39 Best Jewelry Gifts for Mom: The Ultimate List

Moms are so special, and they’re some of our favorite people to surprise with an equally special present, but it’s not always simple. Jewelry gifts for mom are a great way to remind your mom or your wife, who has birthed or shared raising children with you, that she’s one of your true loves. Let us make your life easy with these awesome ideas.
When you’re looking for one of those “can’t miss” gifts for mom, this stunning freshwater pearl jewelry set has to get consideration. Creamy white, off round freshwater pearls are individually knotted into an 18 inch strand that features an 18k white gold plated pea clasp. The bracelet is a 7.5-8 inch strand with the same clasp, and the classic pearl stud earrings feature larger single pearls. The necklace and bracelet use 7.5-8mm pearls, while the earrings have 10-10.5mm pearls.
Because pearls have been iconic fashion statements for centuries, this beautiful set will be a favorite for your mom that will likely be passed on to a daughter or grandchild. If you’ve saved up for more of an investment piece of jewelry, this triple pearl strand necklace, bracelet and earring set is a total stunner.
If you begin her pearl collection with just a single piece, this beautiful cultured pearl and sterling silver ring is one of our favorites for simple yet unquestionable elegance.
If this this year is really going to be about celebrating your mom, why not give her a gift that commemorates her birth instead of yours? These genuine birthstone earrings are bezel set in sterling silver for maximum sparkle and shine. Depending on the stones you choose, they might also be one of the most affordable gifts for mom that you’re going to find this year.
As you might expect, stones for some months are a bit more expensive, but even the most precious of them still make a perfectly affordable gift idea for her. We love the simplicity and shiny silver of these stud earrings, but there are lots of options with different looks and designs.
The Sterling Silver Cushion Cut Birthstone with White Sapphire Halo Stud Earrings are especially sparkly, and most come in at around $25. If mom loves a bit of dangle, you could get her a pretty lever back earring set. We really love the Sterling Silver Round Checkerboard Cut Gemstone Leverback Earrings because of their especially interesting cut.
If you wanted to get with your siblings, you could each get her a different pair, marking your own birthdays, and she’d have a lovely earring collection to wear all year long.
Every mother’s necklace is as unique as the children she birthed, but some stand ahead of the others, and this is one of them. This beautifully handcrafted necklace is one of our favorite gifts for moms. It’s both a trendy fashion piece and a remembrance of your birth, or the birth of your children, with each tiny briolette birthstone wire wrapped and dangling from a delicate sterling silver or gold-filled chain.
With dozens of birthstones and alternatives to choose from, it stands out as one of our favorite jewelry gifts for moms. The delicate Family Tree Necklace features both birthstones and tiny hand stamped leaves with you and your siblings’ initials, for a truly one-of-a-kind mother’s necklace she’ll love to wear.
You can give mom a signature piece, literally, with the Actual Hand Writing Necklace. Simply write the sentiment you wish to express, and the artisans at Danique Jewelry will handcraft a beautiful piece that can’t be replicated by anyone else.
Keep in mind, when buying handcrafted items like these, you’ll need to plan ahead to allow time for production.
When it comes to gifts for mom, jewelry gifts that honor the bond you both have are so significant. This sterling silver necklace features two interlocking circles, reminiscent of the infinite love between you. Whenever she wears this pretty necklace she’ll be reminded of how inspiring her strength has been, and that you will always be infinitely connected.
Make her big day extra special and order a similar gift for your mom’s mom. This sterling silver necklace also comes with three interconnected circles linking you, your mom and your grandma in generational adoration. So cool. The Handmade Infinity Necklace features two intertwined infinity symbols signifying never-ending love and connection. It’s also made of sterling silver, for lasting beauty, like your mom’s.
The Crystal Disk Pendant Necklace is another sweet option, and it’s packaged with a lovely sentiment to your mother. Any of these necklaces would be a perfect present from a son to his mother as well.
Here’s a nifty gift of an idea for your mom. Give her a beautiful locket with pictures of you and your family already inside. If your mom’s a total fashionista, she’s sure to love this fanciful locket necklace that features a beautiful filigree front in rose gold plated sterling silver.
