25 Best Christmas Brooches for the 2021 Holiday Season

Are you looking for the perfect piece of Christmas jewelry? From Santa, snowflakes and festive flowers to more religious icons, when you pin on one of these Christmas brooches or give them as gifts, your holiday spirits will be instantly lifted.
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re looking for a signature piece of holiday jewelry, Christmas brooches are the perfect way to brighten up your winter coat, or add a festive touch to a simple dress or sweater. This pretty enameled Christmas tree brooch looks as inviting as the tree on Christmas morning. It’s beautifully enameled with glittery snow and garland of gold and crystals. The attached tiny ornaments, candy cane, stocking and dangles add a three-dimensional appeal to this brooch that measures at 3.5 inches in length.
The matching chandelier drop earrings feature equally sparkly trees sans the dangles, although, if you love those adorable dangles (and we do too) you can get these earrings instead.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Not every woman wants to wear sparkly holiday jewelry. For those that prefer their look more understated and elegant, we present this beautiful sterling silver Christmas tree brooch with 12k Black Hills Gold leaves. It’s such an unexpected look that we think even men could get away with wearing it on the lapel of their winter coat. The openwork tree features both polished and oxidized silver, giving the illusion that it’s covered in snow. The green gold and rose gold leaves on the pot add the perfect accent to this pretty piece.
This brooch is so timeless, we feel you could wear it easily throughout the winter months. If you happen to be considering this brooch as a gift idea for your lady, you might want to look at the earrings to match or perhaps the pretty pendant necklace in the same design.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re looking for a whole lot of sparkle in your Christmas brooch, but you still want a more delicate piece, this 14k gold plated Christmas wreath is extra special. It’s set with marquise and round cut cubic zirconias in red, white and green. Each stone is prong set with an openwork back to allow for the maximum light refraction. That means it’s going to have a lot more glitter than most. The brass brooch is plated in 14k yellow gold, so it makes for an elegant presentation.
You might also love this crystal and simulated pearl flower brooch. It features large marquise cut crystals with the design outlined with dark green crystals, white crystal accents and the faux pearl at the center. The red and green crystal-studded Christmas bow brooch is another option that is larger, so perfect for wearing on a coat or jacket.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
It doesn’t take much imagination to envision this beautiful flower brooch as a white Poinsettia, does it? Clustered in the center are three lustrous freshwater pearls, mimic the tiny flowers, and the surrounding bracts (those colored petals are actually leaves) are a blend of gold-tone background with a profusion of pavé set white crystals.
Another brooch with a flower/snowflake design is this one which is also crystal-studded and features a large creamy white freshwater pearl at the center. If you love tradition and pearls, JYX also has a perfect pearl-topped Christmas tree brooch in green and white.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
What’s Christmas without cranberries? You’ll never have to do without if you treat yourself to this pretty cranberry wreath pin. Carefully crafted in copper, and hand enameled in green, the vines show all the details of the real thing. But what makes this pretty pin a standout are the beautiful cranberry red freshwater pearls mimicking those tart Christmas treats!
At slightly larger than two inches in diameter, this pin is the perfect size for a lapel or to adorn your favorite Christmas scarf. It’s also sturdy enough to secure your Pashmina shawl over one shoulder for an elegant look.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re looking to find a special holiday jewelry gift for yourself or someone you love, this Christmas brooch is something special. It features a gorgeous swirly snowflake that is pavé set with sparkly cubic zirconias from small to large. The center features another snowflake, and the outer edge of this pin is also studded with tiny glittering snowflakes. At 2 x 2 inches, the brooch would easily fit with any formal wear for a fancy event or evening out.
A slightly smaller snowflake brooch features an angular versus swirling design and it’s also set with cubic zirconias. A 13mm pearl and large pear cut cubic zirconias give this snowflake brooch a really elegant look for women of any age.
