Top 10 Best Electric Weed Grinders

Grinding up your weed can be downright annoying when you toke on the reg. How many times a day do you think you grind up a bunch of nugs? More than you’d like to think about. Admit it, your wrist gets tired after a while–especially if the top of the grinder gets stuck. You then have to spend 10 minutes attempting to loosen it back up. Worse yet, you need to stick the grinder into the freezer (yes, this actually reduces the friction significantly, making it much easier twist the top.)

Rather than letting a manual grinder get the best of you, consider an electric grinder. They’re actually not as pricey as you’d expect. Sure, they can be very expensive, but by no means are they a burden to your pocketbook. Your wrists will be much happier–and you won’t have to spend time manually grinding bud before rolling a joint. Electric grinders truly are a win-win for everyone.

So, if that piqued your interest, you definitely want to read my guide to the best electric weed grinders.

1. Best ‘Tobacco’ Electric Grinder: Electric Tobacco Shredder by HBI

We all know what “tobacco” stands for. How many times have you walked into a head shop, and been forced to use language that doesn’t insinuate the use of marijuana? Pretty often, right? Well, this here is the best “tobacco” grinder around. Pack in a whopping 1.75 oz at once, and you’ll have perfectly ground up, fluffy bud like there’s no tomorrow.

Electric grinders, of course, are unique in that most of them don’t have a kief catch. Instead, it accumulates on the lid and lip where the lid sits. So, if you’re worried about losing kief, fear no more. Since it’s marketed as a “tobacco” shredder, it doesn’t come with a kief scraper. (You can remedy that by purchasing some here). This guy won’t turn on without the lid shut–an intentional safety feature. This electric weed grinder is a phenomenal all-around choice.

Price: $25.23

Pros:

Safety lid to prevent injury

Compact, but can grind mass quantities of weed

Collects kief in multiple places

Cons:

Doesn’t come with a kief scraper

Only one setting, so you can’t choose blade speed

2. Best Well-Known Brand of Electric Weed Grinder: Cuisinart SG-10 Electric Spice-and-Nut Grinder

Everybody knows Cuisinart. Yep, the super popular kitchen item brand. They make everything from pots and pans, to toaster ovens, and snow cone makers. If you can think of it, Cuisinart probably makes it. That being said, they make one awesome electric weed grinder. Well, they refer to it as a “spice-and-nut grinder”, but they’re really two sides of the same coin.

You know you’re purchasing a high-quality product when you choose Cuisinart. This bad boy is fully-loaded with fantastic features. It’s dishwasher safe, and it holds an incredible 90 grams. C’mon stoners, do the math. That’s an incredible 3.2 ounces. Cue shocked emoji face. Plus, it’s a push-top motor, which means you literally just push down to make it go. Cuisinart really outdid themselves with this electric herb grinder.

Price: $36.12 (52 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Extremely well-known name

Super high-quality product

Dishwasher-safe…enough said

Easy-to-use

Cons:

Only has three speeds of blade

Bottom container doesn’t detach from unit

3. Electric Weed Grinder With Strongest Motor: Epica Electric Coffee Grinder & Spice Grinder

Look, a whimpy electric grinder just won’t cut it. You’ve seen some of the weaker ones out there. They suck. You end up with this weirdly chopped up bud that isn’t consistent. To fix the issue, you must run it through a manual grinder, or pick it apart with your fingers. Those types of grinders aren’t even worth the time of day. You need a real grinder that will get the job done right.

Epica created their electric coffee grinder with exactly that concept in mind. They were sick and tired of poorly ground coffee beans, and you’re sick of poorly ground bud. This electric grinder really does the trick to solve both of those grinding issues. It has a 250 watt motor. Clean up is extremely easy because the cup removes from the device. No more mess, no more hassle, no more poorly ground up bud. What else could you ask for in an electric herb grinder?

Price: $22.95 (54 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Cup detaches for easy clean up

Incredibly strong motor

Large button makes using much easier

Safety lock prevents use when lid is open

Cons:

Electrical cord is shorter than expected

If you choose to use it for things other than weed, avoid almonds

Can only use for 20 seconds at a time

4. Best Stainless Steel Electric Weed Grinder: Avryware Stainless Steel Spice Grinder

There’s just something ridiculously satisfying about using a stainless steel appliance. It exudes a sleek, smooth vibe. Plus, if your kitchen is already chock-full of other stainless steel items, you’re really just matching it to the rest of your appliances. That beautiful, sleek looking chrome is the perfect addition to your marijuana accessory collection.

The Avryware Stainless Steel Spice Grinder features an extremely ergonomic design, so it feels phenomenal in your hands. One of the best features, though, is the fact that this puppy doesn’t require batteries or a cord–so you’re not forced to constantly find a power source. If you’re so inclined, this can double as a salt and pepper grinder. Let’s be honest, though, you’re going to want bud in here 24/7 because it grinds so dang well.

Price: $22.49 (36 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Ergonomically built – great for arthritis

Extremely easy-to-use

Looks completely inconspicuous

Fits in a large pocket

Cons:

Smaller than expected

5. Best One-Touch Electric Weed Grinder: Quiseen One-Touch Electric Coffee Grinder

There are hundreds of electric herb grinders available. Each works in a completely different manner. Some are one-speed, others have multiple settings. They all function in their own unique way. The Quiseen One-Touch Electric Coffee Grinder does way more than just grind coffee beans for your morning brew. It grinds a variety of things including, nuts, spices, and you guessed it: bud.