The heart shape is surrounded by sparkling prong set crystals for added sparkle and shine and the frame inside can hold her favorite picture of you or her grandchildren.
The 14k Yellow Gold-Filled Always In My Hear Locket Necklace is simple and elegant and features room for two pictures of you, plus it’s custom engraved. The Italian Sterling Silver Lotus Flower Locket Necklace has four different background colors to choose from and looks more like a fashion piece than an old fashioned locket.
If you think mom would love a locket necklace, check out our guide to the best gold locket necklaces here.
If your mom doesn’t yet have a pair of diamond stud earrings, what better time than now to get her some? This pair is a standout because it features the super popular princess cut – a square cut that is filled with light refracting facets to make them extra sparkly. (If you want to learn more about diamond cut and clarity, read more here.)
These diamond earrings feature a bit edgier and more modern look than the classic brilliant cut diamond studs, which are equally popular. Both are a great option. This pair features 0.5 carats of diamonds, prong set in shimmery 14k yellow gold. While we chose this carat weight for its affordability, if you and your siblings really want to splurge, you can certainly get her a 1.5 carat pair, just be prepared for the more substantial price tag.
No one feels more cherished than a child, because they know they can count on their mom through thick and thin. This lovely sterling silver mother’s necklace proclaims the universal truth most of us are lucky enough to know – a mother’s love is forever.
The beautiful abstract mother and child sit in an openwork teardrop, topped by a heart. The sweet sentiment is engraved on the bottom of the teardrop, and it’s one of the most heartfelt gifts for moms. It comes suspended from a pretty 18 inch sterling silver box chain that’s durable and shiny, so you can bet she’ll wear it a lot.
If you mom’s not apt to wear a necklace, but loves earrings, the Sterling Silver Mom and Child Heart Hug Love Earrings are perfect jewelry gifts, and you can find them in either studs or French wire dangles.
If you and a sibling are going in together on your Christmas gifts for mom, the Sterling Silver Loving Mother with Two Children Pendant Necklace is really pretty too.
Women love rings, especially ones with that wow factor that’s undeniable. This gorgeous cocktail ring is one of our favorite jewelry gifts for moms because it features a whopping 3.75 carat trillion cut amethyst, and in case you didn’t know it, gem theorists say that amethyst is the stone of true love and commitment. Perfect for mom, right?
The center stone is halo set with 44 sparking round cut cubic zirconia stones, which trail down the split shank band as well. At less than $100, this is a cocktail ring your mom will adore. If you want to step up to 10k yellow gold, you can get this 4.04 carat amethyst and white diamond ring for less than $200.
It’s obvious why this gorgeous mother’s ring is one our list of the best jewelry gifts for moms. This fabulous and fashionable ring features princess cut, simulated birthstones and can be customized from one child’s birthstone up to six kids in one ring.
The sides are embellished with sparkling cubic zirconias. Depending on your budget, you can get this beautiful ring pretty affordably in sterling silver, but if you want to spend a bit more, you can also get your birthstones set in 10k white, yellow or rose gold.
The Mother’s ring from PaulaMax Personalized Jewelry features heart-shaped simulated birthstones, along with you and your siblings’ names engraved. We also love the NANA S-Bar Mother’s Ring, which can again be customized with a single stone, or up to six. It has a totally elegant look.
Fashioned in sleek sterling silver, this personalized birthstone ring features three oval birthstones set in perfect unity and dazzled with white zirconia in a prong set split band. It could double as your mom’s favorite cocktail ring too.
We simply couldn’t stop catching our breath over this gorgeous Austrian crystal brooch bouquet, and we’re pretty sure your mom will feel the same. This stunning jewelry gift for mom will look luscious on her winter coat, or a sweater that has coordinating colors.
At nearly 3.5 inches long, it would also beautifully adorn her wool hat, and in case she doesn’t have one, you might want to add that since this brooch is so affordable. This lovely piece comes in fifteen different color combinations, so it should be easy to select one in a color that you know she loves.
If she loves butterflies, the Empress Monarch Winged Butterfly Swarovski Crystal Brooch is an absolute stunner, and it comes in six color combinations. And we love the vintage styling of the Alilang Art Deco Peacock Feather Pin Brooch for its combination of large and small stones and brilliant colors.
