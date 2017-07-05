11 Best Cremation Jewelry Pieces (2018)

While the wearing of cremation jewelry is a fairly new trend, mourning jewelry has a long history stretching back thousands of years. The Egyptians were famous for their jewelry, especially because it was so often designed to help the dead pass on to their next lifetime. Later on, these memento mori (Latin for “be mindful of death”) included skulls, urns and other death-related iconography, including likenesses of the deceased, names, birth and death dates, and more.
In the middle ages, small memorial boxes and amulets came about. Those said to carry bits of bone, or hair of the saints, and other religious leaders can still be seen today in museums all across Europe. In the 1700s, locket necklaces and rings became a popular way to remember a loved one who had passed, as did jewelry made from intricately woven hair of the deceased.
But since cremation, as we know it today, has only been around a few short decades, this new style of memorial jewelry has turned the idea of mourning jewelry into more of a celebration of life. Pretty and functional urn necklaces allow you to keep just a tiny bit of your loved one’s ashes with you, wherever you go. Pet cremation jewelry has become popular as well.
If you’re looking for a way to carry just a few ashes of the person or pet you’ve cherished most, an urn necklace might be the answer for you. We’ve found great pieces that are affordably priced, and we’ve added lots of ideas for other options to choose from. Check out our 11 Best Cremation Jewelry Pieces, and keep your memories, and your loved one, close at heart.
Best Seller: Minimalist Bar Urn Pendant
This lovely stainless steel urn is a beautiful way to carry your loved one’s ashes close to your heart. It’s adorned with a glittering cubic zirconia at the bottom, so, unless you want it to be known, no one will ever suspect that this is a piece of cremation jewelry.
Its fashionable design is high shine, and the 18 inch chain is also sturdy stainless steel, so it will never tarnish and is strong and durable. The urn itself is 1.75 inches long, with a slender design that's a reflection of “only one” and “irreplaceable”, representing your long-lasting love.
The Cube Single Stainless Steel Urn Necklace is a more contemporary design that would look good on either a man or woman. It’s just a bit over half the length, but it’s also embellished with a princess cut cubic zirconia, which gives it added sparkle and shine. The Single Cube Cremation Urn Necklace is an even simpler, but similar design, without any jeweled embellishment, making it perfect for the true minimalist.
Angel Wing Birthstone Memorial Urn Necklace
Stainless steel and waterproof, this lovely cremation jewelry pendant allows you to keep a tiny bit of a loved one’s ashes enveloped in the loving wings of an angel. This pretty heart pendant has an antiqued finish that gives it depth.
The wings also encase a pear shaped, colored cubic zirconia, and you can choose from a loved one’s birthstone or your own. The tiny vial could also be used to hold crushed flowers, a lock of hair or even the sand from a memorable beach vacation. It comes beautifully boxed and includes a tiny funnel kit to make filling the urn easy.
The very popular Always in My Heart Urn Necklace features a heart shaped stone front and also includes a simple urn filling kit. The God Has You in his Arms Urn Necklace features an inscribed, heart-shaped, fillable urn, along with a pretty birthstone charm and an angel wing charm.
The Hold My Heart Cremation Urn Necklace has a simple heart shaped stone held by sparkling side bars and comes in a myriad of color choices.
Hollow Diamond Butterfly Bead Urn Pendant Necklace
Whether you’re looking for cremation jewelry featuring the popular mixed metal trend, or you want a single simple metal colored urn necklace, this beautiful bead pendant can fit your desires. The uniquely designed hollow butterfly pattern is inlaid with a tiny diamond filled flower.
The urn, which slides inside is engraved with “Always in my heart”. It hangs from a durable 22 inch box chain, which makes it perfect to wear with sweaters and dresses.
This heart shaped urn necklace with a hummingbird is an especially touching tribute to someone special in your life. It’s among the more unusual designs of cremation jewelry we found.
Tree of Life Cremation Urn Necklace
You celebrate the life of someone you love, even long after they are gone. This beautiful Tree of Life urn necklace helps to remind you of the roots of your family and how deeply they run. Made of surgical stainless steel, this pretty pendant will never rust or discolor. The black enameled urn is both elegant and waterproof. At just slightly under an inch in size, this petite necklace comes with a tiny funnel to make filling it with ashes a bit easier.
A larger, more ornate Tree of Life cremation necklace is encircled with rhinestones and features a highly figured border. You don’t need to have Celtic roots to love the Celtic Tree of Life Urn Necklace. The design features a never ending looped outside edge that represents life and love everlasting.
An openwork Tree of Life Urn necklace is light and airy, with the filler on the bottom instead of at the top. The Tablet Tree of Life Cremation Urn turns the tables on the round pendant theme and encases your loved one’s ashes in what looks like a beautifully chiseled stone tablet.
