Top 10 Best Pre-Rolled Cones for Weed: The Ultimate List

So, you’d like to smoke a joint…but have zero fine motor skills. There’s truly nothing more frustrating than wanting a J, and being unable to actually make it happen. Reasons may range from the fact you don’t have a rolling machine (fix that by getting one here), or you end up rolling something so garbage, it’s barely smokable.

That begs the question: What’s the solution? Pre-rolls are a godsend in this situation. They’re also known as “cones”, thanks to their shape. A pre-roll is exactly as it sounds–a pre-formed joint, where you can dump or scoop your bud into it. When you purchase them, you’ll receive the pre-roll with a filter tip–so you’ll never get bud on your lips.

And if you’re leaning towards regular rolling papers, you might want to check out these flavored papers, gold papers, and these clear papers.

This list is set up in no particular order. Rather, each section has a headline with a mini description. Use these titles as a way to quickly browse, or read more about a given pre-roll.

Pre-rolls are easily my favorite way to roll a J. They’re efficient, professional, and most importantly, smokeable. So, check out my list of the best pre-rolls money can buy!

1. Best of Unbleached Pre Rolls: Hornet Organic 1.25″ Size Unrefined Pre-Rolled Cones

Pre-rolls come in so many different types, it can be a bit overwhelming. Many papers are bleached for aesthetic purposes. As you could guess, this definitely isn’t the healthiest thing for your lungs. So, choosing pre-rolls that are unbleached is key for your health.

Smooth, slow burning, and super thin–perfect to describe the Hornet Organic 1.25″ Size Unrefined Pre-Rolled Cones. Not only are they king size (hello massive joints), they’re also made with organic acacia gum. If you’re down for a completely different type of smoking experience, you really need these babies.

Price: $8.49 for 40 cones

Pros:

Made of organic acacia gum

They’re king-size, so there’s plenty to smoke and share

Unbleached, so they’re healthier for your lungs

Fantastic price

Cons:

May be too large for some people

2. Best of Raw Pre Rolls: RAW Classic Natural Unrefined Pre Rolled Cones

Raw Authentic is the most well-known rolling paper company. Heck, they may be the most well-known smoking accessories company. You see them in gas stations, head shops, and occasionally small grocery stores. You can almost always snag a pack of joint papers, but have you considered their pre-rolls?

Raw cones were one of the first pre-rolls I ever smoked. I honestly had no idea how popular they were…and how freakin’ easy they are to use. These babies are 98 mm, and come with a 20 mm filter tip. Plus, you’ll receive a scoop card, making it much easier to get the greens into the cone. If you’ve never tried a pre-roll before, you should start with Raw. Life changing.

Price: $10.95 for 20 cones

Pros:

Paper feels stronger than a king-size cone

Phenomenal price

Burn evenly and smoothly

Cons:

Paper can occasionally run (burn more quickly on one side, than the other)

3. Best of Smokeable Gold Pre Rolls: Shine 24K Gold King Cone Pre-Rolled Paper

You’ve heard of the Shine 24K Gold Rolling Papers, but did you know they also produced cones, as well? You really can’t beat the suave, sexy feel you get when smoking gold. It’s like you’re Mr. World Wide, smoking on the front of a yacht, with authentic gold papers.

Of course, if this pre-roll were made of 100% pure gold, it would be un-smokeable. Instead, AU is blended with slow burning hemp paper. You’ll receive it in a protective doobie tube. But, be extra careful when you’re loading up this bad boy–there’s only one in a pack, and it could be an expensive mistake. Smoke in style like the true OG you are.

Price: $9.99 for 1 Cone

Pros:

Made of hemp and authentic gold

Comes with a doob tube

Burns slowly

Cons:

Expensive for a single cone

4. Best of Paper-Alternative Pre Rolls: King Palms Slim Size Natural Slow Burning Pre-Rolled Palm Leafs with Filter Tip

Most pre-rolls you encounter are made from some type of paper or hemp. But, that’s not the only material a cone can be made of. In fact, there are loads of naturally occurring materials you can smoke. Above, you saw gold as a smokeable, but palm leaves are another amazing choice, as well.

Instead of intaking the carcinogens associated with paper or blunts, a palm leaf is certainly a cleaner choice. Each leaf is properly cleaned with purified water, and hand-rolled into each pre-roll. These babies are for more resilient than its paper counterparts, and burn exceedingly slowly. King Palms are a smoking experience you don’t want to miss.

Price: $10.99 for 6 wraps

Pros:

Made of palm leaves – very natural substance

Doesn’t contain any glues or flavors

Burn very smoothly

Cons:

May taste different than you’re used to

5. Best of Pre Roll Doob Tubes: VIPER Tube Doob

So this isn’t exactly a pre-roll, but it’s an exceedingly important thing to consider when you’re smoking them. It begs the question–what do you do with a pre-roll once it’s finished, but you’re not ready to smoke it? If you received a doob tube with your cones, great. But if you didn’t, you may feel like you’re left high and dry…only to shove your pre-roll into your glasses case.

