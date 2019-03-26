21 Best Copper Jewelry Pieces: The Ultimate List

The history of copper jewelry and body adornments goes all the way back to the Pharaohs of Egypt, and perhaps even earlier. In fact, evidence points to the discovery of copper some 13,000 years ago. Copper jewelry was often associated with gods and goddesses. Such jewelry was revered by pharaohs and kings,(and Cleopatra, of course.) It eventually became so prized, copper was traded as money.
No surprise to those of us with scads of pennies laying around, which, sadly, we don’t value so reverently these days. But we do still love our copper. Think Statue of Liberty, her gorgeous verdigris patina, and her inspiring message of hope and freedom to the melting pot that is America. Did you know that copper mining was so prevalent in the early 18th century, thousands of immigrants to our country headed straight for Montana, where hard rock mines once produced more than 26 percent of all the world’s copper? But I digress.
Copper jewelry looks luxe, but it’s a lot more practical from a cost perspective so you can afford more unique pieces in your jewelry collection. In fact, the huge trend toward rose gold jewelry wouldn’t exist without copper, which is mixed with gold to create that warm, rosy color.
Whether you’re looking to treat yourself or buy a gift for someone else, copper jewelry can be a casual or elegant choice that looks great with every skin tone, hair color and clothing style. Copper is quite often used as a beautiful accent in mixed metal jewelry designs. And if you’re thinking cool copper pieces come strictly in southwestern styles, you’ll be seriously surprised and delighted by the Best Copper Jewelry.
If you’re looking for a special piece of art jewelry that combines natural stones, sterling silver and copper, this pendant would be an ideal choice. The splash copper slab is hand wrapped in sterling silver wire that cradles the stone and leads to a gorgeous sculpted silver bezel. Because it’s handmade, and each piece of stone is totally unique, you’ll know that no one else has this same copper jewelry piece.
For a splash of copper color, amidst turquoise and black, be sure to check out the Chrysocolla Sonora Sunset Sunrise Hand Wrapped Stone Pendant. Since these pendants don’t come with a chain, you’ll want to be sure to get a substantial silver chain to go with.
This gorgeous copper celtic knot ring is a perfect way to promise your lady or guy that you’ll love them forever. The unique design features a bold celtic knot design. Made of solid copper, it’s nearly 5/16 inch wide – bold enough to make a statement, and we love the oxidized look that gives this ring tons of character and style. It comes in a wide range of sizes making it a terrific unisex gift for anyone on your list.
Celtic knots are complete loops that have no start or finish. It’s often thought that they represent eternal love, loyalty, faith, and friendship. Only one thread of copper is used in each knot’s design, as a symbol of how life and eternity are interconnected. In fact, this copper celtic knot ring looks like it would be an amazing commitment ring or even a wedding ring.
Looking for the perfect unisex gift? We have a terrific list of ideas here.
Copper jewelry can be spiritually powerful, and this Balance and Beauty ring features the bold mixed metal look that’s so popular right now. Beautifully designed, the main shank is created from sterling silver with a lovely floral and leaves pattern. With outer copper and brass spinners, this women’s ring is perfect for meditation, stress release and fidget control.
The outside spinners can be used for prayer, and to center your focus during meditation. For a simpler hammered silver shank, with copper and brass spinners, the Breeze Meditation Ring is a beauty. For a southwest vibe, the Sante Fe Meditation Ring features tri-colored spinners and a native feel.
People will likely rush up to get a closer look this gorgeous cuff bracelet, every time you wear it. The dynamic neo-Victorian style is made from pure, hand hammered copper in the tradition of the Arts & Crafts movement. The delicate solid brass filigree acts as a backdrop for the beautiful dragonfly that appears to have recently landed on your wrist.
It’s hand polished to a mirror shine, a total standout scene for the beautiful, multi-tone verdigris dragonfly that has an exquisite patina. The bracelet epitomizes modern design meeting turn of the century craftsmanship and style.
Bugged by the dragonfly? You’ll get butterflies in your stomach when you see the Forged Copper Neo-Victorian Butterfly Cuff Bracelet, made with the same beautiful attention to detail. You can also get a gorgeous copper necklace to pair with either the butterfly or dragonfly cuffs.
You’ll feel like the queen of Egypt wearing the beautiful hand-hammered, solid copper ring. Made by a single artisan, the simple, dual spirals make for an elongated ring style that would be eye catching with any outfit.
Keep it polished to a high shine, or let it glow with the natural patina that will develop over time. Either way, this gorgeous design won’t go out of style any time soon. Elaments Design also makes beautiful copper arm bands, earrings and necklaces in similar styles, so you can affordably get a unique set of copper jewelry that goes together perfectly, but isn’t too matchy matchy.