If you’re interested in knowing the difference between cubic zirconia and crystals, we’ve got a quick read that breaks it down nicely.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
We can’t help but fall in love with this clever reindeer brooch that’s both elegant and playful. This goldtone brooch features the doe-eyed ungulate sporting a wild set of antlers that are studded with clear and smoky colored crystals in square, round and marquise shapes. (In fact, The Telegraph speculates that Rudolf may have been a female.) Her shimmery body is also studded with rhinestone flowers for added sparkle.
Another playful reindeer brooch features the silvertone deer with a crystal-studded saddle blanket. This crystal deer head brooch looks like the perfect Secret Santa option for the man on your list who loves to hunt.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re feeling in the holly jolly Christmas spirit, or you want to pass that feeling onto someone you love, this traditional holly wreath brooch is studded with sparkling red Swarovski crystal berries. Clear crystals add extra dazzle to this wreath that’s topped with a red enamel bow and highlighted by a tiny gold bell in the center that actually tinkles. That’ll bring out those holiday feelings in a hurry. At 1.57 inches across, this delicate piece would be perfect on a blouse as it’s more petite than many.
You might also like this wreath brooch which features a crystal-studded bow offset on the bottom along with three crystal flowers. It too is on the smaller side, and we like the fact that you can get it in this goldtone or in silvertone metal. If you’d like a few tiny pearls to adorn your holiday wreath, this Christmas Brooch is another interpretation we think is lovely.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
We think you’ll love how different this snowflake brooch looks from many others, thanks primarily to the pavé flower and star centerpiece. This brooch takes an iconic symbol of winter and gives it a floral feel that would be perfect for year-round wear. If you’re looking for a more impressive size, this piece delivers at nearly 2.4 inches across. Sprays of marquise cut cubic zirconias make it look wispy and fresh, and the platinum-plated base means the shine is going to last for years.
For a different kind of sparkle, you might also like this vintage look brooch that is rhodium-plated and set with marcasite stones which were a popular choice during the art deco period and at times when diamond jewelry was unaffordable for most.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Are you looking for the cutest little lapel adornment as the perfect secret Santa gift this Christmas? This little Santa’s sleigh brooch is a fun and festive option. At just a little over an inch in length, it would look equally good on a man’s or a woman’s jacket. Carefully enameled in traditional red, white and green, the sleigh holds a sparkling ribbon-wrapped candy cane and is studded with holly leaves and sparkling crystals.
Another Santa’s sleigh brooch features the symbols of Christmas from a stocking and package, to a bell, teddy bear, and candy cane, all dangling from the bottom. And this gold plated Christmas sleigh brooch features a blue enameled sleigh stuffed with a decorated tree, and Santa’s bag of goodies overflowing as well.
You might also like this silvertone sleigh brooch that features a group of colorful tinkling jingle bells on the bottom.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Are you looking for a different expression of your feelings this Christmas? Perhaps something more spiritual would be a better choice. This sterling silver angel brooch features an impressionist angel kneeling in prayer. If you’re the one who loves to count their blessings, who wouldn’t want an angel like this on her shoulder? Because it’s made of .925 sterling silver, it’s also a lovely Christmas jewelry gift to give to someone you care about who blesses your life.
This elegant rhinestone studded angel brooch is another option to bring out the true meaning of Christmas. Get it in either goldtone or silvertone.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There are many iconic images of Christmas, perhaps none evoke sweet memories like the sounds of church bells ringing after Christmas Eve services. This beautiful brooch brings those bells to life. Enameled in brilliant red, they feature a cascading gold ribbons set with Swarovski crystals and topped by a sprig of brilliant red and green holly. The red enameled bells are edged with gold and sparkled with more crystals. In fact, this pin even has real crystal clappers inside the bells to add movement and sweet sound.
