Top 15 Best Creative Gift Ideas for Stoners

So, you’re in the market for a gift for stoners. Perhaps it’s for a significant other, close friend, or sibling. Whatever the reason, you may be feeling stuck. To some degree, you’re aware of the various ways to smoke, but unsure of which one the stoner you’re purchasing for prefers. So, rather than taking a shot in the dark, you’ve wound up here searching for the perfect present.

There are loads of things to consider when purchasing a gift for stoners. You could go with everything from a stash jar to hold bud, to a fancy glass cleaning kit if she’s a fan of bongs or dab rigs. There are loads of things to choose from when gift shopping for a stoner. So, take a minute to read through my list of best gifts for stoners, determine your budget, and use this article as a springboard to find the perfect present for the stoner in your life.

Stoner, pothead, whatever you call her, she’ll be thrilled you checked out this list.

1. Best Gift for Stoners – Grinder: Herb & Weed Grinder With Kief Catcher

A grinder is one of the most useful things when it comes to smoking bud. If you don’t own a grinder, you end up using your fingers to pick apart weed. Not only does this waste greens because it inevitably sticks to your hands, but you end up smoking in a relatively inefficient way. So, the easiest way to fix that issue would be to purchase a grinder. If the stoner in your life doesn’t have one of these puppies, she’s going to jump for joy when she sees it. If she does own one, she’ll be blown away with how great of a gift this grinder is.

This Ezee grinder works like a charm. It’s made of high-quality material, and has a fantastic teeth-to-hole ratio. Essentially, this means it grinds bud so perfectly, it’s like it produces fluffy little green clouds. Plus, this baby has a kief catcher. Kief is super-fine resin that comes off of the bud itself during the grinding process–it’s pretty strong. So, this grinder allows the stoner in your life to collect a bit of green gold. She’ll be jumping for joy with this bad boy.

Price: $14.99

2. Best Gift for Stoners – Stash Jar: Tightvac – 1 oz Airtight Multi-Use Vacuum Seal Portable Storage Container

Stoners can make a stash jar of just about anything. More often than not, they end up using a Mason jar or other similar glass-type jar. While these types of jars certainly do the job, there are much nicer, odor-locking jars available on the market. In fact, there are some kick booty ones for some kick booty prices. You really don’t have to spend a lot of money to purchase an awesome stash jar.

The Tightvac Airtight Vacuum Seal Container is hands-down one of the best stash jars money can buy. The best part? This baby is less-than $10. By purchasing this bad boy, you’ll be ensuring your favorite stoner’s weed smell doesn’t end up leaking all over her house. Plus, the bud stays moist because the stash jar is vacuum-sealed….and it holds up to an ounce of weed (what is also referred to as a “zip”). No matter what, this stash jar is a fantastic choice.

Price: $9.99

3. Best Gift for Stoners – Digital Scale: American Weigh Digital Scale, 100g [0.01g sensitivity]

Ok, so a scale may be a complete and utter cliche. But, that doesn’t mean it’s not a fantastic gift for a stoner. There are many times a stoner may want to use a scale. If she’s great about rationing her weed, it’s easy to use a scale to divvy up each day’s bud. Or, she may want to ensure she knows exactly how much green she used for a joint. Whatever the reason, a scale is definitely a great choice.

This American Weigh Digital Scale is downright awesome. It’s accurate to .01g, which is far more than any stoner could ever want. Plus, you can weigh up to 100 grams-at-a-time, which is significantly more than what anyone really needs. Just add in two AA batteries (purchase a pack here), and this baby is ready to go. It has a backlit LCD screen, making it super easy to read. You can never go wrong with purchasing a scale for a stoner.

Price: $10.82

4. Best Gifts for Stoners – Rolling Papers: Raw Unrefined Classic 1.25″ Size Cigarette Rolling Papers Full Box Of 24 Packs

If you’re going to purchase some joint papers as a gift for a stoner, you might as well go big, or go home. Regardless of whether or not the stoner your buying for is good at rolling joints or not, receiving a mega pack of them feels awesome. On the flip side, receiving a massive pack of cones is just as fantastic. Cones–also known as “pre-rolls”–are essentially pre-formed cones with an open top, where you dump in bud. Simply twist it off and you’ve got a professional-looking joint.

Raw is one of the most well-known names in the rolling paper market. Almost every head shop in the country carries the brand. They’re great for both beginners and veterans alike. If you do choose to purchase straight rolling papers, you might want to consider picking up some filter tips. They place a barrier between the bud and your mouth, making for a much more pleasant smoking experience. Regardless of which rolling paper route you choose, your stoner will be grinning.

Price: $18.99

5. Best Gifts for Stoners – Glass Cleaning Kit: KLEAR Kryptonite Naked Glass Cleaner

When you smoke glass, it’s bound to get nasty pretty darn quickly. “Glass” is what stoners refer to as the overarching category of glass smoking devices. These include pipes, bongs, and rigs. When someone smokes glass, the smoke passes through various areas of the piece. These areas can get gummed up pretty quickly. Not only does it look gross, it smells and tastes pretty gross, as well. Cleaning glass can be annoying and time consuming without a glass cleaning kit.