When it comes to the perfect and most stylish gifts for moms, we especially know older women love these classic brooches.
Your mom is going to love this stainless steel bangle bracelet. This mother’s bracelet is personalized with stainless steel charms featuring bezel set crystal birthstones and your engraved names. Handmade by artisan jewelers, it’s a great jewelry gift your mom is going to cherish wearing and showing off all year long.
The Infinity Birthstone Bangle Bracelet is another beautiful option, that has an infinity bangle with round bezel set birthstone charms. For a completely layered look, the Alex and Ani I Love You Mom Set of Bangle Bracelets reinforces your heartfelt connection with your mom.
What better spiritual symbol of motherhood can you think of than the tree of life? It’s a symbol of a fresh start on life, positive energy, good health and a bright future. It’s also a symbol of immortality, and we’re pretty sure your mom will live forever in your heart and soul. This beautiful tree of life stretch bracelet is a gathering of gorgeous garnets, a stone known for generating pure love and protection, so it’s befitting of your mom in so many ways.
The stunning tree of life amulet is sterling silver, plated with brilliant 18k gold, so it’s amazingly shiny and beautiful. If you want to give your mom an over the top sort of gift, give her the Satya Jewelry Red Garnet, Lotus and Tree of Life Lariat Y Necklace instead of, or in addition to, the lovely stretch bracelet. The pretty pair will still set you back less than $150.
You can also get this gorgeous lariat necklace with turquoise instead of garnet beads, and the Satya Jewelry Classics Onyx Lotus and Tree of Life Triple-Chain Necklace has a beautiful layered look and a whole lot of presence.
Calling all husbands – jewelry gifts for moms are your responsibility too. If your lovely wife gave birth to your children, or takes part in raising them, it is high time you bought her a piece of jewelry that means everything. An eternity ring is an absolute affirmation that you plan to be there for her, and your children, forever.
What more beautiful way to begin her special day? Just in case you haven’t been saving for that big splurge eternity ring, doesn’t mean that you can’t give her a special jewelry gift that’s both breathtaking and sentimental.
This gorgeous sterling silver ring is studded with white and unusual blue diamonds, meaning it’s not only unique, but incredibly sparkly and beautiful. At less than a hundred bucks, you’re going to make a pretty big impression on your lovely wife.
If you have saved a little toward something special for her, the 10k Gold Diamond Eternity Ring comes in at under $300. Natch, we want you to spoil your lady big time, so we have to give you a few over the top choices too. A moderate option is the glittering 14k Gold Five-Stone Diamond Ring that features 1.25 carats of glittering white diamonds held in really unique shared prong settings.
And if you never gave your wife that diamond solitaire she longed for, the Round Bezel Set One Carat Solitaire Diamond Ring in 14k Yellow Gold will get you lots of kisses for sure.
Want to see all of our favorite picks for anniversary rings and bands? Browse though our guide here.
Do you struggle when shopping for the right jewelry gifts for moms – wondering whether to choose silver or gold, and whether they have a preference? This gorgeous necklace from Silpada is the perfect answer to your conundrum. The sundial necklace features an intricate sterling silver and brass design on the pendant face, as well as sterling silver circles and brass beads on the sterling silver chain.
The rope chain measures in at 34 inches long, and the pendant, at two inches across, is substantial. This beauty would look perfect with sweaters, capes and other times when mom wants to make a bold fashion statement. Another beautiful mixed metal option is the Silpada Five Way Convertable Color Necklace. Made of sterling silver, brass and patina, this necklace offers her multiple ways to wear and enjoy it.
For a gorgeous pop of tuquoise and deep blue, along with some mixed metal pizazz, the Silpada Shore Thing Necklace features sterling silver and brass charms, some of which are embellished with compressed turquoise and natural lapis lazuli stones.
When you want to make a big impression, you’ll always win with a big sparkly gemstone. This gorgeous necklace features a whopping 3.03 carat deep London blue topaz. Oval cut and prong set in highly polished 14k white gold, this stunner is topped by a sparkling diamond for added shimmer and shine. It hangs from an 18 inch sterling silver box chain, but you might want to consider upgrading to a white gold box chain instead.
