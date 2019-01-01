20 Best Women’s Jewelry Gift Ideas

Special occasion gift giving has become a tradition. That means you’re challenged with finding some very special presents for those closest to your heart. It could be you’re shopping for a gift for your wife, daughter, mom, girlfriend, fiancé (or the woman who’s about to be) or a friend girl. Perhaps the tables are turned and you’re a loving lady trying to come up with the right jewelry gift idea for him – meaning your husband, boyfriend or even your teenage son (who might be the biggest challenge of all.)

Jewelry is always an intimate choice. It can reflect your sweetie’s personal style or enhance it. It can bring back memories of past adventures or create new ones for the future. Either way, a special item of jewelry can become a signature piece that gets handed down from generation to generation. The great thing about shopping for unique fashion jewelry gifts is that it’s equally as fun to search for men as it is for women. After all, guys deserve to amp up their look with a cool bracelet, necklace, or ring, right? And frankly, they’re less likely to expect a jewelry gift on their birthday or other special occasion, so it makes for a nifty surprise.

We’ve found cool bracelets, rings, pendants, earrings and watches for men and for women. Many are hugely discounted, and the majority are under a hundred bucks. That means you’ll find terrific and amazingly unique jewelry gift ideas at unbelievably low prices. We’ve sourced the most awesome, cool, trendy, unique, traditional and not-so fashion jewelry to make your shopping trip a one-stop endeavor. Check out our Fashion Jewelry 2016: Top 20 Best Gift Ideas.

1. Sterling Silver and Green Jade Teardrop Earrings

24 carats of gorgeous green Chinese Jade dangle beautifully from these teardrop earrings. They feature intricate sterling silver overlay and shepard’s hook wire findings. The natural properties and composition of mined jade are completely unique, so no two sets of earrings will be the same as these. In the spiritual realm, Jade is known as a dream stone and a stone of fidelity, so these Jade earrings make the perfect jewelry gift for your lady. Pair them with a beautiful matching Jade pendant for a showstopping present for your sweetheart.

You’ll find more gorgeous jade jewlery options including necklaces, bracelets, rings and more here.

Price: $45.77 (47 percent off MSRP)

2. Invicta Men’s Pro-Diver 18k Gold Ion-Plated Stainless Steel Watch

A sleek and fashionable timepiece with a hint of luxurious color, the Invicta Men’s Pro Diver Collection Chronograph Watch will make your sweetheart swoon. After all, great jewelry isn’t just for women. Men like to sparkle and shine too. This sexy watch will will quickly grab attention for its classic style and design. This exceptional timepiece features a round 44mm 18k yellow gold-plated stainless steel case with a unidirectional gold coin-edge bezel and a gold-tone textured crown with two golden pushers. These elements hug a sleek silver dial, which is protected by a flame-fusion crystal and features gold-toned luminous dot hour markers and luminous gold-toned hands powered by reliable Japanese quartz movement. The dial also features three chronograph sub-dials offering 60-second, 60-minute and 1/10th-of-a-second displays. An 18k gold-plated stainless steel link bracelet straps this watch to the wrist, while a fold-over safety clasp ensures its secure placement. Finally, this watch boasts water resistance up to 660 feet (200 meters). Grab it right now while it’s at an amazing 88 percent off the list price.

For more awesome deals on Invicta Men’s Watches, click here.

Price: $86.36 (88 percent off MSRP)

3. Garnet Pendant Cylinder Locket Prayer Box

Garnets emit warm and loving energy which make them the perfect stone for your wife or husband’s jewelry gift. The beautiful and ornate sterling silver prayer box was handcrafted in Bali by master silversmiths. The ornate box, also known as a ghau, can be used to hold a prayer close to his or her heart or as a locket for a tiny treasured keepsake. Perhaps a love note from you? Simply roll it up and stash it safely in this tiny treasure chest. Make sure to order your sweetie a sterling silver chain from which to dangle this beautiful prayer box.

