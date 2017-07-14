Top 10 Best 4 Piece Grinders for Cannabis

Grinders come in many shapes and sizes. Some are so tiny, people with large hands can’t use them. Others are so large, it makes you wonder how much someone smokes per-day. A grinder can come in 2, 3, 4, or even 5 pieces. Each, of course, has its own advantages and disadvantages. Fewer pieces means less-hassle, but more pieces means you can refine your smoking experience even further.

While 2 and 3 piece grinders are fantastic, 4 piece grinders are where it’s at. They all have relatively the same design: two pieces to grind the bud on top, where it drops through to a holding chamber, followed by a screen and kief catch. Kief is essentially super-potent pieces of bud called trichomes, that have fallen off during the grinding process. The kief then collects in the kief catch, so you can sprinkle it onto a bowl or bong.

There are tons of 4 piece grinders out there. You always have the option of walking into a head shop and purchasing whatever they have on-hand, but it’s more than likely going to be more expensive, and a lower-quality grinder. So, instead of dropping dollars on something you’re unsure about, consider purchasing a 4 piece grinder that has already been vetted.

I’ve compiled a list of the most kick butt 4 piece grinders you can purchase. Check them out below!

1.Best Overall 4 Piece Grinder: Herb & Weed Grinder With Kief Catcher 4 Piece Anodized Aluminum

When you’re looking for a grinder, there are a few things that probably pop into your mind. Obviously, quality is of the utmost importance. A second important factor is the price. Sure, there are plenty of fancy-schmancy 4 piece grinders, but they’re not a “have-to-purchase” because there are so many great ones available. If you’re looking for the best overall 4 piece grinder, though, it’s hands down the Herb & Weed Grinder With Kief Catcher.

Not only does it fulfill both requirements with a breeze, it just feels good in your hands. It has a pretty much perfect teeth-to-drop-hole ratio, ultimately grinding up your bud into fluffy little green clouds. If you have a tendency to drop things, this bad boy has scratch-resistant material on the outside. Whether you’re constantly on-the-go, or prefer to smoke on your big comfy couch, you don’t want to miss the Herb & Weed Grinder With Kief Catcher.

Price: $14.99

Pros:

Made of extremely high-quality, scratch-resistant material

Incredible price for the product you receive

Magnetic top keeps grinder together at all times

Teeth are so sharp, it’ll cut through the stickiest of bud

Cons:

If bud is placed in the middle, it can easily get stuck

2. Best 4 Piece Grinder Under $10: Golden Bell 4 Piece 2″ Spice Herb Grinder – Nickel Black

Cheap grinders often come with a stigma: cheap means low-quality. It’s an easy thing to assume, given how many plastic-y grinders are just plain awful. But, don’t discount a 4 piece grinder simply because it’s under $10. Both you and your pocketbook would be severely disappointed if you overlooked this baby. The Golden Bell 4 Piece 2″ Grinder is everything you could want in a grinder…and more.

Like most 4 piece grinders, the Golden Bell features three chambers: grinding chamber, holding chamber, and kief catch. The kief catch comes with a kief scrape. Because kief is so sticky, if you use your fingers, you’ll inevitably lose some of that precious goodness. (If you want to purchase back up kief scrapers, snag some here). If you’re prone to breaking things, don’t fret. This baby comes with a lifetime warranty! Stop worrying about your grinder, and start letting the stress melt away.

Price: $7.49

Pros:

Incredible price

Insanely high-quality for under $10

Comes with a lifetime warranty

Cons:

May be smaller than expected

Bud may get stuck on teeth – it’s easy to remove

3. Best General Use 4 Piece Grinder: Golden Gate Grinders 4-Piece Anodized Aluminum Herb Grinder with Pollen Catcher

There comes a time in your life where you just want solid weed accessories. By that, I mean, you want something that will consistently work and produce high-quality smoking experience every single time. Now, these solid weed accessories don’t have to be expensive. They certainly can be, but you can get an awesome grinder for general, everyday use for under $25. Quality beats out just about anything.

Whether you choose to travel with your grinder, or leave it solidly planted on your coffee table, you’re ready to go. This 4 piece grinder is made with super high-quality, scratch-resistant material. A powerful magnet holds the top in place, ensuring your bud won’t spill everywhere. A kief scraper is included for your convenience. Choose from five different colors, to match your piece grinder to your preferences.

