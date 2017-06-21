Top 5 Best Dab Pens

Dabbing is one of the quickest ways to reach the level of stoniness you desire. Dabs consist of concentrates. Concentrates are exactly as they sound: super concentrated THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol) mixed with a solvent, such as carbon dioxide or butane. This results in the sticky, smokable material you dab with. Common concentrates are wax, shatter, budder, and oil.

Dabbing is usually done with a dab rig. Rigs range from a super simple little bubbler, all the way up to an intricate, custom piece of glass. In the end, though, it functions more or less like a bong. Water goes into the base, in order to break up the smoke in the most efficient way possible, as you inhale. Heat up the nail with a butane torch, place the concentrate on the dabber, touch it down on the nail, cap it with the dome, and you’re well on your way to riding the 420 train.

Unfortunately, dab rigs are not really portable. Like…at all. They’re pretty prone to breaking because of the intricate pieces in most rigs. So, if you want to dab on-the-go, you’re definitely a candidate for a dab pen. Dab pens are perfect for dabbing anywhere and everywhere. They’re virtually smell-free, super easy, and a great way to get high without messing around with bud.

Dab pens, wax vapes, weed vapes, whatever you’d like to call them, I’ve put together a list of the best ones available. Check out my list of top 5 dab pens.

1. Best Multi-Concentrate Dab Pen: Dr Dabber Aurora Vaporizer

Since concentrates come in so many different forms, it’s necessary to purchase a dab pen that works best with your favorite wax, shatter, or oil. While you can always use a dab pen that doesn’t perfectly match your concentrate, it won’t produce the best dabbing experience possible. This puppy works with any concentrate, from a waxy oil, to high-, and low-viscosity oils.

This dab pen kit includes an Aurora vaporizer, three atomizers (Aurora atomizer, dual ceramic heating rods, dual quartz heating rods), a silicone concentrate container, a magnetic charge, five G Pro Filter Screens, and a loading tool. The dual ceramic heating rods are best for wax oils, the ceramic halo atomizer is ideal for high-viscosity oils, and the dual quartz heating rods are best for low-viscosity oils. However you prefer to dab, this dab pen is for you.

Price: $89.99 (10 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Great all-around dab pen

Super easy to switch out coils

Provides awesome flavor

Produces a pretty great amount of vapor

Cons:

Have to switch up coils to switch up concentrates

Semi-expensive up front

2. Best Overall Dab Pen: Yocan Torch E-Nail

If you’re sick of having to heat up your nail every time you want to dab, then you need the Yocan Torch E Nail. Whether you’re using it as a nail in a regular dab rig, or as a small to-go dab pen, you’re covered. This bad boy is flameless, though, which makes it safer to use, as well as more contained. It works so well that you can continuously dab for up to 15-seconds. That’s pretty impressive, given how hot it must get to fully vaporize the concentrate. Plus, it starts heating the second you turn it on.

This kit includes a portable e-nail, a quartz dual coil atomizer, a small tool, a USB charging cable, and a glass tube. Puff up to an impressive 45 times with a full charge–that’s quite a few dab rips you can potentially take. You can puff all day, or take a few rips all at once. Regardless of how you like to dab, you can use this wax vape in under 30-seconds. Stop wasting time and purchase the Yocan Torch E-Nail.

Price: $59.99

Pros:

Heats up super quickly

Works very well with wax concentrates

Can puff up to 45 times for 15 seconds each

Flameless design

Cons:

Semi-expensive up front

Doesn’t vape as well with all types of cocnentrates

3. Best Wax Vape Dab Pen: Kiln RA Wax Vaporizer Kit

Dabbing with wax is super easy because you can easily get a little ball of it on the nail, without having to worry about it spilling. Just take your dabber, place the wax on it, and put the wax into the ceramic chamber. From there, the chamber will evenly heat it, giving you an incredible dabbing experience. The best part about it? You don’t have to worry about the smell of weed, as you dab.

This isn’t just a wax vape, it’s an entire dab pen kit! The Kiln RA Wax Vaporizer Kit includes one R-Steam mod, a USB Charger, an Aspire 18650 Battery (powers the R-Steam mod), an Efest Pro C1 18650 battery charger, a ceramic mouthpiece, a ceramic housing, a ceramic atomizer, a connector base, a screwdriver, packing tool, and a USB car adapter. You’re literally set-up for dabbing success because this kit makes it look like you’re just a regular vaper–not a dabber. Smooth and sleek, like James Bond.

