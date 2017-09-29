Top 10 Best Starter Vape Kits: Which Is Right for You?

When you first enter into the world of vaping, it can feel super intimidating. There are so many new terms to learn (what the heck is an atomizer?), and parts you need for a successful set-up. You could always spend time researching all this new vaping jargon, but what if there was a better solution?

There actually is, and it’s pretty simple: Starter vape kits. These babies give you everything you need from the get-go, including chargers, batteries, tanks, coils, and sometimes e juice. But, it’s important to remember that vaping isn’t always just for nicotine-based products. Instead, there are many different marijuana starter vape kits, as well.

This list is broken down into two sections: eJuice-based starter vape kits, and cannabis-based starter vape kits. Each capsule has a superlative title, in order to differentiate between the various models. Use the headlines as a way to quickly browse, or jump into each description.

So if you’re looking to get into vaping–cannabis or e juice–you should peep my list of the best starter vape kits out there.

eJuice-Based Starter Vape Kits

When you hear the term “vaping” most people think of this type of vape starter kit. Anything associated with an ejuice–also known as vape juice and e liquid–falls into this category. Browse the list below.

1. Best Overall Starter Vape Kit: EGO Premium Kit

The EGO Premium kit is truly the behemoth of starter vape kits. It includes two EGO batteries, five EGO mega-cartomizers (5mL), a slim wall charger, and five EGO mega-cartomizer tips. Just like with anything else, having back-ups and spares of each part is important when you first start vaping. This kit provides you with everything you need to dive into the vaping world successfully. Plus, you can choose from four colors to match your style to your personality. Overall, a phenomnal choice.

Price: $69.99

Pros:

Comes in four different colors

Receive many spares for each individual piece

Fantastic price for the quality

Cons:

Can’t be used with other cartomizers

2. Best Variable Voltage Starter Vape Kit: 510 V V Vapor Zeus Kit

Vaping is such a personalized activity. Some people prefer to smoke the factory settings, while others customize their set-up in creative ways. A Variable Voltage starter vape kit allows you to play with your kit even further. The 510 VV Vapor Zeus Kit adjusts voltage between 3.2 and 4.8 volts. And, it’s the only vape set-up that’s a button-less auto-pull. Spice up the aesthetic with five different colors, and four sizes. Hands-down, the 510 VV is a solid choice.

Price: $59.99 (33 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Only button-less, auto-pull starter vape kit in the world

510 threading makes for easy compatibility

Fantastic battery life

Cons:

Takes a while to charge

3. Best Subohm Starter Vape Kit: Vogue 50W Box Mod Ultimate Kit

Subohming is the practice of vaping under an ohm–the unit of measurement of electrical resistance. It provides super warm vapor, intense flavors, and massive, billowing clouds. The Vogue 50W Box Mod Ultimate Kit is perfect if you’re looking to get into subohming. The starter vape kit comes with the Vogue box mod, a mini riptide tank, a charging cable, and a bottle of Ultimo Vapor e Juice (30mL). Has 510 threading, and boasts a super straightforward interface. Subohm with this baby; you won’t regret it.

Price: $54.99 (21 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Super easy-to-use

Has a great draw

Produces tons of vapor

Boasts a long battery life

Cons:

Not great for newbie vapers

4. Best Mini Starter Vape Kit: Joyetech Cuboid Mini Kit

Cuboid is a well-known company in the world of vaping. They produce a lot of popular mods, but their mini starter vaping kit is to-die-for. Mini mods are great because they’re much smaller than the average vape set-up.

The Cuboid Mini Kit comes with a Cuboid Mini vape mod, a Cuboid Mini atomizer, a Cubis NotchCoil (0.25 ohm), a Cubis stainless steel coil (0.5ohm), a Cubis Clapton coil (1.5 ohm), a Cubis RBA head, two mouthpiece drip tips, a USB cable, and a USB car adapter. You’re literally set with everything you need to vape–just add e juice.

Price: $59.99 (14 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Very compact and efficient design

eJuice doesn’t leak

Generous tank size, given it’s a mini

Cons:

Battery isn’t removable

5. Most Cost Effective Starter Vape Kit: Suorin Air Vape Starter Kit

If sleek and discreet is your thing, then you should consider the Suorin Air Vape Starter Kit. Unlike a mini, it’s far more circumspect than it’s counterpart. Measuring in at about the size of a credit card (although a bit thicker), it slides into your pocket or handbag very easily. The 1.2 ohm coil works best with a 50/50 VG/PG ejuice, or higher-PG e liquids. Vaping on-the-go is easy with this starter kit.

