-related iconography, including likenesses of the deceased, names, birth and death dates, and more.

In the middle ages, small memorial boxes and amulets came about. Those said to carry bits of bone, or hair of the saints, and other religious leaders can still be seen today in museums all across Europe. In the 1700s, locket necklaces and rings became a popular way to remember a loved one who had passed, as did jewelry made from intricately woven hair of the deceased.

But since cremation, as we know it today, has only been around a few short decades, this new style of memorial jewelry has turned the idea of mourning jewelry into more of a celebration of life. Pretty and functional urn necklaces allow you to keep just a tiny bit of your loved one’s ashes with you, wherever you go. Pet cremation jewelry has become popular as well.

If you’re looking for a way to carry just a few ashes of the person or pet you’ve cherished most, an urn necklace might be the answer for you. We’ve found great pieces that are affordably priced, and we’ve added lots of ideas for other options to choose from. Check out our 11 Best Cremation Jewelry Pieces, and keep your memories, and your loved one, close at heart.