Weed Recipes: Top 10 Best Cannabis Cookbooks

Edibles are a fun, convenient and covert way to consume cannabis, whether for recreation or medical purposes. Edibles are yummy treats infused with marijuana that deliver the medicinal and psychoactive ingredients to your system without having to smoke anything. They can take the form of anything from brownies to borscht, with the help of infused oils like cannabutter. You can make savory cannabis foods like spaghetti, sweet treats like cookies and candies, or even drinks like cocktails and marijuana tea. If you want to get started making your own edibles at home but do not know how, don’t worry – there is a cannabis cookbook out there for you! In this list we will go over our top 10 favorite edibles cookbooks, featuring recipes for all tastes, budgets, and skill levels. You will find omnivorous and vegan treats, sweet and savory, complex recipes and some that take as little as five minutes to prepare.

1. ‘Cannabis Cocktails, Mocktails and Tonics: The Art of Spirited Drinks and Buzz-Worthy Libations’ by Warren Bobrow

One of the newest ways people are enjoying cannabis is by combining it with cocktails and mocktails. This is especially popular at dinner parties in the any states where cannabis has recently become legal for recreation. But, with a strong taste and a particular method of infusion necessary, beginners may not know how best to make cannabis cocktails. This book has a collection of 75 cannabis drink recipes by “The Cocktail Whisperer” Warren Bobrow. It also includes a full history of cannabis as a social and medicinal drug. You will find recipes not only for cocktails but for shrubs, bitters, butters, oils and even coffee, tea and milk-based drinks for the morning hours. This is a really fun book for anyone who loves drinks and cannabis.

Price: Kindle $11.99 Hardcover $15.63

Pros:

Very unique

Not expensive

Includes non alcoholic drinks as well

Cons:

Does not include any food recipes

Cannabis infused drinks can be more difficult and complex to make than foods

Mixing cannabis with alcohol takes some trial and error to find the right balance

2. ‘The Official High Times Cannabis Cookbook: More Than 50 Irresistible Recipes That Will Get You High’ by The Editors of High Times Magazine

High Times Magazine is well known and definitely well loved by marijuana aficionados all over the globe. They have been reporting on cannabis culture for decades, and have become the world leader in cannabis entertainment. They even have their famous Cannabis World Cup each year, which draws thousands of enthusiasts to sample different strains and celebrate cannabis in all of its different forms. They have struck culinary gold with The Official High Times Cannabis Cookbook, which features foods from many different cultures and for all occasions, from munchies to Thanksgiving dinner. Some of the recipes include Time Warp Tamales, Sativa Shrimp Spring Rolls, Pico de Ganja Nachos and Pineapple Express Upside Down cake. This cookbook is a must have for any home chef who wants to bring cannabis to their table.

Price: Kindle $9.99 Paperback $14.90

Pros:

Comes in a Kindle edition as well

Written by a world authority on cannabis – High Times editors

Contains recipes for different occasions and meals

Cons:

Reviewers mention it has non-innovative recipes

Does not include info on vape oil or other concentrates

Reviewers mention that this book does not go very far into detail about the science behind weed cooking

3. ‘Herb: Mastering the Art of Cooking with Cannabis’ by Melissa Parks and Laurie Wolf

Here is a cookbook that takes the art of cooking with cannabis to a whole new level of skill and mastery. Written by the authors of The Stoner’s Cookbook, Parks and Wolf definitely have a professional level understanding of the perfect dishes to cook with cannabis. This book covers the whole spectrum of recipes and includes gorgeous photographs of each dish. It is well written and very highly reviewed, as would be expected from the people behind the most active online community in the cannabis industry today.

Price: Kindle $8.69 Hardcover $81.01

Pros:

The book is a high quality hard cover

It comes in a Kindle edition as well

Each dish has a beautiful full color photo to go with the recipe

Cons:

The recipes all use simple oil or butter, there are not any other infusion methods described

The Kindle version has very small font that can’t be enlarged

Reviewers mentioned the recipes are not very original

4. ‘The Marijuana Chef Cookbook’ by S. T. Oner

This cookbook may be written by a humorous pseydonym, but the recipes inside are no joke! The Marijuana Chef is back with a full color edition of the much loved stoner cookbook. This book has been a best seller for over 10 years, with easy to follow recipes that make marijuana cooking easily accessible to anyone, regardless of skill level and experience. The author is a Le Cordon Vert trained French chef and has worked in fine dining for years. He has even worked as a personal chef for rock stars, and currently works as a consultant at a major ice cream company, which has to be every stoner’s dream job!

Price: Kindle $10.99 Paperback $14.98

Pros:

This book is time-tested, it has been around for years and customers love it

The new edition has more color photographs

The recipes are easy to read and cook

Cons:

The drink recipes say to put raw cannabis in them, which is not effective

This is a good beginner book but not good for advanced cooks

Some reviewers mentioned that the recipes call for more cannabis than is necessary to get the desired results

5. ‘The Ganja Kitchen Revolution: The Bible of Cannabis Cuisine’ by Jessica Catalano

The Ganja Kitchen Revolution was written for cooks of all skill levels in the kitchen. It explores international cuisines and goes the extra mile by pairing each recipe with a specific strain of cannabis, much like you would find with fine wines or craft beers. Many different extraction methods are$18.97 detailed, including cannabutter, vegetable oils, and even nut butters. The thing that makes this cookbook really unique is the dosing chart, which allows you to find exactly the right dose while you are cooking and measuring out your cannabis infused oils. This means no more surprises and doses that you can customize for your particular needs.

