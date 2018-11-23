15 Best Black Friday Jewelry Deals on Amazon (2018)

Our Review

These awesome lotus flower earrings are definitely statement pieces. Made from gold plated brass, they feature overlapping petals of the mythical blossom. A semi-circle of round white topaz delivers light, sparkle and brilliance. These stud earrings have a brushed finish giving them a look of something worn in ancient times, yet the styling is super modern and fun. Get them for 56 percent off with this Amazon Black Friday Jewelry Deal.

Satya's Green Amethyst and Gold Lotus Petal Earrings are a similar design with only the outlines of the flower petals and an inner semi-circle of pale green stones. They're 29 percent off today.