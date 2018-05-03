Mom Rings: Your Gift Guide for Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is coming fast, and you don’t want to get caught empty handed on mom’s big day. One of the gifts most coveted by moms is a mother’s ring. There are classic designs, set with created and natural gemstones. These most often represent the birthstone of each of her children. But we thought it might be fun to mix it up with some less traditional mom rings that are artisan made, and deliver different design ideas.

Naturally, we can’t help ourselves, so we had to toss in a fun Queen Bee ring, because after all, the mom you’re buying for is the queen of the family hive, right? Whether you’re shopping for your own mom, or your wife or girlfriend who’s a mom, a beautiful mother’s ring will always be a reminder of her children, and her vital role as the matriarch of your family.

Check out our ten favorite mom rings, along with all the other selections we’ve included, and because you’re so close to the big day, most of these customizable rings need to be ordered pronto, to ensure they arrive in time for gift giving.

1. Nana Princess Mothers Ring

Ultra modern styling combines with the most popular stone cut in these gorgeous mom rings. If you’re looking for a unique gift for mom this year, nothing is more special that a memory making ring that features your birthstone, and perhaps the birthstones of your siblings.

With channel set, princess cut simulated birthstones, you can order this ring with a single stone that’s yours alone, or get it with up to six stones if you have a large group of sibs. The other thing you’ll love about this beautiful piece is that you have the flexibility to order it in 10k white gold, yellow gold, rose gold, and if you’re on a budget, you can even get it in sterling silver for just $79. You can also get this classic princess cut ring with a cubic zirconia studded band, or extra sparkle.

Price: $189

2. Three Stone Infinity Swirl Mother’s Ring

You love your mom to the moon and back, so there’s no better way to express that than by giving her this beautiful infinity swirl mom’s ring for Mother’s Day. This sterling silver beauty is set with three brilliant cut, simulated birthstones. You might have to argue with your sibs about whose stone is the biggest center stone. Or, if you’re an only child, add your mom and dad’s birthstones to flank the large center stone.

Set in sterling silver, the infinity swirls are set with glittering cubic zirconia that encircles the focal stones in the ring. The split shank design is extremely popular right now, and this ring has a Victorian look that is both classic and timeless. For a completely different take on the swirl setting, check out this gorgeous flower blossom ring from Gem Stone King. This popular sterling silver ring comes in at just $89.

Price: $56.16

3. Sterling Silver Engraved Birthstone Mother’s Ring

You stole your mom’s heart, so naturally, Mother’s Day is a perfect time to give her yours in a special way. This sterling silver mother’s ring can be customized with three simulated birthstones, all cut in beautiful heart shapes. They’re set amidst small clusters of sparkling cubic zirconia for added shimmer.

The band features Rhodium plating for added shine and durability, as well as resistance to tarnish. What makes this mom ring even more special is the addition of the names of you and your sibs, lovingly engraved on the band beside each birthstone. Another fun surprise is the ability to engrave your family name on the inside of the band, guaranteeing this will be a gift your mom is going to cherish. You can get a similar design with just two stones, and a slightly narrower silver band, as well.

Price: $78.95

4. 10k Rose Gold S-Bar Mother’s Ring

In a design similar to the most popular anniversary rings and tennis bracelets, this S-bar mother’s ring features five gorgeous princess cut simulated birthstones, each separated by a swirl of 10k gold. Highly polished, this ring’s shank is as dimensional and pretty from the side as it is looking at the top.

This ring is available in styles featuring from one to six birthstones, and you can order it in 10k rose, yellow or white gold. For a budget friendly option, you can also order it in sterling silver for just $69. It comes beautifully gift boxed and ready for giving, so it’s your chance to make this Mother’s Day one your mom will never forget. If you’re looking for a ring with a bit more bling, you can also get an S-bar birthstone ring that features a band embellished with sparkling cubic zirconia.