This big, bold and beautiful copper ring looks Is a great look for men and women who appreciate simplicity in design. At nearly a half inch in width, it the bold design features a hand hammered look that makes it a statement piece at a super affordable price.
If you’re looking for a brushed copper look that also features healing magnetic therapy with rare earth magnets, this adjustable size copper band is also a great look for men and women.
This gorgeous, botanically inspired bracelet features beautiful copper and brass spirals, layered atop each other on a bold steel cuff. The mixed metal details come to the fore, as each layer is carefully embellished with brass beading and outlines.
This cuff bracelet would make a beautiful and heartfelt gift for any woman who cares about the plight of women in third world countries. It was produced by a fair trade organization in India that provides sustainable employment that empowers women.
This bracelet would look simply stunning, worn with the handmade, mixed metal Sunrise Earrings or Sunlight Goddess Pendant Necklace. Both were inspired by the spectacular sunrises on Cape Cod, and hail from the studio of award-winning artisan, Judith Stiles.
The Genuine Blue Chalcedony Stone Adjustable Cuff Bracelet features a vivid stone, along with hammered metal and brass and copper wire designs.
Of course, we can’t write about copper bracelets without including a magnetic therapy bracelet. This beautiful sage bundle design is handcrafted from solid copper and mixed metal wires. It contains two powerful, permanent North Pole facing rare earth magnets, encapsulated in stainless steel, that enhances their conductivity.
Magnetic therapy is an alternative medical practice that uses static (i.e. unmoving) magnets to alleviate pain and other health concerns. This bracelet contains Rare Earth Magnets, which are made of the mineral neodymium, that never loses its strength.
The Caduceus magnetic therapy bracelet is a simple, dual color design and a slightly narrower profile for women with delicate wrists. The Rainforest bracelet turns magnetic therapy into an eclectic art piece.
Made from richly fired copper to add depth and an interesting range of colors, these unique handmade drop earrings are a great addition to any woman’s jewelry collection. The elongated oval shape is accented by your choice of any one of five different French wire hook options.
If you love this fired copper look, this same artisan makes a wide range of gorgeous pieces, like this burnt copper cuff that is really breathtaking and has earrings to match.
We’re also pretty crazy about these Burnt Copper Chandelier Earrings with Amethyst Crystals and Turquoise. They could go either casual or formal, but either way, you’ll be catching attention when you wear them.
This lovely bracelet is designed with healing in mind. While this isn’t a magnetic therapy bracelet, copper has been used for centuries for its healing properties and could benefit one’s health and well-being. This bracelet is hand incised by Tibetan artisans from Nepal who work in a fair trade community. That alone will bring you good feelings when you wear it.
For a chunkier style, the Braided Copper Bracelet from Nepal delivers the goods with an antiqued patina. The Three Metal Medicine Bracelet from Nepal is a simpler option that features fine wire details and combines brass, copper and nickel in a cool unisex design.
If you love the hammered jewelry trend, but prefer your jewelry to have a softer, more feminine look, these chased copper earrings have the warmth and feel of rose gold, with a hue that has a touch of pink. The unique texture looks you incredibly trendy, but the traditional teardrop shape is timeless enough to ensure you’ll be wearing these earrings for years to come.
These handcrafted copper earrings are coated with a durable clear lacquer to prevent tarnishing and patina formation, and they come with a lifetime guarantee. The chased copper design comes in many earring styles from leaf shape, to clever curves. Since you’re splurging on yourself, why not add a Chased Copper Cuff Bracelet to your jewelry collection too?
Experience quality hand-hammered craftsmanship, fashioned in the ancient Egyptian tradition. These solid copper dangle earrings gracefully glitter three inches below the loop of a stainless steel ear wire with coil and ball. Light and comfortable, they weigh in at only 4.5 grams each.
The interesting copper waves and fire will evoke a warm feeling, whenever you wear them. Since these earrings were created from bare wire, with no plating or plastic coating, you can allow them to patina into an organic antiqued look, or polish them to keep bright and shining.
For a more dramatic dangle earring, the Solid Copper Long Wave Earring hangs 4.5 inches from the french hook. The Wavy Open Pendulum Earrings are even longer, but still lightweight to wear at just 9 grams apiece.
You’ll be the center of attention in these dramatic dangling copper maple leaf earrings. The real maple leaves been dipped in copper to preserve their natural beauty and shape. Because each leaf is unique, no two are the same. These beauties would look perfect with all the fall colors as they shimmer in a range of colors.
For a beautifully matched set, the copper plated maple leaf pendant on an 18 inch oxidized copper chain is a lovely design that features some iridescent faux pearls to enhance the already rich look.
This stunning collar necklace is a real head turner. The solid, hand-hammered copper gives it outstanding shimmer and shine. This African inspired collar represents the moon’s rise and the sun’s demise as evening sets in. The Chakra Collar is designed off centered for an artistic and unusual appeal. The larger portion of the design is worn centered in the middle of the chest, while the smaller side caresses your skin just below the collar bone.