If garnets aren’t their stone of choice, or perhaps they prefer a different style, there are all kinds of ghau pendants to choose from.

Find more sterling silver chain choices here.

Price: $44

4. CHARMED BEADS – Sterling Silver & Crystal “Love” and “Family” Charm Bracelet

No one can dispute the huge popularity of charm bracelets, so they’ll make a perfect present for your sweetie. A beautiful charm bracelet allows your lady to express herself uniquely and remember special occasions by adding charms as reminders. This beautiful sterling silver snake-chain bracelet comes already embellished with “Family” and “Love” heart charms plus a crystal-accented bead. The sturdy lobster-claw clasp will hold up well under daily wear. Get her a set of assorted crystal spacer beads to match the colors of whatever outfit she’s wearing.

To start her charm collection with even more memorable charms, look here.

Price: $61.94 (69 percent off MSRP)

5. Sterling Silver Oxidized Marcasite Floral Ring

Your sweetheart will look absolutely boho-chic sporting this sassy sterling silver and Marcasite ring. Marcasite first gained popularity in the 1800’s as a shimmery substitute for diamonds in lockets and brooches. The versatile stone (which is actually iron pyrite) has been used in fashion and fine jewelry pieces ever since. Often shaped with a faceted finish, the ring serves up lots of metallic luster along with its vintage feel. This glorious fashion ring is reminiscent of the 60’s and all that groovy pop culture. Get her a super-cool tye dye hoodie and some CSNY to make it perfect retro birthday or anniversary gift.

Find more sparkly Marcasite earrings, pendants, rings and bracelets here.

Price: $37.75 (62 percent off MSRP)

6. Natural Tiger Eye Prayer Pendant Adjustable Rope Necklace

If your special someone is a more down to earth kind of guy, it can be tough to find a necklace or pendant that he’d think was cool enough to wear. This awesome Tiger Eye or Tiger’s Eye might be just the ticket. This iridescent gemstone emulates the energies of a tiger, known to be focused, with strong determination and great patience. Tame your beast with this masculine Tiger Eye donut, held by an adjustable black cord. It would be great worn with a sweater and jeans for a casual and cool vibe. Don’t think he’d wear a necklace? How about a Tiger Eye bracelet?

Price: $29.99 (23 percent off MSRP)

7. Vintage Floral Crystal Cameo Brooch

Is your girl a classic cameo lover? This Vintage Floral Crystal Cameo Brooch might be the perfect jewelry surprise for her. Featuring a romantic rose shaped flower, this brooch is crafted in beige cornelian stone and set in a filigree frame adorned with crystals. The brooch has an antique silver finish to give it that true vintage look. It measures about 6cm x 4.8cm and fastens securely with a metal pin clasp. Cameo brooches are timeless in their appeal, so this brooch will surely be handed down through generations. Pair it with cameo earrings and a matching ring to create a delightful set.

Price: $29.82

8. Sterling Silver Ring with Genuine Purple Turquoise

You will definitely win their adoration when you present them with this magnificent purple turquoise and sterling silver ring. This is the perfect present for any woman or man who loves chunky rings and jewelry with Native American design style. Made of .925 sterling silver, this beautifully cast and carved ring is nearly one and a half inches in length at the top stone. The natural purple turquoise is flecked with gold and silver highlights and interesting striations that make each and every ring completely unique. If you’re enchanted by purple turquoise, but this isn’t the ring style for you or your sweetie, you’ll find more purple turquoise rings here. And check out these awesome purple turquoise earrings to go with.

Browse for more purple turquoise jewelry selections here.

Price: $39 (71 percent off MSRP)

9. Mixed Blue Topaz & Diamond Pendant Necklace

This little sparkler will warn your wife or girlfriend’s heart. The beautiful teardrop pendant features a glittering array of nearly two carats worth of mixed blue topaz gemstones with another .15 carats of asymmetrical diamond striping and additional diamonds at the bail. The gorgeous drop pendant comes with a sturdy box chain with spring ring clasp. If your sweetheart is really enamored with blue topaz, you might want to splurge on this exquisite bracelet and matching earrings too.

