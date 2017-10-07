11 Best Diversion Safes for Weed: What’s Best for You? (2018)

Instead of having to find a hiding place for your weed, the best diversion safes allow you to hide it in plain sight in a place where only you know it is there. Diversion safes take regular, everyday objects and turn them into secure storage boxes by adding a sealable container inside inconspicuously.In this list I will go over the best diversion safes for stoners.

The United States is steadily moving towards an end to the prohibition on cannabis. With marijuana becoming legalized or decriminalized in state after state, for both medical and recreational use, stoners can finally start to come out of the closet without fear of being arrested for their use of the plant. Even so, it is still taboo in some areas, and many people do not feel comfortable being totally open with it.

This is where diversion safes come in. You can even use scent-proof baggies to make sure your weed stays hidden from peeking eyes and curious noses. Keep in mind the location you will be using the safe in – is it a home, office or dorm? Make sure to pick out an item that you would already use regularly so it does not look out of place.

1. Arizona Green Tea Diversion Safe

This clever diversion safe is hand crafted from a real Arizona Green Tea can. This drink is a stoner favorite so it should blend right in, whether you have it sitting right out on a coffee table or tucked into a refrigerator. The top of the can screws off and reveals a large and roomy plastic compartment. This is a popular choice and has tons of happy customer reviews online.

Price: $9.46

Pros:

Realistic, made from a real can

Roomier than regular soda cans

Inexpensive

Cons:

Does not lock

Relatively small

Not always in stock

2. Hair Brush Diversion Safe

If you are a girl or a guy with long hair, a hair brush diversion safe is the perfect place to stash your stash in plain sight. This hairbrush has a screw off lid in the main body of the brush.It is a tight space but large enough to fit weed as well as cash. This safe also comes with a smell-proof bag.

Price: $13.95

Pros:

Functional hairbrush

Very inconspicuous

Comes with scent blocking bag

Cons:

Only makes sense if you have long hair

Not lockable

Small size

3. BigMouth Inc SPAM Can Diversion Safe

This SPAM diversion safe hilarious, if not delicious. Whether you eat SPAM or not, you can bet that no thief is going to go looking through a can of processed meat parts to find your stash. This can has a removable plastic bottom that will keep your weed and/or your valuables safe.

Price: $10.99

Pros:

Funny as a gift

SPAM is so gross that no one will expect it is a safe

Very inconspicuous

Cons:

Plastic bottom may give it away

No lock

Pretty small

4. Pringles Stash Can Diversion Safe

This is one of the best diversion safes for anyone who loves snacking. Stoners love Pringles, so this Pringles can stash box is the perfect hiding spot for your weed. Just make sure your guests don’t try it eat it!

Price: $12.97

Pros:

Realistic, comes with chips inside

Can is unopened on the top

Inexpensive

Cons:

You may want to eat the chips when you have the munchies

Including chips mean the safe itself is not as spacious as it could be

You do not get to choose your flavor

5. Throw Pillow Safe

If you have ever cut open a stuffed animal or pillow to stuff your pipe or stash inside, this throw pillow safe will give you a chuckle. This pillow safe is one of the best diversion safes for true concealment. It has a sewn-in zippered pocket where you can store anything from pipes to weed to valuables. since it is in a pillow, your glassware will stay nice and safe inside of the cushion. This is a pretty large pocket, at 9″x11″ you can fit a lot of stuff in there. This pillow is made of hypoallergenic, dust mite resistant, stain and bacteria resistant material.

Price: $29.99

Pros:

Very spacious

Can fit in a home or office

Hypoallergenic and bacteria resistant

Good for weed or glass pipes

Cons:

Relatively expensive

No lock

Pillow case not included

6. WD-40 Safe Can Diversion Stash Container

This WD-40 Safe Can is perfect for anyone who wants to store their stash in a garage, workroom, office or anywhere else you might find a can of WD-40 lubricant. No one will suspect that is really inside of this inconspicuous can. The bottom screws off to revel a spacious container inside. This can also comes with a pack of rolling papers.

Price: $15.22

Pros:

Very popular with customers

Made with real product can

Great for office or garage

Cons:

Not functional

More expensive than other cans

No locking feature

7. Aquafina Diversion Safe Water Bottle

This water bottle is the ultimate diversion safe. It is a realistic Aquafina brand bottle, with real water inside! No one will guess what is really hiding in between the two water containers, underneath the label. This safe is easy to use with a simple slide-out top and it comes with a scent proof baggy as well.

Price: $15

Pros:

Comes with scent-proof bag

Easy to use

Realistic with real water inside

Cons:

Label is not exactly the same as regular Aquafina bottles

Someone may try to drink it!

No lock

8. Covert Cabinets Gun Cabinet Wall Shelf

This hanging wall shelf safe is made in America out of real wood. It is designed as a gun safe but can easily be used for weed, pipes, and valuables. This is a spacious shelf with a drop down compartment. It is controlled by a magnetic lock that you can use to slowly release the latch, so that things do not fall out of the safe. This shelf will blend right in, whether you install it in a home or office.

Price: $139.95

Pros:

High quality made of real wood

Magnetic lock

Opens slowly, will not fall down all at once

Cons:

Magnetic key is not as secure as actual lock

May be more recognizable as a gun safe than other diversion safes

Might not fit in with your home or office decor

9. Southwest Specialty Products Candle Safe

This candle safe solves two problems in one – You can use it to hide your weed as well as create a distracting scent. This candle is hollow on the inside but has a few inches of real wax on top so that you can actually burn it. Who would ever thing to look inside of a burned candle for a storage container? No one will guess what is inside this safe!

Price: $35.57

Pros:

Easy to use

Disguises scent as well

Actually can be burned like a real candle

Cons:

Some customers received damaged products

The wick does not burn very well

Only burns for a few hours before reaching the safe compartment

10. Quick Vent Safe with RFID

Last but not least, this is the most high quality and secure diversion safe on this list. This safe looks like a real A/C or heater vent, and can be installed either in your home or office. It has a roomy storage space inside, and no one will ever suspect that it is anything but a real vent. This safe comes with an RFID chip that is used to lock and unlock the storage container. There is really no better option for keeping your weed and valuables safe and hidden from view.

Price: $219.99 with free shipping

Pros:

Very secure

Will not get accidentally thrown away like cans might

High quality and lockable

Cons:

Expensive

Requires installation

RFID chip may be easily lost

11. Ace Case Hangar Hideaway

If you want something a little bit more hidden, instead of “hidden in plain sight” then this hanger stash case is perfect. This hanger safe fits right in with standard hangers and can fit your weed, cash, and anything else you want to protect, keeping them hidden under a shirt or jacket. This is also one of the best diversion safes for travel, as you can use it in your hotel without arousing any suspicion from housekeeping.

Price: $15.91

Pros:

Good for travel

Will not get thrown away by accident

Wide pocket for more storage space

Cons:

Does not lock

Not odor proof

Not fireproof

See Also:

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.