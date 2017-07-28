Top 5 Best Electric Grinders for Weed: Which Is Best for You?

An electric grind is fantastic for many things. If you’re a big cook, you can use it to grind up nuts, spices, and herbs. Although, you’re more than likely going to be using it to grind a different type of herb…but that’s kind of a given. Greens, bud, weed, ganja, dank, pot, whatever you call it, an electric grinder makes your stoner life that much easier.

There are a lot of choices when it comes to electric grinders. So, you definitely want to keep a few things in mind when you’re choosing one. First off, what’s your budget? You can buy an electric grinder for $10….all the way up to the couple-hundred range. Second, how much should it be able to grind in one sitting? Some baby electric grinders have a small grind capacity, while other large ones can take on big amounts with relative ease. From there, you can narrow down your selection significantly.

Browse this list if you’re looking for electric grinder for weed.

1. Best Overall Electric Grinder: Electric Tobacco Shredder by HBI

If you’re going to buy an electric grinder specifically for your weed, purchasing one designed with that in mind is absolutely ideal. While this electric grinder may be tagged for “tobacco”, tobacco and weed are somewhat synonymous in regards to equipment. So, it’ll grind everything up as if it was made specifically to grind up weed…which it was!

This bad boy is an awesome price for what you receive. If you’re super into smoking bulk, you can easily grind up to 1.75 oz-at-a-time. That’s some serious herb smokeage right there. It’s designed with a safety top, and will not turn-on unless it’s in-place. It measures about 10″ tall by 6″ wide. Just flip it on and you’ll have perfectly ground up weed within seconds. Don’t miss out on the best overall electric grinder.

Price: $19.79

Pros:

Fantastic price

Can grind up to 1.75 oz each time

Designed with a safety top, so it won’t turn on without top in-place

Cons:

There’s no kief catch, so you have to manually collect it

2. Best Hand-Held Electric Grinder: iRSE Electric Stainless Steel Salt and Pepper Grinder

When you’re a big stoner, you’re more than likely puffing on a few different strains at once. And, you’re possibly partaking in both an indica and a sativa. Rather than constantly trying to remember what’s in your current grinder, purchase a set of two electric grinders. You’ll never be stuck dumping out (and subsequently trying to store) bud, just to regrind the strain you’re after.

While this isn’t sold as a set of electric grinders, you can purchase two of them for about $30, and you’ll be styling. Not only does the iRSE Electric Grinder look totally inconspicuous (hello covert “salt and pepper shakers”!), it grinds like a dream. It even comes with adjustable settings, in case you have some super sticky bud. Simply clean it with a damp cloth, and you’re ready to grind again.

Price: $10.99

Pros:

Fantastic price – purchase two for grinding multiple strains

Lights up when you grind it, so you ensure it’s dropping onto your rolling tray

Looks super sleek

Cons:

Doesn’t come in set of two – must be purchased individually

3. Most Powerful Electric Grinder: Avryware Stainless Steel Spice Grinder

When it comes to an electric grinder for weed, power is everything. If you have a weak electric grinder, you’ll just end up annoyed, exasperated, and wishing you had a stronger one. Instead of investing in an electric grinder you don’t use, snag one you’re excited about. After all, it’s pretty exciting to grind up bud, knowing that you’re about to rip a fat bowl or blunt. Make that powerful punch happen with the Epica Electric Coffee Grinder.

This hunka’ hunka’ grinding machine is an industrial-strength 250 watt grinder. You’d expect something this powerful to be super loud, but it’s actually quite the opposite: Quieter than most other electric grinders on the market. No matter how sticky the bud, this bad boy will grind it as finely as you want within seconds. Plus, it comes with a two-year guarantee. You really can’t go wrong with this electric grinder.

Price: $22.49

Pros:

Easy to push one-handed

Perfect for a small smoke sesh

Built very sturdily

Cons:

Smaller than expected

4. Best Cuisinart Electric Grinder: Cuisinart SG-10 Electric Spice-and-Nut Grinder

When it comes to kitchen appliances, Cuisinart is one of most well-known names in the game. Not only are they a recognizable company, they also produce super well-made products. So, it’s easy to see how Cuisinart’s Electric Grinder is a top-notch choice. Of course, this baby wasn’t exactly made with marijuana in mind, but it works just as well as an electric grinder for weed, as it does for spices.

This electric grinder has all of the bells and whistles you never knew you wanted until now. Hello, dishwasher-safe! Stop trying to use a damp cloth to clean it. You can just plop it right in the dishwasher instead. It’s designed with a push-to-go top, which is attached to a heavy-duty motor. If you’re in the market for an electric grinder for weed, the Cuisinart SG-10 Electric Spice-and-Nut Grinder is always a fantastic choice.

Price: $36.06

Pros:

Push-top mechanism makes for super easy grinding

Top and bowl are dishwasher-safe

Made by Cuisinart, a well-known kitchen appliance company

Cons:

May overheat if you grind it too long

Can’t put too much bud in, or else it’ll grind unevenly

5. Best Industrial Electric Grinder: Waring Commercial WSG30 Commercial Medium-Duty Electric Spice Grinder

There comes a time in your life where you need a massive electric grinder. This may be because you’ve turned into a huge stoner, and it’s easier to grind everything up at once. Or perhaps, you’ve found a love of baking edibles, and to make a bunch of pot butter at once, you need a lot of greens. Whatever the reason, you definitely want an industrial electric grinder.

The Waring Commercial WSG30 Electric Grinder is exactly what you’ve been looking for. This bad boy features a safety top, ensuring your fingers will stay completely intact. It comes with pulse action, so you can switch up the way it grinds. Each grinding bowl is totally dishwasher-safe, so you don’t have to spend time rubbing it down with a rag. If you want a big, honkin’ electric grinder, you want the Waring Commercial Grinder.

Price: $182.70

Pros:

Bowl is dishwasher-safe

Super high-quality grind and overall electric grinder

Has large grinding capacity

Cons:

Can’t be used for more than a minute-at-a-time

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers. Follow all local laws in your area.