Holly berries and ribbons highlight another Christmas bell brooch which also features gold crystal clappers. And this bell brooch has a completely different look thanks to the open metalwork bells.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This clever brooch is the perfect combination of a stick pin and a traditional holiday brooch. The stick pin portion is highlighted with a luminescent natural pearl and it attaches to an adorable snowman that’s pavé set with sparkling white crystals. Two red flowers adorn his side, and his face and hat are comprised of glittering black crystals.
Another cute snowman brooch from COLORFULTEA features fine enamel work and lots of sparkling crystals. It would be a great option for a holiday lapel pin for the guy on your list who embraces the holiday spirit!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Kemstone Crystal Wreath Brooch is another untraditional option that features lots of unexpected Christmas colors. One thing we also like is that it’s somewhat out of the ordinary which means it can be worn year-round, versus the traditional Christmas wreath brooch. Plated in rose gold, the brooch is set with glittering cubic zirconia and crystals in pink, green, purple, red, and gold.
Another holiday favorite, this Kemstone Bow Brooch is one that women of all ages absolutely love. The rose gold plated mount is sprinkled liberally with sparkling zircons that give it a seriously festive feel. It’s another one that can be worn year-round to dress up any outfit.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There’s nothing quite like those first flakes of snow falling to put one in the holiday spirit. That’s what makes this pretty brooch a good choice for the Christmas season. The snowflake is studded with large marquise cut stones, and highlighted by small round stones plus a large center stone. One thing that makes this brooch so nice is it’s reasonably priced, so you could get two or three snowflakes and place them as a spray on your lapel.
A couple of possibilities to add to your spray are the EVER FAITH Elegant Snowflake Brooch and this openwork Star Snowflake Brooch. If you want to add a touch of color to your snowflake spray, this Austrian crystal snowflake pin features a beautiful array of dark and light blue stones in addition to clear crystals.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Vivid in red and gold, this lovely brooch is a must-have holiday favorite. Hand-enameled, it features tiny red, gold, purple, green and blue stones that add plenty of Christmas sparkle and shine. This piece is the ideal way to set off a holiday scarf, dress, or even ramp up the look of your winter coat. The ornament is topped with a gold bow to make it look like the quintessential little gift.
If you’re looking for some Christmas earrings, Bejeweled has a lovely pair that matches this brooch. In fact, there’s even a matching ornament necklace too. Together they’d become one of your holiday favorites and the quality means the set will last for years.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Cardinals and Christmas go hand in hand, but it’s more than just their stunning red color. According to this article by Donna Hatch, these beautiful birds represent the blood of Christ, shed for all humanity. Wow. That puts a different perspective on the commercial Christmas scene, doesn’t it? That makes this pretty pewter brooch an especially nice gift for someone spiritual, as well as for anyone who simply loves to accessorize their holiday outfits.
This Christmas pin is handcrafted in Vermont, and carefully lacquered to a deep red. At two inches from head to tail, the cardinal is perched on a sculpted bough of holly leaves and berries. It’s perfect to adorn the lapel of your favorite winter coat. If you like a little more bling to your bird, this Swarovski crystal cardinal brooch is a beauty.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There are not too many images during the holidays as festive as a playful snowman, and that’s just what this Christmas brooch delivers. The cute little guy is glittering with Swarovski crystals. He looks to be rushing with an armload of enameled snowballs while his red and white enameled scarf trails in back. Even his hat is adorned with a cluster of holly berries. This piece is extra special thanks to the 20k gold plating that makes it look very high-quality.
For lots of glam and glitter, you might also like this cubic zirconia studded snowman with a playful black hat and two sparkling snowflakes on his shoulder. Frosty never looked so good.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Looking for a brooch that you can wear for the holidays and during the rest of the year too? This beautiful two piece set of Christmas tree brooches is so unique, it can span the entire year. The elegant tree has wistful limbs tipped by faux pearls and crystals, while more crystals adorn the trunk. This pair comes in both gold-tone and white gold-tone, so you can coordinate with all your other favorite holiday jewelry pieces.