Price: Kindle $12.99 Paperback $21.31

Pros:

Includes recipes from breakfast to dinner and dessert, too

Written for cooks of any skill level

Includes a dosing chart for easy reference

Cons:

Reviewers have had issues with the Kindle version being unusable

Some reviewers thought the recipes were too complex

Some reviewers did not like the types of recipes included

6. ‘Baked: Over 50 Tasty Marijuana Treats’ by Yzabetta Sativa

Here is a cannabis cookbook that focuses on what most people associate with edibles – brownies, cakes and cookies! While most marijuana chefs assume that you can just take cannabutter and stick it in any recipe the same as you would regular butter or oil, you will soon find out that cannabis has a spicy and harsh flavor all its own. This can add a nice flavor and depth to some recipes, while in others it just plain tastes bad. Baked takes this into account and shows you how to make cannabis infused baked goods that taste great and look great too. There are over 60 recipes including Baked Fudge, Marshmallow Meltdown and Coco Nutty Lime Cookies, and even gluten free recipes for anyone with gluten sensitivites.

Price: Kindle $10.99 Paperback $19.47

Pros:

Includes a Kindle option

Has over 50 dessert recipes inside

Written by a trained professional chef

Cons:

There is no hard cover option

Some reviewers noted missing ingredients in the recipes

Some reviews were critical of the cannabutter making process in the book and said theirs came out burned

7. ‘Sweet Mary Jane: 75 Delicious Cannabis-Infused High-End Desserts’ by Karin Lazarus

Here is another cookbook focusing on sweet confections laced with cannabis, but this time taking a more high-end approach. Sweet Mary Jane was written by Karin Lazarus owner of Sweet Mary Jane bakery in boulder, Colorado. Sweet Mary Jane is one of the first legal cannabis themed bakeries in the united States, and focuses on making the highest quality and best tasking baked treats with medicinal cannabis doses in each bite. Some of the recipes that she included in this cookbook include Smashing Pumpkin White Chocolate-Pumpkin Bars, Sweet Temptation Mango Sorbet, and Chocolate Almond Delights.

Price: Kindle $18.99 Paperback $20.77

Pros:

More high end recipes than other cookbooks

Written by “The Martha Stewart of Weed Baking”

Tons of recipes to choose from

Cons:

Recipes may be too complex or hard for beginners

One reviewer found an error in the oatmeal cookies recipe

More expensive than most other cookbooks on this list

8. ‘The Cannabis Cookbook: Over 35 Tasty Recipes for Meals, Munchies, and More’ by Tim Pilcher

The title of this book says it all: The Cannabis Cookbook features nearly 40 recipes written by Tim Pilcher aimed at enjoying marijuana edibles without having to smoke anything. Recipes include Stoned Starters or appetizers, Mashed Main Courses, Doped Out Desserts, Bombed Out Beverages, and even Crazy Cocktails. You will definitely find recipes to suit your tastes in this classic cookbook. It is great for newcomers or medical patients who do not have experience cooking with marijuana. With this book you will be able to expand your general cooking knowledge along with your knowledge of cooking with this special ingredient.

Price: Hardcover $9.99 Paperback $4

Pros:

Less expensive than other options

Comes in both soft cover and hard cover

Includes main dishes, appetizers, desserts and drink recipes

Cons:

There is no Kindle edition

Some reviewers did not like how the recipes turned out, and mentioned they had to adjust ingredient amounts often

Some reviewers mentioned the cannabutter recipe is not cooked long enough to decarboxilate the THC

9. ‘The Vegan Stoner Cookbook: 100 Easy Vegan Recipes to Munch’ by Sarah Conrique

The Vegan Stoner Cookbook is a favorite on this list, because it includes easy vegan recipes that do not take a lot of cooking knowledge to prepare. Vegans can get the short end of the stick much of the time when it comes to cannabis cooking, as most recipes fall back on the old standard cannabutter to add THC to their recipes. Of course, you can always sub vegan butter or oils, but most recipes also include meat, other dairy, or eggs as well. Instead of buying a regular cookbook and having to veganize all of the recipes, try out this easy cookbook with recipes that feature accessible ingredients and cute illustrations to go along with them.

Price: Kindle $10.99 Hardcover $16.99

Pros:

Vegan recipes are delicious for vegans or vegetarians as well as omnivorous eaters

The recipes are easy to follow and use accessible ingredients

The book has really cute illustrations

Cons:

The recipes do not actually have THC in them, they are more for munchies than anything else (You can add vegan THC infused ingredients to them, however)

The recipes depend on a lot of processed ingredients like canned crescent rolls and frozen waffles (However, it does include a section on how to make many of these yourself)

The Kindle version is difficult to read

10. ‘Kief Preston’s Time-Tested FASTEST Edibles Cookbook: Quick Medical Marijuana Recipes – 30 Minutes or Less ‘ by Kief Preston

Here is a book for the busy cook who does not have a lot of time to spend chopping, sautéing, and learning a bunch of complicated culinary techniques. If you don’t have a lot of skill in the kitchen and you don’t really care to learn, this is the perfect cookbook for you. You do not have to be a pro chef to cook delicious edibles. This cookbook is written by Kief Preston, host of Weekly Weed News on Youtube and is part of his Time Tested Edibles series. It is easy to follow,and the recipes are delicious!

Price: Kindle $0 Paperback $6.75

Pros:

Recipes are fast and easy

The book is very inexpensive

Available for free on Kindle Unlimited

Cons:

Does not have very many reviews on Amazon

There is no way to preview the recipes before buying the book

Recipes require you already having cannabutter or oil on hand

