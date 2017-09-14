Top 5 Best Rosin Presses For Weed: Your Easy Buying Guide

In the past it was only possible to purchase cannabis extracts from your local dispensary, but these days you can make your own extracts right at home. Extracts like rosin are becoming more and more popular for home growers and hobbyists due to the easily accessible tools the make the job quick and mess-free. Whether you have grown your own weed from seed to harvest, or you buy your buds at the dispensary, you can make your own extracts at home with some simple equipment. Rosin Tech, Pressed Hash, Rosin Oil, or just plain Rosin – Whatever your name for it, this popular substance is taking the cannabis world by storm. Rosin is extracted THC that consists of the pure trichomes from your weed plants. Because it is extracted using heat or high pressure, there is no need to use chemical solvents, which can be costly, dangerous, difficult to remove entirely from the final product and even toxic. Rosin is the best way to dab, and once you try it you may never return to solvents for making your THC extracts.

The first heat-pressed rosin was discovered by a clever stoner who thought to use parchment paper and a simple, drugstore-purchased hair straightener. The trichomes melt when you squish the buds in between the heated plates of the hair straightener, and the goopy THC-laden oil is pressed out on to the parchment paper. Hair straighteners tend to be very high heat and they are not reliable in terms of temperature control. While they offer a nice and inexpensive at-home solution, and it can be fun to use this method, you can easily end up burning your product and wasting some of your precious rosin. Even if you do not burn it, you will never extract the full amount of rosin from your buds using a hair straightener, so you always end up wasting some.

A better solution for anyone who wants a professional level product is a rosin press. Professional rosin presses use a combination of heat and pressure to extract the maximum amount of rosin and THC from your plants. You can use buds or shake and end up with a beautiful harvest of rosin every time. Rosin presses can be expensive, but if you plan on growing a lot of weed and making a lot of rosin, they are well worth the investment. This is especially true for commercial growers. The competition for selling products at dispensaries is high, and without the best equipment you will definitely fall behind the pack and lose customers.

In this article I will go over the five best rosin presses on the market today. Each one is at a different price point and they are all uniquely designed with different features, so you will be able to find the perfect press for your needs on this list!

1. The Brick Press

The brick press is unique in that it does not use heat. This is a simple hydraulic press that puts 4 tons or 8,000 lbs of force on to the plant material, making it in to more of a hash than a straight up oil or rosin. You can add your own heat to this press if you wish. The aircraft aluminum it is constructed out of retains heat better than steel. This press is crafted out of one solid piece of aluminum, which also makes it much more light weight than other presses. This press is built to last and will not cool down or heat up too quickly after you apply a heat source to it. There are no seams or gaps anywhere in the construction that will trap rosin or dirt, making this an incredibly safe and easy to clean piece of equipment. This press will make a brick of 3″x5″ up to 2″ in thickness.

Price: $405 with free shipping

Pros:

Aircraft quality aluminum construction

Single piece of aluminum with no seams or seals, easy to clean

Can be heated

Retains heat well

Cons:

Requires hydraulic power source

Requires outside heat source

Not great at separating rosin from brick

2. Monster Smash

The Monster Smash is a machine designed specifically for marijuana rosin manufacturers. This steel machine is not very harge at 21″ tall and 11″ long. It weighs only 117 lbs so it can be used by home growers as well as professionals and industrial grow operations. The body is laser cut and baked with a powder coat for durability and longevity. The controller is arduino based and can be updated using USB, allowing you to be flexible and innovate with your own custom production process. The tonnage timer is super accurate in order to reproduce the exact conditions you set every time. This press can give temperatures up to 300 degrees Fahrenheit, with coated aluminum plates to prevent blackening. This press exerts 15 tons of pressure and has safety measures in control to set off an alarm if the pressure reaches above 15.5 tons so that you can turn the machine off and prevent damage. The adjustable, tiltable position of the machine allows you to easily remove the rosin from the plates, while the control panel stays at an angle that allows you to see and control it easily. The plates even have a light shining on them to make the process easier for you.

Price: $2,567.41 with free shipping

Pros:

15 tons of pressure with an alarm at 1.5 tons

300 degrees of heat/li>

Tiltable body

Food grade coated aluminum plates for easy clean up

Cons:

Very expensive

Slow to ship

Accessories sold separately like rosin tea bags

3. eGLOW 8000 PSI Professional Rosin Press

This pneumatic rosin press from eGLOW features dual heated 8″x6″ plates, pneumatic 8,000 PSI (pressure per square inch) and is less expensive than many others on this list. At under $1,000, this is a nice press for home growers who want to make their own rosin for personal use. This machine is advertised using the true PSI that is found during quality assurance testing, not the assumed PSI that the engineers designed it to have, as you will see in other, cheaper presses. This press is made by a reliable company that does not try to win you over with false numbers and false promises. The heated plates provide even heat and pressure along the entire surface. This machine has easy to use digital controls that allow you to set the heat temperature, pressure level, and timer. You can experiment to find which is best for your particular product.

Price: $1,049

Pros:

True PSI of 8,000

Heated plates for even temperature and pressure

One of the least expensive options

Cons:

No customer reviews online

No way to save favorite settings

May not good be enough quality for professionals

4. NugSmasher LilSmasher

The LilSmasher by NugSmasher is an adorable and affordable manually powered machine that works really well for home growers and hobbbyists. This machine provides 6,500 PSI and is made of solid, durable steel. The plates are pretty large for such a small machine at 3.5″x4″ and they are attached to dual 300W heating elements. Temperature control is digital and easily adjusted, and the pressure is manually powered by the lever on the front. This machne is made in America and is guaranteed for life!

Price: $796 with free shipping

Pros:

Very affordable

Small footprint

Made in America

Lifetime guarantee

Cons:

Some people have had to send defective parts back

You cannot set the pressure level digitally

Manual lever may take some muscle to work

5. CA Rosin Press

This press from CA Rosin Press has extra large heating plates and dual temperature control for even greater customization of yoru rosin-making process. The plates are 6″x8″ and provide a true PSI of 5,000. This press uses a digital control panel on each side of the front to control the heat on both the top and bottom plates. The top of this machine features a super robust pneumatic cylinder that is very durable and long lasting. The heat plates can provide up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, so even though this press does not give as much pressure as more expensive options you still can get a significant amount of rosin out. This company is well known for their customer support, and all units are stocked and shipped here in the USA.

Price: $712

Pros:

Separate heating elements for each plate

5000PSI true value

Robust pneumatic pressure cylinder

Cons:

Not many customer reviews

Info does not say if it is actually made in USA

Not as high pressure as professional quality machines

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.