Top 10 Best Luxury Cannabis & Marijuana Accessories of 2018

1. Best of Luxury Marijuana Accesesories – At-Home Vaporizer: Volcano Vaporizer Kit

Volcano Vaporizers are truly the epitome of luxury marijuana accessories. You’ve heard about them for years. They’re an at-home weed vaporizer that will seriously enhance your smoking experience. Vaping is one of the healthiest ways to intake marijuana into your system because it reduces the amount of carcinogens, and completely removes all inhalation of smoke.

Choose between a Classic and Digital version. The Classic features a temp control knob, with settings one through nine. The Digital model allows you to set the unit to a specific temperature. Each comes with a valve set, instruction manual, air filter set, and a Volcano Vaporizer grinder. Just add weed, and you’ll be soaring towards Cloud 9. The Volcano Vaporizer is everything you could ever want, and more.

If you really want to be stylin’, invest in a case specifically for your new vape.

Price: $369.99 (3 percent off MSRP)

2. Best of Luxury Marijuana Accessories – Rolling Papers: Shine 24K Gold Rolling Papers 2 Sheet Pack

If you’re going to smoke a J, you might as well go extra big. Sure, you could always roll one in the shape of a squid, or roll a fattie filled with an ounce. But, those either require a crap ton of bud, or insanely good rolling skills. If you have either of those, more power to you. However, if you’d like to really smoke in style, you need to snag some Shine 24K Gold Rolling papers.

You’re literally smoking gold. It really doesn’t get more fancy pants OG than that. To ensure you’re not being ripped off, you’ll receive a certificate of authenticity. There are two per-pack, but make sure you know how to roll well before purchasing these babies. It would be a shame not to be able to smoke both of them. Spark up some gold, and smoke like the Big Daddy you are.

Want to smoke gold, but don’t have the rolling skills? Give the Gold Pre-Rolls a try.

Price: $12.99

3. Best of Luxury Marijuana Accessories – Grinder: Santa Cruz Shredder Grinder

When it comes to grinders, there is really only one name you need to concern yourself with: Santa Cruz Shredders. These babies truly are the top-of-the-line in the world of weed grinders. While there are plenty of grinders that will do the job, they won’t make your bud the perfect, fluffy pile of greens you desire. You need a Santa Cruz Shredder like it’s your job.

This baby is full of awesome features. It’s made from very high-quality metal, and has been coated to prevent wear, scratches, and corrosion. The teeth are designed so you can grind in both directions–making it easy to get all of the bud through the drop holes. This four-piece grinder also features a kief catch, so you can use that potent pollen for some fun. You’re missing out if you don’t have a Santa Cruz Shredder.

Price: $59.99 (8 percent off MSRP)

4. Best of Luxury Marijuana Accessories – Electric Grinder: Mamba Battery Powered Electric Weed Grinder

While a grinder you manually twist is an awesome choice, you’re truly living the life of luxury marijuana accessories when you choose to invest in an electric grinder. By doing so, you completely remove all manual labor required on your end. Simply open the top, dump in your bud, turn on the machine, and you’ll have ground up greens in no time.

When you’re purchasing an electric grinder, you want to ensure it can grind up bud quickly. After all, if you’re using an electric grinder, it’s probably because you intake a high volume of weed. This never jams, looks ridiculously sleek, and is super easy to clean. Plus, it grinds about 20 times faster than a regular grinder. Stop making your wrist tired, and let your luxury marijuana accessory take over. You’ll be happy you did.

Price: $24.99

5. Best of Luxury Marijuana Accessories – Lighter: SPPARX Flameless Dual Arc Lighter

Lighters are a dime-a-dozen. You could easily go out and purchase Bic lighter from your local gas station. But, you’ll eventually have to refill it, or replace it because it’s lost. Plus, be honest, they’re freakin’ hard to light when it’s windy out. Instead, consider getting yourself a luxury lighter–a marijuana accessory you may have looked past.

This lighter is amazing. It’s specifically called SPPARX Flameless Dual Arc Lighter, thanks to the double plasma beams that forms an arc when you press the “On” button. Clever, descriptive name, right? Just charge this baby, and you’re set to go. Each charge should give you 100-300 lights, so you’re okay if you forget to charge it for a while. Connect it to a regular USB port, like your laptop or charging block. You’ll never have to worry about toking up in the wind again.

