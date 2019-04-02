17 Best 2 Carat Diamond Rings: Swoon Worthy Gifts

When you’re searching for that one thing almost every woman covets, a big diamond ring has to be at the top of the list. Rings like this mean you’re emotionally and financially invested in her. Not to sound trite, but when you’re shopping for those weighty sparklers, you will have to spend a substantial sum in most instances.

So let’s settle on a set diamond weight that’s truly swoon-worthy – for instance, a 2 carat diamond ring. Get ready, because we’re about to show you some gorgeous options that are going to blow her away, and guarantee that you’ll be “the one,” today and every day in the future.

Whether your sights are set on a diamond solitaire, cocktail or engagement ring, we’ll show you all of the most popular cuts and trending styles. We’ve even tossed in a few gemstone cocktail rings, given that they included at least the desired diamond weight as well. Whenever possible, we’ve also included information about diamond color and clarity, as well as stone cut.

These 2 carat diamond rings are the perfect way to express your love and long term commitment. (Please forgive us if we fudge a little with weight on either side – from 1.5 to 2.9 carats.)