If you’re shopping on a budget, but you still want to dazzle your mom, these Sterling Silver London Blue Topaz and White Sapphire Leverback Earrings are a great buy, and they’d also be a perfect match for the pendant above. For a fancier look that’s perfect for special occasions or evenings out, these London Blue Topaz Dangle Earrings feature 4.0 carats of topaz stones set in sterling silver.
Let’s be honest. Once you’ve grown out of your “I know everything” years, you’ve probably counted on your mom for friendship, advice and love more than ever before. Most of us do. This lovely silver tone bangle bracelet is a great reminder for mom that you count her as your forever friend.
Polished to a high shine, this tarnish free bracelet has a lovely engraved inscription that reads “Always my mother, forever my friend.” Joined by crystal studded infinity circles in the center, it latches with a sturdy lobster claw clasp and extension chain, so it will easily fit any size wrist.
Another, more subtle reminder of your love is the LADY COLOUR Infinity Bracelet. The crystal studded infinity loop attaches to a beautiful braided chain and features an adjustable clasp for a perfect fit. This white gold plated infinity necklace is another beautiful idea for mom that she’ll be proud to wear and show off.
The Egyptian ankh is a symbol from ancient times that literally means “life,” so what better gift to give to the person who gave you yours? This ancient symbol has been cherished for decades, and while it’s also been interpreted to mean “floral bouquet” – also good for mom by the way – we love the predominant meaning and so will your mom, once you explain it just in case she doesn’t know.
This pretty necklace is carefully cast in 10k yellow gold, then finely polished on the edges which create a unique raised frame around the edges. It comes with a pretty 16 inch gold chain, but you can order longer chains up to 22 inches. Another pretty option for your mom is the 14k Yellow Gold Tree of Life Ankh Pendant. With the tree of life carefully cast in the top, it combines to really meaningful symbols into one lovely piece of jewelry. If you opt for that, you’ll want to order a pretty gold chain as the pendant doesn’t come with one.
Why settle for a regular tennis bracelet when instead, you could give mom this gorgeous silver bracelet set with a whopping 25 carats of real amethyst, citrine and topaz stones? Each stone in this pretty station bracelet is bezel set and weighs in at more than 2.25 carats. For added sparkle, these stones have been checkerboard cut, mean more facets per stone to glitter to the max. In an array of gold, purple, aqua and green hues, this will be one of her favorites that she’ll wear with everything.
We bet your mom would also love this beautiful 18k gold plated sterling silver gemstone station necklace. It’s set with a bright assortment of garnet, citrine, topaz, peridot and amethyst stones, shaped in pears, hearts and rounds, all bezel set. it’s so unique and pretty. You can also get this necklace in pure sterling silver to match the bracelet if you were feeling generous and wanted to get mom both pieces at once.
This one of a kind cuff bracelet is truly a work of art, handcrafted to feature butterflies and flowering vines. The brass cuff has a beautiful verdigris patina, making it look like a vintage piece. Bezel set light amazonite and bracciated jasper cabochons embellish the vines in front. This bracelet is for the kind of woman who feels unabashed wearing a larger statement piece and appreciates the craftsmanship in this lovely bracelet.
Somewhat narrower, but equally as intricate, the Dragonflies on a Feather Cuff Bracelet is another beauty – this one features carnelian and jasper stones set into the design. And if your mom loves old Victorian jewelry designs, she’ll totally swoon over the Forged Copper and Patina Brass Neo-Victorian Dragonfly Cuff. We definitely did.
We love recommending jewelry gifts for mom that are real works of art, and this gorgeous floral statement necklace is the perfect example. Made with natural stones like carnelian and jasper, along with simulated quartz and cultured freshwater pearls, this bib necklace literally explodes with color and a vibrant attitude.
The vintage look is thoroughly modern and perfect to give her on her birthday, Valentine’s Day, or other occasions as the emergence of spring is just around the corner. If she’s one who wears more of an autumn color palette, this floral collar necklace mixes agate, yellow mother of pearl (dyed), carnelian, simulated chalcedony, tiger’s eye, simulated quartz, and jasper to create a one of a kind look.
If you’re looking for small Valentine’s Day gifts for your grandma or another elderly lady who is special to you, these mother of pearl flower clip on earrings are classics.
