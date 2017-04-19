Top 15 Best Herb Grinders for Cannabis

Having the right grinder for your cannabis is essential for any stoner. How many times have you used a grinder and it just kind of mashed up the bud, only to result in you digging it out and picking it apart manually? Grinders are supposed to make your smoking life easier, not more time consuming. Stoping buying dysfunctional grinders, and do a bit of research.

Now that’s easier said than done, at least at first glance. Finding the best grinder for your needs can be downright annoying–it seems like every description is similar. They all assert the same thing: they grind up greens…except that simply isn’t always the case. Just like in the last scenario, there are far too many grinders that fail at their most basic function. Purchasing a grinder online can be difficult because grinders come in a variety of shapes, sizes, designs, and number of pieces.

There is a grinder for every type of stoner, from the newbie, all the way to the hippies who attended Woodstock in ’69! Grinders lie on a scale of usefulness. On one end of the spectrum, there are cheap plastic ones that, more than anything, are a waste of money. At the other end, though, you could pay a pretty penny (or not, if you find the right one!) for an amazing cannabis accessory. It really depends on your taste and why you’re searching for a grinder.

If you’re looking for a new herb grinder, you’ll want to browse the top 10 grinders for any situation.

1. Best General Use Grinder: 4 Piece Heavy Duty Anodized Aluminum Herb & Weed Grinder with Kief Catcher

This grinder is perfect for newbie and seasoned stoners alike. It’s 2.5″, which can be used to grind copious amounts of bud, or just enough for one bowl. The top two pieces of the grinder grind the bud, and ultimately sets up a THC chain reaction. As you grind more bud, kief will separate from the herb, and sift through the screen at the bottom of the chamber.

Over time, you’ll start to notice kief building in the kief catcher. This set-up includes a scraper, which prevents the loss of kief. When you use your fingers, no matter how careful you are, you will always lose kief because it’s so sticky. To fix this super wasteful problem, this set up comes with a scraper. And just to add a cherry on top, it includes a snazzy travel bag! So, if you’re looking to replace a beloved grinder, or are just starting out in the world of weed, this grinder is the one for you.

Price: $14.99

Pros:

Magnetic lid for quick closure

One-year warranty

Ideal teeth-to-drop-hole ratio, allowing for ground, but not overly-chopped bud

Large chamber doubles as a stash box

Cons:

Grinder gets stuck if bud is placed directly in the middle of the grinder

Can be difficult to twist, if it gets gummed up

2. Best Novelty Grinder: Premium Pokemon Pokeball 3 Piece Herb Grinder With Kief Scraper

Pokemon lovers everywhere can put their love for the series into their cannabis accessories. Smoking before any activity is a ritual. Whether you’re constantly catching Squirtles while playing Pokemon Go, or going old school with Pokemon Snap on an N64, this Pokeball grinder is perfect for your collection. Stop using your regular, everyday grinder, and instead let out your true Poke Master side.

This Pokeball is a 2″ grinder, and comes with a kief scraper. Since it’s a three piece grinder, there is no kief catch. It consists of top, middle, and bottom pieces that make up a grinder and bud chamber. Kief collects on the walls of the grinder, so the scraper really comes in handy. Alternatively, you can place a penny in the middle for easy collection! Regardless, you gotta grind…..er catch them all!

Price: $7.44

Pros:

Magnetic lid for easy, secure on and off

Heavy duty and durable for long-term use

Sharp blades for precise grinding

Cons:

Magnetic top can feel off-balance

Smaller grinder that expected

3. Best 5 Piece Grinder: Marijuana Grinder with Pollen Catcher by 9to5 Grinders

This grinder is perfect for the veteran stoner. You’ve been around the block with your fair share of grinders. By this point, you can eyeball a good grinder from a mile away. Searching for your next grinder can be a pain in the butt, but you don’t need to look further than this five piecer. It has all of the features you could possible want in a solid grinder.

The more pieces a grinder has, the more finely ground and separated the bud will be. Unlike a four piece grinder, there are two kief catchers. So, this five piecer produces both kief and ultra-fine kief. A five piece grinder ultimately renders the user capable of truly refining the type of smoking experience (read: how high) he’d like to be. Parse out the ultra-fine kief for a fatty blunt, or include it in your next batch of cannabutter. Endless possibilities exist with this awesome cannabis accessory.

