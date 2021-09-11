25 Best Christmas Brooches for the 2021 Holiday Season

Not every woman wants to wear sparkly holiday jewelry. For those that prefer their look more understated and elegant, we present this beautiful sterling silver Christmas tree brooch with 12k Black Hills Gold leaves. It’s such an unexpected look that we think even men could get away with wearing it on the lapel of their winter coat. The openwork tree features both polished and oxidized silver, giving the illusion that it’s covered in snow. The green gold and rose gold leaves on the pot add the perfect accent to this pretty piece.

This brooch is so timeless, we feel you could wear it easily throughout the winter months. If you happen to be considering this brooch as a gift idea for your lady, you might want to look at the earrings to match or perhaps the pretty pendant necklace in the same design.