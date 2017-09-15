Top 10 Best Essential Stoner House Decorations of 2018

How many times have you walked into a stoner’s house and thought, “Holy cow this is DOPE!” Well you’re not alone in wanting to have that stoner chic in your own home. But the question becomes, how the heck do you find these awesome pieces? While there are a lot of sick things you can find at various thrift stores (and many of us stoners love to thrift), you can also find awesome stuff online.

But what exactly constitutes an essential stoner house decoration? Whatever. Literally. The world is your oyster. Stoner decor comes in the form of chairs, pillows, wall hangings, kitchen items, and so many other things. If it’s boho, hippie, trippy, tie dye, or just plain sick, add it to your house and get to gettin’ on your awesome new pot-related home decor.

If you’re just as stoked on redecorating your place as I am, then check out the best stoner house decorations on the planet.

1. Best of Stoner Decor – Shower Curtain: Modern Art Home Decor Shower Curtain by Ambesonne

Your bathroom deserves to have some pizzaz pumped into it. Sure, there are plenty of kitschy “boho” pieces you could purchase. But, if you’re going to change one thing in your bathroom to make it really pop, it’s definitely the shower curtain. Because it’s such a large piece of “real estate”, you’ll make it look super hippie in no time.

“Trippy” is probably the number one word to describe this stoner shower curtain. It comes with hooks, so you don’t need to worry about purchasing a separate set. Choose between a variety of sizes to fit your bathroom perfectly. And it doesn’t need an extra liner because it’s made from high-quality Turkish fabric. Your bathroom deserves to share that same stoner feel as the rest of your house.

If a super trippy shower curtain isn’t your thing, check out this sick space monkey shower curtain.

Price: $29.95

2. Best of Stoner Decor – Chair: Papasan Chair with Micro Suede Cushion

Quick side bar: I had a Papasan chair when I was younger, and didn’t realize the hippie and stoner crowds loved them, too. Second side bar: If you move the chair off of the base and sit in it, have someone spin the chair around until you’re stuck in fits of laughter. Scout’s honor, it fun when you’re stoned and stone cold sober.

The best thing about the Papasan Chair with Micro Suede Cushion is the number of options. There are nine colors to choose from, including pink, teal, hunter green, brown, tangerine, and more. It’s 42″ x 42″ x 35″, making it perfect for a small space, and a great accessory to larger spaces, as well. And it’s meant to hold most people, so feel free to snuggle up with someone else, like your pup or kitten. You definitely don’t want to miss out on adding a papasan chair to your stoner home decor collection.

Price: $158.30

3. Best of Stoner Decor – Fairy Lights: Globe String Light

Tiny little fairy lights are just so ethereal and magical–everything you’re looking for, when searching for stoner home decorations. They provide the perfect amount of ambiance and background lighting for a fun night of smoking, or work as an awesome addition to other light in the room. You could always just get some white Christmas lights, but why not upgrade to something even better?

These Globe String Lights are that “even better”. Measuring in at 16 feet in length, it consists of 50 little globe lights, spaced out every four-inches. And if you’re not a big fan of regular, white globe lights, choose from gold lights, colorful lights, and other shaped housing for the bulbs. This stoner decor will look amazing in any room, no questions asked.

Price: $9.95

4. Best of Stoner Decor – Bedroom Set: Bohemian Duvet Cover

One of the easiest rooms to tackle when you’re stoner-ifying your place is the bedroom. This is because there are loads of fantastic stoner bedroom sets to choose from–and they don’t break the bank. But, finding the right one definitely takes some work. I’ve found the perfect set: The Bohemian Duvet Cover.

This beaut comes in a couple of different colors, and they all look amazing. On top of that, you can choose between Twin, Queen, and King. The sheets are 300 thread count and 100% cotton. You’ll also receive a duvet cover and two pillow shams. Take your bedroom from blah to wow with this fabulous stoner decor.

Price: $88.50

5. Best of Stoner Decor – Pillow Cases: Boho Geometric Flower Cotton Linen Throw Pillow Case

Another easy place to deck out in stoner home decorations is your living room. More than likely, you probably have decorative pillows of some sort. Why not switch out the pillow covers to something a bit more appealing? These Boho Geometric Flower Cotton Linen Throw Pillow Cases are perfect for that.

