Top 5 Best Hydroponic Systems for Growing Cannabis

If you are a new cannabis grower, you may be a little bit overwhelmed with all of the gear and know-how that you need for a successful indoor grow operation. You will need a lot of equipment to set up your own hydroponics system from scratch, including materials for starting seeds, grow tray, reservoir, hydroponic lights, pots, growing medium, nutrients, inline fans for ventilation and more. Not only can the price of these necessary items add up, there are so many choices out there for each component that it can be almost impossible for a beginner to sort through the good and the bad and choose the best one for their system.

You may be wondering whether you should choose your components based on price, on brand name, or on customer reviews. You also may be wondering whether it is OK to mix components – For example, can you get a grow tray from one company and a reservoir from another without worrying about them not fitting together? Well, we have some good news. You do not have to make these decisions right now, because there are plenty of all-in-one options out there that include everything you need to set up a grow up super quickly and easily. Many of them are modular, meaning you can make them as large or as small as you want and add or decrease the size as needed. Hydroponic grow systems allow you to easily and quickly set up a grow op without the hassle of shopping around. You can use them indoors, outdoors or even in a grow tent or grow cabinet.

These hydroponic systems are a perfect solution not only for beginners, but for anyone with a limited amount of space. They are easy to set up, simple to use and don’t take up a lot of space.

1. General Hydroponics WaterFarm

The Water Farm from General Hydroponics is a top quality modular system to get you started growing cannabis right away. Each kit comes with one grow pot and complete watering system, a starter of nutrients, and hydroton growing medium. You can purchase as many of these as you want to fit your grow space and you can always expand later if needed as well.

Price: $60.16 with free shipping



Watch an assembly video here.

Pros:

Modular and totally customizable

Does not require additional pump

Does not leak

Cons:

Only grows one plant per pot

Does not come with larger reservoir or with hydroponic lighting

Can get expensive for larger grows

2. Hydrofarm Hydroponic Megagarden System

Hydrofarm’s Megagarden system is the ultimate all inclusive grow system for marijuana gardeners. You can grow 15 plants easily with this system and it fits in a relatively small space (22″x22″). It comes with 15 five inch grow pots, grow media, 7.5 gallon reservoir and pump, rock wool starter cubes for your clones, a starter bottle of nutrients, pH testing kit and complete instructions.

Price: $146.99 with free shipping

Pros:

Very inexpensive

Easy to drain into a bucket or other container

A relatively large system for beginners

Cons:

Not sold in Idaho

Does not come with ventilation or lighting

You cannot add on more plants later if needed

3. AutoPot 4pot Gravity Fed Watering System

This 4 pot system is a great start for beginners who also do not have a whole lot of space to dedicate to cannabis, for example if you live in a small apartment. It is a gravity fed watering system with four buckets that are four gallons each. This is a good size for growing cannabis, you will not have to worry about the plants getting too big for the pots. This system can be used indoors or outdoors.

Price: $219.99 with free shipping



Watch a how to video here.

Pros:

Super easy to set up

Large sized pots for nice sized marijuana plants

Watering is fully automatic

Cons:

Not modular and only has 4 pots so it cannot expand if you want more plants

Does not come with nutrients, growing medium, pH up or pH down solution

You must buy grow lights separately

4. General Hydroponics RainForest Aeroponic System

The Rainforest Aeroponic system is a little bit different from other systems on the list. Unlike regular hydroponic systems, aeroponics oxygenates th watter and nutrient solution before spraying a fine mist onto the plant’s roots directly. This kit is an all in one system with everything in one container that you need to start growing today. It is more compact than other systems and can be used indoors or outdoors.

Price: $257.21 with free shipping



Watch a review video here.

Pros:

Super compact with everything in on container

High tech aeroponics system

Very highly reviewed on amazon.com

Cons:

No warranty and more expensive than other options

Hydroponic lighting is not included

Does not come with nutrient solution

5. General Hydroponics Farm Controller

This system from General Hydroponics takes the WaterFarm concept to a whole new level. It contains eight WaterFarm systems plus a large reservoir that holds 13 gallons of water and an 8 gallon control unit. This is a great deal if you want to use the HydroFarm and have a larger space, because you get each individual WaterFarm at a discount with the addition of the extra large reservoir. This system is almost foolproof and comes very highly reviewed.

Price: $465.15 with free shipping

Pros:

Includes fully automatic watering system

Great for larger systems with 8 pots for growing cannabis

Module, pots can be added or subtracted as needed.



Watch a tutorial video here.

Cons:

More expensive than other options

Does not come with ventilation or hydroponic lighting

Does not come with grow medium

