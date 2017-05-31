10 Best Weed Shirts for the High Life (2018)

Weed shirts are definitely all the rage, countrywide. Thanks to the legalization of marijuana in more than half of the states (28 to be exact), people feel like they can wear weed t-shirts without repercussion. Now, just because you can wear marijuana shirts, it doesn’t mean you should wear just any marijuana shirt. Far too often, you see the same old boring 420 joke t-shirts, or a typical Bob Marley face with a rasta colored overlay. Booooooooring. You’re a unique stoner–not a sheep following the herd..

Instead, you want to rock awesome stoner t-shirts, without looking like a complete and total cliche. Don’t go out and buy just any marijuana apparel. Stop wasting time browsing through the weird stuff to find gold. I’ve compiled a list of the best weed t-shirts available. So, whether you’re looking for some new digs for yourself, or shopping for a buddy, you need to read more.

Browse through this top 10 best marijuana t-shirts to find the perfect stoner apparel to fit your style!

1.Best of All-Over Print Weed Shirts

There’s really something magical about how a nug of weed looks under a microscope. It’s downright mesmerizing. Purple strains of bud provide a brilliant view. Really, it’s no wonder so many stoners have pocket microscopes. Inspecting your weed up-close and personal, brings out your inner nerd and marries it with your stoner side. Snag your own pocket microscope, if you’ve never experienced one before.

So, if you’re a nerdy stoner, you’ll absolutely love this t-shirt. It features an awesome design of an up close marijuana nug, much like what you’d see under a microscope. Instead of just ogling that purple dank, you can display it for the world. Unlike most t-shirts, the design wraps all the way around the entire garment. It is made with polyester and spandex, drastically reducing fading over time. Wear what you smoke, smoke what you wear.

Price: $8.47 – $13.99

Pros:

Pre-shrunk, so you know exactly how it fits

Super vibrant design that doesn’t fade with time

Fits as it should

Cons:

Asian sizing, so be careful to order your correct size

Fits slimmer than a typical American cut t-shirt

2. Best of Subtle Weed Shirts

There are times for super crazy rasta, pot leaf shirts. There are also times for a more subtle stoner look. Rather than sporting a marijuana t-shirt that screams, “Hey world, I smoke ganja. You know it because of what I’m wearing!”, you can let other stoners know you’re down with the green in more subtle ways. Keeping cannabis clever since the beginning of time.

420…4:20. Every stoner knows the significance of both the number and what it translates to during the day. Actually, most stoners could tell you exactly why that number came to represent cannabis. (Hint: it was an easy way for a group of guys to refer to smoking at a specific time.) This t-shirt plays to that knowledge, giving a nod, with an analog clock pointing to that exact time. Instead of being pigeonholed into a single unisex cut, you have the option to order both men’s and women’s t-shirts. You’ll never want to wear another t-shirt again, given how dang comfy it is. Give a 420 salute to subtlety.

Price: $18.99

Pros:

Not super “in-your-face” stoner apparel

Made of high-quality material

Fits well

Cons:

Slimmer fit than a regular t-shirt, so sizing up is necessary for a looser fit

100% cotton, so it will shrink if dried on high heat

3. Best of Harry Potter Weed Shirts

Harry Potter will always and forever hold the hearts and minds of fans. Not only does it tell the tale of standing up for what’s right, and goodness perseveres, but it’s full of incredible jokes and innuendos. You simply can’t miss the amazing “Hufflepuff puff pass”. What about Harry Pothead and his best friends Hermione Ganjah and Bong Weasley?

This clever weed shirt plays right into the awesomeness that is Harry Potter and marijuana. Show your true stoner Gryffindor spirit with this fantastic Spliffindor t-shirt. Printed on heavy-duty cotton, so you know the design won’t rip the second you put it on. Regardless of whether you’ve been sorted into another house, you really can’t resist the dankness of this stoner t-shirt.

Price: $4.95 – $19.95

Pros:

Amazing marriage of Harry Potter and weed in a t-shirt design

Made of durable material

Cons:

Made of heavy cotton, so it will shrink if dried on high

Runs a bit small

4. Best of Tie Dye Weed Shirts

Tie dye and peace signs definitely add a hippie flair to life. Throw in a weed leaf, and BAM it’s like the 70s appeared right before your very eyes. There’s just something freeing, giving you a sense of wanderlust, when you sport a super hippie look. Instead of wearing a ratty old tie dye t-shirt, swap it out for this fantastic weed shirt.

This super comfy t-shirt is made from lightweight cotton. You won’t be sweating your buns off, even with the dark colors. You have the choice between brown, black, navy, and asphalt. A peace sign graces the center. Available in sizes XS – 5X, you’re set to go with this t-shirt. Let the world see your hippie flair. Let your true colors show.

Price: $22 – $34.50

Pros:

Comes in sizes XS – 5X

Very hippie vibe

Classic fit

Cons:

Made from 100% cotton, so it must be dried on low heat

Men’s t-shirts don’t come in a small or medium

5. Best of Humorous Weed Shirts

Play-on-words, dad jokes, or downright goofy sayings are just better when you smoke. No matter how many times you hear the joke “how does a farmer count his cows? With a cowwww-culator!” it’s hard to resist laughing. Repeating “ripped jean shorts” causes massive fits of uncontrollable giggles. This hilarious t-shirt is no joke….or is it?

