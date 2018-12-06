33 Best Gifts for Women Under $25 for Christmas 2018

It can be hard to find great gifts for women on your list without breaking the bank. Whether it’s for your coworker, a teacher, or as a stocking stuffer, these gifts for women under $25 will ensure you gift her something she actually enjoys, without spending a fortune.
Set of Scented Candles
Candles are always a safe bet as a gift, and this set comes in beautiful containers in popular scents. The set has four candles, in jasmine, lotus, lilac, and white gardenia.
Each one is 2.2 ounces and burns for 12 to 15 hours. The candles are eco-friendly and made of 100-percent soy. Reviewers love the candles, and said they could give them either as a set, or split up the four and give them as individual gifts.
Inspirational Cuff Bracelet
Personalize your gift this year with a stainless steel cuff bracelet. The band is made of 316L stainless steel, which doesn't rust, tarnish, stain, or corrode, and is also hypoallergenic and nickel free.
On the inside, you can engrave an inspirational or funny message of your choice, or purchase one of the pre-engraved bracelets. Make it as personal as you like–the perfect gift for any woman in your life.
It comes with a six-month money back 100-percent satisfaction guarantee.
Bring Me Some Wine Socks
These socks are a great stocking stuffer or gift for a coworker or your kid's teacher. The socks say "If you can read this, bring me some wine!" The letters are non-skid and the socks are warm.
They come in a nice gift box, ready to give at any holiday party. One size fits most.
Soft Cashmere Shawl
A nice travel shawl is one of the most versatile and useful travel accessories for women out there. Stay warm on chilly airplanes or trains, or use it to dress up a basic outfit. As one reviewer said, “I bought this as a wrap for a long-haul flight, but ended up wearing it all the time in France! It was so warm, yet not too bulky.”
This cashmere blend is extremely soft and warm, and is made to be breathable and prevent itchiness. That said, it’s probably a bit too warm to use in hot weather places.
It’s 76 x 27 inches, so you can wrap it around your shoulders, use it as a blanket, fold it into a scarf, or even fold it up into a pillow on long flights. Users like that it could be used so many different ways, and said the color held up through multiple washes. (Note that the white is actually more of a beige). It comes with a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee 30-day refund.
Travel Jewelry Box
Tangled jewelry is one of the most annoying things for women, especially when traveling. I used to throw necklaces in small jewelry bags along with earrings and rings, then waste time untangling them at my destination, or would end up with multiple bags scattered throughout my luggage. Then I found this travel jewelry box, which made everything much easier.
At 7.3 x 4.5 x 2.4 it’s easy to stash in your bag, yet fits enough jewelry to wear different pieces every day of a week long trip. It has two closing compartments on each side for bracelets, necklaces, or larger earrings; a stud earring holder that holds two pairs of earrings; and ring rolls that fit up to eight rings. One user said the compartments were big enough for a watch too. There’s also a small pouch for extra pendants or other jewels, and a small mirror. If you wear bigger jewelry however, it might not fit as much.
The smooth velvet material stops chains from getting tangled, and the harder synthetic exterior keeps everything from getting damaged during travel.
This case also makes a great gift. As one reviewer said: “It came in a classy box, well wrapped and was in excellent condition. The materials seem to be of great quality and the craftsmanship durable and well done. I literally looked and compared for hours before making this purchase and could not be more pleased!” It also comes in five colors, in case you don’t like pink.
Set of 4 Stemless Wine Glasses
Stemless wine glasses are both elegant and practical, and you never have to worry about if she already has some, because you can always use more.
These modern looking glasses are curved to perfectly fit your hand and the stemless base means spills are far less likely. They're shatter-resistant and hold up to 15 ounces of wine. Plus, they're dishwasher safe.
The glasses come in a gift box and are great for every woman, from your girfriend to your coworker.
Elena Ferrante Novel
The Elena Ferrante novels about two best friends growing up in Naples post-World War II is one of the most famed series in Italy. The English translations quickly became New York Times best sellers, too.
The first book in the series examines life in Naples and the surrounding islands, while also diving deep into a complicated female friendship. You'll learn about the city, country, and time period, as well as think about your own friendships as you read through this beautifully written novel. It's a great gift to give between girl friends, especially if they love Italy.
Women’s Holiday Socks
If you prefer to wear slipper socks over actual slippers, opt for these fluffy Christmas socks. The soft microfiber is stretchy, so one size fits all, and they come in a few great holiday designs.
The socks are made of 95 percent polyester and five-percent spandex. They have elastic bands at the ankle to keep them up, but they don't compress your legs. Reviewers said they were very comfortable.
Each set comes with three pairs of socks–a Santa pair, a Christmas tree pair, and a red and green striped pair. Perfect if you like variety, or to split up and give as gifts.
Women’s Fleece House Shoes
These cozy fleece house slippers come in wintery pastels and are warm enough for even the coldest nights.
The breathable knit design is warm without trapping odor. Plus, the soles are made of ultra-plush memory foam, so even on hard surfaces your feet are comfortable. The non-slip soles are great for either indoor or outdoor use, and they can be washed easily. Slip on a pair of these after a day of work and let the holiday festivities begin!
