20 Best Cheap Promise Rings for Valentine’s Day

Promise rings are such a lovely gesture. The step before an engagement ring, promise rings honor your love and commitment to your partner and Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to make that commitment known. Unlike an engagement ring, you don’t have to worry about expensive costs, as many beautiful promise rings are relatively inexpensive.

If you are ready for an engagement but budget is your main concern, we’ve also rounded up 10 of the best Valentine’s Day deals on engagement rings.

There are a few design options when it comes to promise rings, all of which work equally well. Many promise rings are created with symbols of love at the forefront of their design – love knots, infinity symbols, and hearts are popular choices. While you might want to stay away from a large solitaire diamond, many promise rings are comprised of smaller diamonds, which keeps them more special than an ordinary ring. Black diamonds are a unique option if you’re looking for something different. You might also want to consider some personalization. Engraving of initials, dates, or geographic coordinates that symbolize a special place are all ways to make a piece of jewelry even more memorable.

We’ve broken this list down into two main categories so you can narrow down your search from the start. You’ll find 10 gold and rose gold rings followed by 10 sterling silver and white gold rings – all great for a special promise this Valentine’s Day.

Gold & Rose Gold Promise Rings

1. 14k Yellow Gold Rope Knot Ring

Simple and symbolic, this ring is the perfect delicate promise ring for any woman. Made of 14 carat gold, the thin band is designed with a bit of texture and is just the right size that it will be noticed without being too much to wear on a daily basis. The ring can be ordered in sizes six through eight. If you’re not a fan of the rope texture, check out this simple 14k gold knot ring with a smooth finish.

Price: $90.14 – $98.49 depending on size

2. 14k Yellow Gold Infinity Celtic Knot Promise Ring

This classic design is elegant, simple, and sophisticated making it a ring that can be worn forever. The celtic infinity design symbolizes a union that lasts forever, perfect for a promise ring. Each ring is packaged in a beautiful jewelry box prior to shipping for a lovely presentation. Trinity Jewelry has a number of gorgeous promise rings, all with symbolic love knot and infinity designs. They come in a variety of metals including rose gold, gold, and white gold and are all priced similarly. You can check out the entire collection here.

Price: $199.99 (71 percent off MSRP)

3. 14k Solid Gold Roman Numeral Handmade Promise Ring

If you’re looking for something a bit more personalized or customizable, this ring is a wonderful option. The two gold bands are bridged together with a delicate roman numeral design, made to display a date of your choosing. If you’re giving this to your girlfriend as a promise ring, we love the idea of using your anniversary or perhaps the year that you met as the date. The ring can be ordered in a variety of metals. The price shown below is for 14k gold filled but for an additional cost it can also be ordered in sterling silver, 18k gold over sterling silver, 14k solid yellow gold, 14k solid white gold, 18k solid yellow gold, 14k solid rose gold or 9k solid yellow gold. It’s rare that a jeweler offers this many options, especially for a custom piece of jewelry so you can take this opportunity to really make this gift special.

Price: $43 (64 percent off MSRP)

4. 10k Yellow Gold Claddagh Ring

A popular choice for a promise ring, the claddagh ring represents love with the heart, friendship with the hands, and loyalty with the crown. This is the most popular and recognized variation representing hands joined in faith or partnership. The gorgeous 10K yellow gold band is small enough to be worn daily with the center measuring 11.9mm and the band measuring 3.6mm. It is also fully engravable so you can personalize the band with a special message, name, or date. If you’re looking for an even thinner band, check out this identical ring with a more delicate look and feel.

Price: $139.99

5. Hand Stamped Initial Ring in Rose Gold, Gold, or Silver

Another customizable option, this gorgeous rose gold ring can be stamped with two initials to symbolize your promise to each other. This ring can be worn daily either on its own or stacked with other rings. The best part about its design is the adjustable band so if you’re not sure of her exact size, the ring can be made larger or smaller accordingly. If you’re considering getting a matching ring, this one is masculine enough to be worn by any guy as well. The band can be ordered in several finishes including 14k gold filled, 14k rose gold filled, and sterling silver.

