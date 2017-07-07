Top 10 Best Weed Clothing Ideas for Stoners

When you think of stoners, there are probably a few thing that come to mind: pot leaves and trippy designs. You’d certainly be right in both regards, especially when it comes to clothing stoners wear. Of course, everyone has their own unique style, but there are a few trends within the cannabis apparel industry. Perhaps you’re searching for something for yourself, or maybe you’re on a mission to find a gift for a friend.

Instead of searching the internet far and wide for cool weed clothing ideas, I’ve compiled a phenomenal list for the best stoner clothing. As you know, there are tons of types of clothing, ranging from pants and tops, to accessories and footwear. The sky is the limit when it comes to purchasing weed clothing. Some of these pieces are plastered with pot leaves, while others are more subtle in their stoner tendencies.

In any event, use this list of the best clothing ideas for stoners as a springboard towards the perfect thing!

1. Best Weed Clothing – T-Shirt: THC Molecule Tetrahydrocannabinol T-Shirt

There are tons of weed t-shirts to choose from if you simply type in “weed clothing”. Whether you like a bit of good 420 humor, or prefer something more subtle, a marijuana t-shirt definitely exists to match your exact style. This t-shirt, of course, is a bit more subtle than a shirt that reads “Wake and Bake” (although if you want one that says exactly that, snag one here). It’s the chemical structure for THC, or Tetrahydrocannabinol–the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.

It’s a subtle play on stoner t-shirts because it doesn’t outright say “weed”, “marijuana”, or “ganja”. Whether you’re purchasing for a guy or girl, both fits exist. Each t-shirt is made with 100% lightweight cotton, and is a classic fit. Choose from five different colors to soothe that inner-420-nerd. Your stoner buddies will give you some knucks, and you can joke around with your non-stoner friends you’re just a chemistry major.

Price: $14.99

2. Best Weed Clothing – Beanie: NEFF Men’s Daily Heather Beanie

In the eyes of a stoner, you really can’t go wrong with a beanie. Guy or girl, it doesn’t matter. Every single stoner I know owns at least one beanie, and most own more than three of them. Why are they so common amongst stoners? They’re ridiculously comfortable. Stoners are all about comfort. Catch almost any stoner in at least one piece of athletic clothing, at any given time: t-shirt, leggings, or workout shorts. What can we say? We like to be as comfy as we are stoned.

Neff is a super well-known name in the beanie industry. This particular slouchy beanie doesn’t have pot leaves on it, but there are tons of colors you can choose from. Most Neff beanies fit both guys and girls, but beanies made specifically for women are given a separate designation because they’re smaller than a non-specific one. Heck, even many non-stoners love beanies because they’re warm and look super dope. A beanie is always a great bet for stoners.

Price: $16.20 (10 percent off MSRP)

3. Best Weed Clothing – Socks: Geeot Cotton Socks

Who doesn’t love a good pair of socks? And no, I’m not referring to the weird, chunky socks your old Aunt Muriel used to give you as a birthday present….even though your birthday is in July. No, I’m talking about some downright awesome socks. Awesome socks in a stoner’s mind refer to one of two things: super comfy or super rad looking. These cotton socks fall into both categories.

Loads of weed socks on the market are calf-height or higher. Rarely do you find little ankle socks you can wear everyday. Not only do these socks look super cool, if you put on a closed-toe shoe, you won’t end up announcing to the world you’re wearing socks with pot leaves on them. There are five pairs of socks in this pack, and they fit a men’s US size 5-10.5. Ladies, that translates to a 7-12. Plus, they’re not 100% cotton, making them even more breathable for all-day wear.

If you’re more of a high-crew sock type of person, you can snag those babies here, as well.

Price: $11.99

4. Best Weed Clothing – Drug Rug: El Paso Designs Unisex Classic Mexican Baja Pullover Hoodie

Without even looking at the picture, I’m sure the term “drug rug” immediately brings forth an image in your mind. Often, they’re referred to as a baja hoodie, or hooded Mexican poncho. They’re made from a durable, warm material. The inside is nice and cozy, while the outside retains a rugged look, which only appears more awesome with time. Many companies sell these drug rugs, but you want to ensure you’re purchasing a quality one.

This El Paso Designs Mexican Baja Pullover Hoodie has a great reputation in the apparel industry. They’re well-known for producing high-quality drug rugs for a super affordable price. Of course, you could always purchase one of these babies on a trip out to Colorado, or down to Mexico, but indulge yourself and snag one now. There are tons of colors to choose from. Let out your real stoner side.

Price: $16.55 – $29.99

5. Best Weed Clothing – Shorts: Calilogo Women’s Weed Marijuana Pot Leaf Casual Jogging Shorts

Comfy, lounge shorts are a stoner’s dream. Not only do they allow you to move around really easily, they’re super cute to boot. I know more than my fair share of stoner girls who get up, throw on what they refer to as their “comfies”, pack a bowl, and rip it for a good wake and bake session. There’s just something to be said about that perfect pair of weed print shorts.