Another brooch that can span the holiday season and beyond is this lovely 14k gold tree brooch that features a spring tree instead of an evergreen. You can get it in a variety of gold karat weights from 10k to 18k and in white or yellow gold.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Who says a Christmas wreath has to be made of holly? This Swarovski Elements crystal wreath brooch breaks the traditional Christmas boundaries with a circle of brilliant colored flowers and leaves on a goldtone backing. Flowers in vivid tones of blue, red, green, gold, pink, and purple are complemented by sparkling clear crystals and blue, red, and green enameled leaves. At two inches across, this Christmas brooch is a lovely statement piece that would add to outfits of almost any color.
If you’re a traditionalist, this pearl wreath brooch is topped by crystal studded holly leaves and surrounded by an additional row of bezel-set crystals for plenty of added sparkle.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Angels are as much a part of the Christmas tradition as many of the other holiday icons. That’s what makes this Angel Wing Brooch a perfect pin-on to wear for the holidays and the rest of the year too. The unique design of this brooch makes it as fitting for a denim jacket as it is for a velvet dress or scarf. The silver-tone wings are well defined with sweeping pave set crystals, but it’s the natural freshwater pearl dangle that adds both movement and personality to the pin. Give it to someone as a guardian angel, even if they are more spiritual than religious at the holiday time.
If you’re shopping for a younger lady or perhaps a teen, this sweet angel wing pin is perfect on a sweater or casual jacket. The style isn’t overly fussy or formal, which means she’ll love it and more importantly, wear it.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Purple is the perfect reflection of the night sky and it’s fitting that this crystal-studded snowflake brooch features purple enamel work with a stunning pearl in the center – a sweet homage, perhaps, to the night of Jesus’ birth. Irridescent crystal rounds tip each side of the snowflake and between the purple enamel bands, baguette zircons add fire.
This vintage look Austrian crystal snowflake brooch features deep purple and lilac crystals on a golden snowflake of leaves and vines. For a bigger bling factor, this stunning snowflake brooch features pear, round, and marquise cut crystals in violet-purple and pink.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For many women, symbols of the church are the most meaningful at Christmas. That doesn’t preclude them, however, from wanting to enjoy all the sparkle of the holiday season. The cutout Gothic rhinestone cross brooch spans the distance between the two. The openwork design looks like expensive filigree, and the unique gray rhinestones add subtle sparkle to this pretty pin.
For the woman who prefers more color, the multicolor rhinestone holy cross brooch is an option that features pink, yellow, blue and opalescent crystal embellishments. The antique inspired cross brooch has a more delicate design, and you can get it in five color options.
Looking for a more modern interpretation of the cross? This silvertone cross features an infinity symbol at the center and it can be worn as either a brooch or a pendant.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Are you looking for some Christmas jewelry that looks a bit more avant garde? This Christmas brooch takes a modern twist with sharp angles and triangular crystals that make up the body of the Christmas tree. With a goldtone background, the outline of the tree is studded with clear crystals and it is topped by a creamy white freshwater pearl.
For another trendy take on the tree, the RUCINNI Christmas Tree Brooch has a more sweeping design. Plated in 20k gold, this brooch features sparkles and is studded with just a few well-placed crystal stones. You might also like the Alilang Christmas Tree Brooch that gives the holiday tree some added sparkle with both faux pearl and set crystal enhancements.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There probably isn’t one among us who hasn’t harbored a few dreamy thoughts of being kissed under the mistletoe at Christmas. Now you can take your mistletoe wherever you go should the opportunity present itself, because this little brooch mimics the real thing beautifully. Finely crafted in sterling silver and oxidized to add depth to the design, mistletoe berries are sprinkled amidst greenery all topped by a perfect bow. This pin is quite elegant, and would be lovely for an older woman who might prefer less sparkle.
For a more realistic take on mistletoe, this pretty brooch features green metallic leaves, with freshwater pearl mistletoe berries.