25 Best Christmas Brooches: Your Ultimate List

Of all of the Christmas brooches we’ve seen, this particular piece is a real standout thanks to all the fine little details that make it look like an artisan piece, rather than costume jewelry. The beautifully enameled poinsettia is studded with gold and red crystals, and features fine gold outlines that make it look so realistic. Hanging from the flower are five dangles including a crystal-studded dove, snowflakes, golden Christmas bells, and an enameled centerpiece.

If you’re thinking of giving the stunning brooch as a gift (perhaps a gift for your grandma?) you can also order the beautiful poinsettia drop earrings to match. Or, skip the earrings as too matchy-matchy and opt for the poinsettia dome ring instead.