15 Best Black Friday Jewelry Deals on Amazon (2018)

Whether you’re looking to get down on one knee, or you’re just looking for the hottest jewelry gifts at the best prices, these pieces, trendy and classic, are discounted up to 70 percent. These are the Best Black Friday Jewelry Deals on Amazon.
Save $171 on Michael Kors Access Women’s Smartwatch
Michael Kors steps into smartwatch territory and gets the nod as Amazon's choice for their effort. At a Black Friday savings of 49 percent off, this has the glam look of MK, but the functionality of the best in the category. It features smartphone notifications, and touchscreen functionality. It tracks your activity and allows for custom goal tracking. It also has customizable faces, bands, and music controls. Get it now while it's on sale and save $170. Get it in rose gold tone or silver tone as well.
56% Off Satya Jewelry Gold & White Topaz Lotus Petal Swirl Earrings
These awesome lotus flower earrings are definitely statement pieces. Made from gold plated brass, they feature overlapping petals of the mythical blossom. A semi-circle of round white topaz delivers light, sparkle and brilliance. These stud earrings have a brushed finish giving them a look of something worn in ancient times, yet the styling is super modern and fun. Get them for 56 percent off with this Amazon Black Friday Jewelry Deal.
Satya's Green Amethyst and Gold Lotus Petal Earrings are a similar design with only the outlines of the flower petals and an inner semi-circle of pale green stones. They're 29 percent off today.
54% Off 10k Yellow Gold Diamond Square Center Bridal Ring Set
If you're looking for a whole lot of presence for a small investment, this diamond wedding ring set is a beautiful way to pop the question. Perhaps it will be the first ring you buy as a young couple, with a bigger ring as the years pass. A white gold mount holds the center square featuring nine diamonds, and the shoulders of the engagement ring flank the focal setting with five diamonds on each side.
The wedding band includes channel set diamonds on a bed of white gold set against the yellow gold of the band. This pretty engagement set is less than $220 with this Amazon Black Friday jewelry deal, so you'll save $259.
Save $104 on 10k White Gold Peridot & Diamond Love Knot Ring
If you really want to wow someone special this Christmas, this stunning love knot ring is a great way to do it. Set in a swirling knot of 10k white gold, studded with 0.025 carats of brilliant cut white diamonds, sits an impressive 1.8 carat grass green peridot stone. With an Amazon Black Friday price that's just pennies over $145, according to the price trackers we follow, this is the lowest price we've seen for this ring since last summer. It regularly retails for $250.
If you want the ring in 10k yellow gold, you'll still get a discount, but it's not nearly as deep at just 23 percent off.
Save $90.71 on 14K Gold Oval Aquamarine Dangle Earrings
These glittering natural gemstone earrings will blow her away with their impressive carat weight, and size. These dangle earrings are set with 4.5 carats of beautifully faceted oval aquamarines, prong set on a three dimensional layered 14k gold basket mount. Comfortable lever back earring wires make them super comfortable to wear, and she'll feel secure knowing this precious gems won't slip from her ears.
50% Off Silpada ‘Devotion’ Natural Howlite Beaded Stretch Bracelet
This gorgeous stretch bracelet features 58 sea-green howlite beads totaling 308 carats strung into three strands. They gather to a southwest inspired silver cross that's the focal point of this bracelet. Howlite has some interesting gem theory - it's been nicknamed the stone of awareness because it's believed to absorb one's own anger - or protect from another's anger toward you. That makes it a perfect Christmas gift for anyone.
Right now it's at the lowest price we've seen since last year at nearly 50 percent off for Black Friday.
Save $198.73 on 14k Princess Cut Solitaire White Gold Engagement Ring
According to our sources, Christmas Eve is one of the most popular days of the year to get engaged. If you've been thinking about popping the question, this gorgeous engagement ring is a great way to do it. Set with a 0.75 carat princess cut solitaire (also the most popular cut right now) embodies elegance and style.
Set in 14k white gold, it is Rhodium plated to add extra brilliance to the setting and band. Right now it's 29 percent off, so you'll save nearly $200 on your Black Friday purchase. Just last week this ring was listed at $695.
Mixed metal engagement rings are also hot right now, and you can get this two tone gold and diamond engagment ring for less than $250. It features 0.50 carats of glittering round diamonds in a square halo setting. It's 77 percent off for Black Friday.
