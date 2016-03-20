Top 5 Best Hydroponic Watering Systems for Growing Cannabis

When you grow cannabis using a hydroponics system, there are a lot of different factors that need to be handled simultaneously in order to produce a good yield. Your plants need just the right amount of light, water, nutrients, heat and humidity in their environments to thrive. These factors can vary based on the plants’ life cycle as well – For example seedlings require different a very environments than flowering plants. A successful grow ops require a lot of materials, including grow tray, reservoir, hydroponic lights, pots, growing medium, nutrients, ventilation or fans and more. Grow tents or grow cabinets are not absolute requirements, but they can be a good way of isolating your plants from the outside environment so that you can maintain the perfect level of heat and humidity.

You do not want to get caught up trying to manage all of these elements manually. There is just too much room for error, and your plants would inevitably pay the price. It is a good idea to get as many of these systems on autopilot as possible, starting when you first transplant your clones so that you can ensure maximum health and yield for the full life cycle of your plants.

These hydroponic watering systems are a great way to handle the watering and feeding of your plants. All you need to do is mix up your nutrient solution, set the timer, and you are good to go!

1. General Hydroponics Kit for Hydroponic Drip Systems

This watering kit from General Hydroponics is a great bare bones kit for watering your hydroponic cannabis garden. It is a basic drip system suitable for one pot, including the tubing needed to set it up right away. It does not require a timer , instead it uses a pumping column that hooks in with an aquarium air pump. You can hook the air pump to a time if you want but it is not always necessary.

Price: $43

Pros:

Very inexpensive

Can be used with a variety of systems

Efficient on water usage

Cons:

Does not come with reservoir or air pump

Does not come with warranty

Requires use of a drill

2. General Hydroponics WaterFarm Circulating Upgrade Kit

This watering kit from General Hydroponics is specially designed to work as an upgrade for their WaterFarm 8-unit system, but it can be used on other systems as well as long as they are comparable in size.

Price: $12.99

Pros:

Works with multiple systems

Includes all parts needed including drill bits

Adds nutrient circulation capabiloty to existing systems

Cons:

No warranty

Only comes in a pack of 8

Does not come with humidity monitor

3. Claber Oasis Automatic Drip Watering System

This automatic drip watering system from Claber is a top of the line, all in one system that can water up to 20 plants at a time. It has a timer with four program settings and can go up to 40 days without needing to be reset. The plants are watered twice daily with a variable amount of water released per dripper. This system operates on a gravity feed so it does not require a lot of electricity – only one 9Volt battery is needed.

Price: $102.45 with free shipping

Pros:

Comes with a large reservoir (you must purchase nutrients separately)

Has multiple timer options for full customization

Can handle up to 20 plants at a time

Cons:

Does not come with batteries

No warranty

Requires shelving – reservoir must be mounted higher than the plants

4. GROWpro Hydroponic Bucket System

The Syndicate Sales hydroponic bucket is a watering system and grow pot all in one. This system comes equipped with an internal water pump, flexible drip tube and grow media for you to put your plants directly in. This watering system actually works like a full fledged hydroponic grow system, but on a smaller scale because it can only handle one plant at a time. This allows for full customization, as you can buy as many systems as your grow room has space for, or as many plants as you want to grow at a time. You can always add or subtract the number of plants later on – you are never locked in to a certain size as you would be with other systems.

Price: $48.75

Pros:

Fully contained hydroponic watering and growing system

The perfect size for one cannabis plant

Customizable – buy as many or little as you need to fill your grow op

Cons:

Only holds one plant

More expensive than other options

Does not have a lot of customer reviews

5. My Lazy Gardener Self-Watering Plant System

The My Lazy Gardener self watering system is a quick and easy watering system to set up, and is one of the least expensive options out there as well. This system works a little bit differently than the other ones listed. Instead of using a drip watering system that drips small amounts of water onto the grow medium to water and feed your plants, this system uses a wick. The water is pumped a short distance from your reservoir to the end of the wick, which you place the other end inside of the pot at the bottom of the plants’ root system. The wick transfers the water directly to the roots, using much less water in the process. You just need to keep an eye on the reservoir to make sure it stays topped off. This system even has a heating element on the top of the wick that ensures your plants will stay at an optimal temperature. your plants

Price: $12

Pros:

Quick and easy set up

Keeps plants at the right temperature and the right water level automatically

Does not use a lot of water or power



Watch a tutorial video here.

Cons:

Wick systems are sometimes less efficient at delivering nutrients to the roots

Less ability to control the exact amount of water getting to your plants

Heating element has the potential of overheating plants if it malfunctions

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.