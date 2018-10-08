10 Best Gold Chains for Men in 2018 (Updated!)

Does it seem like there’s some kind of cultural barrier when it comes to men wearing jewelry…especially necklaces? If you think about some of the most manly men, from the guy next door to the most popular movie actors, they’re often sporting necklaces that range from hippie boy leather cords and beads, to something that’s more of a statement piece.

Culturally, men have been wearing jewelry since ancient Egyptian times, when, by the way, they were also proud to sport makeup along with their jewels. So forward thinking. In America’s recent history, Native American men often proudly wear many necklaces at once, along with earrings.

Why? It’s simple. Men’s jewelry exhibits power and confidence, heritage and a sense of style that you just don’t get with an unadorned three-piece suit, or pair of Levis. Unless you’re Johnny Depp, it might be that wearing a necklace takes some guts.

If Pharrell Williams, David Beckham and Jay Z can sport tons of the best gold chains for men, why couldn’t you? While you might prefer to wear just one at a time, it’s worth a shot. Men’s gold chains can be subtle and functional, or they can be big and bold, yet elegant statement pieces, worthy of a large investment.

For the purposes of this article, we’re going to stick strictly to real gold chains – 14k gold only, thank you. But no need to get yourself in a twist, because, for many of the expensive chains on our list, we’ve added in links to less expensive counterparts that are similar, but gold plated or simply gold toned.

Gold chains for men come in a crazy number of link styles. Cuban, curb link, rope and mariner chains most often mean bolder, heavier looks. Figaro, rolo, snake and box chains tend to be smaller, more affordable, and are frequently worn with a gold cross, or other cool or meaningful pendant.

Men’s gold chains come in lots of lengths too, from the neck hugging 16 incher, to chains nearly twice that long. Wear them peeking out of an open collar, or outside, over a sweater or jacket, depending on the look you want to create. Either way, you’ll look totally sexy wearing them. (I mean, only if that’s what you want.)

If movie stars and Hall of Famers can wear them, shouldn’t you think about getting one of the 10 Best Gold Chains for Men? And if you’re looking for the perfect gift for your guy, gold chains are always a winning idea.