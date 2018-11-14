14 Best Cyber Monday Jewelry Deals on Amazon

If you’re looking to stock up on some jewelry gifts for Christmas, these costume, gemstone and diamond pieces will delight every lady on your list. With lovely choices for women of all ages, these are the Best Cyber Monday Jewelry Deals.
60% Off Sterling Silver Sapphire & Cubic Zirconia Filigree Bangle Bracelet
Swirling silver filigree work is only outdone by the deep blue hue of natural sapphires and the sparkle of Swarovski crystals in this lovely bangle bracelet. The bangle has a single hinged latch closure to keep it safe. The bracelet features 1.6 carats of created sapphires in both round and marquis cuts. Just for Cyber Monday, this beauty is a whopping 60 percent off, so you can afford to get her a gorgeous pair of sapphire dangle earrings to match. They're on sale for 36 percent off.
51% Off 10k Rose Gold Pear Shape Amethyst & Diamond Pendant Necklace
Even if your sweetie wasn't born in February, this gorgeous birthstone pendant is an incredible gift for the romantic woman on your Christmas list. Simply tell her that gem theorists say this stone provides peace, love, courage, and happiness and you desire nothing more than to give her all those things.
The pendant features a deep purple pear shape natural amethyst, topped by three shimmering white diamonds for added sparkle and shine, all set in 10k rose gold in a classic rabbit ear setting.
The pendant hangs from an 18 inch rose gold chain. With this Cyber Monday deal, you can get it today for 51 percent off. Get dozens of stone options to choose from with the oval shaped gemstone pendant that's also 51 percent off today.
30% Off Sterling Silver Diamond Band Ring
If you're looking for an anniversary ring on a budget, this beautiful sterling silver and diamond band is an affordable option to give to someone you love. With with milgrain edging and prong-set diamond accents, it offers lots of sparkle and shine, and the intricate design delicately arches from the sides to the center of the band. During Amazon Cyber Monday jewelry deals, it's 30 percent off the regular price.
59% Off Celtic Knot Pendant Necklace
Celtic knots are symbolic of interconnectedness and commitment, so this necklace is a forever kind of gift to give this Christmas. The round pendant features a Celtic Triquetra knot design in 18k yellow gold plated sterling silver. It hangs from a delicate 18 inch rolo chain.
With this Cyber Monday Jewelry Deal means you can get it for a whopping 59 percent off. If you prefer it in antiqued Sterling Silver, it's equally beautiful and at just about $20, it's a steal.
54% Off 10k Yellow Gold Diamond Square Center Bridal Ring Set
This diamond wedding ring set is a beautiful way to propose as it delivers a lot of presence for not a lot of loot. Whether it's the first ring you buy as a young couple, with a bigger purchase planned as the years pass, it's a sure way to say I love you.
A white gold mount holds the center square focal point featuring nine diamonds, and five more glittering diamond flank each side of the center set, cascading down the shoulders of the engagement ring.
The matching wedding band includes channel set diamonds on a bed of white gold set against the yellow gold of the band. This pretty engagement set is less than $220 with this Amazon Cyber Monday jewelry deal, so you'll save $259.
50% Off Silpada ‘Devotion’ Natural Howlite Beaded Stretch Bracelet
Gathering to a southwest inspired silver cross, this gorgeous stretch bracelet features 58 sea-green howlite beads totaling 308 carats strung into three strands. Gem theorists claim howlite has been known as the stone of awareness because it's believed to absorb one's own anger - or protect from another's anger toward you. That makes it a perfect Christmas gift for anyone, and actually a great gift for any occasion, or none at all.
Right now it's at the lowest price we've seen since last year at nearly 50 percent off for Cyber Monday.
37% Off Sterling Silver 4-Stone Citrine Pendant Necklace
It's hard to imagine the gift of genuine gemstones and silver for under $20, but this stunning four stone pendant necklace features a full carat of sparkling golden citrine stones cascading down between swirling silver bars.
The pendant hangs from an 18 inch silver link chain, although the shiny bale is big enough to convert this if you'd like to wear it with a neck wire instead. At 37 percent off today, it makes an awesome Christmas gift at less than $20.
