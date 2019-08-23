27 Minimalist Jewelry Pieces You’ll Absolutely Love

Stunningly simple in sterling silver, this minimalist bar pendant necklace makes the perfect statement with any outfit or neckline. The sterling silver bar measures just slightly larger than 1.5 inches long and 1/16 inch wide. It hangs from a 29 inch silver cable chain (including a two inch extender) that features a sturdy lobster claw clasp. Gem theorists say sterling silver is a reflection of the soul, and this pretty piece would show yours off beautifully.

Another minimalist necklace with that same longer profile is the Noveau Textured Pendant. The textured open pendant in sterling silver hangs from a 32 inch silver box chain. It’s the perfect piece to wear with chunky sweaters and your fave tunics or maxis. For an option that’s not quite as long, the open circle Duomo necklace features hammered sterling silver on an 18 inch chain.