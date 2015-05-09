How to Make Medicinal Cannabis Oil

Cannabis oil, a thick, vicsous liquid containing cannabinoids extracted from the Cannabis Sativa plant, is a potent medicinal substance that can be used for treating a wide range of medical conditions. It was reintroduced to public attention by Rick Simpson, a Canadian cancer patient who successfully cured his own skin cancer using home made Cannabis Oil. He first realized the benefits in 1997 after a serious head injury, and went on to use it again when he developed skin cancer later in life. His success story has been an inspiration world wide and a beacon of hope for cancer patients. Cannabis oil is available for purchase in states where medical marijuana has been legalized or regulated. It is also possible and very easy to make your own oil at home for medicinal use. Please make sure that you follow your local laws and regulations when purchasing the following materials and making your Cannabis oil.

What is Medicinal Cannabis Oil?

Cannabis oil is very different from the CBD oils that are found in medical marijuana dispensaries. CBD oil has very high concentrations of the cannabinoid CBD, while Cannabis oil has high concentrations of both THC and CBD. This is an important distinction, because the THC itself has a powerful medicinal effect. Be cautious of any products sold online that are labeled as CBD oil or RSO – They are most likely selling non-medicinal hemp oil, since online sale of any cannabis-containing product is not yet legal.



How does cannabis oil work?

Cannabis contains more than 100 individual cannabinoid compounds that react with our bodily systems when consumed via ingestion, inhalation or topically. The two primary cannabinoids with medicinal benefits are THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol) and CBD (Cannabidiol). THC, the most abundant, is a potent medicine and is also responsible for the psychoactive effects of cannabis. CBD is non-psychoactive and is also medicinal.

Cannabis is a potent medicine with anti-cancer effects, whether you grow and harvest your own or buy it in a dispensary. When consumed, THC connects with the cannabinoid receptor sites in cancer cells and programs the cell to destroy itself by causing an increase in ceramide synthesis. Only cancerous cells produce this compound when THC enters the receptor site, making it not only incredibly effective but completely safe as well. There is no risk of damaging healthy cells with THC therapy.

Cannabis Oil is such an effective treatment because it is extremely potent – It is essentially composed of pure THC and CBD. The process of refining cannabis flowers into concentrated oil removes all of the plant material and leaves pure oil behind, making it possible to consume much larger doses of the medicinal compounds than is possible by smoking, vaporizing or consuming the whole flower.

Choosing a Cannabis Strain

Cannabis Oil should be made with only the highest quality Cannabis buds. You can either purchase the dried flowers from a dispensary or grow your own from seed. Either way, the strain you choose should meet all of the following requirements:

Gather your Materials

To make Cannabis Oil you will need:

How to Make Cannabis Oil:

Place your ethanol solvent in freezer overnight. The resin glands containing cannabinoids separate easily from the flower when washed with chilled liquid. Put the completely dried flowers in bucket or stock pot and freeze overnight. Fill the bucket or stock pot with the chilled alcohol until the flowers are submerged. Place mixture in freezer for 1 hour. Stir very lightly the mixture with the wooden stick. don’t smash the flowers. Strain with a 73 micron bag into the second stock pot or bucket. Repeat the rinse process with new ethanol and the washed flowers one more time. Pour the liquid into the rice cooker and boil off the ethanol. This step must be done outdoors to avoid inhalation of fumes. Continue boiling until all of the solvent has evaporated. THC is heat activated. For THC acid (tetrahydrocannabolic) to be converted to THC it needs to be heated to 212F degrees (100 C). for 75 minutes. At no time should the temperature of the oil exceed 290F degrees (140 C). Transfer the oil into a glass container with a tight fitting lid, such as a mason jar or pyrex. It can also be stored in syringes. Store in a cool, dark place. The gets very hard when the temperature drops. Run warm water over the container or place it in the sun to turn it back into liquid.

