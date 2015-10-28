Top 10 Best Grow Tents for Growing Cannabis

If you are planning on growing cannabis, you have three main options for where you will grow your plants from seedlings to mature, bud laden trees. If you have access to land, the easiest and best option is usually to grow outdoors with the sun as your main source of lighting. It takes a bit longer to get to harvest than if you grew indoors with artificial lighting, but nothing beats natural sun light!

If you have a large house or space to grow indoors, you might be able to dedicate an entire room to your grow op. You can customize the lighting and size of your garden based on how much space you have in the room or closet. Commercial growers often use this option. If you are going to have an entire room or closet dedicated to growing cannabis, you might want to invest in some reflective sheeting. This sheeting from Grow Pro acts as an insulating layer and also increases the efficiency of your lighting by reflecting it back at the plants from multiple angles when you line the walls with it.

Why Use a Grow Tent? If you live in a small apartment or house and do not have much room to spare, or if you are a renter, a grow tent is a great option for growing weed. They come in a variety of sizes, are fully customizable in terms of heat, light and humidity levels. Best of all, you can pack them up and take them with you if you move to a new place. If you want to go extra stealth, you can opt for a grow cabinet, which tend to be on the smaller side but can be more easily camouflaged as a regular piece of furniture.

Grow tents are made of a durable, lightproof material that does not allow any outside light in or inside light out. This also helps to keep the temperature inside your garden at a nice warm temperature, and keeps humidity in. They often have special cut-outs where you can install in-line fans. Grow tents are made in sizes especially to hold grow trays, so you can choose your grow tent size easily based on how many plants you want to grow, and how many trays you will need to fit that number of plants.

In this list you will find the top 10 grow tent brands on the market today. Each manufacturer has tents of varying sizes available for sale, which will be listed out along with all of the special features that each brand offers. Whether you are looking for a professional quality tent or something that can be bought on a budget, you perfect grow tent is in this list. If you do not see one that you love, click here to browse more options.

1. Apollo Horticulture Grow Tents

Apollo Horticulture is an industry leading brand in all things hydroponics. They manufacutre high quality grow tents as well as everything lights and inline fans to accessories like air pumps, heating mats and bubble hash bags. They have a longstanding reputation and a lot of loyal customers who trust them for all of their hydro products. Apollo grow tents are made of thick, durable, tear proof material with a light absorbing black outer layer and a highly reflective mylar inner layer as well as a removable mylar floor. They have heavy duty zippers that are double stitched to make sure that no light escapes when they are shut.

Apollo’s larger tents have multiple entry points on all sides, and different size openings so that you don’t let all of the heat and humidity escape when you need to take a peek in on your plants. There are circular holes on the top of the tent as well to make installing an inline fan ventilation system a breeze. The holes can be cinched to fit any size ducting, or shut if not in use. These tents are super durable with strong metal poles to lock the structure securely in place. They are easy to consturct and require no tools, and they come with a 90 day warranty as. The box it is shipped in is discreet as well, with no identifying marks to say what is inside.

Apollo grow tents come in six sizes: 36″x20″x62″, 36″x36″x72″, 48″x24″x60″, 48″x48″x80″ (#1 Best Seller), 60″x60″x80″ and 96″x48″x80″.

Price: $47.46 to $206.99 depending on size, with free shipping



Watch a review of an Apollo Horticulture grow tent here.

Pros:

Constructed of the thickest possible material for insulation

Comes in discreet packaging

90 day warranty

Heavy duty metal frame

No tools needed for installation

Cons:

Some customers experienced light leaks

Some customers had zippers break quickly

Some zippers do not have stoppers on them

2. Milliard Grow Tents

Milliard grow tents are incredibly well constructed and have some pretty cool features as well. Their grow tents have been completely redesigned in recent years in response to customer feedback. They now have features such as all metal framing and connectors with push locking (no need for tools), metal rings, double zipper flaps and double enforced seams to prevent light leaks, and double ducting closures.

The sturdy metal frame inside includes three heavy duty support bars as well as durable metal rings to assist in hanging lights and other necessities. There are also easy to access circular openings for installing ductwork of any size for your inline fan ventilation. The removable mylar floor makes clean-up a breeze as well. The inside of each tent is completely covered with reflective mylar to increase the potency of your lights.

Milliard grow tents come in three sizes: 36″x36″x73″ (Available in either D-Door or Split Door), 30″x18″x36″, or 48″x24″x60″.

Price: $64.99 to $69.99 depending on size, with free shipping

Watch an unboxing video of a Milliard grow tent here.

Pros:

Includes a window for easy viewing of your plants

Overlapping seams prevent any light seepage

Has a lot of different size options

Cons:

There is no warranty

The packaging is not discreet

Some reviewers had issues with the assembly instructions

3. Best Choice Products Grow Tents

Best Choice Products grow tents are great for beginners. They are not too flashy and are less expensive than the competition, but they still have all of the features you need to be totally functional for your grow op. Their tents come with a black 600D polyester outer material and reflective mylar interior. They have large zippered doors for easy and fast access to your plants. These tents are very effective at sealing in the heat, so they also come with outlets for ventilation ducts if you need to dissipate the heat from your lighting. They come with a removable floor tray made of PVC for easy cleaning up and are compatible with any type of hydroponic system.