59% Off Celtic Knot Pendant Necklace
Celtic knots are symbolic of a commitment that lasts forever, and this necklace is a forever kind of gift to give this Christmas. It features a round pendant with a Celtic Triquetra knot design in 18k yellow gold plated sterling silver. It hangs from a delicate 18 inch rolo chain. The interlacing continuous designs prevalent in Celtic artwork, illuminate the interconnectedness and continuity of life. With this Black Friday Jewelry Deal, you can get it for a whopping 59 percent off. If you prefer it in antiqued Sterling Silver, it's equally beautiful and at just about $20 it's a steal.
38% Off Betsey Johnson Blooming Betsey Butterfly & Flower Mismatch Drop Earrings
These sweet earrings have more personality than most, with a matched-but-not look that makes them a sweet choice this Christmas. A whimsical butterfly tops one earring, while a delicate flower hangs from the other. They sparkle with multi-faceted colorful stones, that can pick up nearly any outfit color. Get them for a cool 38 percent off for Black Friday.
The Blooming Butterfly Stud Earrings are another playful choice, and each features wings embellished with multicolored crystals. They're 29 percent off today as well. These Multicolored Stone Flower Stud Earrings are delicate and sweet and would be a lovely gift for the woman who likes a bit smaller jewelry. They're 43 percent off right now.
48% Off GUESS Narrow Hinge with Crystal Bangle Bracelet
This versatile bangle bracelet from GUESS is going to be a favorite for daily wear. The silver tone bangle is hinged for easy off and on, and its narrow profile makes it look just right for every occasion. This shiny bangle is studded with tiny faceted crystal stones which add an extra-sparkly appeal, and right now you can get it with this Black Friday deal for nearly half price. If you'd prefer the rose gold tone bangle or want to get two as gifts, it's on sale for 30 percent off. The yellow gold tone bracelet is still at full price.
56% Off 18k Yellow Gold Plated Bronze Bali Hoop Earrings
These earrings are highlighted by an ethnic design that could come from India or Bali. Dozens of dangly gold balls hang from a graduating filigree center. handcrafted in bronze with brilliant 18k gold plating, these cool hoops have a comfy click top wire closure. They'll give you a slight jingling sound which adds to their appeal. Right now, with this Amazon Black Friday jewelry deal, you can get them for half price.
30% Off Alex and Ani Scarab Bangle Bracelet
Egyptian jewelry designs are popular choices for many reasons, most especially because they just look so mysterious and cool. The clever silver tone bangle from Alex and Ani features scarabs and is studded with bezel set Swarovski crystals. Treasured in ancient egypt, the scarab was revered as a symbol of protection and good fortune, and it's your good fortune to find this pretty bangle right now for 33 percent off. Adjustable to most wrist sizes, it's a great small gift.
If your lady loves Egyptian jewelry designs, check out list of the best pieces right here.
37% Off Sterling Silver 4-Stone Citrine Pendant Necklace
This stunning four stone pendant necklace features sparkling golden citrine stones cascading down between swirling bars of silver. With a full carat of natural stones, this pretty pendant hangs from an 18 inch silver link chain. The shiny bale is big enough to convert this if you'd like to wear it with a neck wire instead. At 37 percent off today, it makes an awesome Christmas gift at less than $20.
Get this same pendant necklace set with purple amethyst stones for 36 percent off, or gorgeous blue topaz for 30 percent off.
50% Off 18k Gold Plated Sterling Silver Filigree Hoop Earrings
These beautiful hoop earrings feature intricate open filigree work, with swirling patterns that surround the circle and lead to a comfortable click top closure. Plated in brilliant 18k gold over sterling silver, they're an elegant addition to any outfit. Get them on this Amazon Black Friday jewelry deal for 50 percent off.
For a more simply styled hoop earring in 14k gold, these twisted hoop earrings are a fantastic gift idea, and they're 40 percent off today.
Save $27.95 on Bellabeat Leaf Womens Wellness Smart Jewelry Health Tracker
Whether you wear it as a bracelet, necklace or clip on, this savvy piece of jewelry can keep tabs on your fitness and so much more. Created especially for women, this fitness tracker is easy and efficient. It doesn't need charging, you just put it on and go, because it uses a small battery that lasts up to six months. Talk about convenience.
This jewelry piece is made from a water-resistant wood composite with a stone-like appeal and a rose gold tone hypoallergenic stainless steel clip. It tracks your steps, distance moved, calories burned, sleep patterns, reproductive health, menstrual cycle and stress. Connect it with Apple Health or Google Fit and sync all your data in one easy location. Save $27.95 with this Black Friday deal.
