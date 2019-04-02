17 Best 2 Carat Diamond Rings: Swoon Worthy Gifts

When you’re searching for that one thing almost every woman covets, a big diamond ring has to be at the top of the list. Rings like this mean you’re emotionally and financially invested in her. Not to sound trite, but when you’re shopping for those weighty sparklers, you will have to spend a substantial sum in most instances.
So let’s settle on a set diamond weight that’s truly swoon-worthy – for instance, a 2 carat diamond ring. Get ready, because we’re about to show you some gorgeous options that are going to blow her away, and guarantee that you’ll be “the one,” today and every day in the future.
Whether your sights are set on a diamond solitaire, cocktail or engagement ring, we’ll show you all of the most popular cuts and trending styles. We’ve even tossed in a few gemstone cocktail rings, given that they included at least the desired diamond weight as well. Whenever possible, we’ve also included information about diamond color and clarity, as well as stone cut.
These 2 carat diamond rings are the perfect way to express your love and long term commitment. (Please forgive us if we fudge a little with weight on either side – from 1.5 to 2.9 carats.)
-
There’s plenty of wow factor to go around with this 2 carat diamond solitaire ring. Set in high polished platinum, this stunner features a beautiful openwork mount. The princess cut stone officially weighs in at 2.03 carats, prong set at the corners for maximum exposure and minimum worry about stone loss.
The nearly colorless stone rates near the top of the scale at an E rating, and the clarity is VVS2, also close to the best. The cut and polish are rated as excellent, and we’d definitely agree. This ring delivers a message of simple elegance with a noteworthy stone and beautiful set.
If that price tag has you catching your breath a bit, you can get the same beautiful princess cut diamonds, but in smaller sizes that add up to 2.0 carats total weight instead and the price difference is pretty amazing. This 14k Gold Three Stone Princess Cut Diamond Ring features a 0.75 carat center stone, flanked by two smaller stones. The shoulders of the band are channel set with three princess cut diamonds on each side. It offers tons of sparkle and any woman would be thrilled to wear it.
If you’re considering an investment of this sort, you’ll likely want to study up on how stone color and clarity are determined. We found the information from the Gemological Institute of America to be the most informative in this regard.
-
We love the pure sparkle of this diamond anniversary ring which features straight and swirling ribbons of stones both large and small. Weighing in at 2.10 carats total weight, these diamonds have been set in 14k yellow gold. The band is highly polished and is cast to highlight both the shape and dimension of those swirling diamond bands. As it graduates to the bottom, the band narrows for extra comfort.
The high-quality diamonds in this pretty gift are highly rated G for color, and VS2 for clarity. Their cut is rated very good, and their polish is rated excellent. According to the AGI, this means there are no visible cut marks or scratches that remain after the stone has been finished.
For a more swirling design, this 1.90 Carat Yellow Gold and Diamond Anniversary Ring from Madina Jewelry is another beautiful option. The open shank is really popular, and the diamonds get the same great ratings as our first choice. If you’re rethinking carat weight in trying to stick to a budget, this 1.25 Carat Anniversary Ring also gives that swirling effect but has more of a pavé diamond look and feel.
-
Colored diamonds have become more popular than ever, and this blue diamond solitaire is set to impress because all the attention is going to be on that great big stone. The six prong set and band are carefully cast in 14k white gold which has been polished to a brilliant shine.
The brilliant blue diamond is certified conflict free, AAA quality rated, and deemed as a very good cut. Not enough sparkle for your liking? Add some white diamonds to the mix. This Blue and White Diamond Ring has a vintage appeal and features three beautiful blue diamonds halo set with white diamonds, for 2.4 carats total diamond weight.
For a more Victorian look, this single halo set princess cut blue diamond ring is a beauty. You can also get the solitaire setting above with a two carat black diamond, which also delivers lots of drama.