Get this same pendant necklace set with purple amethyst stones for 36 percent off, or gorgeous blue topaz for 30 percent off.
38% Off Betsey Johnson Blooming Betsey Butterfly & Flower Mismatch Drop Earrings
With a matched-but-not look that makes them a sweet choice this Christmas, these mismatched earrings have loads of personality. A whimsical butterfly tops one earring, while a delicate flower hangs from the other. They sparkle with multi-faceted colorful stones in all different sizes and shapes. Get them for a cool 38 percent off for Cyber Monday.
The Blooming Butterfly Stud Earrings are another playful choice at 29 percent off today, and the Multicolored Stone Flower Stud Earrings are so delicate and sweet they would be a lovely gift for the woman who likes a bit more understated jewelry choice. They're 43 percent off right now.
33% Off Alex and Ani Scarab Bangle Bracelet
Egyptian jewelry is always a popular gift choice, perhaps because it just looks so mysterious and cool. This clever silver tone bangle from Alex and Ani features scarabs and is studded with golden bezel set Swarovski crystals.
The scarab was a treasured creature in ancient Egypt - revered as a symbol of protection and good fortune. Of course, it's your good fortune to find this cool bangle right now for 33 percent off. It makes the ideal small gift, and is adjustable to most wrist sizes.
If you know your lady loves Egyptian jewelry designs, check out our list of the very best pieces right here.
Save $104 on 10k White Gold Peridot & Diamond Love Knot Ring
This stunning love knot ring is a great way to wow someone special this Christmas. With a 1.8 carat grass green peridot set in a swirling knot of 10k white gold, studded with 0.025 carats of brilliant cut white diamonds, this impressive piece looks like an expensive gift option, while it's still at a budget price.
With an Amazon Cyber Monday price that's just $115, according to the price trackers we follow, this is the lowest price we've seen for this ring since last summer. It regularly retails for $250.
30% Off Sterling Silver Oval Cut Gemstone Tennis Bracelet
With 9.4 carats of glittering golden citrines, why would you want to shop for a diamond tennis bracelet anyway? This gem encrusted bracelet features oval cut stones in raised prong settings which allow more light to illuminate them for even more sparkle. Set on a highly polished sterling silver link chain, this bracelet features a box clasp tongue and safety closure to keep it safely on your love's wrist.
If yellow's not her color, consider the amethyst, topaz, garnet or peridot tennis bracelet. Choose any one of these gemstone bracelets for 30 percent off today. Just in case you can't decide which color to choose, you can get the Multi Gemstone Tennis Bracelet in Sterling Silver for 47 percent off.
50% Off 18k Yellow Gold Plated Bronze Bali Hoop Earrings
These Bali hoop earrings have an ethnic feel with dozens of dangly gold balls that hang from a graduating filigree center. handcrafted in bronze with brilliant 18k gold plating, these cool hoops have our favorite comfy click top wire closure. Whether you're belly dancing, or simply walking, they'll give you a little jingling sound which always makes for a happy day. With this Cyber Monday jewelry deal, you can get them for half price.
Save $198.73 on 14k Princess Cut Solitaire White Gold Engagement Ring
According to our sources, Christmas Eve is second only to Valentines Day as one of the most popular days of the year to get engaged. If you're planning to pop the question this season, this gorgeous engagement ring is a great way to do it. Set with a 0.75 carat princess cut solitaire (also the most popular cut right now) embodies elegance and style.
Rhodium plating adds extra brilliance to the 14k white gold setting and band. Right now it's 29 percent off, so you'll save nearly $200 on your Cyber Monday purchase. Per our price tracker, just last week this ring was listed at $695.
Mixed metal engagement rings are also hot right now, and you can get this two tone gold and diamond engagment ring for less than $210. It features 0.50 carats of glittering round diamonds in a square halo setting. It's 80 percent off for Cyber Monday.
62% Off 18k Gold Plated Sterling Silver Filigree Hoop Earrings
Delicate open filigree work highlights these beautiful hoop earringsThe intricate designs feature swirling patterns that sweep around the hoops and lead to a comfortable click top closure. Plated in brilliant 18k gold over sterling silver, they're an elegant addition to a holiday or casual outfit. Get them on this Amazon Cyber Monday jewelry deal for 62 percent off.