If you’re looking to purchase a super compact, strong, efficient grinder, then this one-touch weed grinder is for you. It can grind a massive 2.5 ounces at once! That’s not recommended, however, because the more bud you grind at once, the more difficult it can be to physically grind it up. So, if you grind a bit less-than-maximum, you’ll be riding that green-y train to bliss.

Price: $15.95

Pros:

Incredible price for quality

Huge grinding capacity

Very low noise

Grinds extremely efficiently

Cons:

Can be difficult to clean

Can’t run it longer than 30 seconds

6. Best Commercial-Grade Electric Weed Grinder: Waring Commercial WSG30 Electric Spice Grinder

Just like manual grinders, sometimes you need an absolutely massive electric weed grinder. Whether you like to make your edibles in mass quantity, or you just prefer to have a ton of weed on-hand, then a commercial-grade grinder is for you. With the Waring Commercial WSG30 Electric Spice Grinder, you’re sure to amass mountains of perfectly ground bud.

This electric weed grinder is designed with both function and looks in mind. It’s made of an incredibly durable stainless steel. Plus, it also has a safety lid, which ensures the grinder won’t turn on if the lid isn’t closed. Choose from a variety of settings to grind the bud to your preference. Give it a few seconds, and you’ll have more bud than you could possibly smoke in one sitting. It’s insanely worth it.

Price: $166.34

Pros:

Grinds large nugs in seconds

Super heavy-duty

Comes with three jars for storage

Very easy-to-clean

Cons:

Cannot be overfilled

Bud gums up machine if it’s not dry enough

More expensive than hand-held grinders

7. Most Inconspicuous Electric Weed Grinder: iRSE Electric Stainless Steel Salt and Pepper Grinder

While the stainless steel electric weed grinder is extremely inconspicuous, there are even more camouflaged ones available. You can easily set that type of electric grinder on the table and people are none-the-wiser. The iRSE Electric Stainless Steel Salt and Pepper Grinder is easily the most inconspicuous grinder you could possibly purchase.

Choose from three separate colors, so you’re not locked into a single look. The weed grinder houses batteries, rather than an annoying cord. While it doesn’t come with the required batteries, you can easily purchase them in bulk here. In comparison to other electric weed grinders, there’s a ceramic blade, instead of a metal one. Grind your bud as coarsely or as finely as you prefer. The choice is yours–enjoy your weed how you please.

Price: $7.99

Pros:

Blends in well with other kitchen appliances

Very easy-to-fill and use

Incredible warranty

Various chopping speeds

Cons:

Batteries not included

A bit smaller than expected

8. Best Twin Pack Electric Weed Grinder: Professional Salt and Pepper Grinder Set

If you enjoy keeping multiple strains on-hand, it can be super irritating when you have to switch out bud from your grinder. Puffing on a Sativa during the day is a perfect head high, and an Indica at night to relax your body is one of the most satisfying ways to smoke. It allows you to use the right strains for your current state. So, instead of constantly dumping out bud each time you want to switch it up, purchase a twin pack of grinders.

This incredible set of electric weed grinders, which are marketed as a set of salt and pepper shakers, is the perfect set for your grinding needs. They’re super durable, built to grind even the toughest nuts and spices into the ground up bud you desire. Of course, this set looks ridiculously sleek in its stainless steel design. Stop switching out your bud and make your life easier with a dual electric weed grinder set.

Price: $22.87

Pros:

Phenomenal price

Grinds very smoothly

Super easy-to-clean

Don’t have to constantly switch up strains

Cons:

Lid can feel loose after long-time use

Not necessarily intuitive to use

9. Best Electric Weed Grinder for Travel: Chewy Automatic Grinder

Quite possibly one of the most annoying things about electric grinders, is they’re usually not portable. They’re bulky, cumbersome, and a huge pain to carry around. Of course, you could always just bring your handy-dandy manual weed grinder. But, that also means you have to grind your greens by hand. Instead of dealing with that irritation, you need a travel-friendly electric weed grinder.

The Chewy Automatic Grinder is easily the best portable grinder on the market. Unlike many other electric grinders available, this is specifically a weed grinder. Most other models are built for spices, which are the about the same consistency as bud, thus making it an easy switch. If you want a super high-quality grinder built specifically for weed, the Chewy Automatic Grinder is definitely up your alley.

Price: $29.43

Pros:

Engineered specifically for bud

Powered by 9-Volt battery for 10 hours of portable use

Very high-quality product and produces perfectly ground weed

Cons:

Grinds less bud than at-home-only grinders

Semi-expensive

10. Best Overall Electric Weed Grinder: Coffee Grinder Electric 200W KingTop Fresh

When you’re in the market for any new type of electronic device, you’re super interested in reading reviews and ratings. You don’t want to buy a piece of junk that’ll frizzle out in a week. You also don’t want to purchase something that doesn’t do what you purchased it for. So, choose an electric grinder based on incredible reviews and an amazing warranty.

The Coffee Grinder Electric 200W KingTop Fresh definitely fits this description. It has amazing reviews and a kick butt two year warranty–something few manufacturers would even consider. They’re extremely proud of their product and want to ensure you love it just as much. Quality and price make this the best overall electric weed grinder available. Seriously, you don’t want to miss this bad boy.

Price: $32.98

Pros:

Grinds up to three ounces as once

Different blade speeds to customize type of grind

Has a safety lid

Very easy to clean

Cons:

Can’t grind for longer than 30 seconds

Can be difficult to grind coarsely