-
This delightful dome ring is the perfect accessory for any fashionable woman. It features a whopping 2.94 carats of prong set round cut diamonds in a deliciously sparkly carpet that covers the top and sides. That’s 133 diamonds, just for your information – all different sizes, perfectly placed to maximize their light and refraction.
The dome measures nearly 3/4 inch wide at the top and is even higher than it is wide. This ring is 18k yellow gold, although you can also order this stunner 18k white or rose gold as well. The highly polished band narrows at the bottom to keep it comfortable on the hand.
These diamonds are rated G-H for color and VS1-2 for clarity, with a very good cut, and they were legitimately sourced and conflict free – meeting Kimberley process standards. Don’t know about the Kimberley Process? Read about it here.
Don’t think she’ll love the dome design of this ring? She might love the 14k Gold Five Row Women’s Diamond Band, which comes in yellow, rose or white gold. It features a 2.50 carat total diamond weight.
-
All we could think to say was “yes, please” when caught the first glimpse of this very untraditional diamond halo ring. First, we were struck by the combination of different stone cuts. The cushion cut focal stone in this unique ring weighs in at a full carat, with I-J color and SI1-SI2 clarity and the cut is rated as very good.
That big diamond is surrounded in a most unusual halo of round and baguette diamonds that give this ring almost an Art Deco feel. But it might just be the band, pavé set with even more glittering diamonds that took it over the top for us. All that glittering goodness is mounted in a 14k rose gold setting, which is so popular now.
You can get a similarly styled rose gold and diamond ring with a more affordable price tag. It features 1.2 carats of diamonds, with an oval center stone and a baguette and round cut diamond halo. Or this rose gold split shank diamond ring has another interesting look, with 1.47 carats of stones and a more traditional halo setting.
-
The sparkle stacks up in this beautiful band with 44 princess cut diamonds, layered in four rows with thin bands of 14k yellow gold at the center, top and bottom. Ideal as an anniversary ring, but coveted to everyday wear, this gorgeous ring features 2.3 carats of shimmering diamonds that are H-I color and VSI1-2 clarity. Their cut is rated as very good.
The rest of the band is highly polished gold, making it comfortable. This ring is wide – nearly 3/4 inch, which might make it too sizey for a petite woman’s finger. If you’re still looking for great carat weight in a more diminutive presentation, we’d suggest this princess cut diamond ring which features four prong set focal stones flanked by four channel set stones flanking the center, all set in 14k gold. At 1.25 carats, you sacrifice some of the carat weight, but get something perhaps more fitting for a petite hand.
-
When you want to express to her that she’s your princess forever, this princess cut ring will definitely get the message across. Set in 14k white gold, this gorgeous ring features a large prong set princess cut diamond center stone, flanked by two smaller princess cut stones – but what makes it a standout is the way these stones are mounted. Instead of a square mount like the focal stone, they are turned 90 degrees to set off the main attraction. Really unique.
The band features a satin finish, with the shoulders embellished with three channel set princess cut diamonds on each side. Thee diamonds are untreated and conflict free. They’re rated for color at J, and clarity at S12. With a 1.85 total carat weight, this ring is a great buy for a lot of diamond presence.
For a simpler version of the three carat ring style that impresses all around with larger, and a bit more high-quality stones, this Three Stone GIA Certified Princess Diamond Engagement Ring is a beaut! With a color rating of D-E (almost colorless) and a clarity rating of VS1-VS2, this ring is part of the luxury collection from Houston Diamond District.
-
Why settle for just diamonds when you could get your lady a combination of them along with a stunning gemstone instead? This beautiful cocktail ring features 2.18 carats of brilliant cut white diamonds clustered around an enormous 20.03 emerald cut pink kunzite gemstone.
The diamonds are prong set in 14k white gold, and their color is rated F-G, with clarity at VS1-2. The shimmery pink kunzite is in a raised four prong setting that gives this ring an impressive size for the price. While not every woman would be bold enough to wear a ring this big, we’d venture to say most would be totally delighted.