Charles the Drinking Chocolate Snowman
This adorable chocolate drinking snowman will brighten even the coldest winter. Charles the snowman is made of dark chocolate and filled with hot cocoa mix and marshmallows. All the recipient has to do is melt the snowman in a a pot of milk or hot water for delicious hot cocoa.
The snowman makes enough hot cocoa to serve 5-8 cups. (Enough for grandkids, too!). It makes a cute stocking stuffer and they'll think of you when they're sipping cocoa on a cold winter day.
Marble Rolling Pin With Base
Make their baking a little more luxurious with this beautiful marble rolling pin from Fox Run that even comes with its own base.
The rolling pin is 10-inches long (18 with the handles) and heavy enough to easily roll out stubborn dough. It's made of 100 percent marble and has a nice gray and white design. The marble surface is cool and smooth, helping it not stick to cookies and other treats. Meanwhile, the nylon ball bearings help it roll smoothly. Plus, the handles are really comfortable to hold!
Venture Pal Packable Daypack
Our Review
The shoulder straps are made with a breathable mesh fabric that allows you to carry it for long stretches without discomfort. The double-layered bottom helps hold heavier objects without strain, and a chest strap helps you lock it securely in place.
The backpack has one main pocket, two zippered front pockets, and two side pockets. There are two separators in the main pocket. When not in use, the backpack folds into a zippered inner pocket to save space, so you can pack it in your luggage then take it out to use for day trips on vacation.
It comes in nine colors. On Amazon, it has nearly 4,000 reviews and the overwhelming majority are positive. “I carried it on my back for about 12 hours one day, and I have to say it was pretty darn comfortable,” said one user.
Women’s Crocheted Winter Gloves
These beautiful, cozy winter gloves are a great gift for any stylish woman on your list. They have a nice crochet design on the outside and a warm fleece lining.
They fit snugly yet are still flexible, so they fit a variety of sizes. They're made of 80 percent acrylic and 20 percent polyester and come in white, black, red, light pink, dark pink, and gray.
Essential Oil Diffuser Bracelet
Essential oils have numerous benefits, and now those benefits come in a pretty bracelet. Simply swap out the scent in the magnetic centerpiece (which comes in eight colors to match any outfit) to fit your mood.
The bracelet and pendant are made of stainless steel, and comes with reusable cotton pads to apply the essential oils. Bring her patience, relaxation, energy, and more with this great gift idea.
Fruit Infuser Water Bottle
Give her the gift of natural, flavored water with this fruit infuser water bottle. She can enjoy flavored water without the sugar or calories and infuse her own drinks with her favorite fruits–strawberries, kiwi, citrus–you name it.
The water bottle is 100 percent BPA free and made from high-quality, durable, food-grade plastic. It's recyclable and eco-friendly, as well as shatterproof. She can take it to the gym, to class, traveling–anywhere.
It's easy to clean and dishwasher safe.
Cozy Wool Socks
These cozy wool socks have a vintage look to them. They come in beautiful patterns and colors and are extremely warm–perfect for anyone on your list who lives somewhere chilly!
They're made of 40 percent wool, 55 percent polyester, and 5 percent spandex, so they're comfy without losing their stretch. They're especially great for hikers or those who walk to work or school and need an extra layer.
Everyone can always use a new pair of socks, and with options as cute as these she's sure to love them.
Korean Face Masks
Korea is famous for skincare, and these collagen sheet face masks help her get great skin anywhere, even while traveling. They come in a pack of 16–each with Vitamin E and collagen but also with different treatments like aloe, green tea, and honey.
With so many in one order, you can gift them to a number of women on your list. They make great gift toppers or stocking stuffers. All she has to do is open the packet, place the mask over her face, and wait about 15 minutes for the benefits to soak in.
Users said their skin looked fantastic after using, and especially lauded how moisture-packed the masks are, and how they deliver a cooling sensation.
Manuka Honey Cream
Give the gift of baby soft skin with this incredible Aloe + Manuka honey face and body lotion. It soothes skin, relieving it from harsh winter weather. Plus, it absorbs easily.
The cream is organic, non-allergenic, and doens't contain any parabens, fragrances, or chemicals. It's perfect for someone with sensitive skin. The lotion works so well it even comes with a money back guarantee.
Fresh Linen Soy Candle
Our Review
The candle burns for hours and hours, lasting longer than most on the market. The fresh linen scent is a safe bet for anyone, but it also comes in numerous other scents like black amber and wild lemongrass.
From the ingredients to the packaging, everything about the candle is made in the United States. Candles always make a great gift, but this one is extra special.
Burts Bees Hand Repair Gift Set
Pamper her with a gift set designed to restore soft skin after months of cold weather.
The set includes an almond milk hand cream, a thicker shea butter hand cream, a lemon butter cuticle cream, and a pair of cotton gloves. The hand creams repair dried out skin and are especially useful in winter months. The cuticle cream smooths hangnails and rough cuticles. She can apply the creams then put on the gloves to let them soak in for maximum impact.