For more fabulous blue topaz jewelry, look here.

Price: $173.41 (59 percent off MSRP)

10. 18k Rose Gold Double Layer Chain Anklet

In your world, she conjures up images of hearts, roses, sunshine and love. This beautiful rose gold anklet is the perfect way to share your feelings with her. Rose gold is a fashion must-have this season, and there’s no better way to adorn her dainty ankle than with an anklet to flash around. Anklets are terrific as fashion trends move towards spring and bare legs. She’ll love admiring your thoughtful gift, and you’ll have an excuse to look at her terrific gams. If you want to buy her more than one anklet, look here.

If you dare, consider getting her some sexy sandals as the backdrop for her new anklets.

Find more rose gold anklet options here.

Price: $51 (50 percent off MSRP)

11. Sterling Silver Yin Yang Symbol Meditation Pendant

You are the yin to his yang, and that’s the perfect reason this sterling silver pendant makes a perfect gift for him. The ancient Chinese symbol describes how opposite or contrary forces are actually complementary, interconnected, and interdependent in the natural world, and how they give rise to each other as they interrelate to one another. This pendant affirms that you’re the perfect pair and belong together spiritually as well as physically. It comes with a silver plated chain, but you might consider getting him a really beefy sterling silver rope chain to go with this, for a long and beautiful life together.

Yin Yang pendants come in lots of looks and interpretations here.

Price: $49.98

12. Devon Leigh “Ethnic and Tribal” Turquoise & Gold Cuff Bracelet

We’ll step out on a limb here and admit that it’s going to take a certain kind of woman to pull off wearing a bold gold cuff like this. But if your sweetheart fits that description, you might want to buy her this over the top gorgeous bracelet. She’ll feel like Cleopatra to your Anthony when she wears this over-the-top cuff. The glittering 18k gold is set off by brilliant blue-green turquoise stones that are both inlaid and bezel set. The organically-shaped stones and textured metals combine for a piece that is bold and daring without being showy or gaudy. Devon Leigh also makes a fantastic ethnic and tribal styled ring that goes perfectly with this bracelet.

Find more of Devon Leigh’s alluring jewelry designs here.

Price: $690

13. Stuhrling Original Women’s Vogue Analog Quartz White Watch

Aesthetically chic with a hint of sass, the Stuhrling Vogue 793 aims to please. Your special lady will cause a stir every time she enters the room wearing this subtly sexy timepiece. With its face surrounded by a bezel full of sparkling, faceted crystals, this analogue watch is the perfect combination of function, fashion and form. Water resistant to 165 feet, the smooth quartz movement assures accurate time keeping. The white calf-skin band secures with a simple buckle. While this watch might seem kind of dressy, it’s equally classy with a great pair of jeans.

Stuhrling has an amazing array of watches to match any woman’s style. Find them here.

Price: $110.83 (72 percent off MSRP)

14. 14k Pink Gold Morganite & Diamond Cushion Halo Engagement Ring

If you’re thinking about popping the question sometime soon, you can do it in spectacular fashion with this beautiful rose gold, morganite and diamond engagement ring. This sparkly beauty features many of the year’s most popular ring trends including rose gold, alternative gemstone center stones, cushion cutting and halo styling. Gemstone theory says morganite assists one to act from love. As a stone that imparts wisdom and peace of mind, this is the perfect warm champagne pink to delight and dazzle her. If you’re looking to find a different cushion cut stone, check out these gorgeous options.

Want to see more choices for morganite and diamond rings? You’ll find them here.

