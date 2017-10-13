Top 5 Best Fluorescent CFL Grow Lights For Cannabis 2017

Choosing a grow light system is one of the most important decisions that cannabis growers face. There are many different factors to consider, from price and efficiency to the different light requirements that cannabis has throughout its life cycle. Traditionally, HPS or HID lighting has been used in professional grow operations. This type of lighting offers a full spectrum and very powerful light, but with the added cost of intense heat and heavy electricity costs. Many growers want a better solution, one that will not risk burning their plants or cost them so much money in electricity. This is especially true for vegetative stages of growth, when lights need to be running for over 12 hours per day.

Compact Fluorescent, or CFL, lighting is a viable alternative to these traditional lighting systems. CFL grow lights are the same types of lights that you often see used in offices, businesses, and at home in garages or shops. They are much more efficient in terms of energy usage and heat output than incandescent, High Pressure Sodium, or Metal Halide lighting. In cannabis grow rooms, they provide an ideal spectrum of light for vegetative growth and with enough lights you can even use CFL for flowering. Unlike HPS, CFL light bulbs do not have to be replaced on a yearly (or more) basis, because they do not dim with age. They are long lasting, inexpensive, and run very cool so you won’t waste even more money on extra fans.

In this article we are going to go over the best CFL lights that are available for cannabis growers today. The most popular type of CFL for cannabis is T5, which is what I will focus on in the list below. T5 bulbs have the narrowest diameter of all CFL, and are the most efficient as well as the brightest. To see more CFL options, click here.

1. Hydrofarm Agrobrite FLCDG125D Fluorowing Compact Fluorescent System with CFL Bulb

Hydrofarm’s Fluorowing CFL system is a nice, small system that would be nice for small plants or supplemental lighting in your grow room. This system comes with a 125W CFL bulb, a compact reflector and dew guard. The reflector hood helps to increase the light coverage through your plants’ canopy. This system also comes with a one year warranty.

Price: $50.37 with free shipping

Pros:

Reflective hood

One year warranty

Small and easy to hang

Cons:

Not very powerful

Relatively expensive

Only comes with one bulb

2. DuroLuxT5 Grow Light 2ft 4lamps

This light from DuroLux is professional grade and very high quality. This fixture consists of four, two foot long lamps for a total output of 10,000 lumens. The hood is made of 95% German Hammer-tone material reflective material to provide 30% more light than comparable systems. This light comes with all necessary hanging and power accessories, and it has an outlet on either side so that you can connect up to 12 lights in a daisy chain configuration. This light is also UL/CUL certified for safety. It is designed to operate in damp conditions, like a humid grow room.

Price: $55.99 with free shipping

Pros:

Inexpensive

10,000 lumens

UL/CUL certified for safety in damp conditions

Cons:

Not as bright as linger bulb fixtures

No warranty

Relatively heavy

3. Agrobrite FLT24 T5 Fluorescent Grow Light System

This lighting system from Agrobrite comes in six different sizes. You can either choose two foot bulbs (pictured) or four foot, and the fixture can include two tubes, four tubes (pictured) or eight tubes depending on how bright your light needs to be. If you want to try flowering your cannabis plants under CFL lighting, a powerful and large light like this is the way to go. This system includes an 8″ grounded power cord and up to 40,000 lumens per light. The T5 bulbs included with each light are each 6400K and they come in a powder coated, steel housing. You an hang these lights three different ways depending on the coverage you need – overhead, vertical, or horizontal. You can also daisy chain up to two fixtures together from a single outlet.

Price: $97.52 with free shipping, for pictured fixture

Pros:

Six different sizes to choose from

Very powerful in comparison to smaller CFL lights

Durable powder coated steel housing

Cons:

No warranty

Relatively expensive

You can only daisy chain two lights

4. Apollo Horticulture Purple Reign 2′ Foot 2 Bulb 24W 6400K T5 Grow Light System

This Purple Reign light from Apollo Horticulture is perfect for seedlings or clones as well as young vegetative plants. As you can see this light comes with its own stand so you do not have to find space to hang it. This is a two foot single bulb fixture and it comes with a T5 light bulb included. This 6499K bulb mimics daylight at high noon.

Price: $49.99 with free shipping

Pros:

Trusted brand

Self hanging

Low power consumption

Cons:

Not adjustable height

No warranty

Only one bulb

5. Sunblaster T5 High Output Fluorescent Strip Light, 2-Feet

This small strip light from Sun Blaster is perfect for supplemental lighting. It is very small and skinny and can fit just about anywhere. The built in ballast starts instantly and does not flicker, and it has a durable and lightweight aluminum housing. This bulb has a lifespan of 10,000 hours and a one year warranty included on the whole fixture.

Price: $32.99 with free shipping

Pros:

Lightweight

Small enough to fit almost anywhere

One year warranty

Cons:

Not very powerful

Cannot be daisy chained

No replacement bulbs included

