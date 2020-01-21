39 Best Jewelry Gifts for Mom: The Ultimate List

When you’re looking for one of those “can’t miss” gifts for mom, this stunning freshwater pearl jewelry set has to get consideration. Creamy white, off round freshwater pearls are individually knotted into an 18 inch strand that features an 18k white gold plated pea clasp. The bracelet is a 7.5-8 inch strand with the same clasp, and the classic pearl stud earrings feature larger single pearls. The necklace and bracelet use 7.5-8mm pearls, while the earrings have 10-10.5mm pearls.

Because pearls have been iconic fashion statements for centuries, this beautiful set will be a favorite for your mom that will likely be passed on to a daughter or grandchild. If you’ve saved up for more of an investment piece of jewelry, this triple pearl strand necklace, bracelet and earring set is a total stunner.

If you begin her pearl collection with just a single piece, this beautiful cultured pearl and sterling silver ring is one of our favorites for simple yet unquestionable elegance.