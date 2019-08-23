27 Minimalist Jewelry Pieces You’ll Absolutely Love

When it comes to minimalist jewelry, subtle and simple is the name of the game. Jewelry without bling definitely doesn’t mean boring. These gorgeous options include swoon worthy, artisan made and budget friendly pieces that can add the perfect punctuation to your signature style. Snag a piece or two for yourself or someone you love.
Stunningly simple in sterling silver, this minimalist bar pendant necklace makes the perfect statement with any outfit or neckline. The sterling silver bar measures just slightly larger than 1.5 inches long and 1/16 inch wide. It hangs from a 29 inch silver cable chain (including a two inch extender) that features a sturdy lobster claw clasp. Gem theorists say sterling silver is a reflection of the soul, and this pretty piece would show yours off beautifully.
Another minimalist necklace with that same longer profile is the Noveau Textured Pendant. The textured open pendant in sterling silver hangs from a 32 inch silver box chain. It’s the perfect piece to wear with chunky sweaters and your fave tunics or maxis. For an option that’s not quite as long, the open circle Duomo necklace features hammered sterling silver on an 18 inch chain.
The key to minimalist earrings isn’t that they’re small, but more that they are simple, and not too shiny or sparkly. This pair of upside down hoops fits the bill just perfectly. The open elliptical circles feature round and flat surfaces to give them added interest at different angles. They’re made from hypoallergenic sterling silver that’s been plated with 18k yellow gold, although you can get them in plain sterling silver and rose gold as well.
You might also like this pair of upside down hoop earrings that feature more of an open leaf shape with a hammered drop on the long end. They too come in the same range of metal finishes. Like the concept, but prefer something tiny? These little rose gold cuties might be exactly what you’re looking for.
Are you looking for the perfect earrings to wear with both formal and casual attire? This pair of minimalist bar earrings from HONEYCAT are the perfect look for professional days, special events or just hanging out with friends. The tiny bars and posts are plated in 24k gold to give them a high end look, despite their very affordable price. You can also get them in silver or rose gold, and at the price, you might want to grab all three.
These tiny triangle stud earrings would be a great companion to the bar studs if you have a double piercing. Got three ear holes? Add these tiny dot earrings to the grouping for a simple, yet trendy look.
You’ve got to love it when your favorite piece of minimalist jewelry can have a maximum impact on the world, but that’s exactly what will happen if you opt for this simple and elegant opal choker from Benevolence LA. Every purchase means a portion of the profits go to help create safe water solutions to fight the global water crisis.
This lovely piece features a 13 inch 14k gold dipped ball chain with a lobster claw clasp and a one inch extender. On it hangs a single creamy white round opal bead flashing with fiery color. If you’d prefer an opal necklace rather than a choker, this triangular bezel set opal pendant is a keeper too. Another beautiful option that plays on the opal theme, this bar necklace would win the day every time.
Teeny tiny stud earrings are a minimalist standard, but they can have a little more personality than a plain gold or silver dot. This pair of rainbow moonstone studs are the perfect compromise to add some gemstone glamor without breaking the rules. At just 4mm in size, they feature a rainbow moonstone cabochon in a sterling silver bezel setting. Perfect to wear with denim and other casual kinds of outfits, the stones have just a flash of blue in a clear and white background.
If you’re looking for a little more dimension in your studs, these tiny rainbow moonstone ball stud earrings feature a minimal setting with a surgical steel stud. If you have double piercings and you want to add a pop of blue alongside your rainbow moonstones, these Blue Lapis studs are the perfect way to do just that.
While you’re wearing a simple necklace like this, it has its own way of magically drawing the eye toward your collarbones and cleavage which are anything but minimal. This classic lariat features a whisper thin chain with a delicate drop detailed with a petite vertical bar that’s ultra shiny and smooth. We love that you can get this piece in 24k gold plating, 18k rose gold plating or sterling silver.
If you want to add a touch of the sky to your design, the Star Drop Lariat Necklace from Espere is a perfect option.