Price: $29.99

Pros:

Very compact – smaller than minis

Works well with high-PG vape juice

Great for travel, and being discreet

Cons:

Only has two mL ejuice capacity

Cannabis-Based Starter Vape Kits

Weed vaporizers have become more prevalent in the world of cannabis. It’s a much healthier way to intake marijuana, without the inhalation of smoke. Peruse my list of the best starter kits for weed.

6. Best Overall Starter Vape Kit for Cannabis: PAX 3 Vaporizer

When it comes to weed starter vape kits, Pax is an extremely well-known name. Like its predecessor, the Pax 2, it provides a super smooth, all-around great vaping experience. Whether you’re a big fan of concentrates (like wax and shatter), or an OG flower lover, you’re set to go with the Pax 3.

You’ll receive a PAX 3 vaporizer, a charging dock, a 3500 mAh replacement battery, a concentrate insert, three PAX screens, a USB cable, a cleaning kit, a flat mouthpiece, and a raised mouthpiece. Plus, you’re guaranteed a manufacturer’s 10 year warranty. The outside does scratch easily, though, so make sure it stays looking fresh with a case. Your mind is about to be blown.

Pax sent me a device to try. See my full review here!

Price: $274.99

Pros:

Works for dry herb and concentrates

Heats up very quickly

Easy to clean

Cons:

Outside does scratch easily – fix by purchasing a case

Hefty pricetag

7. Starter Vape Kit With Best Battery Life: Firefly 2 Vaporizer

One of the most annoying things about weed starter vape kits, is they often take a long time to charge. When you want to smoke, you want to smoke now. They heard you loud and clear over at Firefly, and greatly improved charge time to about 45 minutes with their Firefly 2 model.

Plus, you can remove the battery, allowing you to charge a replacement as you’re vaping. It vaporizes herb in under three seconds, at temperatures ranging from 340-420 degrees Fahrenheit. And if you prefer dabs, it has that capability, as well. Overall, the Firefly 2 is a solid choice.

Price: $319.99 (3 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Very short charging time and battery is removable, so you can charge back-ups while using

Extremely efficient use of bud

Super easy user interface

Cons:

Very pricey

8. Best Tabletop Starter Vape Kit: Volcano Vaporizer Kit

If you had to choose a king for “most well-known starter vape kit”, then Volcano would take the cake. This at-home vaporizer has been a stoner’s dream for years. Because it heats the weed and traps the vapor inside of a bag, it’s a super effective use of bud. Choose from digital or classic (analog), and an easy or solid valve. Don’t fret, dab lovers you can also vape concentrates through this bad boy. Let your weed-y dreams come true with the Volcano Vaporizer.

Don’t forget about Volcano’s awesome accessories.

Price: $369.99 (3 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Great for smoking in a group

Super efficient way to smoke bud

Works for dry herb and concentrates

Cons:

Quite expensive

9. Best Dry Herb Starter Vape Kit: Da Vinci IQ Vaporizer

I will start out this capsule by stating that Da Vinci sent me one of their vaporizers to try. Thank you so much, guys. If you’re looking for a small dry herb vaporizer, then woooooooweeeee have you found it. There are few dry herb starter vape kits I’d give a thumbs up, but Da Vinci really outdid themselves.

You’ll receive a DaVinci IQ vaporizer, a USB charging cable, a set of alcohol wipes, a chimney brush, a keychain tool, a 10mm Adapter, and an herbal carry can. Plus, it comes with a 10-year warranty–putting your mind at ease. This baby makes your bud taste so green-y it’s unbelievable. You really can’t go wrong with a Da Vinci IQ vaporizer…especially when it comes in so many colors.

Get my full review here.

Price: $274.99

Pros:

Very comfortable mouthpiece

Has a super smooth, green flavor

Exceedingly sleek and compact design, making it awesome for travel

Extremely easy to use

Cons:

Pretty expensive

Takes three hours to charge

10. Best Dab Pen Starter Vape Kit: Yocan Evolve Plus Wax Vape Pen Kit

There are many dry herb vaporizers or dry herb/dab pen combos. But, what about a concentrate-specific starter vape kit? Yocan Evolve Plus Wax Vape Pen has entered the building. Its quartz atomizer coils make for extremely efficient heating and vapor delivery. You’ll receive an Evolve Plus atomizer tube, a coil cap, a Quartz Dual Coil atomizer (QDC), an Evolve Plus vape pen battery, a base, and a silicone jar (for dabs and wax). And the best part about the whole thing? It’s under $40. That’s an unbeatable deal for an awesome dab pen.

Price: $39.99

Pros:

Incredible price

Dab-specific vaporizer, so it provides great hits

Quartz coils make for efficient heating

Cons:

Dabs are typically more expensive

