14 Best Cyber Monday Jewelry Deals on Amazon

Our Review

Even if your sweetie wasn't born in February, this gorgeous birthstone pendant is an incredible gift for the romantic woman on your Christmas list. Simply tell her that gem theorists say this stone provides peace, love, courage, and happiness and you desire nothing more than to give her all those things.

The pendant features a deep purple pear shape natural amethyst, topped by three shimmering white diamonds for added sparkle and shine, all set in 10k rose gold in a classic rabbit ear setting.

The pendant hangs from an 18 inch rose gold chain. With this Cyber Monday deal, you can get it today for 51 percent off. Get dozens of stone options to choose from with the oval shaped gemstone pendant that's also 51 percent off today.