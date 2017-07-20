5 Best Chromium Crusher Grinders Available Now (2018)

So, you’re in the market for a grinder. But you don’t want just any ol’ grinder–you want a Chromium Crusher grinder. They’re an insanely well-known name in the industry, for a variety of reasons. First, they grind up your bud into a soft, fluffy cloud of green. Unlike other comparable grinders, Chromium Crusher grinders actually grind….instead of smash and chop. Second, they’re an insanely fantastic price. You really can’t beat the combination of the two.

But, with so many Chromium Crusher grinders available, it can feel overwhelming. Choose from a ton of different sizes. From there, you have the choice of practically every color under the rainbow. Roy G. Biv would be proud of the range of colors Chromium Crusher has to offer. Plus, you can choose from traditional grinders, in addition to grinders with a hand crank.

Chromium Crusher truly considered everything when it comes to grinders. I’ve compiled a list of the best Chromium Crusher grinders, so you can find your new favorite smoking accessory.

1. Chromium Crusher 2.5″ 4-Piece Herb Grinder

If you’re going to go big with a Chromium Crusher grinder, you might as well head straight to the 2.5″ 4-piece grinder with a hand crank. While a hand crank grinder may look like something your grandma may purchase for her dry herb garden (which she definitely could do), it’s way cooler than that. First, it’s a unique aspect of design few grinders can boast about. Second, it’s about a billion times easier to actually grind up bud.

It comes in a typical gun metal color, which looks like a regular silver when you receive it. When you place the bud in the top chamber, put the cover on, then crank the bud down into the holding chamber. From there, the big pieces of weed will stay, while tiny specs called trichomes, will fall into the kief catch. Kief, of course, is a super potent form of bud, which definitely ups your smoking experience. If you’re looking for a grinder few can boast about, you definitely need the Chromium Crusher 2.5″ 4-Piece Herb Grinder.

Price: $11.99

Pros:

Has a hand crank – very unique feature on a grinder

Features a clear top, so you can see bud in top chamber

Works like a charm

Cons:

Can be easy to mis-thread, so be careful when you’re closing it

2. Chromium Crusher Drum 2.5″ 4-Piece Herb Grinder – Passion Pink

When it comes to fun grinder colors, Chromium Crusher is a huge proponent of pink. While many people associate pink as a girly/feminine color, it’s simply not true. Any person (guy or girl) is completely entitled to their love of the light-red hue. And, grinders usually come in boring black, gun mental, or dark gray. So, investing in a fun-colored Chromium Crusher grinder will make your weed accessory really pop amongst the rest of your set-up.

This baby is 2.5″ in diameter, so you can grind up a bunch of nugs all-at-once. Or, if you prefer to grind up just enough for each smoke session, you can easily do that, too. The design is contoured to ergonomically fit your hand, making the grind smooth and easy. Plus, it includes a kief catch, in addition to a kief scraper (snag some here if you’re a fan of extras). You’ll be riding that pink passion to the green Cloud 9 in no time.

Price: $15.50

Pros:

Produces a ton of kief

Grinds very smoothly

Comes with a kief catch and kief scraper

Eye-catching pink color

Cons:

If you stick a nug directly in the middle, it may get caught (fix this by sticking your grinder in the freezer for 20-30 minutes)

3. Best Small Chromium Crusher Grinder: Chromium Crusher 1.6″ 4 Piece Herb Grinder – Black

Sometimes you simply don’t need a big, bulky grinder. Sure, they’re awesome when you’re puff puff passing at home, but if you like to smoke-on-the-go, having a large grinder is downright cumbersome. In order to fix that issue, you need to find the perfect small-size grinder. It should come as no shock, but Chromium Crusher has just the grinder for you.

It’s small enough to fit in your pocket, but large enough to grind up a decent amount of weed. This grinder is 1.6″ in diameter–almost an inch smaller than most other Chromium Crushers. Plus, it’s available in a wide variety of colors. So if you’re not digging on the black, check out their green, gold, purple, and more. This bad boy comes with a kief scraper, so you can indulge in extra stoniness whenever you please. Snag the Chromium Crusher 1.6″ grinder for all of your traveling needs.

Price: $8.25

Pros:

Fantastic size for traveling

Choose from six different colors

Comes with a kief catch and kief scraper

Made of super heavy-duty alloy

Cons:

May get stuck if you shut it too tightly

4. Chromium Crusher 3″ 4-Piece Herb Grinder – Gun Metal

Just like there are plenty of situations in which you’d like a small grinder, there are many where you’d like a big one. This 3″ Chromium Crusher grinder is exactly what you’re looking for. It’s bigger than a typical Chromium Crusher, but not so large it’s laughable. (Although if you want one of those, Chromium Crusher produces them). Think big stoner who likes to chill at home.

Crushing up nugs constantly can be annoying. So, a larger grinder is a solid choice for those who smoke on the reg. This Chromium Crusher is gun metal, which is basically that typical grinder-silver color. It’s a no-frills grinder that grinds up your bud perfectly, and sifts out kief really well. If you’re looking for a Chromium Crusher grinder for your weed set-up at home, you’ve found it in the 3″ gun metal grinder.

Price: $13.99

Pros:

Has a large capacity for grinding up bud

Comes with a kief scraper, making it easier to smoke kief

Has a limited lifetime warranty

Exceedingly durable – takes a lot to scratch and dent it

Cons:

Can make a loud screeching noise if you try to grind when it’s gunked up

5. Chromium Crusher 2.5″ 4-Piece Tobacco Grinder – Gold

While a grinder is great, it can be a pain in the butt to figure out if you’ve ground up your bud enough. How many times have you ground up what you thought was all of a nug, only to find a sliver had come through? It’s pretty annoying. Instead of playing the constant guess-and-check game, invest in a grinder with a clear top. You know it–Chromium Crusher’s 2.5″ 4-Piece Grinder with a clear top is exactly what you’re looking for.

Like many Chromium Crusher grinders, this bad boy is 2.5″ in diameter. It’s made of a super heavy-duty aluminum alloy, so it’s extremely durable. This particular Chromium Crusher features a new, sleeker design, which ultimately makes your grinding experience even easier. If you’re not a big fan of gold, you can also get pink, blue, and silver. You’ll never have to wonder how much bud you’ve ground up again.

Price: $13.99

Pros:

Clear top allows you to see how much bud you’ve ground up

Features new, sleek design to make grinding even easier

Made of super durable aluminum alloy

Has a 10-year limited lifetime warranty

Cons:

If you grind bud in the center of the grinder, the top may get stuck