Price: $21.95

Pros:

Grinds like an absolute dream

Magnetic top keeps bud secure

Made of super durable, high-quality material

Cons:

Can get stuck if it’s not cleaned every so often

4. Best 4 Piece Grinder With a Hand Crank: Chromium Crusher 2.5 Inch 4 Piece Tobacco Spice Herb Grinder

If you’ve ever been in a situation where you couldn’t grind your bud, you know how much that sucks. Perhaps you had a wrist injury, or the top was just downright stuck. Whatever is causing your green pains, they can easily be fixed by purchasing a 4 piece grinder with a hand crank. A hand crank gives you extra leverage, in order to make grinding up your bud much easier. And a hand crank is way less lame than you think–how many of your buddies have one? You’ll have the most unique grinder on the block.

Chromium Crusher is an exceedingly well-known brand in the cannabis industry. They produce some of the best grinders for incredible prices. This particular 4 piece grinder is made of super heavy-duty zinc alloy. Once you place bud in the top, you can use the hand crank to manually grind the bud. This grinder is 2.5″, so you can grind up a decent amount at one time. Your wrist and your lungs will be thrilled with your Chromium Crusher choice.

Price: $11.99

Pros:

Makes grinding bud easy – reduces difficulty in turning the top

Made with super durable, high-quality material

Fantastic price

Cons:

Can be easy to cross-thread parts, as they wear over time

5. Best 4 Piece Grinder With Extra Storage: Zip Grinders – Large Herb Grinder – Four Piece with Kief Catcher

A grinder in and of itself is a fantastic weed accessory. As a seasoned stoner, you may have an awesome stash jar on hand. Why travel with both of them, when you could easily consolidate into one? Having a grinder/stash jar combination is like a god-send–especially when you’re constantly on-the-go. By simply storing nugs in the storage area, or grinding a bunch of bud in the morning, you can make your smoking life much easier.

Zip Grinders took this concept and ran with it. They created a grinder 2.5″ in diameter and 3.5″ tall–that’s about twice the size of normal grinders. This bad boy has a perfect teeth-to-drop-hole ratio, ultimately producing the fluffiest greens you’ll ever smoke. And, if you ever feel like removing the extra storage chamber, you’re more than welcome to do so. Bring it anywhere and don’t worry about breaking it because this 4 piece grinder is made with insanely durable materials. Get the best storage/grinder combo on the market.

Price: $14.95

Pros:

Super easy to grind up bud, regardless of it’s sticky or not

Holds a ton of greens at once

Center chamber is removable

Cons:

Can make squeaking noise as you grind, if not properly cleaned

6. Best 4 Piece Grinder with 5 Star Review: Platinum Grinders Herb Grinder with Kief Catcher

When you’re shopping online, you’re bound to look at the reviews for an item. After all, if another customer is willing to write about the product, you want to know how it works in real life. Of course, many times the item description is spot on for a grinder….but why not take into account the opinions of people who have purchased it? If you’re a big review reader, you only need to glance at a few of the Platinum Grinders Herb Grinder reviews to see how truly awesome it is.

With almost 1,900 reviews, this bad boy has a 4.8 star rating–an impressive feat few products can boast. It’s made from aircraft-grade aluminum, so its durability is fantastic. The teeth for grinding are extremely sharp, and will cut through even the stickiest of greens. A strong metal top holds all of your weed in place, so you can stick it in a pocket or bag without having to worry. And, if for some reason something goes wrong with your 4 piece grinder, send it back for a 100% hassle-free, money-back guarantee. This grinder is truly a five star slam dunk.

Price: $16.99

Pros:

Grinds up even the stickiest of bud with ease

Made of super high-quality material

Has more than 1,850 positive reviews

Cons:

Large decal on top isn’t the most visually appealing

7. Best New Design 4 Piece Grinder: MojoGrinder

Most grinders nowadays are designed somewhat in the same capacity. That is to say, most grinders follow a certain teeth-and-hole pattern. While there are obviously tried-and-true designs, there’s always room for improvement. They say don’t fix something that’s not broken, but why not if it’ll make it that much better? MojoGrinder completely subscribes to this school of thought, which is why they created their proprietary grinder.

