Top 5 Best T5 Grow Lights for Growing Cannabis 2017

If you are a cannabis grower looking for lights to power your indoor grow op, T5 fluorescent lights may be a great choice for you. All kinds of plants can be grown under T5 lighting, including marijuana, without the high expense of metal halide or HID systems that use a ton of energy and have to be replaced every year. T5 lights are great for early vegetative growth as well as starting seedlings or clones. T5 fluorescent bulbs are very energy efficient, and can end up saving you a lot of money in decreased electricity bills over the long run.

Why T5 Lights? When compared with High Intensity Discharge (HID) lights that are usually used for growing cannabis, fluorescent lights such as T5’s have a lot of advantages that will save you time and money in the long run. First of all, Fluorescent lights run cool and do not require as much ventilation. Unlike HID bulbs, T5’s do not waste energy in the form of heat output. You do not have the risk of burning your plants if they grow too tall and get close to the bulbs. HID bulbs are very inefficient with their energy usage, which also means they burn out quickly and must be replaced every year for maximum light output (otherwise, your plants will suffer). Fluorescents are much more energy efficient, and T5s are the most energy efficient type of fluorescent bulbs out there, making them the number one choice for hydroponic gardeners and cannabis growers. When compared to LEDs, T5 grow lights are much less expensive and will not cost you a lot of money to get started growing cannabis right away.

Cons of T5 Lights: Even though T5 bulbs have a lot of pros, they are not perfect. The light they put out is best suited for vegetative growth or seedlings, so you may need to purchase supplemental lighting for the flowering stage of growth. LEDs are good for this, but they are much more expensive. You can still save money by using T5s for cloning and veg, and a small LED for flowering. Fluorescents also last about half of the life span of LEDs at 20,000 hours on average.

In this list we have found the best T5 lights out there for growing cannabis. If you do not see anything here that would work for your home grow op, check out our additional article on the Top 10 Best T5 Fluorescent Hydroponic Grow Lights.

1. EnviroGro FLT24

All of the T5 bulbs that you need to start growing cannabis are included in this package kit from EnviroGro. You get 8000 lumens with this set up, and it is coated with a reflective surface to maximize light coverage for your plants. This fixture does not take up a whole lot of space as you would find with HID or HPS lights, it is considered low profile and is easy to use in even the smallest grow spaces. This fixture can be hung horizontally, vertically or overhead for full coverage all around your cannabis plants. It comes in multiple sizes, either two feet or four feet long with two tubes, four tubes or eight tubes.

Price: $71.64 to $181.56 depending on size

Pros:

Does not require any added ventilation

Includes all the T5 bulbs you need to get started

5 year warranty

Cons:

Some reviewers noted that the bulbs did not last long

Not truly full spectrum

Does not come with a timer or dimmer

2. T5 Grow Light DL844s

This T5 fixture is four feet long and puts out a massive amount of light for a medium sized fixture. This set up gives you 20000 lumens and has a German Hammertone reflector hood to maximise the coverage on your plants and help to prevent hot spots. This light can grow with your garden if you decide you want to expand, because you can daisy chain up to five of these lights together using only one wall outlet. It also includes two power switches, one each for the inner and outer bulbs for even more customization.

Price: $81.99 with free shipping

Pros:

Very powerful output of 20,000 lumens

Light runs warm, which means you do not need a heating pad for seed starting

Works really well for cloning

Cons:

Does not come with a warranty

May need additional ventilation because it runs hot

Not full spectrum

3. Jump Start JSV4 4-Foot T5 Grow Light System

Jump Start’s T5 light set up is an ideal lighting solution for seedlings, cuttings and cannabis clones. This light puts out between 15% to 20% more lumens than most other T5 lights, and is quick and easy to set up. You can grow anything from seedlings to large plants with this light because of the high output. The most convenient thing for cannabis growers is that this light comes equipped with its own frame that can be easily assembled without the need to hang lights from your ceiling or grow tent, which can be hazardous if not done right. This system comes in both two foot and four foot lengths, so whether you have a small or medium sized grow op there is one to fit your needs.

Price: $50.50 to $70 depending on size, with free shipping

Pros:

Comes with T5 bulbs

Can be used anywhere, no special hanging equipment needed

Great quality from a reputable company

Cons:

Takes up a lot of space

Bulbs are not full spectrum

Does not come with a warranty

4. Sun Blaze T5 High Output Fluorescent Strip Light

The Sun Blaze T5 light strip is an easy lighting solution that can be customized to fit gardens of any size. It comes in both two foot and four foot lengths with between one and eight tubes for any size grow op. The ballast has an extremely long lifespan compared with other T5 lights, and the fixture comes included with all of the bulbs you need to get started right away. It also comes with a two year warranty just in case anything goes wrong.

Price: $29.41

Pros:

2 Year Warranty

Lightweight, comes with easy installation hangers

Reflector hood and T5 bulbs are included

Cons:

Not as powerful, only 2,000 lumens

Warranty is for repair only

Some reviewers mentioned bulbs not working

5. Hydrofarm FLP48 T5 Designer System

Hydrofarm is one of the best manufacturers on the market for hydroponic lighting. This is a four foot T5 lighting set up with eight tubes and a durable, powder coated steel housing. This is a rugged light fixture that will last through multiple grow seasons without having to be replaced or losing efficiency. This fixture is low profile, meaning it does not take up much room and can be used in smaller as well as larger grow rooms. You can either hang it horizontally or vertically for full coverage around your cannabis plants, and with multiple power switches you can customize how many bulbs are on at any given time.

Price: $58.26 to $189 depending on size, with free shipping

Pros:

Two power switches for customization

Rugged construction built to last

Low profile, does not take up much space

Cons:

Very powerful, which means it can run hot

Does not come with a warranty

Some customers had issues with shipping

