25 Best Christmas Brooches: Your Ultimate List

Are you looking for the perfect piece of Christmas jewelry? From Santa, snowflakes and festive flowers to more religious icons, when you pin on one of these Christmas brooches your holiday spirits will be instantly lifted.
Of all of the Christmas brooches we’ve seen, this particular piece is a real standout thanks to all the fine little details that make it look like an artisan piece, rather than costume jewelry. The beautifully enameled poinsettia is studded with gold and red crystals, and features fine gold outlines that make it look so realistic. Hanging from the flower are five dangles including a crystal-studded dove, snowflakes, golden Christmas bells, and an enameled centerpiece.
If you’re thinking of giving the stunning brooch as a gift (perhaps a gift for your grandma?) you can also order the beautiful poinsettia drop earrings to match. Or, skip the earrings as too matchy-matchy and opt for the poinsettia dome ring instead.
Who says a Christmas wreath has to be made of holly? This Swarovski Elements crystal wreath brooch breaks the traditional Christmas boundaries with a circle of brilliant colored flowers and leaves on a goldtone backing. Flowers in vivid tones of blue, red, green, gold, pink, and purple are complemented by sparkling clear crystals and blue, red and green enameled leaves. At two inches across, this Christmas brooch is a lovely statement piece that would add to outfits of almost any color.
This Kemstone Crystal Wreath Brooch is another untraditional option that features lots of unexpected Christmas colors. One thing we also like is that you can get it in three different color variations, all somewhat out of the ordinary. We also think this brooch is a beauty and love the rose gold toned setting and larger stones.
Do you love the look of Victorian style jewelry? We can see why. It often features layers of different elements to create a beautiful overall impression. Such is the case with this vintage-look holly bell Christmas brooch. The antiqued bronze bells sit below a cluster of enameled holly leaves and berries. Below this Christmas pin’s center circle is a cascade of enameled holly, tiny red berry beads, and miniature ringing bells, not to mention tiny openwork hearts with keys. This intricate brooch hangs 3.5 inches long.
The Kitten Among The Branches Christmas Tree Pin also has that Victorian era look. It would a perfect gift for cat lovers, as would the Cat Christmas Stocking Pin.
If you’re feeling in the holly jolly Christmas spirit, or you want to pass that feeling onto someone you love, this traditional holly wreath brooch is studded with sparkling red Swarovski crystal berries. Clear crystals add extra dazzle to this wreath that’s topped with a red enamel bow and highlighted by a tiny gold bell in the center that actually tinkles. That’ll bring out those holiday feelings in a hurry. At 1.57 inches across, this delicate piece would be perfect on a blouse as it’s more petite than many.
You might also like this wreath brooch which features a crystal-studded bow offset on the bottom along with three crystal flowers. It too is on the smaller side, and we like the fact that you can get it in this goldtone or in silvertone metal. If you’d like a few tiny pearls to adorn your holiday wreath, this Christmas Brooch is another interpretation we think is lovely.
Don’t you just love it when something traditional like Christmas brooches takes a turn for the unexpected? We do too, so we were delighted when we came across this Christmas tree brooch decorated with beautiful millefiori beads. Millefiori literally means a thousand flowers and you’ll see those tiny flowers scattered among the Venetian glass beads. The 14k gold plated tree features a red enameled pot and pretty crystal-studded flowers on every branch and the treetop. This brooch is 3.25 inches from top to bottom.
If you’re not the sort who wears typical glittery Christmas brooches, you don’t have to give up on wearing one altogether. This retro snowflake brooch has all the looks to make it a trendy fashion choice that fits your personal style. Plated with 18k gold, the brooch is antiqued to add to the vintage look. Large turquoise teardrops outline the outer flower, while pink, blue and opalescent crystals sparkle on the inner snowflake.
This set of two retro brooches could easily be worn for the holiday season and the rest of the year. They are just similar enough to a snowflake and wreath to be perfect.
