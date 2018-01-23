Top 10 Best Valentine’s Day Rings 2018

Amazon

The most romantic of holidays, Valentine’s Day, is the perfect time to give your sweetheart a truly special gift that’s really personal and reflects your love. If you’re stumped this year, as always, we’re here to help. Valentine’s Day rings can be the perfect present, whether they’re just for fun, or you intend to symbolize something bigger – like the promise of a future together. After all, Valentine’s Day ranks as the second most popular day to pop the question, right after Christmas Eve.

Why do rings make such perfect presents? Well, for starters, they’ve got history on their side, baby. They’ve been popular statement pieces since the time of the Egyptians, when they began to replace those traditional dowries, because they represented significant value. But even if you’re not making that kind of commitment this year, Valentine’s Day rings are a fun jewelry choice that nearly every woman will love. Naturally, there are lots of heart themed rings, but we’ve found so many other options lovely options as well. And the good news is that these jewelry gifts don’t have to be expensive to be beautiful, and cherished. Just get creative, and check out our list of gift ideas. We’ve sorted by price, with lots of rings for women that are under $50, and another group under $100. If you’ve got a February birthday girl, it’s an even more fun time to find the perfect piece of amethyst jewelry, because amethyst is the February birthstone. Since it’s a gem known to represent faithful love, it’s a great Valentine’s Day choice for your lady love.

Naturally, if you’re planning on making a long term commitment, we’ve picked out a couple of promising promise rings, all under $200, with pretty impressive looks. And if you are going to propose this year, we’ve also picked some favorite engagement rings that are stunners, and pretty much guarantee her answer is going to be a resounding “yes!” While conventional wisdom dictates you should invest two months’ salary on an engagement ring, we don’t agree. Instead, we’ve selected a group of impressive, less expensive engagement rings under $2,000 that are amazing. And while they both include diamonds, one of the most beautiful features a moissanite center stone that’s actually more sparkly and bright than a natural diamond. This eco-friendly stone is found naturally, or it can be lab created, but you get a larger stone presence for a lot less money. Of course, we did have to jump off a cliff and include a $100K+ diamond engagement ring, just for grins, because who knew you could find that on Amazon? Shockingly, it wasn’t even the most expensive we found. Of course, if you’ve been married for a little or a long while, a gorgeous anniversary ring is always the perfect choice.

No matter what romantic date you’ve got planned for Valentine’s Day, if you pack along one of these gorgeous rings in that coveted tiny gift box, we can guarantee you’ll have an unforgettable evening. Here are our Top 10 Best Valentine’s Day Rings, along with a couple of dozen other suggestions along the way. Enjoy.

Best Valentine’s Day Rings Under $50 1. Alex and Ani Wrap February Birthstone Adjustable Ring Alex and Ani

Valentine’s Day is the perfect excuse to seek out and find the perfect birthstone rings that suit your sweetie’s style, and since your budget is probably still recovering from Christmas, this beauty is an affordable option. This sterling silver ring wraps around the finger, so it’s easily adjustable for any finger size. Each end is tipped with a bezel set with a sparkling purple Swarovski crystal, reminiscent of the February birthstone, amethyst. Highly polished silver glints against the crystals, making this a beautiful option for everyday and evening wear. At less that thirty bucks, we know your Valentine will think you’re one in a million for choosing it. If you want to get her a little something more, the Alex and Ani Bangle Bar Birthstone Bangle Bracelet is as perfect match for this beautiful Valentine’s Day ring. For a different look, you can also find a February birthstone ring with a single bezel set .75 carat amethyst that adjusts on the bottom, or, if your sweetheart is really into a more dramatic look, the Natural River Pearl, Amethyst and Smoky Quartz Sterling Silver Ring is an amazingly cool find for under $30. To keep things simple and sweet, the Sterling Silver Diamond Accent and Amethyst Heart Ring features two heart shaped natural amethyst center stones, totaling .8 carats.

Price: $27.75

2. Sterling Silver Diamond Heart Ring

Amazon Collection

What better way to express your love this Valentine’s Day than with a sweet silver heart that’s embellished with sparkling white diamonds? This shimmery sterling silver ring features a split shank that swirls into an open work heart, pierced with a pave set diamond studded band. At just a tiny bit over $30, it’s a steal. You can get twice the carat weight in diamonds with the Sterling Silver White Round Diamond Heart Ring for under $50. The perfect Valentine’s Day ring, it includes a tiny solitaire in the center of the heart, and a diamond studded band. You can also get this lovely Valentine’s Day ring in with a white diamond in the heart, and a black diamond embellished band instead. Love your sweetie twice as much as you did when you first met? The Diamond Double Heart Ring might be the perfect way to tell her so.