If you’ve got a mom on your gift list who has a Bohemian spirit and loves to show that off in her dress and jewelry, this clever arm cuff is just the ticket to make her happy. The antiqued rose gold tone is kitschy and cool, but the bee and sunflower adorning the ends of the cuff makes it super cute. This little jewelry gift is an affordable one if you’re buying for someone you’re just getting to know, but still want to impress. Be sure to check out her regular jewelry choices, because you can also get this in antiqued silver or gold tone.
Another sweet jewelry gift option is this handmade sunflower necklace that features both a flower pendant and a customized charm with her initial on it. Sweet!
Not every woman loves heart jewelry, but these heart drop earrings or one of our favorite women’s jewelry gift ideas because they’re irresistibly adorable. Lucite hearts hang from an oxidized copper tone bow. They’re studded with multi-colored sparkly stones, and the comfortable snapback ear wires even have a little bezel set crystal stud as a topper.
Betsey Johnson has another pair of heart drop earrings in yellow gold-tone that deliver a mix of romantic rose and sweet little bees studding the hearts. They’re a perfect pick for Valentine’s day or anytime you want to let your wife or mom know she’s the one you love. For the lady who loves a look that’s a little funky, the Betsey Johnson Mismatched Bow & Heart drop earrings are a seriously fun and playful option.
You will definitely win your mom’s adoration when you present her with this magnificent purple turquoise and sterling silver ring. Perfect for the woman who loves chunky rings and southwest design style. Made of .925 sterling silver, this beautifully cast ring features a big focal stone surrounded by a sterling silver bezel. The split shank looks trendy and clean.
The natural purple turquoise is flecked with gold and silver highlights and interesting striations that make each and every ring completely unique. If you’re enchanted by purple turquoise, but this isn’t the ring style for your special lady, there is a broad selection of purple turquoise rings available. And check out these awesome purple turquoise earrings to go with.
These stunning handmade earrings boast natural jade stones surrounded by beads of crystal and glass and secured to the lobes with gold-filled bullet clutch disk backings The natural properties and composition of mined Jade are completely unique, so no two sets of earrings will be the same as these.
In the spiritual realm, Jade is known as a dream stone and a stone of fidelity, so these Jade earrings make the perfect jewelry gift for your lady. For a really romantic approach for your wife who is also a mom, the twin Jade Dragon Love Pendants are a showstopping present for your sweetheart.
To find more gorgeous jade jewelry options including necklaces, bracelets, rings, you don’t have to look far to find something she’ll love.
In your world, she conjures up images of hearts, flowers, and sunshine. This beautiful 24k yellow gold plated anklet is the perfect way to share your feelings with her. The perfect fashion must-have this season, and moving toward summer – there’s no better way to adorn her dainty ankle than with an anklet to flash around. It’s a great and affordable jewelry gift idea for your Valentine.
Anklets are terrific as fashion trends move towards spring and more bare legs. She’ll love admiring your thoughtful gift, and you’ll have an excuse to look at her terrific gams. While this one features a full circle of puffed heart charms, you could also get her one with a cute bow topped gold ball.
If you want to make a mega splurge for her birthday or for Valentine’s Day, there are so many jewelry gift ideas to choose from, but we think this 18k tri-color gold ankle bracelet is a total stand out.
You are the yin to her yang, and that’s the perfect reason why this pendant makes a perfect gift for her. The ancient Chinese symbol illustrates how opposite or contrary forces are actually complementary, interconnected, and interdependent in the natural world. It celebrates how each gives rise to each other as they interrelate. More romantic than you thought, right?
This crystal studded pendant affirms that you’re the perfect pair and belong together spiritually as well as physically. The sterling silver pendant hangs on an adjustable sterling silver chain. When it comes to affordable women’s jewelry gift ideas, this one is really cool with a deep meaning she’ll dig. If you think your lady love would love the symbol but like something that feels more natural, this sterling silver Yin and Yang pendant is inlaid with turquoise and simulated opal.
If you’re looking for the symbol, but you’d like to find her a pendant with more presence that would work with sweaters and such, Chuvora’s Yin and Yang pendant necklace is a stunner.