Don’t compromise on your smoking experience. After all, who wants to smoke a lint-y, bent joint? That’s where the SVIPER Tube Doob comes in. Simply place your fresh pre-roll inside, screw on the cap, and you’ll be good to go. Shove the tube in your pocket, purse, or larger-than-average wristlet. Choose between blue and black to save the odor day.

Price: $9.99 for 10 Containers

Pros:

Built for blunts and joints

Washable for use over-and-over

Keeps odor locked-and-loaded

Made with BPA-free material

Cons:

Comes in packs of 10 – too many for some people

6. Best of Hemp Pre Rolls: Cyclones Pre Rolled Natural Hemp Cones

Hemp is one of the best materials a pre-roll can be made out of. First, it burns much slower than other comparable materials. Second, it doesn’t have that weird taste that many other pre-rolls like to pretend they don’t have. Third, it tends to be a sturdier way to roll a joint.

With this pack, you’ll receive eight cones. Cyclone is semi-well-known in the world of pre-rolls, so they are a bit more expensive. However, they provide an amazing smoking experience. Hemp is such a pure taste, it feels like you’re only puffing on some greens. Give them a shot–you may just be surprised.

Price: $9.95 for 8 Cones

Pros:

Burn super slowly

Comes with doob tube

Have a clean taste

Cons:

Not made for those that dislike the taste of hemp

7. Best of Pre Rolls in Bulk: RAW Pre-Rolled Cones With Filter

Alright, so because Raw Authentic is such a freakin’ well-known name, it should come as no surprise that they’re on here twice. But, this capsule stands out for the sheer number of pre-rolls. If you’re a big fan of them, buying in bulk is definitely the best option. Boy, did they hear you over at Raw with that request.

For a mere $99, you’ll receive 900 cones. Yeah–you read that correctly: one-freaking-thousand pre-rolls. That’s enough to last you a lifetime!….or until next week. These babies are made of natural, unrefined hemp. Each cone is properly tapered, so you’re inhaling the right amount of smoke with each puff. Smoke all day without having to worry about grabbing some new cones.

And, if you’re one to make a bunch of pre-rolls up front, consider this cone loader to make your life much easier.

Price: $94.99 for 900 Cones

Pros:

Made of natural, unrefined hemp

Insanely incredible price for 900 cones

Burn very slowly

Cons:

Not everyone needs cones in bulk

8. Best of Super Thin Pre Rolls: Elements Rice Paper King Size Pre-Rolled Cones

If you’ve ever smoked an Elements rolling paper before, then you’re bound to love their pre-rolls just as much. Elements is extremely well-known for their thin papers–something that can be hard to work with as a newbie joint roller. But, their pre-rolls make it super easy to get that slow burn experience (thanks to a natural material made of rice and sugar).

Oftentimes, smoking a joint leads to “runs”, where one side burns much more quickly than the other. The Elements cones are made with watermarks, to prevent this type of burning. They’re also totally ash-less, save the caramelization from the sugar–which provides an amazing taste, if I do say so myself. Don’t miss out on the Elements pre-rolls.

Price: $13.99 for 50 Cones

Pros:

Made solely of rice and sugar – very natural

Burn slowly, thanks to water markings

Fantastic price

Cons:

Can rip easily

9. Best of ‘Weird’ Flavored Pre Rolls: Cyclones Pimperschnaps Flavored Pre Rolled Cones Clear

Weird flavors are everywhere when it comes to pre-rolls. But, you want to ensure you’re getting a high-quality cone–not just one that tastes like heaven. And if you’re really adventurous, making sure you’re receiving a “new” or “different” flavor is part of the fun.

Cyclones produces the Pimperschnaps Flavored Pre Rolled Cones, and they’re 100% can’t-miss. If you’ve never heard of pimperschnaps as a flavor, you’re not alone. It sounds super weird, but it’s a flavor you need to try, to truly understand the profile. These babies are made without tobacco, instead featuring other natural materials like cellulose, water, and glycerin. Take your pre-roll experience to a whole new level.

Price: $10.01 for 8 Cones

Pros:

Made of natural material – cellulose, glycerin, and water

Has a super unique flavor profile

Transparent, so you can see exactly what’s inside

Comes with a doob tube, so you can store it once you roll it

Cons:

Not ideal for someone who dislikes flavors

10. Best of ‘Normal’ Flavored Pre Rolls: Juicy Jay’s Juicy Jones Pre-rolled Blueberry Cone

Being a huge fan of flavored pre-rolls is downright fun. There are so many to choose from, you can feel like a kid in a candy shop. Of course, there are loads of weird flavors out there (did you check out that Pimperschnaps from above?), but there are also tons of “typical” flavors.

Blueberry is hard to beat, in terms of “normal” flavors. Heck, I don’t like regular blueberries, but I love blueberry flavored pre-rolls. Juicy Jay is an awesome rolling paper brand, and their pre-rolls are truly no exception. They burn smoothly, have a super strong flavor profile (that doesn’t detract from your bud), and they’re pretty easy to get ahold of. Don’t miss out on this berry awesome experience.

Price: $8.49 for 8 Cones

Pros:

Blueberry flavored – it’s delicious

Comes with a wooden crutch (tip) and doob tubes

Burn slowly

Cons:

Flavor isn’t awalys super even – can be more intense during certain puffs

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers. Follow all local laws in your area.