A clever use of words, Legalize Mayor Iguana sounds un-shockingly similar to “legalize marijuana”. So, let your humorous stoner side out and rock this t-shirt. Make a fellow stoner laugh–or even someone who doesn’t smoke. It’s made from lightweight cotton, and is a classic fit. Plus, both men’s, kids’ and women’s cuts are available. If you’re looking for a marijuana shirt with humor, you’ve found it here.

Price: $17.99

Pros:

Men’s, women’s, and kids’ sizing available

Well-made t-shirt

Very comfortable

Cons:

No men’s small or medium

Must be dried on low heat, or it will shrink

6. Best of Inconspicuous Weed Shirts

Subtlety comes in many different forms. Sometimes it’s a clock (like the t-shirt above), and other times it’s in the shape a giraffe. Since “living the high life” is already such a popular thing, nobody will question the pun of the design. But, if a fellow stoner spots your clever weed t-shirt, he’ll chuckle and give you a nod of understanding. It’s the perfect blend of humor and nuance.

Unlike many t-shirts, this guy is made with some really nice fabric: a jersey knit/fleece blend. It’s pre-shrunk, so you don’t have to worry about destroying it in the dryer. Plus, the sleeves have been double-needled, in order to prevent threads waring too much. So, if you’re looking for a durable, goofy weed shirt, snag this guy.

Price: $7.99 – $12.99

Pros:

Made with ridiculously soft material

Pre-shrunk, so you can dry it without worry

Very well-made

Great price

Cons:

Only comes in men’s/unisex size

There’s only one color from which to choose

7. Best of Bob Marley Weed Shirts

There’s always a time and place for a good Bob Marley shirt. The catch, of course, being a “good” t-shirt. With so many cliches for sale, you want to make sure your Bob Marley t-shirt really stands out. It has to be rasta tie dye–without that, the whole jig is up. But, that same rasta can look pretty silly, unless it’s done well.

Luckily, this marijuana t-shirt is the perfect level of Bob Marley stoner, mixed with a classy twist. The design features a concert flyer from July 1979. Naturally, The Wailers (Mr. Marley’s band), are present, as well. So, whether you’re looking to purchase a new Bob Marley t-shirt for yourself or for someone else, this one is definitely a can’t miss!

Price: $27.40 – $29.75

Pros:

Super vibrant in-person

Fits very well

Gives off a “perfectly retro” vibe

Cons:

Only comes in unisex size

Takes a few extra days to ship

8. Best of Weed Tanks

Weed shirts are great and all, but sometimes it’s just too hot to wear them. Weather can easily put a damper on your marijuana t-shirt plans. Given the fact that 7/10 falls in the dead of summer and 4/20 can certainly be a shockingly warm time of the year, it’s a good idea to have a sleeveless tee to fall back on. A marijuana tank can really save the day!

This tank is downright steezy. It features a pot leaf print all-over. A slim fit allows you to show off that summer bod. Plus, the material is super lightweight and isn’t cotton, like many of the other weed shirts available. The arm holes aren’t too large, so ladies, your bra won’t be gaping out for the world to see. This tank is seriously dope.

Price: $5.71 – $16.95

Pros:

Made with super comfy, lightweight material

Arm holes aren’t large, so women can wear without worry

All-over pot leaf pattern

Cons:

Runs a bit small

Material is super thin, which can cling when you get sweaty

9. Best of Cheech and Chong Weed Shirts

This list really wouldn’t be complete without a Cheech and Chong t-shirt. In a nod to the hilarious on-screen duo, you can easily show your stoner pride–or maybe just your love for a hysterical movie couple. You definitely can’t forget the Up In Smoke classic, “Hey, man, how am I driving?” “I think we’re parked, man.” Whatever the reason, you and your buddies will get a kick out of it every time you wear this shirt!

Sizes of this weed shirt range from small-3XL. Providing all sizes is important because it’s a men’s shirt–there’s no women’s cut. Ladies, just remember that if you’re purchasing for yourselves. The design sits on a 100% cotton t-shirt, so you know it’s made of durable material. Show your true Cheech and Chong pride with this marijuana t-shirt. You’ll be slinging quotes back-and-forth in no time.

Price: $15.93

Pros:

Because of Cheech and Chong’s popularity, it doesn’t scream “stoner”

Made from super comfy material

Cons:

Men’s sizing only

Cannot be dried on high because it’s made from 100% cotton

10. Best of 3/4 Length Weed Shirts

Just like with tanks, you just need a solid baseball tee in your weed shirt collection. And sometimes, you really and truly want that marijuana t-shirt to be in-your-face. On a breezy spring day or chilly fall morning, if you’re feeling the stoner vibe, you want to ensure you have the right marijuana t-shirt on-hand.

Luckily, this 3/4 length t-shirt is exactly what you were seeking. It features a total babe, rolling up a blunt like a pro. Her red lips are so inviting, it’ll make you want to roll up a blunt yourself. It certainly gives off a different vibe than the other weed shirts on this list. Sizes range from small to triple XL, so no matter the stoner, you can make it happen.

Price: $16.95

Pros:

Printed with high-quality silk screen

Comes in huge size range

3/4 length sleeve shirt

Cons:

It’s not pre-shrunk

Graphic is very blatant and can’t be worn just anywhere