Chunky band rings make for a great minimalist look, but perhaps you’re after something that offers a little twist. This wide sterling silver band ring features a brushed matte rather than polished finish and adds a genuine tiny brilliant cut blue diamond bezel set in the top. At more than a half inch wide, it would be perfect for middle, index or ring finger wear, and according to the experts, blue diamonds are among the rarest colored diamonds. You can also get this design with a yellow diamond or white diamond as well.
If you want something more highly polished, and a bit narrower, this sterling silver band features a gentle twist at the top and hides a tiny diamond on the inside versus outside of the ring. All of these rings are rhodium plated to keep them looking brilliant and tarnish free even after years of wear.
There’s nothing quite like a pop of color to being a classic bar necklace to life. This pretty necklace amps up the minimalist bar with a grouping of natural garnet stones, adding a rich cranberry red to the mix, making it a perfect wintertime option. The adjustable chain can hang at lengths from 16-20 inches. Because it’s handmade, it takes an extra day or two to create, but that means your necklace will be one of a kind. Get it in 18k gold plating or sterling silver.
This same artist has another minimalist necklace we’re crazy about. The Herkimer Diamond Double Terminated Quartz Pendant Necklace hangs from a cool faux leather cord with a copper tint, although she has another interpretation of this uber cool natural stone suspended by a simple sterling silver chain.
These silver stunners are a great addition to your minimalist jewelry wardrobe. This pair of earrings is handmade by artist Desi Antari, and they’re marketed by NOVICA, in partnership with National Geographic. These earrings have a very organic feel, with a curved silver circle with a brushed satin finish pierced by a simple French wire that’s so comfortable to wear. At just 1.3 inches long including the earring wire, these are delicate yet still make a bold statement.
Another simple style by this same artist is this pair of Petite Camellia Earrings which feature a single silver blossom attached to a comfy Euro wire back. For a different organic look, you’ll also love the Spiral Beauty Half Hoop Earrings which are reminiscent of the sun’s rays with an artistic twist.
We can certainly understand why this pretty piece is called an enchantment bracelet because we’re pretty enchanted by its delicate style and authentic Southwest look. Made by artisans from the Zia Pueblo in New Mexico, this features a stylized sun charm that is also the state symbol. The charm is attached at the sides with a delicate sterling silver chain that has a sturdy lobster claw clasp to keep it secure. Perhaps even more cool is that your purchase supports the artists at this non-profit coop. Nice.
If you love all things handmade, you’re going to want to get yourself these hand hammered sterling silver open triangle earrings. You’ll love their look that literally snuggles your lobes in an intimate way, because they curve around to the back of your ear. These cool studs are artisan made, and you can get them in four different finishes – plain sterling, oxidized sterling, rose gold or 24k gold plated. We think these earrings are awesome for both men and women.
This same artist has a seriously cool sterling silver ear cuff just in case you don’t have pierced ears. It’s a simple silver wire curve with a tiny cluster of leaves top and bottom. If the leaves don’t seem quite minimal enough for your style preferences, she’s also created a simple grouping of narrow gold hoops in an ear cuff.
If you love the look of an earing that seems to enhance rather than hide the shape of your earlobe, ear crawlers are the ideal option. These tiny leaf ear crawlers are the perfect minimal look that’s just a little more dressy looking than a simple bar or round stud. These elegant earrings are just about one inch in length, with a comfortable fishhook back. You can get them in gold tone, rose gold tone and silver tone.
If you’re trying to stick to your minimalist style but you need just a touch of sparkle, don’t worry, it’s not against the rules. (There really aren’t any rules, except for your personal tastes.) These crystal leaf ear climbers would be perfect for special occasions. You might also like this set of crystal studded ear climbers with a little less organic and more geometric feel.
Looking to make a perfect point with your jewelry? This tiny dot necklace from S.Leaf is like the perfect period at the end of your sentence. This pendant is rose gold plated silver, which is universally flattering on all skin tones, but you can also get it in yellow gold plated silver or plain silver. It hangs from a matching link style chain and falls beautifully at the nape of your neck, however the chain also has an extender if you’d like to wear it a little longer.
Just in case you think the tiny dot necklace is a little too predictable, why not go for a tiny square necklace instead? It would look smashy with the matching tiny square stud earrings.