Price: $31.25

3. Bling Jewelry Sterling Silver Pavé Two Hearts Ring

Bling Jewelry

Pavé set stones deliver an unbelievable amount of sparkle and shine in this Valentine’s Day ring that features .40 carats of coffee colored and clear cubic zirconia stones. This sterling silver ring showcases a lovely two heart design, with contrasting colors on each. The two hearts snuggle close, just like you and your Valentine sweetie, and the rhodium plated sterling silver creates an extra shiny and bright backdrop for them. At less that $30, it’s one of our favorite heart rings, and we think it’ll be one of her faves too. You can also get this heart ring set with black and clear stones. If you think two hearts are better than one, think about adding an even more meaningful touch. The Sterling Silver Infinity Heart Ring features two hearts connected together in the infinity symbol and set with glittery cubic zirconia stones. It’s an incredible 72 percent off right now, making it only $20.99, which is perfect if you’re on a tight budget.

Price: $29.99

Best Valentine’s Day Rings Under $100 4. Sterling Silver & 14k Yellow Gold Diamond & Heart Shaped Created Ruby Ring Amazon Collection

There are so many enduring images of love in this gorgeous ring, that you might give your sweetie a few days to discover them all on her own. Fist, let’s just say that the weighty 2.35 carat heart-shaped created ruby is a stunner. Rubies are known to encourage bliss, and we do, indeed, think this ring will make her blissful. Rubies are also stone that protects against unhappiness, so this pretty ring might just become her good luck talisman. The large heart-shaped center stone is flanked by diamonds on either side, along with 14k yellow gold heart-shaped infinity symbols. That mixed metal look adds so much interest to what’s already an eye catching design in sterling silver. You can also get beautiful matching earrings to go with this ring, so perhaps order the ring for a Valentine’s day gift, and get the earrings for another upcoming special occasion. If you’re looking to buy an entire jewelry ensemble for your lady love, there are also several necklaces that match this mixed metal style. The Love Knot Sterling Silver and 14k Yellow Gold Diamond and Heart-Shaped Created Ruby Pendant Necklace also feature a large, impressive centerstone at more than 2 carats, and the Sterling Silver and 14k Yellow Gold Created Ruby Heart and Diamond-Accent Pendant Necklace features a seriously sized, cushion cut ruby. Another beautiful mixed metal ring, the Sterling Silver and 14k Yellow Gold Diamond and Heart-Shaped Created Ruby Ring features three heart shaped stones, accented by gold and diamonds. The 4 Carat Heart Shaped Garnet Swirl Ring delivers serious stone impact, with a huge center checkerboard cushion cut garnet and a beautifully designed, unique shank.

Price: $71.08

5. Sterling Silver Multi-Heart Diamond Ring

Amazon Collection

Hearts, diamonds, and Valentine’s Day rings go hand in hand. This gorgeous band ring captures the best of it all, with a multi heart design across the top that’s wide and impressive. The openwork design features ten intertwined, diamond studded hearts, with a border of diamond studs both top and bottom. This ring is extra comfortable, because as the band wraps under her finger, it narrows to a much smaller width, meaning she’ll love wearing it, as much as she loves looking at it and showing it off. This lovely heart diamond ring, amazingly, comes in at under $100, even though it features 1/5 carat of genuine diamonds that deliver lots of sparkle for such a small price. Another beauty is the Multi Hearts Diamond Band, which features a narrower profile, with diamond studded hearts and leaf shapes in rhodium plated sterling silver, and you can also get it rose gold plated sterling as well as yellow gold plated sterling. They’re all less than a hundred bucks. The Sterling Silver Filigree Diamond Ring features diamond studded interconnected hearts on the top and bottom, surrounded by swirling silver and diamond accents.

Price: $77.43 – $96.96

6. 14k Yellow Gold Puffy Heart Ring

Amazon Collection

Talk about the perfect little gold ring – this cutie is the quintessential of all Valentine’s Day rings. With a perfectly puffy gold heart at the center, and a simple shimmery 14k gold band, this could be the Valentine’s Day gift for your wife, girlfriend, partner, daughter or mom, and you can be sure it’ll be a reminder of your love and affection for years to come. A dainty rope style split shank band holds your loving declaration in the 10k Yellow Gold Polished Love Script Ring. An open heart design, highlighted by two tiny sparkling diamonds is another favorite among gold rings for women. The Dainty Band 2-Stone Diamond Open Heart Ring comes in at under $80. We also think your partner in life might love the 10k Yellow Gold Beautiful Twist Band Heart Charm Ring, that features a lovely rope band and the cutest dangling heart charm. The 10k Yellow Gold High Polish Claddagh Ring can help you to express your love, friendship and loyalty to your special Valentine.