Best for Men: Casket Etcetera Cylinder Memorial Necklace
Among the most popular styles of cremation jewelry are tiny cylinders that can hold your loved one’s ashes. This urn necklace features that cylindrical design, but it’s embellished with a gemstone to keep your loved one's memories shining and close to your heart. This cylinder is larger, and holds more ashes than many. The bold design would make it especially appropriate for a man, but would look beautiful on a woman too.
A different style Cross Cylinder Urn Necklace features an etched old world cross on the front. The LuckyJewelry Men’s Cylinder Cremation Urn in shiny stainless steel features the infinity symbol, meaning eternity and everlasting love.
Tall Sterling Silver & Garnet Pillbox Urn Pendant
This uniquely styled pillbox urn is made of sterling silver and features a hinged lid that opens, for placing ashes and perhaps even a tiny note of loving sentiment. Adorned with a genuine emerald cut garnet, it has delicate scrollwork and beading that give it more glitter than many. The delicate bale allows it to swivel and move with you, giving it more life.
Because it is the urn pendant only, you’ll want to get a beautiful sterling silver chain to go with it. A snake chain or adjustable box chain would be perfect.
A Sterling Silver Prayer Box Necklace is another option for ashes and a sentiment, and it comes with a pretty rolo chain to go with it. The Sterling Silver & White Mother of Pearl Cylindrical Urn Necklace would look elegant with any attire.
Best Buy: Teardrop Stainless Steel Cremation Urn Necklace
A perfect shimmering teardrop. What better way to symbolize your love and your loss than this beautiful urn necklace? Its simplicity makes it look like a lovely fashion piece, but tucked inside, you’ll be holding your loved one’s ashes where you can touch and feel them next to you.
The smooth stainless steel is polished to a smooth shiny surface, so you can use this tiny urn like a worry stone, without fear of discoloration or darkening. It features a rubber gasket top to keep your ashes safely inside, and it comes with a 21 inch chain included.
The Amist Tear of Love Ash Holder Urn Necklace has a hollow heart at the base of the teardrop shape, a fitting piece of memorial jewelry for someone you’ll never get over. The Love to Treasure Teardrop Urn Necklace features golden swirls and crystal embellishments on the front, but it’s made to be personalized with your loved one’s name or other sentiments on the back.
I Love You to the Moon & Back Urn Necklace
There’s no more special sentiment than the one proclaimed on this pretty urn necklace. Memorial jewelry is about sentiment that lasts beyond a lifetime, and this white gold plated pendant, stating “I Love You to the Moon and Back” says it all.
The delicate moon hangs on its own bale, while the heart shaped urn can be removed, filled with ashes and slipped right back onto the pretty snake chain that’s included. You can also wear the heart alone for a different, more simple look, if you wanted to pair it with some other chains, or you could even add more meaningful charms to give it special sentiment.
If you’re looking to carry this sentiment for a specific person in your life, you could get a moon and heart urn necklace engraved specifically to carry the ashes of your dad, or your mom.
The Cathedral Art “Always In My Heart” Memorial Urn Locket opens like a regular locket, but contains a tiny urn inside. If you were buying for your family to always carry a special person’s ashes, you can even buy this memorial jewelry in a set of four.
Pet Paw Heart Charm & Cylinder Memorial Urn Necklace
Many times your pooch is so much more than just your best pal and faithful companion. Pets become cherished members of one’s family, and losing them is hard. If you want to keep your beloved dog’s memory close to heart, this sweet pet paw charm and cylinder urn necklace is a wonderful way to do just that.
This clever vessel has a removable chain, making it easy to slip the bale of the urn onto your key chain or a charm bracelet. The Casket Etcetera Pet Cremation Urn Necklace features three tiny paw prints on a stainless steel cylinder that hangs from a playful ball chain.
ShinyJewelry Pet Paw Bone Urn Necklace
What better way to remember your beloved pup than with a cute dog bone and paw to carry his ashes? This cleverly designed urn necklace is a unique reminder of the fun times you had with your pooch and to carry a bit of him with you each and every day.
The pendant is adorned with a sweet little paw print on one end. It unscrews at the top for ashes, a bit of fur or any other fitting memorial to your pet. The included adjustable rolo chain allows you to wear this cremation jewelry piece at a variety of lengths, depending on what you’re wearing.
If the thought of your late pet always puts a sparkle in your eye, the Pet Paw Heart Urn Necklace is adorned with glittery stones in each paw print.
Eternally Loved No Longer by My Side Pet Cremation Necklace
This sweet urn necklace is a constant reminder of the faith and love showered upon you by your pet. A glittering rhinestone paw print on the urn is surrounded by two hanging bands. One is etched with the words Forever in my heart. The second band is etched with Always by my side. This pendant comes with a sturdy, non-tarnishing 20 inch snake chain.
The Eternally Loved Angel Wing necklace features a sweet pet paw in the center of rhinestone studded angel wings. It too comes with a matching snake chain.