Not every woman wants to wear sparkly holiday jewelry. For those that prefer their look more understated and elegant, we present this beautiful sterling silver Christmas tree brooch with 12k Black Hills Gold leaves. It’s such an unexpected look that we think even men could get away with wearing it on the lapel of their winter coat. The openwork tree features both polished and oxidized silver, giving the illusion that it’s covered in snow. The green gold and rose gold leaves on the pot add the perfect accent to this pretty piece.
This brooch is so timeless, we feel you could wear it easily throughout the winter months. If you happen to be considering this brooch as a gift idea for your lady, you might want to look at the earrings to match or perhaps the pretty pendant necklace in the same design.
If you’re looking for a whole lot of sparkle in your Christmas brooch, but you still want a more delicate piece, this 14k gold plated Christmas wreath is extra special. It’s set with marquise and round cut cubic zirconias in red, white and green. Each stone is prong set with an openwork back to allow for the maximum light refraction. That means it’s going to have a lot more glitter than most. The brass brooch is plated in 14k yellow gold, so it makes for an elegant presentation.
You might also love this crystal and simulated pearl flower brooch. It features large marquise cut crystals with the design outlined with dark green crystals, white crystal accents and the faux pearl at the center. The red and green crystal-studded Christmas bow brooch is another option that is larger, so perfect for wearing on a coat or jacket.
If you’re looking for a signature piece of holiday jewelry, Christmas brooches are the perfect way to brighten up your winter coat, or add a festive touch to a simple dress or sweater. This pretty enameled Christmas tree brooch looks as inviting as the tree on Christmas morning. It’s beautifully enameled with glittery snow and garland of gold and crystals. The attached tiny ornaments, candy cane, stocking and dangles add a three-dimensional appeal to this brooch that measures at 3.5 inches in length.
The matching chandelier drop earrings feature equally sparkly trees sans the dangles, although, if you love those adorable dangles (and we do too) you can get these earrings instead.
We can’t help but fall in love with this clever reindeer brooch that’s both elegant and playful. This goldtone brooch features the doe-eyed ungulate sporting a wild set of antlers that are studded with clear and smoky colored crystals in square, round and marquise shapes. (In fact, The Telegraph speculates that Rudolf may have been a female.) Her shimmery body is also studded with rhinestone flowers for added sparkle.
Another playful reindeer brooch features the silvertone deer with a crystal-studded saddle blanket. This crystal deer head brooch looks like the perfect Secret Santa option for the man on your list who loves to hunt.
There’s nothing quite like those first flakes of snow falling to put one in the holiday spirit. That’s what makes this pretty brooch a good choice for the Christmas season. The snowflake is studded with large marquise cut stones, and highlighted by small round stones plus a large center stone. One thing that makes this brooch so nice is it’s reasonably priced, so you could get two or three snowflakes and place them as a spray on your lapel.
A couple of possibilities to add to your spray are the EVER FAITH Elegant Snowflake Brooch and this openwork Star Snowflake Brooch. If you want to add a touch of color to your snowflake spray, this Austrian crystal snowflake pin features a beautiful array of dark and light blue stones in addition to clear crystals.
Are you looking for some Christmas jewelry that looks a bit more avant garde? This Christmas brooch takes a modern twist with sharp angles and triangular crystals that make up the body of the Christmas tree. With a goldtone background, the outline of the tree is studded with clear crystals and it is topped by a creamy white freshwater pearl.
For another trendy take on the tree, the RUCINNI Christmas Tree Brooch has a more sweeping design. Plated in 20k gold, this brooch features sparkles and is studded with just a few well-placed crystal stones. You might also like the Denischarm Christmas Tree Brooch that gives a bare-branched tree some sparkle with both dangly and set crystal enhancements.
Looking for a brooch that you can wear for the holidays and during the rest of the year too? This beautiful Christmas tree brooch is so unique, it can span the entire year. The elegant silvertone tree has wistful limbs tipped by marquise cut crystals, while more crystals dangle from the bottom branches. The base of the tree is a luminous freshwater pearl.
