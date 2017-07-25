Top 10 Best Raw Rolling Papers & Accessories

If you’ve been around the weed world for any extended period of time, you know about Raw Authentic. Heck, even if you’re not a big toker, you’ve probably heard of the company before. They’re available in practically every gas station and head shop in the country. As a general rule of thumb, Raw Authentic is considered one of the biggest names in the industry.

Raw rolling papers and cones are like a god-send. They’re a fantastic choice for both novices and cannabis connoisseurs because of the diversity in selection. Raw rolling papers range from unbleached, to natural, and even full organic. And, pretty much any paper type (i.e. cones, king-size, etc.) offers something in each category of rolling paper.

On top of that, Raw accessories are just as kick butt. If you’re a stoner, you’ve more than likely to have given rolling papers and cones a shot. But, have you tried any of their rolling trays, rolling machines, or pokers? You should definitely consider any Raw Authentic product the next time you need to buy a weed accessory or pack of rolling papers.

I’ve compiled the best list of all Raw rolling papers and accessories. Browse this list to up your next smoking experience!

1. Best Classic Raw Rolling Papers: Raw Unrefined Classic 1.25″ Rolling Papers – 4 Packs

Raw rolling papers really don’t need an introduction. You already know how amazing they are, given that your first joint was probably rolled with one of them. If you haven’t personally tried to roll with Raw rolling papers, though, I highly recommend it. My frustrations with rolling papers usually arise from the paper being too thin, or it needs an exact amount of spit. Too much spit and it un-rolls, too little spit and it won’t stick.

These babies fix most issues you have with rolling papers. Raw is already super well-known for creating rolling papers for the masses. Newbie, veteran, it makes no difference. Although, with almost any rolling experience, adding a filter tip is always a fantastic choice. You really can’t go wrong with Raw rolling papers. The only thing you may be disappointed about is not purchasing enough up-front, to fuel your current joint kick.

Price: $5.09 (78 percent off MSRP)

2. Best of Raw Accessories – Filter Tips: Raw Rolling Papers Filter Tips Standard Size Vegan 10 Booklets

As mentioned above, adding a filter tip when rolling with Raw rolling papers makes your smoking experience all the better. Filters are super important when it comes to smoking Js. How many times has a homie rolled up, only to exclude a filter tip? You ultimately end up getting bits of green in your mouth, which, let’s be honest–that’s downright nasty.

Instead of puffing on a lumper-looking J, invest in Raw rolling tips. These babies come in small packs that can easily fit in your pocket, along with your handy-dandy rolling papers. Each packet comes with 50 tips, and you’ll receive 10 packs, totaling 500 filter tips for under $5. Filter tips are a solid investment for your own rolling experiences, as well as when your buddy thinks a filter-less joint is the way to go. Stop the non-filter madness!

Price: $4.40

3. Best of King-Size Raw Rolling Papers: 5 booklets x RAW CLASSIC Rolling Paper King-Size Slim

It’s pretty safe to assume that any Raw rolling paper will rock your world. Just like the regular Raw rolling papers, these king-size behemoths are absolutely incredible. There comes a time in your life where regular-size rolling papers just don’t do it anymore. Perhaps it’s because you constantly bring joints to hang out with the homies. Or maybe it’s because you are just a Grade A stoner. Either way, the king-size Raw rolling papers are about to be your new best friend.

These babies fit more than a typical rolling paper, ultimately reducing the amount of time you need to spend rolling. They come in packs of 32, for a total of 160 Raw rolling papers. Just like the regular-size rolling papers, the king-size does extremely well with filter tips. Once you’ve rolled one up, you’ll have fewer burning throat hits, so you’ll cough far less. Let your inner-stoner out with the king-size Raw rolling papers.

Price: $5.75

4. Best of Raw Papers Accessories – Pre-Roll Filter Tips: Raw Natural Unrefined Pre-Rolled Filter Tips 5 Pack

“Wait a minute…didn’t you just put Raw filter tips earlier on this list?” Very astute observation! However, filter tips and pre-rolled filter tips are actually two different things. Anything with the term “pre-roll” in its name means it’s already been shaped to make your life easier. Pre-roll tips have already been rolled–so you can just stick them in your joint. Filter tips that haven’t been pre-rolled, are flat and must be manually rolled like a regular rolling paper.

The advantage to pre-roll filter tips is they save you tons of time. You just plop it into your J, and you’re good to go. On the other hand, though, they take up more space than a small book of regular filter tips. Evaluate whether you prefer to roll on-the-go, or roll at-home. This will help determine the best type of filter for your smoking habits. You’ll be thrilled you picked them up.

Price: $6.98

5. Best Organic Raw Rolling Paper Cones: RAW Organic Unrefined Pre-Rolled Cone 32 Pack (1.25″)

Just like pre-roll filter tips, pre-roll rolling papers are a life saver. They significantly reduce the amount of time it takes to roll a joint. Plus, you don’t have to lick the paper and potentially ruin your future J. Raw cones allow you to grind up your bud, dump it, and scoop it into the top of the pre-roll. Once you’ve filled it to a level you’re satisfied with, you simply pinch the end and twist it off.