Price: $29.97

Pros:

Made from high-quality and durable materials

Very functional, producing finely-ground bud

Easily separates kief from super-fine kief

Cons:

Occasionally squeaks when grinding

Doesn’t come with instructions, given its intricacies

4. Best Hand Crank Grinder: Chromium Crusher 2.5 Inch, 4 Piece Herb Grinder

Grinding bud can actually be pretty difficult at times. This can arise because a chunk weed has gotten stuck, the teeth aren’t very sharp, or a slew of other reasons. In order to mitigate this issue, using a hand crank grinder is ideal. Some grinders get stuck super easily, especially if they’re not cleaned well. Not only does this put a damper on the smoking experience, but it’s frustrating as all get out. You just want to roll a j!

If you have arthritis or hand pain, a crank makes grinding bud infinitely easier. Maybe you have weak wrists or hands, or you just want to make grinding easier. Whatever the case, it’s important to make sure the crank actually works. There are too many companies that make cheap-y cranks that quickly disintegrate. Chromium Crusher is an extremely well-known grinder brand in the industry, so you know you’re purchasing quality. The a kief catcher is just an added bonus.

Price: $11.99

Pros:

Clear lid to see any bud that wasn’t ground up into the chamber

Very sharp teeth

Sturdy and durable

Larger kief screen to collect more than the average grinder

Cons:

Teeth and hole pattern pictured doesn’t necessarily match actual product

Magnetic lid may lose effectiveness over time

Threading may deteriorate with time

5. Best Grinder to Bring Out Your Inner Nerd: Formax420 Death Star Grinder Star War Round Grinder – 3 Pieces

Nothing makes a stoner happier than finding an accessory to feed her inner nerd. A little flame burns for that nerdiness, and this grinder fuels that flame. Star Wars fans, look alive, because this Death Star grinder’s only fault is a two- meter wide hole. But don’t worry, young padawan, back home you’ve bullseyed womp rats about that size. Of course, you’ll need a handy kief catcher to fuel that adventure. If you forget to put away your 420 accessories, don’t worry–it looks like a sweet tchotchke!

Even your older Star Wars relatives will get a kick out of how clever this grinder is. It’s 1.9″, so it’s a bit smaller than a normal grinder. On the flip side, though, it comes with an awesome gift box. So, you’re already set up for success, on the off chance this is a gift for a friend. Regardless of whether you’re purchasing this Star Wars themed grinder for yourself or someone else, may the force be with you.

Price: $7.85

Pros:

Can be left out as a decoration without suspicion

Sturdy and durable feel

Grinds “manageable” amounts of herb, so you don’t need to store it

Doesn’t grind herb too finely

Cons:

Smaller than expected, as it’s 1.9 inches

Herb can get stuck in the crevices (this can be remedied with a paintbrush & isopropyl alcohol)

6. Best Grinder Under $10: Golden Bell 4 Piece, 2 Inch Herb Grinder

Fancy shmancy grinders are by no means necessary to get the job done. In fact, there are quite a few awesome grinders under $10. As long as it’s sturdy and grinds bud finely, you’re set. If you’re a no-frills stoner who just wants to grind-and-go without paying top dollar, this puppy is for you. Plus, it has a kief catcher to boot.

Maybe you need a “tide-me-over” grinder because your old one just broke. Perhaps you just want a durable four piece grinder without having to cough up your entire paycheck. Whatever the reason, this economical grinder gets the job done for any stoner, veterans and noobs alike!

Price: $7.49

Pros:

Smooth threading for easy closure

Very durable and sturdy

Phenomenal grinding capabilities

Cons:

Can get stuck if herb is packed too tightly in grinding chamber

Magnetic top may weaken over time

Smaller than expected

7. Best High-End Grinder: Medium Santa Cruz Shredder 4 Piece Grinder With Kief Press

When the time is right to drop some Benjamins on your cannabis accessory collection, this rasta grinder is definitely the way to go. Treat yo’self, right? Spending money on cannabis accessories, like a volcano vaporizeror an airtight stash box is an easy “yes”. Why not apply that same thought process to an amazing grinder? You spend your time smoking the herb on the reg, so why not do it in style? It’s simply irresistible and adds a pop of color amongst the other “boring” grinders available.

