Top 10 Best Dab Mats for Concentrates: Which Is Right for You?

A stoner who has been smoking for any amount of time knows what a dab is. And no, I’m not talking about that stupid dance move. I’m referring to concentrates. Concentrates, of course, are a super potent form of marijuana. They’re made by extracting THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol – the psychoactive part of bud) with a solvent, such as butane or CO2. The solvent strips the potency away from the plant, and locks it into the new material.

Once the extraction is complete, it leaves behind a concentrate. “Concentrates” is a relatively ambiguous word that describes all extractions–including tinctures. The most popular way to intake concentrates is through smoking, but tinctures are edible and may be placed in your mouth sublingually. As for concentrates you can smoke, there’s wax, shatter, hash, butane hash oil (BHO), and more. These are what stoners refer to as “dabs.”

You need special equipment for dabs–you can’t just use your regular bowl and go. Well, you could, but you wouldn’t have the best results. In order to dab, you need a rig, dabber (preferably with a carb cap), butane lighter, and a dab mat. (Keep in mind butane lighters are often referred to as “torches”–and they’re not to be confused with soft butane lighters, like a Bic). Alternatively, you may use an eNail, which electrically heats up the nail–removing the need for a torch.

A rig is the actual smoking device. The dabber is the vehicle to transfer the dab (without the use of your fingers), the nail is where you place the dab, and the carb cap keeps the vapors contained. The butane torch heats the rig–unless you’re using an eNail–so you can properly pull a dab. A dab mat is basically a glorified coaster for your rig. You simply place the rig on top of the dab mat, and you’re good-to-go. The mat stops any wax or any other dabbing-related material from ruining the surface it’s on. Place your carb cap and dabbers on it, too. It makes your clean up much easier.

If you like ripping some dabs, you need to peep my list of the best dab mats around.

1. Most OG Dab Mat: Dabfather Silicone Nonstick Baking Mat

With smoking weed, there are so many double-entendres, hilarious quips, and play-on-words. So, it comes as no surprise that The Godfather made its way into stoner culture. Playing with concentrate-related words, The Dabfather is the granddaddy of all dab mats. Whip the OG bad boy out when you pull out your favorite rig. It will keep all surfaces clean of any concentrate drippings. It’s heat-resistant to an impressive 500 degrees Fahrenheit, so if you choose to actually bake with it you’re golden. Cured with Platinum Medical Grade Silicone, so it’s totally non-stick. Let the Dabfather protect your tables.

Price: $13.99

Pros:

Phenomenal price for a dab mat

Features an iconic design with a stoner twist

Made of very high-quality medical grade silicone

Cons:

Not everyone has seen The Godfather and would appreciate the dab mat

2. Best Classic Dab Mat: Oil Slick Pad Platinum Cured Medical Grade Silicone Pad

When it comes to dabbing, you are no-nonsense. After all, there are a lot of things that could go wrong–or more specifically, could go “not right”. Dropping your dab is annoying and oftentimes disastrous. Because dabs are so dang sticky, recovering everything you dropped is next to impossible. Plus, there might be a weird hair or two in it. This 12″ x 8.5″ dab mat mitigates all of those issues. It’s 100% non-stick–even the stickiest concentrates are no match for this bad boy. It’s safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, and is easily hand-washed with soap and water. This simple dab mat is everything you could ever want, and more.

Price: $16

Pros:

Easily hand-washed with soap and water

Made of 100% non-stick material

Heats evenly if being placed in the oven

Cons:

Not as flexible as one might expect

3. Funniest Dab Mat: Space Blazers Non-Stick Silicone Dab Mat

Ask any stoner, “What are the two best movie series of all time?” More than likely, she’ll answer “Star Wars and Cheech and Chong, of course!” Dun dun dun daaaaaaaa…..wait for it. This dab mat is the perfect combination of the best movies: Space Blazers. Chong is portrayed as a stoned C3PO, while Cheech has turned full-blown R2D2. Not only will this dab mat provide you with a good chuckle every time you I spy it, it’ll do what it was built to do: protect your table from dropped dabs. It’s hexagonally-shaped with six-inch sides. It’s heat-resistant, and non-stick. Without a doubt, if you want a good laugh with your dab mat, you need to grab the Space Blazers version.

Price: $25.99

Pros:

Combines the awesomeness of Star Wars and Cheech and Chong

Hexagonally-shaped – unique for dab mats

Heat-resistant and non-stick qualities

Cons:

Not very discreet

4. Best Dab Mat Kit With Backups: Silicone Alley Dab Mat Set

What’s better than a single dab mat? A whole bevy of dab mats. Rather than purchasing one that you’ll eventually have to replace, you should seriously consider purchasing a dab mat multi-pack. Inevitably you misplace or totally destroy your dab mat. Having a backup on-hand makes your life easier. With this particular pack, you’ll receive three hexagonal dab mats eight-inches in diameter, in addition to some other goodies. These include five silicone wax containers, three stainless steel carving tools, and a black silicone container holder. So, you’ll also have backups for your other dabbing pieces. You’ll never run out again.