Little known fact: many dispensaries use pre-rolls for their joints. They’re clearly a more efficient choice for professionals–why not implement the same practice on your own? These Raw rolling paper cones are made of unrefined, organic material, making them a better choice for your lungs than other types of cones. Plus, they’re vegan, so not to worry if you live that lifestyle. Pre-rolls make your life easier, and Raw cones are the best choice.

Price: $11.79

6. Best Raw Papers Accessory – Loader & Poking Tool: RAW Cone Loader With Card + Poking Tool

One of the most annoying things about loading a bowl or rolling a J is the amount of bud that gets on your fingers. Sure, you could easily use a little piece of paper for a scoop, but you end up losing a bit of bud each time. Having sticky bud is great…until you don’t get to smoke it all. That’s why investing in a loading tool is such an awesome option.

This loading tool comes with a poker. You may not think you need the additional accessory, but it comes in handy more often than you’d think. If you’re a big fan of smoking glass, especially bongs, in addition to rolling papers, a poker is a life saver. Instead of trying to shove the corner of your lighter into the bowl, a poking tool will save the day. This little Raw rolling paper accessory kit will have you beaming in no time.

Price: $8.80

7. Best Classic Raw Rolling Paper Cones: RAW Classic Natural Unrefined Pre Rolled Cones

We’ve already gone over the merits of cones. They make your life as a stoner infinitely easier. Raw papers produces a pretty wide selection of rolling papers and pre-rolls. As mentioned at the beginning of this piece, they range in organic and non-organic, to natural and unrefined. The first set of pre-rolls you encountered on this list was 1.25″ in-length and organic.

These babies are longer than the other cones, but skinnier. They’re not considered the king-size, though. These Raw rolling paper cones have the Raw logo on them, so you know you’re receiving the real deal. They’re completely non-GMO, chlorine-free, and vegan-friendly. While they’re not considered organic, they’re still a much cleaner cone for your lungs than comparable brants.

Price: $6.87

8. Best Raw Rolling Paper Accessory – Rolling Machine: Raw Hemp Plastic King Size 110mm Cigarette Rolling Machine

With so much talk about Raw rolling papers, it’s important not to forget about the Raw rolling machine. A rolling machine is perfect for those who don’t want to use pre-rolls, but also aren’t adept enough at rolling a J on their own. Rolling joints takes a lot of time and effort. If you have low fine-motor skills or are just too lazy to learn, then a rolling machine is definitely the solution for you.

This particular Raw rolling machine fits up to a king-size rolling paper. So, if you like to smoke fattie joints, you can easily do so with this bad boy. It’s a super simple set-up, with just four steps: insert the Raw paper, place filter tip at the end, add greens, and roll. It’s literally that straightforward. Stop looking like a total dweeb with your un-smokeable joints and invest in a Raw rolling machine. You’ll thank me later.

Price: $4.20

9. Best of Raw Rolling Accessories – Rolling Tray: Raw Rolling Tray (Full Size)

No list would be complete with mention of a Raw rolling tray. Because the name is already so prominent in the cannabis community, Raw rolling trays pretty much sell themselves. A rolling tray makes your life much easier, by collecting all the bits of bud that didn’t make it into your joint or bowl. Raw rolling trays come in all shapes and sizes to fit your smoking life.

This particular rolling tray is considered “full-size”. It’s about 13.25″ x 10.75″, so it’s large enough to hold your grinder and lighter, too. The rolling tray is made of a super durable, solid plastic. Heck it’s so versatile you could eat a piece of pizza off of it after you’re done rolling…assuming you wash it well. Ok, maybe stay away from that–but it gives you a great idea of how large this rolling tray actually is. And, if you’re looking for something smaller, check out the small Raw rolling tray. You won’t be disappointed in any size you purchase.

Price: $10.30

10. Best of Raw Rolling Papers – Raw Rolling Kit: Raw Rolling Tray Bundle

As you know by now, Raw makes the best rolling papers, filter tips, pre-rolls, trays, and more. Instead of purchasing everything individually, it would be prudent to your pocketbook to invest in a Raw rolling kit. A rolling kit contains all of the best Raw rolling papers and accessories…for a fantastic price. If you’re looking to save a penny or two, the consider the Raw Rolling Tray Bundle.

This baby contains the following: A Mini Rolling tray, six packs of 1.25″ Raw rolling papers, a Raw 79 mm Roller, and a Laramie Tough Box Cigarette Case. If you purchased all of these individually you’d be spending far more than this under-$20 price tag. This Raw rolling kit is perfect as a gift, or for someone who is just starting out in the world of Raw rolling papers. You won’t be disappointed, and you’ll get a taste of the awesome Raw life.

Price: $19.49