Thanks to an incredibly smooth grind, you’ll be toking the herb in no time (and adding to that blissful high with a kief catcher!) It grinds bud like a dream, and leaves it light and fluffy, without unnecessarily smashing it down. If you like to travel with your grinder, this rasta weed grinder is perfect for that. Since the magnetic top is so strong, you won’t ever have to worry about it popping off and losing the contents. Your cannabis accessory collection deserves an amazing grinder.

Price: $70

Pros:

Consistently grinds cannabis every time

Outstanding quality

Solidly constructed and durable

Easily grinds larger nugs and moist ones, alike

Cons:

Sometimes you need to shake grinder to get all bud into the chamber

Very fine kief screen

Magnet potentially wears out over time

8. Best Large-Sized Grinder: Zip Grinders – Large 4 Piece Herb Grinder With Kief Catcher

Seasoned stoners understand how tedious it can be to constantly grind up bud. When you’re packing multiple bowls in a row, it’s a downright pain in the butt! Using a larger-than-usual grinder solves that weed woe. Simply grind a few nugs, and you have some bud ready to be smoked, chilling at the ready in the clear stash jar portion of this grinder. The neat thing about this grinder, is you can remove the stash jar portion to have it function solely as a grinder.

Luckily, this puppy grinds very smoothly. When grinding multiple times in a row, it sounds silly, but your wrist and hand can actually get pretty sore. Just make sure to clean the threads and grinder itself, to keep it functioning well. You can never go wrong with a larger grinder–the more bud the merrier.

Price: $14.95

Pros:

Very easy to turn

Don’t have to open grinder to determine if there’s bud available

Center chamber can be removed to make grinder more compact

Awesome kief catcher

Cons:

Diameter-to-height ratio may seem small

May chip over time

Some teeth may bend with use

9. Best Grinder for the Pink Lover: Passion Pink Chromium Crusher Drum 2.5 Inch, 4 Piece Herb Grinder

Just because you’re a little princess–or just someone who adores pink–doesn’t mean you can’t fulfill your stoner fantasies. While it seems like most grinders are super neutral (see for yourself here!) and pretty “lame” for someone who loves a pop of color, there is a solution to your pretty pink grinder woes. Prince Charming has arrived in the form of an amazing grinder with a kief catcher. He just wants his royal stoner to be smoking in style.

He’s made sure this grinder is super easy-to-grip, ensuring a smooth grind every time. No struggle, as long as you remember to maintain upkeep on cleaning it. Its unique design, along with a unique color, make for the perfect princess stoner experience. Ride off into the sunset with the magnetic top keeping your bud secure!

Price: $15.50

Pros:

Very easy clean up

Magnetic lid to secure contents

Consistently grinds bud

Extremely easy to grip, open, and close

Cons:

Quickly becomes hard to open if it’s not cleaned

Large holes in the kief screen

Bud doesn’t always transfer from grinder to chamber

10. Best Card Grinder: V. Syndicate Rasta Lion Grinder Card

There are tons of reasons that a card grinder may come in handy. If you’re traveling, or just don’t like how cumbersome it is to carry a traditional grinder in your pocket, then a grinder card is your best bet. It slides right into any wallet, to keep your 420 habits discreet.

While it may not be one of the first images that comes to mind when thinking of grinders, a card grinder is a lesser-known, but still awesome way to grind weed. Just pull it out, chop up your bud, and you’re ready to ride the stoney train into bliss. Card grinder benefits include the ability to carry your grinder without detection, ease of travel, and looking like a total BA when you whip it out of your wallet.

Price: $8.98

Pros:

Discretely fits in your wallet

Small and lightweight

Allows you to chop up bud quickly

Cons:

Not meant for large amounts of bud

So lightweight it’s easy to lose

11. Best Herb Grinder Set: The Liberator Set

Herb grinders clearly come in many different shapes and forms. Most popular are regular grinders, grinder cards, and multi-blade scissors. If you’ve never heard of the last one, don’t worry–you’re not alone. Green Technology, the company that produces The Liberator Set contacted me to review their herb grinder set.