Calilogo is killing it with these adorable pot leaf shorts. They’re available in both black and grey–a classic when it comes to lounge clothes. It has two front pockets, so you have somewhere to keep your phone. Throw on a t-shirt or hoodie, and you’re set to go hang with some homies. If you’re really digging this pattern, you can purchase a jacket with it, as well. You won’t be disappointed with these adorable pot leaf shorts.

Price: $15.99 – $36.99

6. Best Weed Clothing – Dress: Neon Purple Pink & Blue Weed Marijuana Leaf Print Mini Dress

When you’re putting on a dress, there’s a 50/50 chance of it being because you want to look cute or because you want to be comfortable. Luckily, both usually come about when you’re wearing a dress. Hello, no bra! What could possibly make a dress even more dope? The fact that it has a pot leaf print all over it. And not just an annoying “heyyyyy I smoke ganjah!!!” type of way. It’s a more subtle way of letting out your stoner side.

The design features multi-colored pot leaves throughout the dress. It’s made from a super comfortable, light-weight material. It’s crazy soft, making it a fantastic, all-day choice. This pot leaf dress does hug your curves, so be ready to flaunt what your momma gave you–but it’s not uncomfortably tight. Pair it with a cute cardigan, some flats, and you’re ready for a night out being a pot momma….errr hot momma.

Price: $19.99

7. Best Weed Clothing – Tall Tee: URBANTOPS Mens Hipster Shirt

Tall tees are an absolute god-send when you’re snowboarding. Their extra-long design covers your butt, so you can tighten your bindings without worrying about soaking through to your undies. If you’re not a snowboarder–or are just looking for a sick, new tall tee–look no further than the URBANTOPS Mens Hipster Shirt. Just because it says it’s made specifically for men, ladies, you know we can easily just size down. A men’s small can still be a little baggy, though.

This tall tee features a “color block” pattern of flowers and white. A rounded hemline gives it an extra feeling of “cool”. If flowers aren’t exactly your thing, don’t worry because there are a variety of colors and designs you can choose from. Rock a bit of a more laid back vibe with this tall tee by URBANTOPS.

Price: $19.99

Absolutely nothing can beat a tank top. They look fantastic all by themselves, when paired with a plaid shirt, or as an extra layer with a long-sleeve tee. Finding a weed tank that doesn’t look super lame can be pretty annoying. iHeartRaves recognized that, and created the Ganja Galaxy Sleeveless Marijuana Tank Top. While it’s specifically designated as a men’s top, ladies just need to size down, knowing it won’t be a women’s cut.

iHeartRaves is well-known amongst stoners, especially festival goers. They create ridiculously awesome weed clothing and festie gear, ranging in price from super affordable to relatively-luxury. The design is awesome, but isn’t too in-your-face, like other weed tanks can be. Sizes are pretty true, so order what you’d normally purchase. This weed tank is can’t-miss in terms of clothing for stoners.

Didn’t quite match what you were looking for? Check out this women’s cut tank. It reads “Real Mermaids Smoke Seaweed”!

Price: $29.95 – $34.95

9. Best Weed Clothing – Snapback: Luminous Snapback Baseball Cap Glow In The Dark

Snapbacks are at the cornerstone of many stoners’ outfits. There’s just something so perfect about adding a flat bill to spice things up. And what better type of flat bill to make an outfit pop, than one that glows in the dark? I honestly didn’t even know glow in the dark weed snapbacks like this existed until I came upon this baby. In regular light, this flat bill is black with white pot leaves.

Your group will always be able to find you at night if you wear this bad boy. You just need to make sure you’re in the sunlight for 30-60 minutes prior to night fall, and you’ll be glowing like you’re radioactive. Adjust the hat to fit your head, thanks to adjustable snaps. Guy or girl, rock out with this super cool weed snapback. Your outfit will just scream “stoner” afterwards.

Price: $14.99

10. Best Weed Clothing – Hoodie: SAYM Unisex Simulation Printing Galaxy Pocket Hooded Sweatshirt

Pot leaves are always an easy way to designate something as “stoner clothing”. But, there’s another category many people overlook: trippy galaxy patterns. More often than not, they feature blues, pinks, and purples, with stars and cosmic clouds scattered throughout the design. SAYM produced a galaxy hoodie that is literally out-of-this-world. It’s exactly what you’d look for in a stoner hoodie.

It fits exactly as tagged, so if you’re looking for something looser you should definitely size up. The design is made with a high-quality print, so it doesn’t fade over time. If you’re like me and prefer to wash all your clothes in a washing machine, you can do just that with this hoodie. Rock this sweet galaxy hoodie at a festival, during a show, or just hanging with your homies as you smoke a blunt. It’s perfect for any situation.

Price: $23.99 – $29.99

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers. Follow all local laws in your area.