The Chakra Collar is easy to adjust with very small movements. To put it on, you simply pull open to the size of your neck, slip on from the back or side, push the two side designs together, allow them to spring back and separate, and simply center the larger side to the middle of your chest.
The Copper Omega Chakra Collar turns the classic symbol of greatness into a gorgeous piece of copper jewelry. The Swinging Sun Chakra Collar features a single swirling sun in front and opens from the back.
NOVICA, in association with National Geographic, works together with talented artisan designers around the world to produce stunning, keepsake jewelry treasures, and these Aztec Domino earrings are a perfect example of what makes this collection special.
Handcrafted by Argentinian born Maria Belen, these gorgeous and chunky dangles are cast from sterling silver and embellished with pure copper. If you’re looking for copper earrings with serious presence, these fit the bill. After moving to Mexico, Belen set up shop. Now her beautifully crafted jewelry designs are inspired by Mexico and renowned artist, Frida Kahlo. Her Solar Frieze earrings feature sterling silver drops topped by a shimmering copper sphere.
These Silpada Global Glam earrings feature a sterling silver bar between copper sides, and they’re sure to become your go-to favorite hoop earrings. The copper’s soft, reddish-tone gives these earrings a punch of color and intrigue that you just wouldn’t get from sterling silver alone.
Plus, the mixed metals, and different textures, means you can pair up these hoops with lots of different looks, including your favorite white gold jewelry. At more than two inches in diameter, these bold beauties can go casual or elegant, depending on your mood.
The Silpada Culture Club dangle earrings add brass to the mixed metal equation, along with a sparkly Swarovski crystal for extra shine.
This elegant copper bracelet is an authentic Navajo design that blends both modern and traditional elements to create a unique look that’s seriously stylish. The copper bracelet ripples like a dust storm across the plains, and the bezel set turquoise stone features a scalloped edge you’d expect in native jewelry. Highly polished, it’s elegant and yet would add a great look to a casual pair of jeans and a flannel too.
It would be fun to stack this bracelet with one like it, but to avoid repetition you can get the exact same bracelet design in sterling silver.
Different cultures and religions have their own unique meanings for the Tree of Life, but this symbol is universally embraced as a spiritual icon. Some believe it sprouts the seeds of good, and evil. Others say it helps one attain spiritual enlightenment, or it represents a fount of knowledge.
Artisan crafted, this one inch diameter Tree of Life pendant is made from rich looking oxidized copper, giving it a unique patina. It hangs from a trendy leather cord. Whether you give it as a gift, or simply gift it to yourself, this copper necklace will be treasured for years to come.
For a completely different take on the Tree of Life necklace, how about a beautiful purple amethyst teardrop, wrapped in a copper wire that illustrates the design? You can also get the wire wrapped necklace with a rose quartz teardrop, or dozens of other stones, each with unique spiritual properties of their own.
A durable and flexible, natural rawhide leather cord suspends this beautiful copper compass with a sterling silver center and brass backer. It’s the perfect piece to wear alone, or layered with other necklaces, from turquoise beads to copper and silver chains. The leather choker measures 20 inches in total length (including a two-inch extender) and is finished with a lobster clasp.
It would look righteous with Silpada’s Black and Gold Ring, a chunky stunner that pairs copper with silver and black agate, or the equally bold Metallic Mix Ring in which a copper underline highlights a big beautiful citrine.
This unique, big and bold double sided pendant incorporates a quartz crystal, copper coils, tiny silver bits, and genuine natural carnelian chips, all assembled in a large circular copper bezel and sealed in a matrix of orange tinted resin.
This deep bezel has been stamped with beautiful paisley designs and is made of lead-free pewter that has been plated in pure copper, that is oxidized to perfection. The necklace comes together with a double strand necklace of genuine chocolate brown leather cord, with copper accents.
Orgone Energy jewelry is created to be a powerful spiritual tool that you can use to enhance your life physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually. All these materials together are intended to create a positive energy generator, and I think any busy woman could benefit from that. If you’re a woman who loves heart shaped pendants, you can get this same mix of powerful elements in that form as well.
A little bit Victorian and a lot steampunk, this cool copper-tone magnifying glass necklace delivers on style. The pretty magnifying glass shape is embellished with topaz and white crystals in a floral and leaf pattern that gives this necklace tons of sparkle. The handle of the pendant extends to a really unique 30 inch twisted link chain with lobster-claw clasp, with a tiny 1928 Jewelry logo tag. This would be a great necklace to wear with sweaters and outfits that need a longer pendant style necklace.
For a necklace that hits closer to the Art Deco period, this Chevron Leaf Collar Necklace features oxidized copper in a design that would appeal to any woman.