Best Choice Products hydroponic grow tents come in three sizes: 32″x32″x63″, 48″x24″x60″ and 96″x48″x78″.

Price: $52.69 to $179.40 depending on size, with free shipping

Pros:

Much less expensive than some other options

Has vents included for easy air circulation

Great for beginners

Cons:

No warranty

No easy access portals or windows

Construction is not as rugged as some other tents

4. G-Leaf Diamond Series Grow Tents (Currently Unavailable)

The G-Lead Diamond Series offers some of the best hydroponic grow tents on the market today. They are super rugged and durable, come from a well established and trusted company, and will stand up to the test of time, offering the best protection in your grow op year after year. The Diamond Series gets its name from the Ultra Reflective Diamond Mylar used inside of the tents. The non toxic tent is made of black 600D polyester canvas on the outside, and extra reflective mylar on the inside to increase the power of your lighting. The frame is made of extra strong 16mm steel to hold not only the tent but even the heaviest lights and ballasts as well. of course, they also include features such as built in ducting hookups and see through plastic peek-a-boo windows. The zippers are heavy duty and made out of metal, not plastic, so they will last much longer and not get stuck. These grow tents can be assembled in minutes and are ready to use straight out of the box.

The thing that really sets G-Leaf apart from the competition is the huge number of size options they offer. They have nine grow tents to choose from, ranging in size from small enough to fit in a closet to large enough for a commercial sized grow op. Here are all of the sizes they offer: 16″x16″x48″, 24″x24″x56″, 32″x32″x64″, 40″x40x”80″, 48″x32″x60″, 48″x48″x80″, 56″x56″x80″, 60″x60″x80″ or 96″x48″x80″.

Price: $49.99 to $188.26 depending on size

Pros:

Includes a peek-a-boo clear plastic window

Rugged construction with durable steel and metal zippers

Has vents included for easy air circulation

Lots of sizes for a custom fit to your grow room

Cons:

No warranty

No easy access portals

So many choices may make it difficult to narrow down

5. LAGarden Grow Tents

LAGarden has taken grow op design to a new level with their innovative grow tents. At first glance, you will notice that these tents are pure black on the outside, much more sleek and stylish than other brands. They are constricted of an outer layer of 210D lightproof oxford cloth and an inner layer of highly reflective diamond mylar, which is waterproof as well as insulating. The frame inside is made of sturdy metal rods painted white to prevent rusting as well as to reflect light. These tents are extremely sturdy and well built, and they come with hanging straps to assist in the installation of your lighting and ventilation systems. They have multiple access points all around the tent including large doors, small doors and clear plastic windows for easy and quick viewing of your plants. Overall, these tents have all of the features you need for a high quality cannabis grow op.

The truly unique feature that LAGarden offers is their 2-in-1 tent design. These tents have two sections that can either be used as separate growing environments, or you can remove the barrier and convert them into one single grow tent. The smaller section, which is a two-tier 12″ grow area, is perfect for propagating clones or seedlings. You can set up an entirely separate lighting system, raise your clones in the small tent, and move them to the big tent when they are ready. You will not find this feature anywhere else.

LAGarden has a massive selection of sizes to choose from. They have 13 tents total, ranging in size from 24″x24″x55″ all the way up to 120″x120″x78″, which is possibly the largest grow tent on the market today. Check out the link below to see all of the sizes that are available.

Price: $43.99 to $346.95 depending on size, with free shipping



Watch a review video of their 2-in-1 tent here.

Pros:

2-in-1 tents allow for cloning and growing full sized plants in the same space

Includes multiple entry points as well as clear plastic viewing windows

Sleek and attractive all black outer layer

Cons:

More expensive than other options

Some reviewers found these tents hard to assemble

Tent material is thinner than some other brands

6. Urban Farmer Grow Tents

Urban Farmer is a nice, mid range grow tent brand that sells a good quality product for a reasonable price. Their grow tents have many of the same features that you would expect from high end brands, including an all metal inner frame, ducting vents that cinch shut when not in use, large D-shaped doors as well as smaller easy access doors on the side, a reflective interior with a light-blocking black exterior, and small openings at the bottom to accomodate things like water hoses and electrical cords. Their tents have an effective enclosed design, with thick panels, velcro fasteners and durable zippers. This helps to keep the environment inside of the tent stable and controllable, as well as keeps unwanted pests and bugs out. The mylar lining on the inside of the tent acts as a reflector for your lights, allowing greater coverage around your plants. It also insulates the temperature and helps to keep odors in. These tents also include flood-proof flooring, which consists of a waterproof mylar panel that attaches to the bottom of the tent.

Urban Farmer tents come in five sizes, ranging from 36″x20″x62″, which is small enough to fit in a closet, to 57″x57″x78″, which is large enough for several grow trays full of plants. All of the sizes are listed on the same page, so click through below for more details.