Price: $43

6. Solid 10k Yellow Gold Diamond Triple Heart Infinity Ring

Even if you’re not ready for a full on engagement ring, diamonds are still a welcome surprise in any promise ring. The design is truly unique with three open hearts that intertwine. Two of the hearts come together to form an infinity symbol. The third heart faces front and center and is covered in 10 round white diamonds. Originally priced at over $600, the savings on this purchase are considerable. The ring comes packages in a gift box, ready to be given on Valentine’s Day.

Price: $179.99 (72 percent off MSRP)

7. 10k Gold Channel Set Black Diamond Ring

Black diamonds are beautiful, unique, and unexpected. If you’re saving a clear diamond for your proposal, a black diamond is a great option for a promise ring. This ring has 1/4 carats of black diamonds, all which are conflict free, channel set around a beautiful gold band. The clean lines and squared edges of the band allow it to rest neatly next to another ring or be worn by itself. For an even more unique look, consider this promise ring which mixes both black and white diamonds on interweaving bands.

Price: $160

8. 10k Rose Gold Round Solitaire Beaded Shank Stackable Ring

A step down from an engagement ring, this gorgeous band has a peachy rose hued morganite stone at its center. The warm tones would look lovely on just about any skin tone and the delicate nature of the ring means it can be worn daily. If you’re shopping on a budget, the price is modest for what you’re getting. The ring does come in two alternative colors, both with blue hued stones at their center, but this version is definitely our favorite. If you’re a fan of the morganite stone but don’t love this design, browse a number of alternative morganite rings to find the best one to give this Valentine’s Day.

Price: $85.67

9. Solid 10k Rose Gold High Polish Love Script Statement Promise Ring

Originally priced at $350, this rose gold love ring is quite the steal at under $100 and is especially fitting for a Valentine’s Day gift to your girlfriend or loved one. The gorgeous script font is simple and gets the message across with a sleek and modern design. The ring can be ordered in just about any size all the way up to size 16. The 10k rose gold is high quality and will last a lifetime.

Price: $99.99 (71 percent off MSRP)

10. Perfect Round Halo Promise Ring With Forever Brilliant Moissanite

Made with the best diamond alternative at its center, moissanite, this affordable promise ring is definitely a stunner. The center stone is on the smaller side, measuring about .23 carats but is made to look larger with the halo diamonds that surround it. It’s set on a simple gold band and can be worn every day with comfort. Check out a number of variations of this style here including a number with larger stones at the center.

Price: $100 (50 percent off MSRP)

Sterling Silver & White Gold Promise Rings

1. Two Tone Platinum & 18k Rose Gold Moissanite Promise Ring

While there is a small solitaire moissanite at the center of this ring, the two hearts that flank it are just about equal in size and keep it from looking too much like an engagement ring while still keeping it special. The diamond-like moissanite has so many of the same characteristics of a true diamond that to the naked eye and even under a microscope, it’s difficult to the tell the difference. The two tone element of this ring bring a little bit of color into the equation while still keeping it simple and classic. If you’re a fan of the mixed metal look, shop some additional options here.

Price: $66.90

2. Sterling Silver Round Diamond Double Heart Promise Ring

There’s nothing quite as symbolic as two separate hearts meeting together in the middle, especially for a Valentine’s Day promise ring. The diamonds on this ring would typically drive the cost up but it’s currently being offered at over $200 less than its original price. Even though they’re small in size, the 14 diamond stones on this ring make it sparkle and offer just a bit of contrast to the sterling silver band. If you’re looking for a promise ring with a heart in its design browse these alternative options.

Price: $79 (71 percent off MSRP)

3. Ze Sterling Silver Infinity Diamond Ring

While this ring is magnified in the above picture to show the beautiful detail it’s actually very dainty in reality. It’s one of the most moderately priced rings on the list, which is surprising since it does have a number of small diamonds in its design. The round diamonds are set into one of the two infinity symbols that comprises the band.