So, if you know your stoner loves to smoke glass, you should definitely consider purchasing a glass cleaning kit. An important side note: Always check ingredients and ensure there’s nothing called “limonene”–it’s a toxic substance often found in cleaning products, and shouldn’t be inhaled. Klear Kryptonite will clean the dirtiest of glass, and doesn’t require the use of a scrub brush. It’s even up to Colorado’s cleaning product certification code, so you know you’re safe with this stuff.

Price: $19.99

6. Best Gifts for Stoners – Herbal Vaporizer: PAX 3 Vaporizer

If you’re looking to purchase something a bit more upscale, look no further than an herbal vaporizer. You’ve heard of vaping–it’s what many old cigarette smokers switch to when they’re looking to step down their smoking habits. It’s virtually smell-free. An herbal vaporizer works in much the same way. You simply load up bud into the device, and you can smoke discreetly in public. Vaporizers are well-known for helping stoners conserve their weed.

The Pax 3 is hands-down the best herbal vaporizer money can buy. Not only is it portable, so a stoner can smoke anywhere, but it’s also super light-weight. It’s made of high-quality, durable materials. It comes with a 10-year warranty–there are few herbal vaporizers that can offer that type of guarantee. Plus, the kit includes a cleaning kit, back-up battery, charging dock, and two mouthpieces. Your favorite stoner may surprise hug you with this gift, so be ready.

The team over at Pax sent me a device to try. Get my full take on it here!

Price: $274.99

7. Best Gifts for Stoners – Dab Pen: Dr Dabber Aurora Vaporizer

In much the same vein as an herbal vaporizer, you could also purchase a dab pen. While herb vapes use actual greens, a dab pen uses concentrates. Concentrates are more potent, concentrated forms of bud which have been cut by a solvent. Types of concentrates include wax, oil, and shatter. Many stoners nowadays love how much quicker it is to take a dab (smoke a concentrate), than to grind up bud and smoke some greens.

A dab pen allows a stoner to smoke on-the-go. This is important because dab lovers pretty much couldn’t dab without a pen. A dab usually requires the use of a rig, nail and dome, and butane lighter–far too cumbersome to carry around on a daily basis. The Dr. Dabber Aurora Vaporizer is the be all, end all when it comes to dab pens. It allows users to smoke any concentrate, and provides a super clean hit regardless. The set-up even comes with a concentrate container, so a stoner can just plop in their wax and go. Easy peasy, my friend.

If you’re interested in a full review of the Dr. Dabber Aurora, check it out here.

Price: $89.99 (10 percent off MSRP)

8. Best Gifts for Stoners – Weed Accessory Kit: Discreet Van Gogh ‘Almond Blossom’ Locking Book Box

Regardless of whether or not the stoner in your life has an entire weed set-up, receiving a new matching set of weed accessories is like heaven on earth. No matter how much a stoner loves her set-up, there’s just something truly magical about new cannabis accessories. While there are tons of weed kits and accessories you can choose from when purchasing a gift for a stoner, you should consider this Discreet Van Gogh “Almond Blossom” Locking Book Box.

The Van Gogh design is absolutely beautiful. Personally, it brings feelings of calmness and serenity. It’s constructed with a maroon interior, encased by a faux leather book. The box contains a stash jar for a eighth and two keys. At that point, the only thing missing would be a lighter and some rolling papers. If you missed it earlier, here are some awesome lighters you can add to the accessories, as well. Give your stoner the gift of an entire smoking set-up.

Price: $69.95

9. Best Gifts for Stoners – Weed Socks: HUF Men’s Cloudwash Plantlife Crew Sock

So maybe you’re feeling a bit hesitant about giving your favorite stoner something smoking-related. This could be for a variety of reasons. But, don’t sweat it, I’ve got you covered. What’s one of the best things you could receive? Socks! I’m not even being sarcastic. Ask almost any stoner and he or she will tell you that socks would be a phenomenal gift for stoners. When you get baked, you sometimes get what we refer to as “the high chills”. It just simply means you’re unnecessarily cold. And what do you do when you’re cold? Put on socks!

Huf Socks are super well-known to both stoners and non-stoners alike. This is because they were the first really big company to sell clothing with pot leaves on it. Popular stores like Zumiez and other skate or snowboard shops often carry the popular pot leaf socks. Huf produces a plethora of colors, so if blue isn’t the right one, you’re bound to find the perfect match. These socks are machine washable, so they won’t be destroyed with regular laundry. Socks are always a great choice for a stoner.