This bad boy is the first of its kind because it’s a cone-shaped grinder. The grinder itself still has a cylindrical shape, but the grinding chamber has a noticeable dip in the center. Because bud oftentimes gets stuck in the center of a regular grinder and continues to be mashed down, it can make the entire grinder useless. This design works by constantly grinding bud everywhere–instead of just smashing it up in certain places. Not only does this reduce frustration, it increases the fineness with which you can grind up your bud. This 4 piece grinder is well-worth the price to reduce your grinding headaches.

Price: $22.98

Pros:

Features a cone design, making it easier to grind than with normal grinders

Works best as an at-home grinder

Produces perfectly-ground bud

Super easy to physically grind

Cons:

A bit more expensive than comparable grinderes

8. Best King-Size 4 Piece Grinder: Shtriker Herb Grinder 3.0 Inch

There comes a time in many stoners’ smoking careers that require a big freakin’ grinder. Perhaps you’ve turned into an edible fiend, and using a massive 4 piece grinder is the fastest way to accomplish your baking goals. Or, maybe you have the chill house and your homies always come over with bud. Whatever the reason, a gigantic grinder can be a real life saver. Shtriker agrees, and put out the impressive 4″ Aluminum Grinder.

Durable might as well be this grinder’s middle name. It’s made of a heavy-duty aluminum alloy, with razor sharp aluminum teeth. The top is held in place with a strong magnet, while a silicon O ring keeps the grind extra smooth. Plus, it comes with a kief scraper, so you can revel in the extra stony-ness kief provides. If you’re looking for an extra-large grinder, you’ve found it with this big guy.

Price: $16.99

Pros:

Extra-large grinding capacity

Made of extremely durable materials

Screen sifts kief really well

Cons:

You may run out of bud more quickly because of its capacity

Can be hard-to-grip if you have small hands

9. Best 4 Piece Grinder for Traveling: Aerospaced 4 Piece Grinder And Sifter – 2.5″

If and when you decide to smoke on the road, there are a few things you want to take with you. First, it’s extremely important to take precautions with a smell-proof stash jar. You don’t want that dank escaping at the wrong time. Second, you want to make sure you have something to cover up the smell of smoke, like a Smoke Buddy. Third, is a grinder that will keep your ground up bud nice and secure as you move about the country. The Aerospaced 4 Piece Grinder and Sifter is perfect for traveling.

I personally own this bad boy and it’s my favorite. I bring it with me everywhere and it’s never failed me–even when I’ve been super careless about tossing it in my bag. The magnet on the top is as fantastic as the day I purchased it. Plus, it’s large enough that I can store a few nugs in the storage part for later smokeage. I’m a big fan of kief, and this is easily one of the most efficient kief catches I’ve ever had in my life. Hands down, I’d recommend this 4 piece grinder to any stoner.

Price: $29.99 (15 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Has a fantastic storage capacity for holding nugs and ground up bud

Kief catch is super efficient, and it comes with a scraper

Grinds up bud into a fluffy pile of greens

Super easy and smooth grind

Cons:

If bud is placed in the middle, it will get stuck

You can “over-shut” the grinder, making it difficult to open

10. Best Luxury 4 Piece Grinder: Santa Cruz Shredder Grinder / Sifter – 2.1″

Luxury cannabis accessories cost a pretty penny–but not all of them are luxury-quality. An expensive grinder should absolutely grind your greens into a cloud of fluff. It should also provide a smooth grind, not catching on anything. Furthermore, it should have an extremely efficient kief catch. Check, check, and check. The Santa Cruz Shredder Grinder ticks off all of those boxes with relative ease.

In addition to all of those fabulous qualities, this 4 piece grinder is made of a very durable material. From there, it’s coated with a protectant, to ensure it doesn’t scratch if you drop it by accident. On top of that, if you do end up breaking it in some capacity, it has a lifetime warranty. You’ll wonder how you lived your life prior to a Santa Cruz Shredder Grinder.

Price: $59.99 (8 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Provides a super smooth grind

Grinds bud perfectly

Collects kief very efficiently

Cons:

More expensive than other grinders

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers. Follow all local laws in your area.