5 Best Clear Rolling Papers for the Perfect Joint (2018)

When it comes to rolling papers, there are loads to choose from. You could always go with the oldie-but-goodie Raw Authentic. On the other hand, there are tons of other well-known names to roll a perfect Jay, such as Zig Zag and Juicy Jay. They range in flavor, size, quantity, and availability.

But, what do most rolling papers have in common? The fact they’re opaque, or translucent. In the end, it doesn’t really matter, as long as you’re smoking on some ganja. However, if you had the choice to smoke in style, wouldn’t you say yes?

Well, clear rolling papers–also known as transparent rolling papers–will really up your smoking style game. Being able to see your greens as you’re puffing on them truly adds to the aesthetic you’re going after. If you have especially Purple Kush, or an insanely orange Alien Dream, showing off those brilliant colors is all part of the experience.

So, if you really want to change your joint smoking experiences, give this list of the best clear rolling papers a look.

1. Best Deal for Clear Rolling Papers: Trip Clear 1.25″ Cigarette Rolling Papers

If you’re a stoner, you’re bound to have some rolling papers on your person. Stop going the typical Raw route, and choose Trip Clear Rolling Papers. There are 50-per-pack, and you’ll receive four packs, totaling 200 rolling papers. These babies burn smoothly, and slowly. In fact, they produce a far less scratchy throat hit than other transparent rolling papers. Keep a pack of these around, and your coughs will be a thing of the past.

Price: $7.49 for 200 clear rolling papers

Pros:

Work with a rolling machine

Produce smooth hits

Great price

Cons:

Can be tricky to roll

2. Best King-Size Clear Rolling Papers: GLASS Clear Rolling Paper King Size

If you thought hemp papers were the bee’s knees, then you really should consider giving these GLASS Clear Rolling Papers a shot. They’re a king size, so you can pack a bunch more bud in each joint. Puffing on these babies is like no other smoking experience you’ve previously had. Each toke is smooth, crisp, and clean. Change the way you smoke with these bad boys.

Price: $11.99 (20 percent off MSRP) for 200 clear rolling papers

Pros:

Provide an extremely smooth hit

King-size, means you get to smoke more with each joint

Taste super clean

Cons:

Can be difficult to wrap if you use too much or too little spit

3. Best Clear Rolling Papers Pre-Rolls: Cyclones Unflavored Pre Rolled Cones Clear

Unlike many of its transparent rolling paper counter parts, Cyclones are not actually a rolling paper. Instead, they’re made with natural cotton cellulose, glycerin and water. Because of this, they provide insanely smooth hits. In fact, they’re totally transparent–without a hint of color overtone. Plus, they’re cones, so you don’t have to mess around with actually rolling. Make your lungs happy, while providing a visually appealing smoking experience.

Price: $18.99 for 24 clear pre-rolls

Pros:

Healthier for your lungs than other transparent rolling papers

Comes in bulk, so you always have pre-rolls on-hand

Burn smoothly and cleanly

Cons:

May burn faster than you’re expecting

4. Best Thin Clear Rolling Papers: aLeda Transparent Rolling Paper

Clear rolling papers vary in the same way regular rolling papers do. They come in all different shapes, sizes, flavors, and thicknesses. These aLeda Transparent Rolling Papers are much thinner than other similar papers. Made of 100% natural cellulose film, ensuring biodegradability. But, don’t let that fool you–it tastes just as smooth and delicious as other transparent rolling papers. Make the switch to these thin babies today.

Price: $9.49 (5 percent off MSRP) for 200 clear rolling papers

Pros:

Each hit provides a clean tasting smoking experience

Made of natural material – biodegradable

Smooth hits reduce coughing

Cons:

Thinner rolling papers are harder to roll – not for newbies

5. Best Flavored Clear Rolling Papers: Strawberry Flavored Clear Transparent King Size Cigarette Rolling Papers

Weed accessories come in many shapes and forms–especially in the transparent rolling paper category. If you’re in the mood to treat yourself a la Parks and Rec, then you should consider these flavored clear rolling papers: Strawberry Flavored Clear Transparent King Size Cigarette Rolling Papers. These babies are smooth, and burn slowly. You could be set with a few packs of flavored rolling papers, for a good, long while.

Price: $12.99 for 96 clear rolling papers

Pros:

Great accessory to “treat yourself”

Burn slowly and smoothly

Easy to roll up

Cons:

Not everyone needs bulk transparent rolling papers