According to the experts at Crystal Vaults, kunzite opens the heat and stimulates communication. To learn more about the gem theory of kunzite, read this.
-
We promised to show you the most popular diamond cuts here, so we can’t leave out this gorgeous heart cut diamond engagement ring. No question that if you decide to deliver this ring along with your proposal her answer will be a resounding “YES!” The big heart cut focal stone really stands out thanks to a raised prong mount.
The center stone is surrounded by horizontally set baguette diamonds, and on the top and bottom of the band, there are rows of round cut diamonds that add an amazing amount of sparkle. The impact of this ring is big, and yes, we wiggled a little on the total carat weight, which is a whopping 2.9 carats.
The diamonds are set in 14k yellow gold, although you can also get this beautiful engagement ring in white or rose gold as well as platinum. The stone color is rated I-J, and the clarity is rated at VS1-VS2, while the cut is rated very good.
You can get a very similar ring with a round diamond instead, although the carat weight is quite a bit larger at 4.15 carats total diamond weight.
-
Emerald cut diamonds have been around for centuries – often the domaine of royalty or the rich and famous. This ring is reminiscent of the ring recently sported by top model Soo Joo Park on her Instagram account. We’d be showing it off too, because it’s totally gorgeous!
This ring features a conflict free emerald cut center stone set in 14k white gold. It is flanked on each side by a delicate circle of round diamonds, and the is band also embellished with graduated brilliant cut diamonds in a glittering cascade down the shoulders.
These diamonds feature a very good cut, with a color rating of G and a clarity rating of VS2. They weigh in at a total of 1.5 carats.
For a nearly colorless emerald cut diamond ring, this beauty features a larger center stone with brilliant cut diamonds on the shoulders and weighs in at an impressive 1.75 carats total weight. Or get a 2.10 Carat Emerald Cut Diamond Three Stone Ring that’s guaranteed to impress.
-
When you’re looking to tell her your love is forever, this Forever Us diamond ring is the perfect way to say it. This ring features a crossover design with two brilliant cut focal stones entwined by a diamond studded band. Set in 14k yellow gold, this design has become especially popular over the past couple of years.
The diamonds are rated as good cut, with a color rating of J-K-L and a clarity rating of I2-I3. With a 2.0 total carat weight, this is a great buy if you’re willing to settle for good, but not great diamonds. In most instances, the difference is pretty hard to see with the naked eye.
You can get the 1.5 Carat Forever Us Ring for an even better deal, in case you’re shopping for big diamonds on a moderate budget.
-
This ring delivers almost blinding sparkle and shine with 2.0 carats of pavé set natural pink and white diamonds. The larger pink diamonds are swirled amidst a background of brilliant cut white diamonds, all on a weighty 14k gold band. This ring comes directly from Luxurman in the heart of New York’s jewelry district. The diamonds are a good cut with a clarity rating of SI1-SI2.
Another impressive Luxurman cocktail ring features seven stunning marquise cut diamonds as the focal point, with channel set princess cut diamonds top and bottom. It weighs in at 1.9 carats total, and you can get it in white, yellow or rose gold options.
Because you can often find a better deal on colored diamonds, either alone or in combination with white diamonds, you might want to consider this cocktail ring with natural yellow and white diamonds in a 14k white gold setting. It features an impressive 3.7 carats of total diamond weight for a similar investment.
-
An eternity ring represents a lifetime of love, and this beautiful ring is a perfect expression of those feelings. With five half-carat cushion cut round stones, it features a total diamond weight of 2.5 carats. Each stone is a raised prong setting with openwork that allows more light to refract through the sides and bottoms of the stones, making them even more sparkly.
Set in 14k yellow gold, the band is simple and elegant with no other embellishments needed. You can also get this beautiful ring in white or rose gold should you so choose. The diamonds are rated with G-H color and SI1-SI2 clarity.
