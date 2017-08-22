Top 10 Best Cooking Accessories for Making Cannabutter

Stoners are known for a lot of things. They’re the butt of many fast food related jokes. I mean, heck, there was an entire movie made about a signature pothead restaurant: White Castle. And while Harold and Kumar went on to other funny adventures, they easily took the stoner cake with that one. Speaking of desserts, though, what’s the number one thing people associate with stoners? Pot brownies.

What does it take to make pot brownies? Cannabutter. Cannabutter is otherwise known as weed butter, THC-infused butter, and a few other names. Making it smells like you actually live in a grow house. (Fix that by using something to cover up the smell.) But, it’s not a hard thing to do–as long as you read and follow directions. Making cannabutter, though, definitely requires certain equipment in your kitchen.

Rather than starting down the path of making weed butter, only to find out you’re unprepared, take a look at my list of the equipment necessary to making cannabutter. Use this as a checklist, and if you don’t have something–grab it right here.

So without further ado, here are the things you need to successfully make cannabutter.

1. Best Overall Cannabutter Accessory: Magical Butter 2 Butter Making Machine

Sometimes you start with a slow crescendo, and others you just dive in feet first. This time it’s definitely the latter. Instead of going through the process of cooking cannabutter on your own (and heck, not to mention the mess you have to clean up afterwards), you can easily eliminate the headache of putting in the physical labor. How? With the Magical Butter Making Machine, of course.

This baby is literally everything you could ever want…and more, out of a butter making machine. Instead of being pigeon-holed into strictly making butter, you have the option to make other infused products like oil, tinctures, soaps, sauces, and so many other things. So, you aren’t stuck making solely dessert-based or other baked goods. With this set-up you’ll receive a seven-page edible cookbook, to provide inspiration for your infused products. The Magical Butter Maker is easily the best choice to make cannabutter, no questions asked.

Price: $174.95

2. Best Mini Cannabutter Making Accessory: Mighty Fast Herbal Infuser

While the Magical Butter Making Machine is easily the gold-standard when it comes to cannabutter machines, there are other products that do the same thing–on a much smaller scale. Sometimes you don’t need the massive amounts of THC-infused butter that the Butter Making Machine provides. Heck, having a machine that does the same thing on a smaller scale would be perfect. That perfection arrives in the form of the Mighty Fast Herbal Infuser.

Yep, it works similarly to the OG butter maker. And, you don’t have to use all of your bud in one batch. Whether you prefer oil or butter, you can make either with this puppy. Once you hit “On”, in as-little-as 45-minutes you’ll have perfectly created cannabutter. Clean up is ridiculously easy, and you don’t have to deal with straining greens. It’s important to remember that this is not the Magical Butter Maker–it’s a smaller machine with fewer bells and whistles. But, it’s still a phenomenal (cheaper) choice.

Price: $125.95

3. Best Silicone Tray for Cannabutter: Silicone Butter Mold Tray

Once you’ve infused the THC with the butter, you need to transfer it to a new container. Regardless of whether you use a butter machine or physically cook it on your stove top, you want to ensure you’re choosing the right container. You could easily choose some random tupperware, but that could end up poorly. In fact, choosing a bowl or mold with a flat bottom is necessary.

When the butter solidifies, it’s much easier to remove it from the container if it’s in a flat surface. If you use a container with crevices, cracks, or indentations, you may end up splitting the butter when you remove it. Of course, that’s not the end of the world–butter is still butter, no matter the form–but it’s a much smoother clean-up and baking process when it pops out in one piece.

If you don’t already have a solid butter tray on-hand, you should definitely consider the Magical Butter Silicone Butter Tray. It’s made by the same company as the butter making machine above, so it’s super high-quality. Mold your butter to the perfect shape with this tray. It’ll make your life 100 times easier when you go to actually make edibles. Snag one today.

Price: $14.99

4. Best Brownie Mix for Cannabutter: Mary Jane Fixin’s IncrEDIBLE Triple Chocolate Brownie Mix

Once you’ve completed the process of making cannabutter and are officially ready to use it, you want to have a delicious recipe in mind. Pot brownies, of course, are a cliche but amazing choice to make an edible. By no means do you have to purchase a cannabutter-specific baking mix. But, if you do choose to snag one, you won’t be disappointed.

Because a brownie mix made specifically for edibles is created for stoners, the people at Mary Jane Fixin’s know how to up the taste game when you’re stoned. That’s why they created the mouth-watering IncrEDIBLE Triple Chocolate Brownie Mix. You’ll want to eat the whole batch when they’re ready–but hold off or you’ll be stoney baloney. Since cannabutter is an easy 1:1 switch, you can always use other mixes, as well.

It’s worth mentioning that just because you have food allergies or diabetes, it doesn’t mean you can’t have amazing edibles. I’m Celiac, and have often struggled to find baking mixes I actually enjoy. It should come as no surprise, but Betty Crocker’s Gluten Free brownie mix is absolutely to-die-for. Snag some of it here–I personally recommend it. If you’re diabetic or need to watch your sugar, Pillsbury kills it with their sugar-free brownie mix. No matter what your diet, get the most delicious brownie mixes for your edibles.