We love earrings that combine metal and natural gemstones in a way that draws attention but doesn’t compete with your overall look. These little studs are just the ticket, because that tiny triangle of turquoise is the perfect foil for anything you’re wearing that’s peach, orange or red. Of course, these earrings also look great with anything denim. The natural stone is complemented by a small bar of silver that you can wear at the bottom or on the sides and a sterling silver setting and stud.
The earrings would look great in a casual setting along with this simple silver and turquoise bracelet, or this arm cuff that features turquoise triangles at each end.
One of the great things about minimal jewelry styles is that they give you the flexibility to layer a number of pieces without looking overdone. This cool triple layer chain pendant necklace saves you the hassle of matching up several necklaces because it gives you that layered look in a single piece. It features some of the most iconic minimalist elements, including silver dots and silver spiked bars connected by pretty rolo chains.
You might also like a similar design in sterling silver with sun, moon and star pendants, or a two layer design with bezel set cubic zirconias.
Not all minimalist necklaces are minimall sized. That’s why we think this open collar necklace fits the minimalist requirements. It’s simple, unembellished and totally stunning. The high shine silver finish and asymmetrical shape definitely make it a statement piece that requires little else in terms of accessories, although we think these sterling silver ear climbers would be the perfect accompaniment. Hinged in back, it’s easy to slip on and wear comfortably all day long. You can also get this cool piece in rose gold tone or rhodium tone.
These pieces reflect what we think of as “intentional minimalism,” but for more on that topic, Joshua Becker breaks it down in perfect minimalist fashion.
Pearls never go out of style, probably because they’re the ultimate minimalist choice. Simple, yet elegant, this stunning cultured freshwater pearl ring is anything but ordinary. The large 10mm pearl is luminous white, and it’s held in place by beads of silver that come from swirling strands that extend around the ring itself. The oxidized finish creates dimension and makes this ring an eye catcher with an undersea sort of design aesthetic. Sizes are a bit limited, so be sure to check availability.
You can also get this sterling silver ring with a silvery gray freshwater pearl in a much wider range of sizes or a pink freshwater pearl, also in a wide range of sizes. Although if you prefer Keshi pearls, which are uniquely shaped versus round, this beautiful ring from The Pearl Source might be more to your liking.
If you’re looking for a perfect place to keep a tiny keepsake photo, this little silver seashell locket might be the necklace you’ll wear almost every day. This sterling silver piece is just one inch in length and can hold two photos, a tiny love note or another special memento that you’d like to keep close to your heart. The oxidized finish gives it a vintage feel and highlights the pretty scroll pattern on the surface. This locket comes with a shimmery but simple 18 inch silver snake chain.
If you prefer gold lockets, there are so many designs to choose from, but if you’re looking for something that’s super tiny, you’ll probably really like this one from HONEYCAT.
Simple, elegant and understated, this gold and diamond dainty stacking ring is an ideal addition to your minimalist collection. Whether chosen as a promise of something bigger to come, or worn purely as a fashion statement, this ring is a keeper. Set in 14k gold, it features a single tiny diamond, set in a diamond cut faceted white gold mount that makes the stone appear a bit larger than it is. Because this ring comes in smaller sizes, it’s a perfect pinky ring. Get it in white, yellow or rose gold.
If you’ve been searching for minimalist anniversary rings, we think that this one fits the dainty minimalist style. And if you want to skip dainty, but keep that minimalist ethic, this stunner is absolutely gorgeous as well.
Lariat necklaces are super popular because of their cool look and adjustability, but this one has an added element that makes it special, a tiny heart instead of a traditional loop through which slips a beautiful black freshwater pearl. The pearl is oblong and because of its thick coating of nacre, it is especially lustrous. The heart is highly polished and both it and the 21 inch chain are made of sterling silver. This necklace is easily adjusted to choker length with a long drop, but you have the flexibility to define your look each time you wear it.
If hearts aren’t your jam, this lariat necklace from Lucky Brand features beautiful mother of pearl accents, or if you’d like a pop of color, this lariat necklace features tiny turquoise stones.
