Best April Birthstone Jewelry: Dainty Diamonds Under $200

Our obsession with diamonds is undeniable. The ancients believed diamonds were actually the tears of gods, or perhaps shreds of falling stars. Later they symbolized power and royal status – more than 30 million people have visited the Tower of London to check out the crown jewels, and if you haven’t seen them, I can tell you, it’s hard to forget the Sovereign’s Sceptre with that 530+ carat pear shaped diamond. In the last few centuries diamonds (apparently the bigger, the better) are supposed expressions of love. We’re bombarded daily by commercials and media devoted to seriously sizey celebrity engagement rings, as well as rings for ordinary commoners like us. Diamonds are as mysterious and mesmerizing as they are beautiful, with some of the most famous of them shrouded in myth and legend, involving curses and worse. Cursed or not, the diamond market continues to explode, because we’re so crazy in love with them.

What we’re not so crazy about is how expensive it seems to be, to buy diamond jewelry for ourselves, or someone else. In the realm of April birthstone jewelry, we have to wonder if those born in this month are often denied birth month jewelry gifts, simply because of perceived price? So we stuck out in search of some dainty diamond jewelry – the kind of jewelry that’s both smallish in size, and features smaller, but still beautiful stones. Guess what? We found dainty diamond rings, earrings and necklaces that would thrill any April birthday girl, or any woman who has always coveted a piece of diamond jewelry. And while we hesitate to classify these beautiful pieces as cheap diamond jewelry, per se, the fact of the matter is that there’s not one item featured on our list that tops $200, and there are lots under $100. Amazing, right?

We’ve made sure to choose the most trend styles, from circle and bar necklaces, to stackable rings and dainty diamond studded huggie hoop earrings. You’ll find black diamonds intermingled with white stones – a cool way to amp up the look, while bringing down the price. The majority of these pieces also feature conflict free stones, so you don’t have to feel guilty, because you’ll know they were mined in an ethical way. It’s a great time to shop for diamonds for yourself, or the women in your life, because with these Dainty Diamonds Under $200, you’ll soon discover that diamonds really are a girl’s best friend. And if you’re shopping for jewelry, and your heart isn’t set on diamonds, check out all of our other favorite jewelry picks here.

Best Dainty Diamond Rings 1. 10k Yellow Gold Dainty Diamond Stackable Rope Ring

This dainty ring is the perfect way to honor an April birthday girl. With 15 tiny diamonds to catch the light, and her eye, this 10k gold rope ring is an affordable way to give the gift of April birthstone jewelry without breaking the bank. Perfect for stacking with any of her other rings, this dainty diamond ring is petite with a presence. It’s been hand polished to give the gold and brilliant sheen, which adds to the overall look of this little cutie. It has 0.05 carats of prong set, round cut diamonds. At just under $130, it’s a steal of a deal. If you’re looking for slightly more total carat weight in your dainty diamond ring choice, but you’re sticking to your budget, the 10k Rose Gold Dainty Diamond Ring delivers 0.10 carats of glittering white diamonds, that are bezel set for a really different look. It’s less than $120. The 10k Gold Diamond Accent Ring has that perfectly dainty look, with a slightly wider band and more spaced out, bezel set stones.

Price: $129.95

2. 10k White & Yellow Gold Diamond Ring

This two tone diamond ring delivers a big look at a pretty small price. The mix of white and yellow gold makes it look like a designer piece, although this dainty diamond ring comes in at less that $150. It features seven smallish stones, channel set into a narrow white gold band. At each edge of the channel, highly polished yellow gold wraps around the band, adding both dimension and warmth to the look. With 0.15 carats of diamonds, this dainty ring is perfect as a birthday or promise ring. It would look gorgeous, stacked with the 14k Yellow Gold Three Stone Princess Cut Sapphire and Diamond Dainty Rope Ring. Since this dainty ring does indeed include diamonds, your could probably get away with giving it as an April birthstone jewelry piece, just this once. And everyone will be green with envy if you give her the 14k Yellow Gold Three Stone Round Emerald and Diamond Dainty Rope Design Ring, which would also stack perfectly with the two tone band.