These babies are made of cotton linen, so you can easily wash them in the machine. Pro tip: Put some salt in the washing machine with the covers to preserve the color. And if you don’t already have pillows at your house, grab a few fillers here. The covers measure 18″ x 18″, so plan accordingly. Spruce up your living room with this awesome stoner decor.

Price: $11.98

6. Best of Stoner Decor – Blanket: Boho Stripe Quilted Throw Blanket – 60″ x 50″

Building on the idea that the living room is a super easy place to add stoner house decorations, consider investing in a throw blanket. Not only does it work the way a blanket should (getting rid of the high chills, anyone?), but it also looks amazing as a decorative piece. It takes your couch from drab to fab in one simple step.

While a quilt seems “super old lady-ish”, it’s definitely stoner chic…especially when you’re cold and need something to snuggle. It measures 60″ x 50″, so it’s perfect for you or a cuddle buddy. The filling is made of 50% cotton and 50% polyester, while the cover itself is made of 100% cotton. And, it’s already been pre-washed and pre-shrunk, so you don’t have to worry about having a stoner moment when throwing it in the laundry. You can never be disappointed with a throw blanket.

Price: $19.99

7. Best of Stoner Decor – Tapestry: Mandala Tapestry Wall Hanging

You eventually knew a tapestry of some sort would end up on this list. I mean, c’mon, it’s truly the epitome of stoner house decor. You can stick a tapestry just about anywhere, from your bedroom, to the living room, and even use it as a ceiling cover for ugly tiles. But if you have to get just one tapestry (although you know you want more), you need the Mandala Tapestry Wall Hanging.

This baby is a blue dream. It features every shade of blue under the rainbow…and then some. The material is 100% cotton, so you can easily machine-wash it–just be careful with the dryer. Measuring 85″ by 55″, it fits well in just about any space. Plus, you can bring it along for a picnic blanket, if that’s your thing. Your stoner decor is absolutely incomplete without a sweet tapestry.

Price: $8.71

8. Best of Stoner Decor – Trinket: Tabletop Zen Garden

If you haven’t heard of a zen garden, you’re about to learn something new. The idea behind these small pieces is to instill calmness, and a true sense of “zen”. When you’re feeling stressed out, you can just play with the sand and stones, letting the negative thoughts fade away. And even if you’re not stressed, getting lost in a zen garden when you’re stoned is like heaven on Earth.

The Tabletop Zen Garden is perfect for any domicile. It features a compact tabletop box, containing sand, rocks, a rake, and a candleholder. Its measurements are 7 7/8″ x 6 1/4″ x 2 1/4″–truly small enough for almost any surface. Indulge in this aesthetically-pleasing, soul-calming, creativity-stimulating Zen Garden.

Price: $12.79

9. Best of Stoner Decor – Doormat: ‘Deco Hippie’ Decorative Doormat

There’s truly no better way to let visitors know how much of a stoner you are, than with a doormat. Before they even see your house, new people will be made aware of your green tendencies. Doormats, of course, come in many shapes in sizes. While you could easily get something that screamed “stoner”, like pot leaves or a huge “420”, you can also go very subtle.

The ‘Deco Hippie’ Decorative Doormat is everything you’ve been searching for, and more. It has a rubber backing, to prevent slippage, and a polyester top to look extra stylish. If for some reason it gets dirty, simply spray it down and leave it to dry. Plus, whenever you purchase something from Kess InHouse–the manufacturer–they send a percentage of sale back to the original artist. Pretty cool!

Price: $45

10. Best of Stoner Decor – Wall Hanging: WOODSTOCK Street Sign

There had to be at least one OG stoner event mentioned here. What better one than to celebrate with Woodstock? Sure, you could easily just get a poster reprint, or find some other type of decor. But, a street sign is a relatively unique, yet still fun way to show off your hippie side.

Whether you plan to hang this baby inside or outside, you’re golden. It’s weatherproof, and measures four-inches by 18″. Plus, it’s manufactured in the United States, so you know it’s an American-made product. Get one for yourself and all of your friends–show off the hippiest of stoner decor.

Price: $9.99

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers. Follow all local laws in your area.