Price: $76.92

Best Valentine’s Day Promise Rings 7. 14k Yellow Gold & Diamond Solitaire Promise Ring Amazon

Valentine’s day is the perfect time to declare your promise of love everlasting, and this dainty diamond promise ring is the perfect way to do it. The small diamond solitaire sparkles with brilliant shine, and features cascading diamonds down the delicate band. Created with highly polished 14k gold, this Valentine’s Day ring will warm her heart, and bring tears to her eyes. At a budget friendly price under $200, she can later wear this on her right hand, of course that’s after you get down on one knee and propose with her real engagement ring. The 10k Gold Diamond Criss Cross Promise Ring features .15 carats of sparkling white diamonds, set in rose gold, which looks fabulous with every skin tone. The Princess & Round Diamond Three Stone Ring in 10K Solid Gold is another beautiful option, and the princess cut center stones make it an absolute standout at just a little over $100.

Price: $179.99

8. 10k Rose Gold Diamond & Oval Emerald Solitaire Promise Ring

Amazon

One of the hottest trends in jewelry this year is rings with stones that are set sideways, rather than the traditional vertical mount. This emerald solitaire, accented by tiny white diamonds on each side, delivers that trend setting style, along with your declaration of devotion. The elegant rope design band is especially interesting, and the combination of warm rose gold with the sparkling green center stone and tiny diamond accents, means you’ll get a huge wow factor at an incredibly reasonable price. You can also get this pretty promise ring in yellow or white gold at the same price. Are you looking for a more traditional diamond promise ring? A simple diamond solitaire promise ring is guaranteed to be a huge hit. If you’re game to go with less traditional styling, a cluster set diamond promise ring can look pretty substantial, even if it’s moderately priced. And brilliant diamond clusters set apart the Clara Pucci 14k Gold Stackable Promise Band, which would make an amazing Valentine’s Day gift for the lady you love.

Price: $99.99

Best Valentine’s Day Engagement Rings 9. 1.10 Carat Princess Cut 14K White Gold Diamond Engagement Ring Houston Diamond District

If you’re planning to pop the question this Valentine’s Day, this diamond engagement ring pretty much guarantees you’ll get the answer you’re hoping for. This gorgeous, eye-popping engagement ring features a .60 carat solitaire that’s got more sparkle than many, thanks to the highly-faceted princess cut. It’s surrounded by beautiful round cut diamonds that add to the appeal. An astonishing 97 percent of buyers rave about the beauty of this engagement ring, and how much their ladies love it. That should make it a fabulous choice to your sweetheart too. You can also get it in rose gold and yellow gold, depending on her preferences. If you’re looking for a larger center stone or your lady prefers the popular halo setting, the Houston Diamond District 14K White Gold Classic Halo Style Cushion Cut Diamond Engagement Ring features a .75 carat diamond solitaire, surrounded by dozens of sparkling smaller stones. Naturally, you’ll need to spend more to up the carat weight on the perfect engagement ring for your lady, but the investment is worth the price. Up the bling factor immensely with the 2 Carat GIA Certified Cushion-Cut Classic Prong Set Diamond Engagement Ring. Or, if you’re game to break the bank, just order the Platinum 2 Carat Cushion Cut Solitaire Diamond Engagement Ring which will blow her (and everyone else) completely away.

Price: $1,648

10. 14k White Gold Moissanite Bridal Set with Diamonds & Sapphires

Kobelli

If you’ve been in search of a show-stopping engagement ring as part of your Valentine’s Day proposal plan, consider one that features a moissanite center stone. Moissanite, sometimes called moissanite diamonds, are eco-friendly created stones that are second only to natural diamonds in hardness, but actually deliver more fire and brilliance than a natural diamond. These amazing stones have been found naturally, but now can also be created in the lab. This gorgeous engagement and wedding set features a stunning 1 carat center stone, surrounded by conflict-free natural diamonds and embellished with square cut brilliant blue sapphires. If you’re simply looking for an engagement ring, but not the entire bridal set, the Kobelli Round-cut Moissanite Engagement Ring with Diamonds and Sapphires delivers a big halo set center stone and sapphire and diamond side accents for just about half the price. If you’re looking for a classic, colorless engagement ring with a fabulous center stone, the Kobelli 14k White Gold Pear Diamond Halo Engagement Ring is totally wow. And for those lucky people for whom money is not object, the Mark Broumand 5.36ct Pear Shaped Diamond Engagement Ring can be had for just a bit less than $104,000. (We’re not even kidding here.)

Price: $2,035 (27 percent off MSRP)