Price: $18.97

6. Best of Luxury Marijuana Accessories – Scale: American Weigh Scales GEMINI-20 Portable MilliGram Scale

Scales and stoners are practically a match made in heaven. Stoners use scales for just about everything. If you’re super meticulous and only want to smoke a certain amount each day, a scale’s got your back. Or perhaps you want to roll precisely a 1 gram joint. Whatever the reason, you want to ensure you have the right marijuana accessory on-hand: One that measures down to a milligram.

American Weigh Scales makes some of the best weed scales around. Their GEMINI-20 Portable Scale is your perfect solution. It just takes two AAA batteries (snag a few here if you don’t already have them), and is already pre-loaded with a set. Flip down the top to protect the sensitive parts inside. Plus, it comes with a set of tweezers so you can make sure you’re weighing everything down to a science. You don’t want to miss out on this bad boy.

Price: $21.69

7. Best of Luxury Marijuana Accessories – Stash Bag: Locking Stash Bag

When you have bud, you want to keep it in a special place. Most of the time that “special place” is a stash box or jar. But, most stash boxes aren’t lockable and sometimes do let the smell escape. In order to mitigate that issue, you need something that will do both. The Stashlogix EcoStash Locking Stash Bag is the answer to your weed prayers.

This baby is perfect for travel or staying at-home. Lock it up with a programmable lock. It’s constructed with OdorPax, which is activated charcoal in a hemp/nylon pouch. Plus, you’ll also receive an odor absorbing packet, charging port, stash journal, a re-label jar, small silicone-lined jar and labeling pen. So not only will your weed be locked up safely without odor, you’ll also be able to organize and remember exactly what’s inside. Protect your nose and your supplies with the Locking Stash Bag .

Price: $69

8. Best of Luxury Marijuana Accessories – Marijuana Vaporizer: Firefly 2 Vaporizer

True OGs don’t just dab, take bong rips, or smoke gold joints. They also vape weed with a vaporizer. Why is a weed vape a good choice? First, it allows you to toke on some bud without raising any eyebrows. Because a machine like this greatly reduces the smell associated with weed, you’ll be able to toke far more discretely. And second, it’s much better for your lungs.

The Firefly 2 is everything you could want in a luxury marijuana accessory. It allows you to puff away on both concentrates and dry herb. Many other weed vapes do not allow you to smoke on both. Charge this baby in under 45-minutes, and heat it up to 340-420 degrees Fahrenheit in under-three-seconds. Take a big pull, or a bunch of tiny puffs. Either way, you’ll be stoked you purchased the Firefly 2 Vaporizer.

Price: $319.99 (3 percent off MSRP)

9. Best of Luxury Marijuana Accessories for Glass Cleaning: KLEAR Kryptonite Naked Glass Cleaner

While this isn’t exactly a luxury marijuana accessory, it’s tangential to having a fancy smoking experience. Why? It’s easy: Nobody wants a skeezy, dirty looking bong or dab rig. It’s a huge turn off when someone hands over dirty bong water–ICK!!! So, keep yourself, your friends, your lungs, and your glass happy with a glass cleaning kit, with preventative measures.

KLEAR Kryptonite Naked Glass Cleaner is exactly what you’re looking for. This glass cleaner is amazing on dab rigs and bongs with intricate percolators. Because it doesn’t require a brush–you merely need to coat the glass–it works on tough-to-clean pieces. Keep your luxury marijuana accessories in tip-top shape.

Price: $19.99

10. Best of Luxury Marijuana Accessories for Edibles: Magical Butter 2 Butter Making Machine

One of the most cliche things about weed is pot brownies. Hollywood has joked around about them for years. I mean, they’re very well-known, and who the heck doesn’t like brownies? (Actually, I don’t, but I’ll always suck up my dislike for chocolate if it’s been infused!) In order to make them, though, you have to be versed in the world of making cannabutter. And if you screw up, it’s a costly mistake.

Instead of attempting to make it with directions on the internet, opt to purchase a Magical Butter Making Machine. Not only does it produce butter, but it’ll also make other things like weed-infused oil. You simply place your bud and butter in the machine, and a few hours later you’ll have butter with the perfect consistency. No more “hot spots” where portions of your brownies are extra potent. The Magical Butter Making Machine is the key to perfect pot brownies (and other edibles.)

Price: $174.95