Price: $99.99

Pros:

510-threaded

Very inconspicuous–looks like you’re vaping e juice

Comes in multiple colors

Creates super evenly-heated vapor

Cons:

Doesn’t work well with other types of concentrates

4. Best Budget-Friendly Dab Pen: Yocan Hive Kit

Dabbing is already pretty expensive in and of itself. Let’s be honest, $60 for a gram of moon rocks isn’t exactly cheap. Add in a super pricy dab pen, and it feels like you’re literally hemorrhaging money. But, in the same breath, you also don’t want to purchase an inexpensive one that works better as a book mark than a dab pen. Look no further than the Yocan Hive Kit. The Yocan name is already well-known in the weed world. Their dab pens are out-of-this-world awesome.

The Yocan Hive Kit includes a Yocan Hive box mod, an eJuice Atomizer (with connector), a concentrate atomizer, magnetic connector, dab tool, and a micro USB cable. If you’re interested in using it with oil cartridges, you can easily purchase the adaptor to do so. Simply charge this bad boy up, take out your favorite concentrate, and place it right into the chamber. Puff puff away until you’ve reached the perfect stoniness that dabbing brings about. Your pocketbook will be very happy when you purchase the Yocan Hive Kit.

Price: $29.99

Pros:

Phenomenal price

An adaptor allows you to dab both concentrates and oil cartridges

Super easy to change out batteries

Provides a very discreet dabbing experience

Cons:

Has a bit of a learning curve when first purchased

5. Best Vape Tank for a Dab Pen: Ebob Wax Vaporizer Tank By Cloupor (2 In 1)

You may already be a vaper with an entire set-up at your fingertips. Instead of investing in an expensive dab pen kit, you can simply plop a marijuana vape tank to your current battery. Of course, you could always go with something for some dry herb, but dabs are always so much more fun. Even more fun? Toking on either one of those, depending on the mood–without having to switch out tanks.The E-Bob 2 in 1 Wax Vaporizer is your perfect dabbing accessory. It allows you to discreetly puff on your favorite concentrates…sans having to take an expensive plunge into the world of weed vapes.

The EBob 2 in 1 Wax Vaporizer works best with a 1.4 ohm coil, with 8-10 watts of output. If you have the TX-70 Temp Control Mod Premium Kit, (use promo code Heavy for 10 percent off your order, plus free shipping) you’re already set to go. If you don’t have that kit on-hand, no worries–it just works very well with that mod. You’ll definitely be ecstatic with the purchase of your new favorite vaping accessory.

Price: $14.99

Pros:

Great accessory to add to your vaping set-up

Phenomenal price

Can puff on bud or concentrates

Cons:

It can take time to find the right level of water

Not to be used with e Juice

6. Best Bonus Dab Pen: Dipstick Dipper Vaporizer

As far as dab pens go, there are only so many ways to make them stand out. Color and size are an easy way to go but that’s rather boring, in the whole scheme of things. But, Dipstick managed to find an innovating way to do so: With a vapor tip atomizer on their Dipper Vaporizer.

I’d like to thank the team over at Dipstick for sending me a unit to review. Let me tell you I was impressed as heck with this bad boy. It came partially charged and I hit it right away (don’t do that–it’s not good for the life of your device). After choosing some budder, I rolled up a tiny bit into a ball and placed it in the chamber, opting not to use the tip. After five clicks of a button, the unit flashed blue, green, then red…and it was ready to go.

Putting the device to my lips, I held down the button, and inhaled. To my utter delight there was a significant amount of vapor in the pull. Beaming, I puffed once more. Soon after, I plugged this baby in. I was stoked with how quickly it charged–and that it used a Micro USB cable. The vapor tip atomizer essentially works as a nectar collector in vaporizer form. It’s perfect for the last little crumbs in your dab jar. And, cleaning it was a breeze. Without a doubt, if you’re looking for a new dab pen, seriously consider the Dipper.

Price: $149.99

Pros:

Has practically no heat-up time

Fabulous price for the quality you receive

Works as both a dab pen and a nectar collector

Charges quickly

Cons:

Once it loses its charge, its power goes down significantly