Price: $79.99 to $89.99 depending on size, with free shipping

Pros:

Multiple doors for easy access

Multiple vents and in-line fan holes

Rugged construction with flood proof flooring

Cons:

Some reviewers found the tent to be flimsy

Some reviewers had problems with missing pieces

The zipper tends to get sticky with repeated use

7. TopoLite Grow Tents

TopoLite hydroponic grow tents come from a company that has a lot of valuable experience in the hydroponics industry. TopoLite sells tents as well as ballasts, grow light hoods, carbon filters and various other hydroponics accessories. They understand how all of these factors must come together to produce great results and high yields. This is shown in their grow tent design, which makes setting up and growing a crop of cannabis easy and convenient from start to finish. TopoLite tents come with a tent made of durable 600D canvas with ultra reflective diamond mylar on the inside. The durable double nylon stitching around the hems offers superior protection against light leaks. Their frames are extra strong and can handle even the heaviest ballasts and ventilation systems. There is also a Green Window that filters out white light/keep a continual environment for growing while also making checking on your plants super easy.

TopoLite grow tents come in seven sizes: 24″x24″x48″, 32″x32″X63″, 36″x20″x63″, 36″x36″x72″, 48″x24″x60″, 48″x24″x72″, 48″x48″x80″, and 60″x60″x80″. Each of these sizes also come with the option of either metal or plastic corners. Plastic is less expensive, but metal is much more durable in the long term.

Price: $55.99

Pros:

Has a green see through window to check on plants without disturbing their light quality

Uses ultra reflective diamond mylar inside

Double stitching and the option for durable metal corners

Cons:

Made in China

Some reviewers found the material flimsy

Not as rugged construction as other tents

8. iPyarmid Grow Tents

iPyarmid grow tents are the #1 New Release in grow tents on amazon. iPyarmid may be new to the game, but they are definitely starting out on the right foot! These tents are constructed of a durable and non toxic 600D polyester canvas outer layer and a highly reflective mylar sheeting on the inside. With double seams and super strong 10# zippers, these tents do not let any light escape or leak in from the outside. You have a completely customizable environment inside the tent.

iPyarmid tents come in three sizes. The most popular tent is their 48″x24″x60″, and they also have the slightly taller 48″x24″x72″ or a larger 48″x48″x78″.

Price: $57.50 to $86.09 depending on size, with free shipping

Pros:

Made of durable and non toxic fabrics

Stylish all-black look

All metal frame that does not require tools to assemble

Cons:

They do not have as many size options as other brands

No warranty

Does not come in discreet shipping box

9. VivoSun Grow Tents

VivoSun Horticulture grow tents are extremely high quality, durable tents that will last you for years. They have all of the standard features that are expected in a great grow tent, plus some extras that make them even stronger and more convenient during your grow. Vivosun tents are made of a extra thick and durable 600D plastic, which is tear proof and double stitched for effective light blocking. The frame is constructed of strong steel tubing and there are hanging bars across the top for your lights, ballasts, fans, etc. VivoSun prides themselves on having the best, longest lasting zippers on the market. they are made of heavy duty metal and are located on all of the doors, including easy access D-shaped doors for quick peeks into the tent. Their tents also have clear plastic windows for when you only need to look on your plants and check on them, to prevent disrupting the internal environment of the tent. These tents are easy to install and require no tools to put together. They come with a two year warranty as well, which according to VivoSun is “ironclad and truly hassle free.”

VivoSun tents come in five sizes to fit any grower’s needs. The sizes are: 36″x36″x72″, 48″x24″x60″, 48″x48″x80″, 60″x60″x80” and 96″x48″x80″.

Price: $89.99 to $189.99 depending on size, with free shipping



Watch an unboxing and set up video here.

Pros:

Made of extra strong canvas material

Includes clear plastic viewing window

Two year warranty

Heavy duty metal frame with hanging bars for heavy equipment

Cons:

More expensive than some other options

Some reviewers had issues with the seams

Some reviewers had parts missing upon arrival

10. Yaheetech Grow Tents

Here is a nice, basic grow tent from Yaheetech that would be great for beginners or small space gardeners. The tent is made out of a strong 600D Oxford fabric on the outside, and a metalized PVC film on the inside. This film is highly reflective and will reflect your hydroponic lights and increase the coverage on your plants. Yaheetech has reinforced the corners and double stitched the seams on their tents for extra strength. there are three rectangular mesh openings on the bottom which can be left open or closed depending on if you need added ventilation into the tent. This tent comes in two sizes, either 24″x24″x48 or 47″x47″x79″. Both are found in the same page when you follow the link below.

Price: $41.99 to $76.99 depending on size, with free shipping

Pros:

Very inexpensive

Made of durable fabrics

Includes ducting holes as well as mesh vents

Does not take up a lot of space

Cons:

Does not come in larger sizes

No warranty

Fabric is not as thick or durable as more expensive brands

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.