Price: $189

5. Gold Plated Sterling Silver Family Tree Swarovski Birthstone Mother’s Ring

She’s the matriarch of your family, and the roots of your family tree. That’s what makes this ring a beautiful testament to your mom’s lasting love. The tree of life symbolizes growth, strength and even a certain immortality, and believe it or not, versions of this symbol have been around since ancient times.

Cast in sterling silver, and then plated with pure gold, this beautiful mother’s ring is set with six sparkling Swarovski simulated birthstones. The openwork tree design is especially flattering on the finger, and this ring could easily pass as a fashion ring as much as a mom’s ring. If your mom’s not a gold person, this ring also comes in shimmering sterling silver for ten bucks less.

Price: $79.95

6. Sterling Silver Heart Shape Amethyst & Black Diamond Mother’s Ring

Trying to find the perfect ring for you mom, while juggling siblings’ birthstones and style agreement can be difficult. You can throw caution to the wind, and just get your mom this beautiful heart shaped amethyst ring, with “Mom” cast in sterling silver.

Featuring a 0.41 heart shaped brilliant purple amethyst as the focal point, this beautiful ring is punctuated by a tiny black diamond for added effect. Mom is cast in a beautiful openwork style, while a silver beaded swirl creates visual movement to the design. You can get this same ring featuring a brilliant red garnet center stone that’s slightly larger for just $1 more, or set with a beautiful green peridot heart for $49.99.

Price: $38.99

7. Sterling Silver Queen Bee Ring

If your mom has a well developed sense of humor, (we’re sure she does after raising you) she’ll love this less traditional mother’s ring. Since she’s the queen bee of your hive, this beautiful ring features a the bold queen set in detailed antiqued sterling silver with silver wings.

The bee’s body is created by a sparkling golden zirconia, while the head is set with tiny sparklers in the same shade, bedecked by a silver crown. Because this pretty ring is such an affordable deal, you might want to get mom the matching Sterling Silver Queen Bee Pendant, along with the bracelet and earrings to go with it. With all four pieces, you’d still spend less than $65.

Price: $13.58 – $13.99

8. Gold Plated Sterling Silver Tic-Tac-Toe Mother’s Ring

Lots of mom rings look pretty predictable, but this uber-hip mother’s ring design with delight her with it’s modern styling and elegant look. The tic-tac-toe design is bold and beautiful, cast in sterling silver and finished with a highly polished gold plating.

This ring can feature anywhere from one to nine simulated princess cut birthstones. Each stone is bezel set into the top, giving it a high fashion look at a very affordable price. You can also get this unique design in platinum plated silver, or rose gold flashed silver.

Price: $79 – $99

9. Personalized Stackable Name Rings

We’re pretty sure your mom won’t ever forget your name, but how cool are these stacking rings as a Mother’s Day reminder that she’ll wear forever? Handmade by an artisan, each ring is carefully hand stamped with your name. They come in five different metal choices, so if you opt to get one from you, and each of your siblings, they’re so reasonably priced that you won’t bust your budget.

At just three millimeters wide, your mom can fit quite a few on her finger at once, so no worries if you’ve got a sizeable family. These fun mom rings are made of stainless steel, and you can also order them in rose gold, gold and coffee colors which are plated over over the stainless. You can also get three name rings in a connected setting by a different artisan for just $35. You can also get teeny tiny stamped name rings in sterling silver that are adorable.

Price: $14.95 each

10. Sterling Silver Wire Wrapped Three Stone Mother’s Ring

For a completely different look that’s both delicate and beautiful, this handmade mother’s ring features three Swarovski birthstone crystals intertwined with tiny sterling silver beads. This gorgeous ring is artisan created from sterling silver wire that’s hand wrapped into the stunning ring design, with a sweeping silver wire both above and below the stones.

While this ring features three birthstone crystals, the same artisan, Silverado Jewelry, can make this design with a single stone or up to nine stones. Each ring comes beautifully gift boxed and ready for mom’s big day, and at this price you could also order one for your grandma or your wife who’s a mother.

Price: $27