It doesn’t matter the occasion, pearls are always a perfect gift for your sweetheart. They represent innocence, integrity and devotion. They’re also timeless, always in fashion and the ultimate statement in elegance. These beautiful Tahitian South Sea cultured pearl earrings are mounted in shimmering 14k white gold and feature a comfy lever back ear wire.
Each pearl shows superior luster, and the iridescent black means they will go from day to evening as a perfect accessory for any outfit. If you really want to spoil her, buy your sweetie a South Sea pearl necklace or South Sea pearl ring.
South Sea pearls come in many colors and sizes and, much like diamonds and other gems, bigger is always better.
If you’ve been on the hunt for the perfect jewelry gift for mom, this could be the year you help her celebrate a special day with this one of a kind family tree mother’s necklace. It features your choice of beautiful teardrop-shaped birthstones, each bezel set hanging from clever tree branch charms with tiny bird charms as well. Completely customizable, this necklace is made to celebrate mom with the largest hanging stone, and then adds stones and charms for each of her children.
Handmade with the kind of detail you only get with artisan-made pieces, it’s made with a 24k gold filled chain, 18k gold vermeil bezels, and sterling silver base metal. Another gemstone mother’s necklace features bezel set baguette gems in a horizontal setting. Really unique.
Women love to wear a beautiful brooch on their scarf or the lapel of a coat. This crystal studded knot brooch looks almost like a gift itself. Plated in gold, this multi-layer bow is set with pave crystals that glitter and shine. It comes beautifully packaged in a gift box that’s ready for giving on Valentine’s Day or any other special occasion.
If you think she’ll love the bow theme, this dainty 10k Gold Bow Ring is full of sparkle as it’s studded with beautiful Swarovski zirconia stones.
For a pretty pop of color, this Austrian crystal hummingbird brooch is a real beauty, and the pearl accented peacock brooch has a lovely sweep of deep pink stones up its tail.
This beautiful and ornate sterling silver prayer box was handcrafted in Bali by master silversmiths. The ornate box, also known as a ghau, is covered in beautiful filigree work. It can be used to hold a prayer close to her heart or as a locket for a tiny treasured keepsake. Perhaps a love note from you? Simply roll it up and stash it safely in this tiny treasure chest.
Make sure to order your sweetie a sterling silver chain from which to dangle this beautiful prayer box. There are lots of these tiny boxes to choose from, so find one that fits her style and perhaps includes a stone of love, like amethyst or garnet.
Who says a great statement jewelry piece has to be expensive to be awesome? That’s certainly not the case with this gorgeous and glittery crystal collar necklace. Your sweetheart will be chomping at the bit to have you take her somewhere special just so she can wear this dramatic set, which also comes with matching earrings.
This sparkly piece will make her feel like royalty, and after all, she’s your princess, so why not? Collar necklaces come in so many bright colors and styles at great prices, you might want to get this brilliant blue vintage style for your next special occasion. Charm.L Grace is a leading designer of fashion jewelry and costume jewelry.
If diamonds are indeed a girl’s best friend, they’ve got nothing on you when you present her with this sparkling treasure. This gorgeous, bracelet in sterling silver, features a swirling vine design studded with 3.73 carats of golden citrine ovals with leaves featuring tiny glittering white diamonds. This bracelet is an affordable way to show your affection without blowing your budget.
The box-with-tongue style clasp will keep her sparkler secure wherever she wears it, and the sterling silver setting allows you to give her an over-the-top present, yet still afford to take her for a fancy night out on the town. If the bold design it too much for your lady, consider a smaller tennis bracelet style.
Diamond bracelets come in a wide range of styles and prices, and if you have a set budget, you can always filter by price. Looking to stay close to $100? This hinged sterling silver and diamond bangle will never go out of style.
A sleek and fashionable timepiece with a hint of luxurious color, this gorgeous Skagen watch will make your sweetheart swoon. This sexy, yet professional timepiece will quickly grab attention for its classic style and hip design.
The mesh bracelet looks great for both work and play, and the brilliant blue sunburst dial features silver-tone hour, minute and second hands. Six and twelve o’clock are marked with numbers while the other hours are marked by shimmering bezel set crystals.
With a mineral crystal, this watch has quartz movement for accurate timekeeping. It’s water-resistant up to 100 feet, so an occasional splash is fine, but it’s not suited for swimming or showering.