If you’re shopping for an eternity ring on a budget, you could always consider lab created diamonds which have the same physical and chemical properties of natural stones, without any imperfections. This Triple Row Channel Set Anniversary Band is evidence of the price differential, and you get all the beauty at about a quarter of the price.
Another budget friendly option to consider is a diamond anniversary ring set in sterling silver. This Round and Baguette Diamond Anniversary Ring from Ross-Simons is a great buy for tons of sparkle for a much smaller investment.
-
Perhaps she’s a March birthday girl but you still want to give her a diamond ring – or maybe you just want to blow her mind with a stone so large it will take her breath away. In either case, this exquisite aquamarine and diamond ring is an ideal gift as a cocktail ring or even an engagement ring. After all, let’s not forget that even the Duchess of Cambridge sports a huge gemstone wedding ring.
This ring features an exquisite 11.66 carat pear cut natural blue aquamarine surrounded by a full two carats of prong set white diamonds. Rated F-G for color and VS1-2 for clarity, these high quality diamonds only add to the sparkle of the amazing center stone.
Set in 14k white gold, this beauty is a luxury ring at a super reasonable price for the whopping 13.66 total carat weight you get. In fact, even from the underside, this ring is simply beautiful.
Another option for a breathtaking gemstone and diamond ring is this 20.05 Carat Natural Pink Morganite and Diamond Cocktail Ring, that features a full two carats of diamonds, surrounding an 18.05 oval cut pink morganite. And the 7.57 Carat Natural Blue Tanzanite and Diamond Cocktail Ring also features a two carat diamond halo surrounding a brilliant blue 4.87 carat cushion cut tanzanite.
Honestly, we’d be more than willing to wear any of these.
-
If you’re looking for a cocktail ring for your lady that’s guaranteed to turn heads, this beauty from Olivia Paris is an obvious choice. It features three of the most popular diamond cuts – brilliant, baguette and princess – in a unique 14k white gold design.
As the focal point, four princess cut stones are set into a square, surrounded in a halo of round cut diamonds. They sit on a raised mount for added attention. The shoulders of the band prong set rounds line both sides, surrounding four rows of graduated channel set baguettes.
These diamonds are ethically sourced and conflict-free, so you’ll feel even better about your investment and so will she. With a total weight of 2.0 carats, these diamonds are H-I color with I1 clarity.
A similarly styled diamond cocktail ring features 1.5 carats and two different diamond cuts. It’s quite reasonably priced as well. And this baguettes only diamond cocktail ring is another 1.5 carat option that costs even less.
-
Looking to get your lady love a total bling ring? This stunner from Dazzling Rock features 1.80 carats of brilliant cut diamonds set in 10k rose gold. As we’ve mentioned, these lab grown diamonds have the exact same properties as natural diamonds, with none of the inclusions or color degradation. Basically, they’re perfect in every way, including price.
The lacy diamond studded design is more than a half inch wide at the top, but the band graduates to a narrower width at the bottom for total comfort. You can also get this pretty ring in either white or yellow gold if you’d prefer.
This 14k White Gold Round Diamond Starburst Cocktail Ring is another head turner that features 1.75 carats of brilliant cut stones in a bold and beautiful design.
-
As we’ve mentioned, sometimes smaller stones can add up to a much larger look, and that’s certainly the case with this diamond cocktail ring. It features three rows of glittering brilliant cut diamonds channel set that swirl in a bypass design toward a raised focal mount at the center.
Inside that 14k yellow gold mount, seven brilliant cut diamonds nestle together, held in by gold prongs. With 1.5 carats of total diamond weight, this ring fancy enough for evenings out, but is also a lovely ring to wear every day as well. The conflict-free diamonds have been rated a very good cut, with H-I color and SI-1 clarity.
If you like the bypass design, but you’re looking for a trendier version of it, the 14k Yellow Gold Brown Baguette and White Diamond Ring has a bold and ultra-modern look for a pretty moderate price tag.