Price: $19.99

Pros:

Receive three dab mats, plus other goodies like wax holders, and scrapers

Phenomenal price for what you receive

Perfect size for small counters or tables

Cons:

You may not need the other pieces

5. Best Video Game-Related Dab Mat: King Koops Non-Stick Dab Mat

If there’s one group of video gamers who can rival nerds, it’s easily stoners. Whether it’s first-person shooters or a total fantasy-based game, we love playing in the virtual world. Mario, of course, is one of the most popular and loved video game series of all-time. King Koopa (aka Bowser) is naturally one of the most hated video game villains. The evil, crazy half-dragon/half-turtle character jumps at you on this dab mat. But, he’s a little more relaxed–stoney Bowser, some may say. This dab mat is 10″ in diameter, and hexagonally shaped with five-inch sides. Use it for your dab rig, or as an awesome centerpiece. Either way, make sure you smoke King Koopa in the video game and real life.

Price: $24.99

Pros:

Features a well-known video game villain: Bowser

It’s heat-resistant and has non-stick properties

Dishwasher- and microwave-safe

Cons:

May be smaller than expected

6. Best No-Nonsense Dab Mat: Silicone Rolling Baking Pastry Mat

There’s nothing worse than ruining one of your favorite smoking accessories, only to be stuck without a backup. Rather than being upset you can’t smoke properly, it’s always best to have extras on-hand. Sure, you could easily purchase a dab mat kit, which includes nails, wax holders, and other things you don’t need.

Or, you could invest in a pack of dab mats without all the extras. These white dab mats are circular and 9.5″ in diameter. You’ll receive three of them for under $10–pretty unbeatable when it comes to a dab mat. They’re freezer-, microwave-, and dishwasher-safe, and made of platinum-cured medical grade silicone. These babies are a super solid choice.

Price: $9.99 (17 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Incredible price for three dab mats

Microwave- and dishwasher-safe

Perfect size for a dab rig

Cons:

Logo can be annoying or distracting

7. Best Colorful Dab Mat: Modgy Silicone Trivet

There are lots of different dab mats out there. Some are hilarious like the Cheech and Chong/Star Wars combo, while others are no-nonsense. Sometimes these types of dab mats just aren’t appealing. Luckily, there are some super fun, colorful ones to choose from. If you’re a fan of bright, BAM POW type of hues, then you’ve found it in the Modgy Silicone Trivet. It’s eight-inches by eight-inches–perfect for any size dab rig. Made with 100% food-grade silicone, so it’s good-to-go up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. Let your true colors shine with this poppin’ dab mat.

Price: $12.95

Pros:

Great size for almost any dab rig

Features a super fun, vibrant pattern

Made of food-grade silicone

Cons:

Has slightly more slick than a baking mat

8. Best Rasta Dab Mat: YHSWE Dab Non-stick Oil Wax Silicone Mat Pad – Rasta

There’s just something so 420 about Rasta colors, it’s nearly impossible not to indulge. The striking red, yellow, and green just scream “let’s toke up.” This dab mat is everything you could ever want. It’s an impressive 11.5″ x eight-inches, and can easily be rolled up to save space. Toss it in the dishwasher, microwave, or freezer without worrying about ruining it. It’s made with high-quality food-grade silicone, which can be heated up to about 480 degrees Fahrenheit. This dab mat easy-to-use, and looks cool. It’ll have you saying “Yeah, man” in no time.

Price: $21.99

Pros:

Great size – 11.5″ x 8″

Can easily be rolled up for storage

Microwave-, dishwasher-, and freezer-safe

Very sturdy and thick

Cons:

Rasta isn’t subtle – it screams 420

9. Best Beginner’s Dab Mat Kit: Elevated Equipment Non-Stick Dab Mat Combo

While there are a lot of different dab mat combinations, it can be hard to find the right one to fit your exact needs. Instead of purchasing a pack of dab mats, you can opt to get a dab mat starter set. This differs from the above set, in that there aren’t multiple of each piece. You receive a dab mat, carving tool/nail, and a wax container. The dab mat is 4.5″ x 3.5″, and is made with 100% FDA-approved silicone–as is the wax container. The wax container is also larger-than-usual, so you can really pack it full of your favorite concentrate. You’ll receive a random set of colors, which just adds to the fun of this dab mat set. If you’re just starting out dabbing, you definitely should consider investing in this set-up.

Price: $12.99

Pros:

Comes with a single dab mat, wax container, and scraper/nail

Mat is personal-sized – 4.5″ x 3.5″

Works extremely well and pieces are high-quality

Cons:

Don’t get to choose the colors you receive

10. Best Fancy Dab Mat Set-Up: Groovy Grandpa Non-Stick Silicone Dab Mat

Somehow, you knew Rick and Morty would make its way onto the best dab mats. I mean, the show is practically written for stoners.

This bad boy features Rick Sanchez, atop a stoned, weird-looking giraffe. It’s entirely non-stick, and is extra-large in size. Thanks to its heat-resistant qualities, it won’t melt if you accidentally drop your enail on it. Plus, it’s limited-edition, so you’re sure to have the most unique dab mat around.

Price: $29.99

Pros:

Made with phenomenal-quality material

It’s very easy to clean

Makes for an incredible gift

Cons:

Not everyone likes Rick and Morty