I was skeptical at first–especially about the multi-blade scissors. But I have to say, this grinder has easily become my favorite one on the entire planet. It catches kief ridiculously quickly, and the scissors are awesome for when I’m feeling lazy. The kit also comes with a kief scraper and a brush to clean the scissors. Hands down, I highly recommend this herb grinder.

Check out my full review here.

Price: $13.90

Pros:

Collects kief super efficiently

Comes with two ways to grind up weed

Herb grinder grinds super smoothly

Multi-blade scissors are an easy, unique way to chop up bud

Cons:

Multi-blade scissors may feel intimidating at first

12. Best Electric Herb Grinder: Electric Tobacco Shredder by HBI

When asked to come up with an image of an herb grinder, it probably doesn’t include the electric kind. But, they’re a popular, awesome way to grind up your bud. You simply connect them to a source of power, dump in some nugs, turn it on, and go. Not all electric herb grinders are created equal, however.

If you’re going to invest in one, the Electric Tobacco Shredder by HBI is an easy choice. It has a safety lid, so it will only operate if closed–no accidentally chopping off your fingers with this bad boy. Kief collects on the sides, so you’ll want to pick up some kief scrapers. Whether you need an electric grinder because of hand problems, or just don’t want to deal with grinding bud 24/7, this herb grinder is your answer.

Price: $25.99

Pros:

Great price

Has a safety lid, so you won’t accidentally cut yourself

Makes grinding large amounts of bud easy

Cons:

No kief catch – you need kief scrapers

13. Best 4 Piece Herb Grinder: Platinum Grinders Herb Grinder With Pollen Catcher

As you know, grinders come in differing number of pieces, ranging from two-to-five pieces. Since I’ve already mentioned the best five-piece grinder, it seems prudent to name the best four-piece grinder. Look no further than the Herb Grinder With Pollen Catcher by Platinum Grinders.

This baby is absolutely fantastic. If grinders had human names, this bad boy’s would be “Durable McPrecision Crafted”. Depending on how you grind, you’ll get different results. Every time you grind up a nug, it’s a smooth experience–as long as you clean it every once in a while. You couldn’t ask for a better herb grinder

Price: $16.99

Pros:

Incredible price for the quality you receive

Provides a smooth grind

Made of high-quality material that stands the test of time

Cons:

Bud can get stuck inside grooves, making it hard to grind – cleaning prevents this

14. Best Portable Electric Herb Grinder: Chewy Automatic Grinder

I know I just hit you with the concept of electric herb grinders, but next I’m dropping portable electric herb grinders. Yep, they’re the epitome of convenience and luxury. And, Chewy Automatic Grinders are easily one of the best.

This herb grinder is created with super durable polycarbonate body, which houses a sharp, stainless steel blade. It’s powered by just a 9V battery (it doesn’t come with one, though, so grab some here), and lasts for an impressive 10 hours. Carry up to two grams, although it’s recommended you don’t grind more than a gram-at-a-time. Grind on the go with the Chewy Automatic Grinder.

Price: $29.43

Pros:

Made of durable material

Small enough to travel with

Only requires a battery for power

Cons:

May clog if you over-fill grinding chamber

15. Best 3-Inch Herb Grinder: Kingtop Herb Spice Grinder

Technically, when it comes to herb grinders “large” can refer to two things. The first is a large holding chamber, as mentioned in the above capsule. Second, is a large grinding capacity. Diameter determines an herb grinder’s grinding capacity. The Kingtop Herb Spice Grinder does the job, and it does it well.

This bad boy is a four-piece herb grinder, made of a durable zinc alloy material, measuring three-inches. The top is secured with a magnet, to ensure bud won’t spill. Each grind produces a fluffy pile of greens. Because it’s so large, you can grind a bunch up front, thus reducing the amount of set-up time and increasing the amount of time you smoke. Get your hands on this awesome large grinder.

Price: $12.99

Pros:

Has a large grinding capacity

Made of quality, durable material

Grinds up bud into a fluffy pile

Cons:

If you mis-thread it, it will get stuck