The entire set is made with all natural ingredients, including sweet almond oil (which also smells great!), Vitamin E, aloe vera, and botanical oils.
It all comes in a giftable organza pouch that's perfect for stuffing a stocking.
Appleberry Lip Oil
Need a small gift? Try this lip oil, which delivers lasting shine and soothes lips from winter weather. Best of all, it's not sticky like other lip glosses.
Apple helps to slough off dead skin, while the oil moisturizes lips and leaves them soft. The tinted color looks natural, but gives just enough pop of color to feel festive. Any woman on your list will love it! It also comes in a plumping and smoothing option, or as a lip mask.
The Kiss Quotient
Our Review
Here's the book's description:
Stella Lane thinks math is the only thing that unites the universe. She comes up with algorithms to predict customer purchases--a job that has given her more money than she knows what to do with, and way less experience in the dating department than the average thirty-year-old.
It doesn't help that Stella has Asperger's and French kissing reminds her of a shark getting its teeth cleaned by pilot fish. Her conclusion: she needs lots of practice--with a professional. Which is why she hires escort Michael Phan. The Vietnamese and Swedish stunner can't afford to turn down Stella's offer, and agrees to help her check off all the boxes on her lesson plan--from foreplay to more-than-missionary position...
Before long, Stella not only learns to appreciate his kisses, but crave all of the other things he's making her feel. Their no-nonsense partnership starts making a strange kind of sense. And the pattern that emerges will convince Stella that love is the best kind of logic...
It's a fun, sweet read from author Helen Hoang.
Herb Garden Kit
Our Review
The kit comes with everything needed to grow the herbs at home, including moisture-proof organic seed packets, soil discs that expand when watered, cute bamboo plant markers, an herb grinder, and a comprehensive instruction booklet.
It's a unique gift that's great for gardeners, chefs, home cooks, or anyone who appreciates the taste of freshly grown herbs and likes to save on trips to the grocery store. The plants grow easily, so she doesn't need to be an expert in gardening to ensure they grow. It's the gift that keeps on giving!
The Gratitude Journal for Women
Our Review
Gratitude can have lasting effects on happiness, and this journal helps encourage and amplify those effects with quotes, prompts that help her realize what she has in her life, and space for five-minute daily entries.
“Little things in our daily routine can feel like magic if they bring us joy―a perfect cup of coffee, putting on some cushy slippers, literally stopping to smell the roses. What is your magic moment?” reads one prompt in the book.
She'll enjoy filling them out every day, and the benefits could be long lasting. Help make 2019 her best year yet with this sweet gift.
Himalayan Scrub
Our Review
Regular use of the scrub increases circulation and energizes cells, so not only does your skin feel better, it's actually becoming more resilient. The lychee oil has a light scent that users loved. It's a great gift for any woman on your list (though some male reviewers enjoyed it too).
Lasagna Trio Pan
Our Review
While it's called a lasagna pan, it can also be used for breads, cakes, and more. The pan is made from heavy aluminum steel that has fantastic heat conduction for easy baking. The non-stick coating makes it easy to slip cooked and baked goods in and out. Plus, it's dishwasher safe.
The pan measures 13 by 9 by 1-1/2-inches. It's heat-resistant up to 450 degrees. Any cook on your list will love it!
Letters for a Year of Gratitude
Our Review
They include things like, "From you, I learned the importance of..." and "What I appreciate about us..." The cards can then be torn out of the booklet and mailed to loved ones. The set even includes stickers to add extra personalization.
This is a great stocking stuffer or gift for coworkers!
Menus: A Book for Your Meals and Memories by Jacques Pépin
Our Review
This beautifully illustrated journal allows the recipient to record celebrations and is complete with paintings by Pépin himself. The book collects his favorite paintings, plus leaves space for grandma and grandpa to record their own dinner memories, recipes, music played, and menus. There's even a space where guests can sign their names and leave notes.
This is a practical reminder of what was served at any event, and also an archive of menus and memories. They'll want it in the family for years to come!
Hand Lettering 101
Our Review
She'll learn the strokes for upper and lowercase letters, numbers, techniques to connect letters, tips and ideas on how to mix and match fonts, style pointers, and more. There's practice space within the book, and lots of encouraging notes. Don't be surprised if next Christmas you get a gorgeous hand written card!
Ghiradelli Chocolate Holiday Gift Set
Our Review
The ceramic mug holds 16 ounces and is microwave and dishwasher safe.
RapidX Car Charger
Our Review
Their phone will be charged at twice the speed of normal chargers, and they can charge multiple devices at once. With a five-foot cable, it reaches easily to the backset of cars as well. It has a nice design and comes in eight color options.
Galactic Sneeze Spank The Yeti
Our Review
It can be played with two to ten players, who each have to predict other players' answers. It's a great way to get to know (a lot) about people, making it a fun icebreaker for holiday parties too. The box comes with 436 cards and a rule sheet. Expansion packs are also available.
Ekouaer Women Sleepshirt
Our Review
It's soft and stretchy and comes in six colors with pretty lace trim on the neckline and bottom hem. It's the perfect gift for your mom, sister, or friend.
Reviewers noted that it washed well without changing shape or shrinking.