Price: $69 (54 percent off MSRP)

4. High Polish 14k White Gold Twisted Style Rope Band Heart Ring

If you’re able to spend a little bit more on your Valentine’s Day gift, you can likely move from sterling silver to a white gold band which is a bit more durable and a more luxurious precious metal. The polished finish makes this ring extra special and shows most on the face of the heart, which sits at the center of the ring and symbolizes love. This white gold ring was originally priced at over $500, so you’ll save $375 for a gorgeous high-quality ring. This ring is also available in gold and rose gold if you’re purchasing it for someone who wears one of these tones more. Both other options are priced identically.

Price: $149.99 (71 percent off MSRP)

5. 14K White Gold Pave Double Band Sideway Cross Ring

Promise rings are given for a number of reasons, with religious beliefs being at the top of the list. We love how the design of this ring nods to Christianity without being the main focus of the ring. The diamond accents make it clean and elegant, and the simple band means this ring can certainly be worn as an everyday piece along with other jewelry. This is another option that’s currently on major sale – over $300 less than its original price. It can be ordered in sizes five to nine, which covers the most popular women’s ring sizes. This gold and diamond ring is another favorite option with the cross incorporated into its design.

Price: $161.99 (65 percent off MSRP)

6. Hammer Textured Promise Ring

Handmade jewelry is some of our favorite on the market. While you might not consider a smaller boutique shop for an engagement ring, we certainly love it for a promise ring. With smaller shops there is less overhead, and more of the costs can be spent on high quality materials, personal craftsmanship, and more attention to detail. All of the above is certainly the case with this simple hammered band. The sterling silver is reasonably priced at $28, while some of the more precious metals are increasingly expensive. This type of product is where it’s worth making that splurge. It can be ordered in any size under the sun, with half and quarter sizes available which is so nice if you’re shopping for someone who is between sizes. This jeweler’s online storefront is filled with so many beautiful and special pieces so if this one isn’t for you we’re confident you can find a piece that you love.

Price: $28 and up

7. Akoya Cultured Pearl Ashley Ring

It’s hard to incorporate pearls into a ring the right way which is why this is the only ring on this list with pearls but it’s definitely done right. It’s no surprise that this ring has over 90 percent five star reviews with many exclaiming just how gorgeous it is in person. It’s a well constructed ring, with a number of cubic zirconia crystals surrounding the Akoya pearl (sourced straight from the pearl farms in Japan). The Pearl Source is a leading online retailer for pearls with so many past customers singing their praises. If you’re looking for a reliable online place to shop for any pearl ring or other pearl jewelry, this is a great place to focus your efforts.

Price: $119 (72 percent off MSRP)

8. Diamond Knot Promise Ring

Quite a few of the rings on this post have a similar design, with a portion of the ring remaining simple and another portion of it lined with diamonds. While you’re probably saving the big diamond for an engagement ring, this inclusion of some sparkle does make any ring a bit more special. This is also the second love knot ring on this list, as it’s one of our favorite symbols for a promise ring – simple, delicate, and timeless. It’s also incredibly reasonably priced, the perfect option for someone looking to impress without spending a ton.

Price: $59

9. Pure Silver Personalized Promise Ring

This simple silver band is extremely dainty and thin, perfect for everyday wear regardless of someone’s lifestyle. If you’re shopping for someone who is active, a thin band is a perfect solution so it doesn’t get in the way of their activities. This ring is extremely inexpensive but one of our favorites as it can be customized and hand stamped with any message of your choosing. Depending on the size, the band can hold up to about 20 characters. The designer has “hope”, “courage”, “I won’t give up” “faith” and “love” as some examples, but you can certainly come up with something more personal. The band can also be engraved on both the inside or outside depending on your preference.

Price: $34

10. 14k White Gold Diamond Art Deco Milgrain Band

Given that this ring is both made of gold and has a number of diamonds incorporated in its design, we’re beyond impressed by the price. The antique inspired design gives it a stunning and unique look and it can certainly be stacked with other rings, although it’s special enough to stand on on its own. The top width is about 2.6mm and bottom shank is about 2.2mm, with 10 various round diamonds throughout (all of which are conflict free).

Price: $178 (31 percent off MSRP)