Looking for a minimalist ring that has a sense of movement that can be worn on any finger of your hand? This sterling silver swirl ring has all the right moves. The open design makes it super adjustable, so you can make it a little tighter or looser to fit the finger of your choice. Polished to a high shine, it comes beautifully gift wrapped and even includes a silver polishing cloth so you can keep it looking like new for as long as you have it.
If you prefer a more geometric rather than fluid shape, this Geometric Double Bar Open Ring is a cool option that’s also adjustable. We think it would look great as a thumb ring. It’s also made in sterling silver. Like the double profile, but want something in gold? This cool Double Chevron Open Ring is a great option in gold tone stainless steel.
Tassel threader earrings are so cool because you get a three dimensional look, with a design on one side and the chain and drop tassel on the other. It’s a great way to draw attention to both your ears and your cheekbones, as well as your neck. This pair features a simple open circle in front and a chain and solid bar tassel on the back. They look especially great with an up do. Made in gold flashes sterling silver, these are the earrings you’ll be wearing for years to come.
If you like the thought of a drop in the front and the back, these threader earrings feature a shimmery sterling silver teardrop in front that hangs lower than the back. And you’ll love these turquoise threader earrings as well, with bezel set stones in a dramatic dagger shape.
Just in case you’re shopping for your minimalist mom, or you’re a husband looking for a special statement gift for your wife, you might want to give her a piece of jewelry that lets her know she means the world to you and your whole family. We think this sterling silver compass pendant necklace is the perfect way to do just that. It’s not fancy and showy, but rather understated and deeply meaningful. The tiny compass is cast in sterling silver and features an oxidized finish that makes the design really stand out. It comes on an 18 inch sterling silver chain with a lobster claw clasp and is beautifully gift boxed and ready for giving.
If your wife isn’t a mom, you could give this same compass pendant that comes packaged in a box that says “I’d be lost without you.” Another minimalist necklace would also be a perfect gift idea. It features two tiny sterling silver rings hanging from a delicate chain.
Do find that you get energy from natural stones? If you do, this beautiful watermelon tourmaline choker will be a powerful choice for you. Tourmaline is known to increase energy, activate the heart chakra and instill tact in the most difficult situations. Wow. We could all wear one of these. This pretty handmade piece features 11 faceted natural tourmaline stones that go from dark green to brilliant watermelon pink and back to green that line up at the nape of the neck.
You can order this choker in either sterling silver or 14k gold fill, and chain lengths are available from 15 to 20 inches. Because this piece comes from Amazon Handmade, you will need to allow for a few extra days for the artisan to make it. Get this same style with natural emeralds or rubies if you’re searching for a single color stone.
A simple silver bangle is the ultimate minimalist design, but you can still keep it simple and add some personality with this pretty sterling silver bangle from Silpada. This cool bangle features geometric shapes in stations around the bracelet, with rectangles and triangles giving it nice dimension. At just 1/16th inch wide, it would look great layered with this set of five shiny plain sterling silver bangles.
Another perfect idea for layering or wearing alone is this gorgeous hammered silver cuff bracelet, or if you like a mixed metal look, opt for a hammered copper cuff or one in gold.
If you’re looking to really impress your girl, or you’re a woman who loves an understated diamond necklace, this 14k gold choker has such an elegant look without being flashy. It features five tiny diamond droplets totaling 0.17 carats dangling from a whisper-thin 13 inch 14k gold chain that has a two inch extender.
We also love the 14k Gold Diamond Chevron Necklace that hangs at just 16 inches. And the Diamond Mini Disc Necklace is a fancier version of the popular minimalist dot necklace, except with that special diamond sparkle. Naturally, if you’re looking for a more swoon worthy diamond ring, you can still find a big sparkler in the minimalist style. Check out the first one on this list.
We like it when designers use more unusual stones to highlight their designs, and this minimalist ring is a nice example of that. The split shank combines both straight and circular lines to highlight a pretty bezel set 0.06 pink morganite stone. This sterling silver ring is plated in 18k rose gold and that warm rosy tone is the perfect foil for the stone. While this looks like a more expensive piece, this ring is reasonably enough priced for everyday wear.
Another rose gold plated and morganite design features round and oval themes in a minimalist design that’s also well priced. You can also get this style set with a tiny red ruby.