Price: $149.95

3. 10k Yellow Gold Dainty Diamond Promise Ring

It’s rare to find a diamond promise ring that delivers this much style at such an affordable price. With 0.08 carats of round white diamonds, clustered into a stacked three circle design, this dainty diamond ring would be a perfect April birthday present. After all, you’re making a promise to love your lady on her birthday, and every day, right? This April birthstone ring features a white gold inlay down the band that actually mimics the look of additional diamonds without the price. The 10k Gold Dainty Diamond Cluster Ring features 0.10 carats of white diamonds, in a centered grouping that looks super impressive. This ring also uses the white gold inset on the band, to give it the look of a more expensive piece, but still fits your budget at just a little over $150. If you’re searching for the popular bypass design, there’s a dainty diamond ring that fits that desire, and your budget, that features even more total carat weight with 0.12 carats of stones including a little larger center stone as the focal point. And if you’re planning to pop the question as her birthday surprise, you can even get a dainty engagement ring. The 10K Rose Gold Round Diamond Bridal Engagement Ring is absolutely precious, with 0.20 carats of diamonds for under $200.

Price: $119.53 – $147.45

Best Dainty Earrings 4. Sterling Silver Diamond Accent Heart Earrings

Birthdays are a special time to show your love, and a gift of April birthstone jewelry is the perfect way to do it. These sweet and dainty earrings add playfully romantic flair to your sweetheart’s summer wardrobe. They have shimmering sterling silver tendrils that shape the playful heart. The hearts are each pavé set with 18 glittering white diamonds, which really amp up the sparkle factor. The hearts attach to a short silver dangle with a stud post, and friction back clasp. These diamond heart earrings feature 0.05 carats of glittery stones. If your birthday girl doesn’t like dangle earrings, these dainty diamond heart stud earrings feature 0.10 carats of diamonds, set in sterling silver for under $35. We also think she’ll go wild over the Sterling Silver Diamond Cluster Flower Stud Earrings that feature 0.10 carats of her birthsone, set in swirls of shimmery silver, for around $54. At under fifty bucks, the Diamond Fashion Stud Earrings in Rhodium Plated Sterling Silver have a center round diamond set on a faceted plate, with a diamond accented halo. It’s that faceted plate that’s the kicker, because it mimics the look of a large center stone, without the high price.

Price: $36.09

5. Sterling Silver Diamond Round Stud Earrings

These dainty diamond stud earrings make a huge impression with a whopping half carat total diamond weight. At less than $170, your April birthday girl would love these for formal and casual occasions. They feature round and baguette stones, in a halo style, that glitter from every direction. A great option, at far less than you’d pay for similar solitaire studs, they’ll impress anyone who sees them. If you’re trying to stay closer to that $100 mark, the Sterling Silver Diamond Square Shape Stud Earrings are another gorgeous option in your quest for April birthstone jewelry. To emphasize the size of the stones, these dainty earrings are set in DiAura’s miracle plating. You can snag a pair of dainty diamond studs with single solitaires set in 10k gold for just $62. At just 0.10 carats these are perfect for a second piercing. If you want to size up to 0.33 carats of diamonds in 14k gold, you can still keep your cost under two hundred dollars.

Price: $167.22 (36 percent off MSRP)

6. 18k Rose Gold Plated Diamond Huggie Hoop Earrings

Diamond hoop earrings never go out of style. That’s the beauty of these dainty earrings, that sparkle with 0.10 carats of channel set stones. Plated in 18k rose gold, which looks fabulous with every skin tone, these sweet little hoops literally hug the ear lobe. A center hinge makes these hoops easy to put on, and snap closed. While they’re indeed tiny, they never pinch or catch hair. Their delicate appearance makes these cuties a particularly feminine choice. Right now, you can get 10k Gold Diamond Pavé Huggie Hoop Earrings on sale for less than $150. They feature 0.10 carats of sparkling tones in two shimmery strands down the front of the hoops. For a dramatically different look that still fits the April birthstone jewelry profile, consider colored diamonds. The Sterling Silver and Blue Diamond Hoop Earrings feature pavé set stones and a sweet pop of color, and because they’re set in sterling, they’re a little more impressively sized as well.