For a completely different, but equally elegant choice, the Skagen striped watch features a mixed metal mesh band and a gorgeous mother of pearl dial.
Bar pendants are seriously trendy and with good reason. They look great with everything, and their unique shape is a eye catcher. This 14k yellow gold bar is adorned with 0.12 carats of sparkling diamonds, prong set into a shimmering row. The bar hangs from an 18 inch sterling silver chain, giving your lady a unique mixed metal piece she’s going to love. The vertical diamond bar pendant is lovely as well.
Another pretty option is a diamond circle necklace. This one features 0.25 carats of diamonds. Set in 10k white gold, it comes with a delicate white gold chain. If you’re seriously into splurge mode, get your lady this gorgeous curved diamond bar necklace that features 0.75 carats of perfectly symmetrical round stones along the bar. She’ll swoon.
No one can dispute the huge popularity of charm bracelets, so they’ll make a perfect present for your sweetie. A beautiful charm bracelet allows your lady to express herself uniquely and remember special occasions by adding charms as reminders.
This elegant Pandora sterling silver snake-chain bracelet comes ready to wear a crystal-accented pave heart clasp, so just in case your sweetheart isn’t into the whole charm thing, it will still look stunning on its own. Get her an assortment of crystal spacer beads to match the colors of whatever outfit she’s wearing.
To start her charm collection you might want to get her a few memorable Pandora charms to highlight your special memories together. If she’s a shoe hound, this adorable crystal studded stiletto charm would be perfect. The Sparkling Family Tree Dangle Charm from Pandora celebrates her role as the matriarch of your clan.
You can impress her even more if you learn a bit about charm bracelets and their significance throughout history. Since we like to help you out with such things, this article is a quick read.
Your sweetheart will look absolutely boho-chic sporting this sassy sterling silver and marcasite ring. Marcasite first gained popularity in the 1800s as a shimmery substitute for diamonds in lockets and brooches. The versatile stone (which is actually iron pyrite) has been used in fashion and fine jewelry pieces ever since.
Often shaped with a faceted finish, this rose ring serves up lots of metallic luster along with its vintage feel. This glorious fashion ring is reminiscent of the 20s and that cool art deco period of design. Another cool deco ring features sterling silver, marcasite and black onyx in a bold ring she’ll love.
This marcasite and onyx bracelet in sterling silver is a piece she’ll wear constantly and it’s durable enough, she’ll likely hand it down one day to someone in the family.
If your special someone is a more down to earth kind of girl, it can be tough to find a necklace or pendant that she’d think was cool enough to wear. This awesome Blue Tiger Eye piece Chakra Pendant might be just the ticket. This iridescent gemstone emulates the energies of a tiger, known to be focused, with strong determination and great patience. Ignore the fact that the listing says it’s for men, because this is truly a unisex gift.
Tame her inner beast with this golden and blue iridescent Tiger Eye donut, held by an adjustable black cord. It would be great worn with a sweater and jeans for a casual and cool vibe. It would look great with a matched set of blue Tiger Eye beads layered with it. Or, how about a Blue Tiger Eye bracelet?
Is your girl a classic cameo lover? This Vintage Floral Bouquet Cameo Brooch might be the perfect jewelry surprise for her. Featuring a romantic Lily of the Valley bouquet, this brooch is crafted in beige cornelian stone and set in a filigree frame adorned with crystals. The brooch has an antique brass finish to give it that true vintage look. It measures about 1.75 inches in length and fastens securely with a metal pin clasp.
Cameo brooches are timeless in their appeal, so this brooch will surely be handed down through generations. Pair it with cameo earrings and a matching ring to create a delightful set.
When you’re looking for something to show your love, red stones are always a great and evocative choice. This red coral and sterling silver bangle bracelet by Carolyn Pollock is an elegant jewelry gift for mom that is perfect for moms of every age. The design crosses the boundaries between southwest style jewelry and contemporary style with a combination of ropes and vines. Across the top of the bangle, five vivid red teardrop coral pieces set off the oxidized sterling silver for a look that’s fresh and beautiful.
If you’re looking for pure southwest design, this sterling silver and coral cuff is a dramatic way to do just that.