15 Best Black Friday Jewelry Deals on Amazon (2018)

Whether you’re looking to get down on one knee, or you’re just looking for the hottest jewelry gifts at the best prices, these pieces, trendy and classic, are discounted up to 70 percent. These are the Best Black Friday Jewelry Deals on Amazon.

gold michael kors women's smartwatch
Save $171 on Michael Kors Access Women’s Smartwatch
$179.00 Shop now at Amazon
gold and white topaz lotus flower earrings
56% Off Satya Jewelry Gold & White Topaz Lotus Petal Swirl Earrings
$48.07 Shop now at Amazon
10k yellow gold diamond square wedding ring set
54% Off 10k Yellow Gold Diamond Square Center Bridal Ring Set
$219.99 Shop now at Amazon
10k white gold peridot and diamond ring
Save $104 on 10k White Gold Peridot & Diamond Love Knot Ring
$131.51 Shop now at Amazon
gold and aquamarine dangle earrings
Save $90.71 on 14K Gold Oval Aquamarine Dangle Earrings
$218.70 Shop now at Amazon
howlite and sterling silver stretch bead bracelet
50% Off Silpada ‘Devotion’ Natural Howlite Beaded Stretch Bracelet
$50.15 Shop now at Amazon
white gold princess cut diamond engagement ring
Save $198.73 on 14k Princess Cut Solitaire White Gold Engagement Ring
$457.54 Shop now at Amazon
gold platead sterling silver celtic knot necklace
59% Off Celtic Knot Pendant Necklace
$20.30 Shop now at Amazon
butterfly and flower mismatched earring set
38% Off Betsey Johnson Blooming Betsey Butterfly & Flower Mismatch Drop Earrings
$29.99 Shop now at Amazon
silver tone crystal studded bangle bracelet
48% Off GUESS Narrow Hinge with Crystal Bangle Bracelet
$9.45 Shop now at Amazon