Another brooch that can span the holiday season and beyond is this European designed goldtone Christmas pin that features a spring tree studded with clear crystals on the branches. This pine branch spray with a pearl dangle looks both festive and elegant at any time of the year.
Brooches, while decorative pieces of jewelry now, were originally much more utilitarian according to this article by Susan Torntore. Thankfully they’ve become much more these days than a way to hold garments together, yes?
We’ve suggested that you could use a number of brooches to create a spray, but this pretty snowflake brooch does all the work for you. With a half dozen snowflakes in four different designs plus an openwork heart in the center, the brooch evokes all of the happiness and love of the holiday season. A combination of round and baquette cubic zirconia sparkle from prong, pavé and bezel settings to give the pin a high quality look. You can also order it in white or rose gold tone.
If you love the option to pick your Christmas pins based upon metal colors, you’ll also like this snowflake brooch that features an impressively large center stone and comes in all three metal tones as well. Since you might appreciate earrings to match, these snowflake studs also come in the same metal tone choices.
Purple is the perfect reflection of the night sky and it’s fitting that this crystal snowflake brooch features purple heart shaped stones in the center – a sweet homage, perhaps, to the night of Jesus’ birth. Irridescent crystal rounds tip each side of the crystal-studded snowflake and even the purple hearts have a tiny crystal inset into each one. This brooch also comes in a beautiful blue version as well as the purple brooch.
This vintage Austrian crystal snowflake heart brooch features the heart shaped crystals as the focal point, topped by a crystal-studded snowflake on top. This brooch also comes in a brilliant blue color as well.
This purple enamel snowflake brooch has a retro look, with baguette and round crystals and a large faux pearl in the center.
There probably isn’t one among us who hasn’t harbored a few dreamy thoughts of being kissed under the mistletoe at Christmas. Now you can take your mistletoe wherever you go should the opportunity present itself, because this little brooch mimics the real thing beautifully. Faux pearl mistletoe berries are sprinkled amidst green drop oil enamel leaves on a gold base. This pin is quite elegant, and would be lovely for an older woman who might prefer less sparkle.
The white poinsettia brooch is another classic Christmas look with enameled petals and leaves as well as crystal accents on a gold background. For more shine than sparkle, this dramatic red poinsettia brooch is enameled with vivid red and green with just a touch of shimmery crystals at the center.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re looking to find a special holiday jewelry gift for yourself or someone you love, this Christmas brooch is something special. It features a gorgeous swirly snowflake that is pavé set with sparkly cubic zirconias from small to large. The center features another snowflake, and the outer edge of this pin is also studded with tiny glittering snowflakes. At 2 x 2 inches, the brooch would easily fit with any formal wear for a fancy event or evening out.
A slightly smaller snowflake brooch features an angular versus swirling design and it’s also set with cubic zirconias. A 13mm pearl and large pear cut cubic zirconias give this snowflake brooch a really elegant look for women of any age.
If you’re interested in knowing the difference between cubic zirconia and crystals, we’ve got a quick read that breaks it down nicely.
Are you looking for the cutest little lapel adornment as the perfect secret Santa gift this Christmas? This little Santa’s sleigh brooch is a fun and festive option. At just a little over an inch in length, it would look equally good on a man’s or a woman’s jacket. Carefully enameled in traditional red, white and green, the sleigh holds a sparkling ribbon-wrapped candy cane and is studded with holly leaves and sparkling crystals.
Another Santa’s sleigh brooch features the symbols of Christmas from a stocking and package, to a bell, teddy bear, and candy cane, all dangling from the bottom. And this gold plated Christmas sleigh brooch features a blue enameled sleigh stuffed with a decorated tree, and Santa’s bag of goodies overflowing as well.
You might also like this silvertone sleigh brooch that features a group of colorful tinkling jingle bells on the bottom.