Price: $14

5. Best Filter for Cannabutter: Paperless Pour Over Coffee Cone Dripper with Stand

Once you’ve boiled together the butter and weed, you need to strain the greens out. After all, who wants to eat literal bits of marijuana? There are a few methods to do so, but the easiest one is to purchase a coffee dripper. Because this piece of equipment is literally built to filter things, it’ll do the trick with this material, as well.

An important side note, though: Make sure to grab some rubber gloves. There is a ton of cannabutter left in the greens you’ve strained out. Instead of letting it go to waste, squeeze or push down on it. You’ll extract far more cannabutter for just a little bit of effort. This clever coffee-drip-turned-cannabutter-equipment doesn’t use paper filters, thus reducing the amount of waste in the cooking process. This bad boy is a no-brainer.

Price: $20.67

6. Best Pot for Cannabutter: T-fal A85724 Specialty Nonstick Pot

If you’re not using a cannabutter making machine, you’re going to use one of two things. First is a crockpot. It’s a popular method to make cannabutter, but ultimately not my favorite way to extract THC. The second is with a regular, ol’ cooking pot that you have in your kitchen. Although, you may want to purchase one specifically for your cannabutter adventures.

You want to ensure your pot heats super evenly. Otherwise you may encounter hot spots, and end up burning some of your cannabutter. This T-fal A85724 Specialty Nonstick Pot is exactly what you need. It spreads heat throughout the pot, ensuring that no cold or hot spots exist. It’s super durable, made of high-quality material, and is comfortable to grip–making it ideal for those without large hands. Overall, it’s everything you’d want when you’re making cannabutter.

Price: $19.99 (43 percent off MSRP)

7. Best Storage for Cannabutter: VonShef Snap and Stack Cupcake Storage Carrier

Depending on how much cannabutter you plan on making, you’re going to need storage. This storage could be for the baked goods you made with it, or for storage of the excess butter. Regardless, you don’t want to toss it into just anything. These are THC-infused butter and treats we’re talking about, after all. They should be properly stored in a container meant specifically for baked goods.

The VonShef Snap and Stack Storage Carrier is absolutely perfect. It holds 24 cupcakes or two large cakes. That’s a whole heck of a lot of edibles. It also has a handle, making travel very easy. Lock and seal this baby for delicious THC-infused treats in a few days.

If you plan to save some cannabutter, you should consider purchasing a butter-specific container, like this one by LOCK & LOCK.

Price: $39.98

8. Best Spatulas for Cannabutter: Magical Butter Silicone Spatulas

Spatulas are just an all-around awesome tool for your kitchen. When you’re baking, you can use them to get as much batter into a baking dish as possible….and then use it to lick up the leftover yumminess. In the case of cannabutter, they’re just as handy. Specifically, when you’re transferring the liquid butter from the pot into the filter. It’s essential to have a spatula without any cracks or splitting.

As you’d expect, Magical Butter makes amazing silicone spatulas. It’s safe to assume the maker of the best butter machine on the market also makes fabulous cannabutter accessories. They’re made of 100% silicone, and were designed with ergonomics in-mind. Three spatulas come in this set, so there’s something for any cannabutter making situation–no matter how large or small. These babies are always an easy choice.

Price: $24.99

9. Best Baking Dish for Cannabutter: Pyrex Basics Clear Oblong Glass Baking Dishes

If you’re making cannabutter, there’s ultimately one thing you have in mind: Making some type of edible. While there are many types of edibles out there, the most popular tend to be dessert-type ones. So, a good baking dish is in order. Just like the pot you used to cook the butter and buds together, you want to ensure your baking dish doesn’t have any hot spots. The exact same problems can arise, in the end, ruining your edibles.

Pyrex is one of the most well-known names in kitchen dishes. They’re sturdy, made of high-quality material, and heat evenly. Because you don’t always want to bake a massive edible cake, this set of baking dishes comes in a few sizes. They’re super easy to clean afterwards, reducing the amount of time you have to spend cleaning, instead of enjoying your high. Pyrex is an easy choice.

Price: $19.99

10. Best Thermometer for Cannabutter: Taylor Precision Products Digital Cooking Thermometer/Timer

When you’re cooking the butter and greens together, you don’t want the temperature to go over 240 for too long. So, having a temperature gauge on-hand makes your life much easier. You won’t sit there twiddling your thumbs in worry, wondering whether or not you’re ruining your cannabutter. And, having a timer makes your life easier, too. Sure, you could use your phone–but a temperature/timer is much easier.

The Taylor Precision Products Digital Cooking Timer/Thermometer is perfect for making cannabutter. It’s a candy thermometer by nature, only furthering the accuracy of each read. It measures from 32-392 degrees Fahrenheit–a much larger range than you’d ever need making weed butter. All you need are two AAA batteries (which are already included, but grab some back ups here). You can even set a time and temperature alarm. You’ll be thrilled you purchased this–your worries will thank you.

Price: $16.92

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers. Follow all local laws in your area.