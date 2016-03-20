Top 5 Best Hydroponic Watering Systems for Growing Cannabis

When you grow cannabis using a hydroponics system, there are a lot of different factors that need to be handled simultaneously in order to produce a good yield. Your plants need just the right amount of light, water, nutrients, heat and humidity in their environments to thrive. These factors can vary based on the plants’ life cycle as well – For example seedlings require different a very environments than flowering plants. A successful grow ops require a lot of materials, including grow tray, reservoir, hydroponic lights, pots, growing medium, nutrients, ventilation or fans and more. Grow tents or grow cabinets are not absolute requirements, but they can be a good way of isolating your plants from the outside environment so that you can maintain the perfect level of heat and humidity.
You do not want to get caught up trying to manage all of these elements manually. There is just too much room for error, and your plants would inevitably pay the price. It is a good idea to get as many of these systems on autopilot as possible, starting when you first transplant your clones so that you can ensure maximum health and yield for the full life cycle of your plants.
These hydroponic watering systems are a great way to handle the watering and feeding of your plants. All you need to do is mix up your nutrient solution, set the timer, and you are good to go!
1. General Hydroponics Kit for Hydroponic Drip Systems
This watering kit from General Hydroponics is a great bare bones kit for watering your hydroponic cannabis garden. It is a basic drip system suitable for one pot, including the tubing needed to set it up right away. It does not require a timer , instead it uses a pumping column that hooks in with an aquarium air pump. You can hook the air pump to a time if you want but it is not always necessary.
Price: $43
Buy the General Hydroponics Kit for Hydroponic Drip Systems here.
Pros:
- Very inexpensive
- Can be used with a variety of systems
- Efficient on water usage
Cons:
Find more General Hydroponics Kit for Hydroponic Drip Systems here information and reviews here.
2. General Hydroponics WaterFarm Circulating Upgrade Kit
This watering kit from General Hydroponics is specially designed to work as an upgrade for their WaterFarm 8-unit system, but it can be used on other systems as well as long as they are comparable in size.
Price: $12.99
Buy the General Hydroponics WaterFarm Circulating Upgrade Kit here.
Pros:
- Works with multiple systems
- Includes all parts needed including drill bits
- Adds nutrient circulation capabiloty to existing systems
Cons:
- No warranty
- Only comes in a pack of 8
- Does not come with humidity monitor
Find more General Hydroponics WaterFarm Circulating Upgrade Kit information and reviews here.
3. Claber Oasis Automatic Drip Watering System
This automatic drip watering system from Claber is a top of the line, all in one system that can water up to 20 plants at a time. It has a timer with four program settings and can go up to 40 days without needing to be reset. The plants are watered twice daily with a variable amount of water released per dripper. This system operates on a gravity feed so it does not require a lot of electricity – only one 9Volt battery is needed.
Price: $102.45 with free shipping
Buy the Claber Oasis Automatic Drip Watering System here.
Pros:
- Comes with a large reservoir (you must purchase nutrients separately)
- Has multiple timer options for full customization
- Can handle up to 20 plants at a time
Cons:
- Does not come with batteries
- No warranty
- Requires shelving – reservoir must be mounted higher than the plants
Find more Claber Oasis Automatic Drip Watering System information and reviews here.
4. GROWpro Hydroponic Bucket System
The Syndicate Sales hydroponic bucket is a watering system and grow pot all in one. This system comes equipped with an internal water pump, flexible drip tube and grow media for you to put your plants directly in. This watering system actually works like a full fledged hydroponic grow system, but on a smaller scale because it can only handle one plant at a time. This allows for full customization, as you can buy as many systems as your grow room has space for, or as many plants as you want to grow at a time. You can always add or subtract the number of plants later on – you are never locked in to a certain size as you would be with other systems.
Price: $48.75
Buy the GROWpro Hydroponic Bucket System here.
Pros:
- Fully contained hydroponic watering and growing system
- The perfect size for one cannabis plant
- Customizable – buy as many or little as you need to fill your grow op
Cons:
- Only holds one plant
- More expensive than other options
- Does not have a lot of customer reviews
Find more GROWpro Hydroponic Bucket System information and reviews here.
5. My Lazy Gardener Self-Watering Plant System
The My Lazy Gardener self watering system is a quick and easy watering system to set up, and is one of the least expensive options out there as well. This system works a little bit differently than the other ones listed. Instead of using a drip watering system that drips small amounts of water onto the grow medium to water and feed your plants, this system uses a wick. The water is pumped a short distance from your reservoir to the end of the wick, which you place the other end inside of the pot at the bottom of the plants’ root system. The wick transfers the water directly to the roots, using much less water in the process. You just need to keep an eye on the reservoir to make sure it stays topped off. This system even has a heating element on the top of the wick that ensures your plants will stay at an optimal temperature. your plants
Price: $12
Buy the My Lazy Gardener Self-Watering Plant System here.
Pros:
- Quick and easy set up
- Keeps plants at the right temperature and the right water level automatically
- Does not use a lot of water or power
Watch a tutorial video here.
Cons:
- Wick systems are sometimes less efficient at delivering nutrients to the roots
- Less ability to control the exact amount of water getting to your plants
- Heating element has the potential of overheating plants if it malfunctions
Find more My Lazy Gardener Self-Watering Plant System information and reviews here.
I have used the Claber Oasis Automatic Drip Watering System but it’s not good for outdoor use. I use it indoors for about 10 to 20 plants and it works like charm. It can work outside but you have to have the plants close to the tank about 2 feet. You will have to cover the tank just in case their is a rain. Rain water can short out the system. I use a styroform ice chest. I cut off the front of the chest and then I covered the front of the system with aluminum foil. It worked just great!