We think you’ll love how different this snowflake brooch looks from many others, thanks primarily to the pavé flower and star centerpiece. This brooch takes an iconic symbol of winter and gives it a floral feel that would be perfect for year-round wear. If you’re looking for a more impressive size, this piece delivers at nearly 2.4 inches across. Sprays of marquise cut cubic zirconias make it look wispy and fresh, and the platinum-plated base means the shine is going to last for years.
For a different kind of sparkle, you might also like this vintage look brooch that is rhodium-plated and set with marcasite stones which were a popular choice during the art deco period and at times when diamond jewelry was unaffordable for most.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Cardinals and Christmas go hand in hand, but it’s than just their stunning red color. According to this article by Donna Hatch, these beautiful birds represent the blood of Christ, shed for all humanity. Wow. That puts a different perspective on the commercial Christmas scene, doesn’t it? That makes this pretty brooch an especially nice gift for someone spiritual, as well as for anyone who simply loves to accessorize their holiday outfits.
This Christmas pin is larger at 2.75 inches, so it’s perfect to adorn the lapel of your favorite winter coat. The three crystal-studded cardinals are perched on holly boughs with pinecone accents. If you like a little more bling to your bird, this Swarovski crystal cardinal brooch is a beauty. Crystals and faux pearls adorn the Charter Club cardinal brooch.
There are many iconic images of Christmas, perhaps none evoke sweet memories like the sounds of church bells ringing after Christmas Eve services. This beautiful brooch brings those bells to life. Enameled in brilliant red, they feature a cascading gold ribbons set with Swarovski crystals and topped by a sprig of brilliant red and green holly. The red enameled bells are edged with gold and sparkled with more crystals. In fact, this pin even has real crystal clappers inside the bells to add movement and sweet sound.
Holly berries and ribbons highlight another Christmas bell brooch which also features gold crystal clappers. And this bell brooch has a completely different look thanks to the open metalwork bells.
For many women, symbols of the church are the most meaningful at Christmas. That doesn’t preclude them, however, from wanting to enjoy all the sparkle of the holiday season. The cutout Gothic rhinestone cross brooch spans the distance between the two. The openwork design looks like expensive filigree, and the unique gray rhinestones add subtle sparkle to this pretty pin.
For the woman who prefers more color, the multicolor rhinestone holy cross brooch is an option that features pink, yellow, blue and opalescent crystal embellishments. The antique inspired cross brooch has a more delicate design, and you can get it in five color options.
Looking for a more modern interpretation of the cross? This silvertone cross features an infinity symbol at the center and it can be worn as either a brooch or a pendant.
There are not too many images during the holidays as festive as a playful snowman, and that’s just what this Christmas brooch delivers. The cute little guy is glittering with Swarovski crystals. He looks to be rushing with an armload of enameled snowballs while his red and white enameled scarf trails in back. Even his hat is adorned with a cluster of holly berries. This piece is extra special thanks to the 20k gold plating that makes it look very high-quality.
For lots of glam and glitter, you might also like this cubic zirconia studded snowman with a playful black hat and two sparkling snowflakes on his shoulder. Frosty never looked so good.
Are you looking for a different expression of your feelings this Christmas? Perhaps something more spiritual would be a better choice. This sterling silver angel brooch features an impressionist angel kneeling in prayer. If you’re the one who loves to count their blessings, who wouldn’t want an angel like this on her shoulder? Because it’s made of .925 sterling silver, it’s also a lovely Christmas jewelry gift to give to someone you care about who blesses your life.
This elegant rhinestone studded angel brooch is another option to bring out the true meaning of Christmas. Get it in either goldtone or silvertone.
If you can’t think of Christmas without Santa Claus, you’re in luck. This pretty drip oil brooch features the jolly old elf riding on a golden carousel reindeer. The drip oil decoration is elegant, as is Santa’s rhinestone-studded suit. If you’re looking to take Santa out of the reindeer realm, this cute Santa and hot air balloon brooch gives the old man’s toy deliveries a completely different twist – or perhaps it’s the day after his duties are finished.
The LanDream Santa brooch is a fun combination of enamel and crystals, plus you get a two pack for the price – one for you and one for a friend.