Price: $310.39 (68 percent off MSRP)

15. Daddy’s Girl Necklace Set

If you’ve got a special little or bigger girl who’s got you wrapped around her finger, she probably calls you “Daddy”. This wonderful daddy-daughter necklace set is the perfect Valentine for your daughter who worships the ground on which you walk. Share the touching memories between you with this fun and sentimental token of your love for one another. If you’d rather not wear a necklace, get the daddy-daughter keychain and necklace combo. Or consider getting her a “Daddy’s Little Girl” charm for her charm bracelet. Get her started with her first charm bracelet here.

Price: $11.96 (59 percent off MSRP)

16. Men’s Large Cross Pendant Necklace

Is your special guy quietly spiritual and/or religious? This gorgeous cross pendant can be worn close to his heart, further cementing your love and devotion as well as uplifting his spiritual side. Made of stainless steel with a beautiful 30 inch wheat chain, this rough and rugged statement piece can be worn inside his shirt our outside to make a clear statement about his faith in all things. The two-tone styling with both silver and gold gives the trendy mixed metal look to a timeless piece of men’s jewelry.

For something more understated or even more bold, you’ll find dozens of men’s cross jewelry choices here.

Price: $21.99 (67 percent off MSRP)

17. Tahitian South Sea Oval Cultured Pearl Drop Earrings

It doesn’t matter the occasion, pearls are always a perfect gift for your sweetheart. They represent innocence, integrity and devotion. They’re also timeless, always in fashion and the ultimate statement in elegance. These beautiful Tahitian South Sea cultured pearl earrings are on gorgeous sterling silver mountings. Each pearl shows superior luster, and the iridescent black means they will go from day to evening as a perfect accessory for any outfit. If you really want to spoil her, buy your sweetie a South Sea pearl necklace or South Sea pearl ring.

South Sea pearls come in many colors and sizes and like diamonds, bigger is always better. Browse for more South Sea pearl jewelry here.

Price: $149 (71 percent off MSRP)

18. Charm.L Grace Classic Refinement Crystal Wild Collar Necklace

Who says a great statement jewelry piece has to be expensive to be awesome? That’s certainly not the case with this gorgeous and glittery crystal collar necklace. Your sweetheart will be chomping at the bit to have you take her somewhere special just so she can wear this dramatic set, which also comes with matching earrings. This sparkly piece will make her feel like royalty, and after all, she’s your princess, so why not? Collar necklaces come in so many bright colors and styles at great prices, you might want to get this brilliant blue designed one for your next special occasion. Charm.L Grace is a leading designer of fashion jewelry and costume jewelry.

Explore more Charm.L Grace fashion jewelry designs here.

Price: $25.99

19. Three Carat Rose Cut Diamond & Sterling Silver Bracelet

If diamonds are indeed a girl’s best friend, they’ve got nothing on you when you present her with this beautiful and sparkling treasure. This gorgeous, heirloom-inspired bracelet in sterling silver, features three full carats of small prong-set, conflict-free diamonds. The box-with-tongue style clasp will keep her sparkler secure wherever she wears it, and the sterling silver setting allows you to give her an over-the-top present, yet still afford to take her for a fancy night out on the town. If this big and bold design it too much for your lady, consider a smaller tennis bracelet style.

You can shop for more diamond bracelets in many price ranges here.

Price: $187.74 (53 percent off MSRP)

20. Real Spark Multi-layer Brown Leather Wrap Bracelet

This wrap bracelet is a fashion accessory that your favorite guy, perhaps your husband or your son, can wear for all kinds of occasions. It’s an especially great design for younger men who like to express themselves in a personal way. The popular wrap bracelet is styled from genuine cowhide, softly tanned to prevent scratchiness against the skin. The Maltese cross, commonly associated with knighthood, will let him know you think he’s your knight in shining armor. Exceptionally durable, the leather band features two snap settings for a perfect fit. For your more minimalist guy, check out this Gypsy Kings style leather cuff. Since leather bracelets are so affordable, you could buy him a selection of different designs.

Find more men’s leather bracelets right here.

Looking for other men’s jewelry options? Browse here.

Price: $10.87 (62 percent off MSRP)