Price: $52.78

Best Dainty Diamond Necklaces 7. 14K White Gold White Diamond Circle Pendant

This sparkling diamond circle necklace is both classic and contemporary, with an on trend design that looks good with anything. With 0.10 carats of round cut stones, this dainty diamond necklace is the quintessential April birthstone jewelry piece. Set in 14K white gold, the diamond circle hangs from a delicate 18 inch sterling silver rolo chain, perfect for laying right below the collar bone. If you’re willing to spend a bit more, you can get this pretty diamond circle necklace with .25 carats of stones for just $141.90. Matching dainty diamond earrings would be an extra special gift to match this necklace, and you’d still come in at under $200. The 10K White Gold Round Cut White Diamond Ladies Circle Shape Fashion Stud Earrings are under $65 and they feature screw back posts to keep them secure on your lady’s ears. If you’ve already gotten her diamond studs, or she’s got another favorite set of gemstone stud earrings she loves, you could also get her some 10K Gold Round Diamond Halo Removable Earring Jackets to give them a dressy flair, plus they too would look great with her circle pendant necklace. Another beautiful take on the diamond circle necklace, the 10k Yellow Gold Diamond Accent Sun Pendant Necklace features a romantic design of old Sol.

Price: $97.90

8. Sterling Silver & 14k Yellow Gold Diamond Cross Heart Pendant Necklace

One of the most spiritual icons, a diamond cross necklace is a wonderful way to embrace the April birthstone in a meaningful way. This dainty diamond necklace features the popular mixed metal style, with a 14k yellow gold heart wrapped around the sterling silver cross. Set with 0.08 carats of sparkling white diamonds, it features a larger focal stone in the center, along with smaller stones on the entire pendant. With beautiful filigree work on the sides, it’s got a dimensional look that makes it seem like a much more expensive piece of jewelry. It comes with a sparkly 18 inch box chain that’s sturdy, but looks just as delicate as the pendant. An even more dainty cross is a lovely gift idea as well. The 10k White Gold Dainty Diamond Cross Pendant Necklace features 0.10 carats of diamonds for just a few dollars more, and the fact that it’s made of gold, means it will last for a lifetime. The 14K White Gold Diamond Cross Pendant features three focal stones in the center, and leaves the highly polished white gold to add extra shimmer.

Price: $109.33

9. 14K White Gold Round Cut Diamond Bar Necklace

Bar necklaces are one of the hottest fashion trends of the year, and this diamond bar necklace is the perfect way to start your collection, or someone else’s. The 14k gold bar hangs horizontally across the chest, and it’s studded with 0.10 carats of brilliant cut white diamonds. The slightly curved pendant features milgrain edging, which gives it an even more substantial look. This dainty diamond necklace hangs from an 18 inch sterling silver rope chain that adds the perfect vertical contrast to the pendant. Another plus? The diamonds are certified to be conflict free. You can get a 14k Gold Straight Diamond Bar Necklace features 0.12 carats of prong set sparklers, in a frame of shimmering rose gold. It’s under $110. We also think any lady would love the 10K Gold and Diamond Stick Bar Vertical Pendant, with it’s top studded with 0.05 carats of white diamonds, and the bar’s bottom in highly polished yellow gold. It’s a beauty, at just $79, but you will need to order a gold chain separately. The White Diamond 10K Gold Stick Bar Dangle Earrings would make a great April birthstone jewelry gift for her next special day.

Price: $119.90

10. Sterling Silver Black & White Diamond Angel Wings Pendant Necklace

There’s nothing quite as dainty as an angel, and her wings are even more delicate. This beautiful angel wing necklace features a full half carat of sparkling black and white diamonds, pavé set in highly polished sterling silver. Each feather of the wings is intricately cast, with a narrow border of silver defining the diamonds inside. It hangs from an 18 inch sterling silver rolo chain. If you love this design, but want to stay under a hundred bucks for your diamond purchase, the Sterling Silver Black and White Diamond Angel Wing Pendant Necklace features a single wing, set with 0.20 carats of gems for just a little over $90. The Sterling Silver Angel Feather White and Black Diamond Pendant Necklace is a gorgeous interpretation that features 0.17 carats of dainty diamonds. Another dainty angel wing necklace features .25 carats of black and white diamonds, with a lovely silver openwork design.

Price: $176.48