Price: $16

10. Best Gift for Stoners – Coloring Book: The Stoner’s Coloring Book: Coloring for High-Minded Adults

Adult coloring books have surged into the mainstream in recent years. There’s just something really therapeutic about taking a white sheet of paper, and adding beautiful colors to it. Not only do you feel super relaxed after a good coloring session, you also have an awesome creation you’ve just made. Now, think about how much fun you have coloring completely sober. Coloring while stoned is bliss. Alternatively, if you know your favorite stoner prefers puzzles and activities, consider purchasing this stoner activity book.

This coloring book is designed specifically with stoners in mind. Sure, any adult coloring book is a great choice, but these images are meant to look especially mesmerizing when you’re stoned. Plus, there’s some good ol’ stoner humor peppered throughout the book for a good laugh. The pages are really thick, so gel pens can easily be used in place of colored pencils or crayons. Coloring is a great activity, stoned or not, so your favorite stoner will be pleased as punch.

Price: $11.97 (25 percent off MSRP)

11. Best Gift for Stoners – Glass Bong: Black Leaf ELITE Beaker Base 6-Arm Perc Ice Bong

Aside from joints, which require rolling papers, glass bongs are one of the most iconic ways to smoke cannabis. Glass bongs, of course, come in many different sizes, colors, number of percolators, and more. So, if you’re looking for a gift for stoners, simpler is better when it comes to glass.

A straight ice bong with a beaker base is solid and pretty classic, in terms of shape. This baby features a six-arm percolator–a piece inside of the bong, which helps diffuse the smoke significantly, making it much smoother to inhale. It also has ice notches, so your favorite stoner can put ice cubes or snow inside, to further cool the smoke. A glass bong is easily one of the best gifts for stoners.

Price: $84.99 (15 percent off MSRP)

12. Best Gifts for Stoners – E Nail: Yocan Torch E-Nail

There are two forms of cannabis that people generally inhale. The first is flower, like the typical green nugs you see. The second is concentrates, which are often referred to as “dabs”. Each type of cannabis requires a different method of consumption. A popular way to take a dab is with a dab rig. To do so, you must heat the nail with a butane torch….or purchase an e nail, which is a continuously heated nail.

In terms of gifts for stoners, an e nail is a phenomenal choice. The Yocan Torch E-Nail allows for 15-second, continuous heating, ideal for taking smooth, big dabs. It features a dual-quartz atomizer, and heats up to temperatures between 482 – 536 degrees Fahrenheit. Dab all day with this baby.

Price: $59.99

Buy the Yocan Torch E-Nail here at Vapor4Life and enter promo code Heavy for 10 percent off your order, plus free shipping.

13. Best Gifts for Stoners – Glass Pipe: Glass Mini Sherlock Pipe

Glass isn’t just limited to bongs. It also includes tons of different pipes, like steamrollers, spoon pipes, colorful pipes, and more. But, if you had to choose an “iconic” pipe shape, it’s definitely the Sherlock Pipe. Yep, just like our favorite fictional detective, this pipe’s unique shape is still popular amongst cannabis enthusiasts today.

Not only does this piece look super BA, it’s also very comfortable to hold. So, that means less butterfingers, and more smokeage. This baby hits very smoothly, and is easily a go-to pipe. With smoking over time, the colors will change. Once cleaned, and they’ll go back to their original hues. The carb hole is located on the left side. Your favorite stoner will be exclaiming, “Elementary, my dear Watson!” in no time.

Price: $105

14. Best Gifts for Stoners – Steamroller Pipe: Incredibowl Pipe Mini

When it comes to 420 accessories, pipes are not limited to just glass. In fact, there are loads of popular ceramic, stone, wood, and crystal pipes available. They come in varying bowl sizes, colors, and shapes. But there’s a pipe that fits into multiple materials: The Incredibowl.

I personally own one of these, and it’s easily my favorite pipe. It features a shatter-proof expansion chamber, which filters out the nasty tar, and cools down each hit. While not a vaporizer, it certainly conserves your greens more than a regular pipe. And if the stoner you’re looking for a gift for is a fan of concentrates, she can toke on them with this bad boy, as well. Easy to clean, easy on the greens, easy on the wallet. What more could you want in a gift for stoners?

Price: $60.94

15. Best Gifts for Stoners – Dabber: Sprinkles Cupcake Dabber

I’ve talked about dabs and concentrates a few times in this piece. But, I haven’t mentioned how they’re transferred from their storage container, to the nail. This action requires something called a dabber. (I know, the name wasn’t the most creative.) Because dabs are so sticky, it’s important to have a tool specifically set aside for this use. Dabbers are available in a variety of materials, but glass and metal are the most common.

This Crescent Wand Dabber by Empire Glassworks is a real beauty. It’s handmade in the United States. Crafted with crushed opal marble, thick borosilicate glass, and a custom blend of colors, it’s sure to stand out amongst your favorite stoner’s accessory collection. Be sure to give the coolest gift for stoners with this dabber.

Price: $39.99

